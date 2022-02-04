Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. (AFP/File)
RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestine Liberation Organization meets on Sunday to elect key leadership figures tasked with keeping up the struggle for statehood, at a gathering which may hint at a potential successor for President Mahmoud Abbas.
The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. He died in 2020 from coronavirus complications.
Once the undisputed champion of the Palestinian cause, the PLO has lost much of its relevance since the 1994 establishment of the Palestinian Authority.
PLO Chairman Abbas, who is also the PA president, is 86 years old and has seen support dive to historic lows in opinion polls, accused of autocracy in rare West Bank street protests last year.
Palestinians have not been to the ballot box for 16 years, and their aspirations for a two-state solution are strongly rejected by Israel’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Violence flares almost daily in the occupied West Bank, and the coastal enclave of Gaza is still recovering from another devastating war with Israel last year.
Against this backdrop, the PLO meeting in Ramallah will seek to fill key posts in the movement that was founded in 1964 and bills itself as the sole representative of all Palestinians.
Also open is the position of high-profile official Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned more than a year ago from the 18-member executive committee, the PLO’s top decision-making body.
Abbas confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh, the PA’s civil affairs minister, is widely tipped to take over Erekat’s seat and chief negotiator role.
He is also among those seen as Abbas’s possible successors.
Other contenders are Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Marwan Barghouti, who is currently in an Israeli prison over his role in planning attacks and whom supporters describe as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela.
“Sheikh is a person that Israelis seem to hold in high regard. Certainly the Americans do,” said Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.
“Others feel that he’s the kind of guy that they can work with. So in the near term, it seems like it makes a lot of sense.”
A veteran of Abbas’s Fatah movement, Sheikh has cultivated ties with foreign diplomats and with Israel, and met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last month.
Bennett’s coalition government has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinians but has said it wants to deepen economic cooperation with the PA to improve livelihoods in the West Bank.
“It does look like Abu Mazen (Abbas) is sort of preparing the ground for a future succession process,” said Elgindy.
“I’m just not sure that the actual succession process is going to unfold according to his wishes.”
Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary
As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders”
Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown
Updated 3 min 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Friday marks the first anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese researcher and publisher Lokman Slim, but his family is yet to receive any new information regarding the course of the judicial investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime.
Slim, 58, was shot dead on Feb. 3, 2021.
His body was found in his car in the village of Aaddousiyyeh in southern Lebanon, the day after his family reported that they had lost contact with him while he was returning from visiting a friend in the area where Hezbollah has great influence.
Slim, who was known for his outspoken opposition to Hezbollah, had been threatened before his death.
Slogans accusing Slim of treason had been written on the walls of his home in the southern suburb of Beirut, with taglines glorifying “gun silencers” and expressions such as “Hezbollah is the honor of the nation.”
The Lokman Slim Foundation launched a campaign coinciding with the anniversary of his assassination calling for “breaking the silence surrounding political assassinations and opposing the culture of murder and impunity.”
The primary task of the foundation set up in Slim’s name is to document “political assassinations in the Middle East and North Africa.”
Activists and analysts say Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown.
The latest of these crimes is the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, which killed 220 people, injured 6,500 others and destroyed part of the capital.
The Beirut port probe is still suspended by a political decision and obstructed especially by Hezbollah.
As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch in a statement on Thursday criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders.”
It called on donors to review the aid provided to the Internal Security Forces and the judiciary in Lebanon.
Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at HRW, said: “The unsolved murders and shoddy homicide investigations are a reminder of the dangerous weakness of Lebanon’s rule of law in the face of unaccountable elites and armed groups.
“The security forces and judiciary, often generously funded and trained by donor countries, have the technical capacities to investigate murders, but have failed to identify any suspects in these sensitive cases or to follow obvious avenues of investigation.”
The cases HRW examined are: Slim, a longtime Hezbollah critic; Joe Bejjani, a telecommunications worker and amateur military photographer shot on Dec. 21, 2020; Col. Mounir bou Rjeily, a retired customs officer found dead in his home on Dec. 2, 2020 from being struck with a sharp object on his head; and Antoine Dagher, the head of Byblos Bank’s ethics and anti-fraud department and former head of its compliance unit, who was stabbed to death on June 4, 2020.
On the first anniversary of Slim’s assassination, many officials denounced his killing and the failure to hold the killers accountable.
“We will never forget,” former Prime Minister Saad Hariri wrote on Twitter, captioning a picture of Slim.
Former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi tweeted: “Investigating the crime is forbidden and the killers are not held accountable.
“In the tutelage state, Lebanon’s best are treacherously killed, at the hands of Iran’s tools, but Lebanon remains stronger than them, and justice will prevail sooner or later.”
The lawyers of the National Council to End the Iranian Occupation of Lebanon called on the security and judicial authorities to “publish the findings of the investigations to uncover the killer, who we believe is Hezbollah.”
They added: “The martyr, comrade Slim, was assassinated in Hezbollah’s area of influence. Either Hezbollah is the killer or it must come forward with information to expose the killers. The question remains: Does the state fear the truth, or does it fear Hezbollah?”
In this context, the Lebanon Debate news website published an article about what it considered the “fake achievement” of the ISF’s Information Branch by recently busting 17 Israeli spy rings in Lebanon.
“After Hezbollah arrested an agent who was recruiting people in Lebanon by tempting them to work for an association and get paid in US dollars, and following in-depth investigations, the party believed the case was too complex and thus referred it to an officer with whom it was previously cooperating,” the article read.
“This Information Branch officer then looked further into the case and discovered new leads, which allowed the arrest of the members of these spy rings.
“The fact that the Information Branch kept its investigations secret and did not leak any information about it, prompted the party that leaked the information to leak the investigations to the media,” Lebanon Debate pointed out.
Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Al-MUKALLA: Scooping up handfuls of white crystals from coastal pools, a group of women in Yemen harvest salt — a traditional industry proving to be a lifeline after seven years of war.
Zakiya Obeid is one among nearly 500 women who work in the industry in a village overlooking the Gulf of Aden, on Yemen’s southern coast.
“We cooperate and take shifts because it is a sisterhood and we know each others’ difficult circumstances,” said Obeid said.
Employment is so scarce that the women work in rotation to allow more people to benefit.
She said the women are divided into two groups, with each working for 15 days while the others rest.
In bare feet and mud-spattered abaya robes, the women dig basins at low tide and return when the seawater has evaporated to dredge up the salt for packaging and selling.
The time-honored livelihood has been passed down from generation to generation.
It is now a means of survival, providing many families with their only source of income.
The women earn about $100 per month for harvesting the salt and packing it in plastic containers.
Since the formation of the Al-Hassi Association for Sea Salt Production in 2020, the women are able to transport the salt to be ground, packaged and sold across Yemen.
“Before then, we used to do the same work but could only sell the salt raw,” Obeid said.
“But that is no longer the case, with the association providing us with bags and transport.”
The head of the Al-Hassi Association, Khamis Bahtroush, said the women, who produce between 20-30 tons of salt every three months, have come to rely on this industry.
“Production is lower in winter than in summer,” he said.
“Each bag is sold for approximately 3,000 Yemeni rials ($12) ... but we are struggling with inflation and do not have liquidity to give them raises.
“This is their only source of income ... they have nothing else. No farms, no livestock.”
The UN Population Fund has said the loss of male breadwinners in the conflict has added to the difficulties faced by women.
“The pressure is even more severe where women or girls suddenly find themselves responsible for providing for their families when they themselves have been deprived of basic education or vocational training,” it said.
The five-year-old, named as Rayan, fell down the narrow 32-metre deep well on Tuesday evening in his home village
"The child's rescue is approaching," government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said Thursday
Updated 41 min 11 sec ago
AFP
BAB BERRED, Morocco: Moroccans waited anxiously Thursday as authorities said a dramatic operation to rescue a young boy trapped in a deep well for over two days was nearing its end.
The five-year-old, named as Rayan, fell down the narrow 32-meter (100-foot) deep well on Tuesday evening in his home village near Bab Berred in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen, local media said.
“The child’s rescue is approaching,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said Thursday. “Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will back with them as soon as possible.”
The shaft was too narrow for rescuers to reach the bottom, so heavy diggers were dispatched to dig a hole alongside it.
Relief operations intensified as darkness fell for a third night with the boy deep down in the well, with diggers clawing out dirt under floodlights.
Rescuers reported they had dug down some 24 meters, but that around six meters still remained to reach the child.
The MAP news agency said rescuers had been able to send him oxygen and water via pipes.
Rayan’s father told Le360 news website he had been repairing the well when the boy fell into it.
Lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani told Al Oula television that the diameter of the well was less than 45 centimeters.
Baitas said the nature of the soil meant it was too dangerous to try to widen the hole, meaning major excavations around it were the only solution.
The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across the North African region, including in neighboring Algeria.
Moroccan footballer and PSG star Achraf Hakimi mentioned the rescue efforts on social media, alongside emojis of a broken heart and hands together in prayer.
The boy’s fate has also attracted crowds of people to the site of the operation, putting pressure on rescuers operating in “difficult conditions,” Baitas said.
“We call on citizens to let the rescuers do their job and save this child,” he said.
Authorities have also prepared a helicopter to take the child to hospital once he is extracted, national news channel 2M said.
Why collective action is key to creating a Middle East without cancer
Arabs now feel increasingly comfortable discussing cancer and seeking help, overcoming cultural taboos
Cancer death rate is particularly high in the developing world, including many Arab countries
Updated 24 min 4 sec ago
Jumana Al-Tamimi
DUBAI: Cancer survivors in the Arab region say they are pleased to see that the social stigma, fear and ignorance that has long clouded the public discourse around the disease is slowly beginning to clear, improving the chances of early detection and good treatment outcomes in the process.
About 10 million people worldwide die from cancer every year — more than from HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined — according to the Union for International Cancer Control. By 2030, this figure is expected to rise to as many as 13 million.
Cancer is one of the leading causes of death after cardiovascular diseases. According to the World Health Organization, breast, lung and colon cancers were among the most common forms of the disease diagnosed in 2020.
The death rate is particularly high in the developing world, including many Arab countries, where feelings of shame or embarrassment often discourage open discussions about cancer, thereby delaying potentially life-saving early diagnosis and treatments.
According to the UICC, which is based in Geneva, more than a third of cancer cases can be prevented, and another third cured if detected early enough and treated properly, potentially saving millions of lives each year.
That is why the UICC established World Cancer Day, marked on Feb. 4 each year, to counter the unwarranted stigma, encourage public-health campaigns and promote equitable access to cancer diagnostics, preventative measures, treatment and care.
Through a host of volunteer-led events and awareness campaigns on social media, the primary aim of World Cancer Day is to help raise public and political awareness and understanding, dispel myths and misconceptions, and change behaviors and attitudes.
One region in particular that stands to benefit from this shift toward a more open approach to the disease is the Middle East.
“For me, and in Europe in general, cancer is a widely recognized disease, like osteoporosis or diabetes,” Sandra Martinho, a Portuguese author and health consultant who lives in Dubai, told Arab News. In the Middle East, by contrast, “cancer is not easily spoken about,” she added.
Martinho was diagnosed with stage two anal cancer in October 2019. To help her cope with this emotional bombshell, she decided to document her treatment journey in a book titled “The Dance of Life,” which was published in September last year.
By doing so she hoped to encourage others not to put off cancer screening and to seek help immediately if something does not feel right. More importantly, she wanted to dispel any feelings of shame or embarrassment that cancer patients might feel and empower them in their recovery.
She is not the only person in the region sharing their experiences with the disease. Many other are increasingly opening up about their own cancer journeys in the hope of breaking the cultural stigma and reassuring others that they need not face cancer alone.
Gordan Joyce, a Dubai resident from Scotland, used to work in the chemical industry and was a heavy smoker for many years. In his early 70s, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Now undergoing immunotherapy in Dubai, after a course of chemotherapy, Joyce said he gets mixed reactions from friends at his sailing club when he talks about the diagnosis and his treatment. Some people feel awkward or even nervous when the subject comes up, he said, as though it is deeply taboo to discuss cancer outside of the immediate family. Others are more open in expressing sympathy, especially since the club has lost four members to the disease in recent years.
Joyce puts this mixed reaction down to a culture of secrecy that has traditionally surrounded illnesses and is only now beginning to break down.
“One of the big problems is that because it is so covered up and people are so secretive about it, there is no other exposure to it,” he told Arab News.
FASTFACT
World Cancer Day is an initiative that aims to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.
Fakhria Lutfi, an Emirati citizen who successfully fought breast cancer 15 years ago, believes that these days Arabs “are more open than 10 years back” to discussing the disease and seeking help.
Emirati surgeon Houriya Kazim sometimes puts patients in contact with Lutfi so that they can learn from her experiences, as part of a support group called Brest Friends. But because of the stigma that has surrounded cancer in the region for so long, many still want to remain anonymous.
“The first thing people say is that they don’t want to mention their names,” Lutfi told Arab News. “Or some would directly say: ‘Please don’t tell anybody.’ I respect that.”
Cancer survivors and health specialists believe many patients try to conceal a diagnosis because they think it might harm their relationships or career. Shaheena Dawood, a consultant medical oncologist at Dubai’s Mediclinic Hospital, puts this down to a number of factors, including culture and background.
“I do feel that men tend to be able to talk more than women, for sure, but it is not only gender,” she told Arab News. “It is ethnicity, as well as type of cancer, and circumstances.
“Social circumstances make a difference. It is cultural at the end of the day: The way you were brought up, the society you live in, the community that you live in.”
Some patients choose to ignore warning signs and even their doctor’s advice because they fear becoming a “burden” to their household if they cannot afford health insurance to pay for treatment, or if an illness threatens their livelihood, particularly if their employer does not provide sick pay.
“If you have a problem, go and check it out,” said Dawood. “If you can get diagnosed early, you can cure cancer. You can’t cure diabetes, you can’t cure blood pressure, but you can cure cancer when it is diagnosed very, very early.”
Whatever a person’s cultural background, a cancer diagnosis can take a devastating toll on a patient’s mental health. That is why a key aspect of World Cancer Day, and the work of health professionals and support groups, is helping patients to make sense of the diagnosis and realize they are not facing it alone.
“Basically we need a physiologist in most of the cases, but we don’t have that in all institutions, even the large ones,” said Falah Al-Khatib, a consultant and radiation oncologist at Al-Zahra Hospital in Dubai.
LightHouse Arabia, a wellness clinic in Dubai, offers free monthly sessions for people coping with cancer. Gillian Fowler, a clinical psychologist from South Africa who works at the clinic, believes the problematic attitudes to cancer in the region are not entirely cultural in origin.
Many people simply do not know where to go to find support or a place where they feel able and comfortable to discuss their conditions freely, she said.
“Similar to other places in the world, reasons for seeking out and joining a cancer support group include the fact that it may be difficult to talk about their illness with people they are close to, as a way to shield the feelings of others about the realities of their treatment, or their own fears and anxieties,” Fowler told Arab News. “In a support-group setting, they can freely share.”
For many people, it can also take time to emotionally process a diagnosis before they feel ready to open up about it to strangers, said Aisling Prendergast, an Irish psychologist working at LightHouse Arabia.
“I hope the stigma around cancer has reduced,” she told Arab News. “However, I believe there is still a lot of fear around the diagnosis and unanswered questions.
“This can also play a role in keeping a diagnosis private since not having answers for difficult questions can often heighten fear and anxiety for an individual who has recently received a diagnosis.”
Cancer treatment can feel like a lonely journey for anyone, but perhaps more so for expatriates living in Gulf countries who undergo chemotherapy, surgery or other treatments far from their support networks of family and friends.
Late last year, Al-Jalila Foundation, a nongovernmental organization established by Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, helped launch Majlis Al-Amal — the Hope Lounge — which is the first drop-in cancer support service of its kind in the Middle East.
It offers a range of services, from meditation to question-and-answer sessions with volunteer health specialists. These services “contribute greatly to the healing process,” Abdulkareem Sultan Al-Olama, the foundation’s CEO, told Arab News.
One of the center’s volunteers, called Sandra, said support groups and the solidarity these offer provide the “building blocks” for individuals to emotionally recover from cancer.
“After we heal the body with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, the mindset needs to be healed,” she told Arab News. “The emotions need to be healed. The family needs to be healed.”
Bahrain’s King Hamad meets Israeli defense minister
The king hailed cooperation agreements signed between the two countries during Gantz’s visit
Military cooperation MoU signed to support and strengthen military relations between Bahrain and Israel
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain’s king received Israel’s defense minister at the Al-Sakhir Palace on Thursday during the official’s visit to the Gulf country.
King Hamad and Benny Gantz reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation across various fields within the framework of the Abraham Accords, Bahrain News Agency reported.
The king expressed hope that the Israeli minister’s visit to Bahrain would contribute to broadening the scope of cooperation and joint action between the two countries to serve their common interests.
The King stressed the importance of building on the Declaration Supporting Peace signed between the two countries in 2020 to support efforts to reach peace and achieve stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East.
He also praised cooperation agreements signed between the two countries on the sidelines of Gantz’s visit.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Bahrain Defense Force and Israel’s Ministry of Defense in the field of military cooperation on Thursday morning.
The MoU contributes to supporting and strengthening the joint bilateral military relations between the two countries, BNA reported.
King Hamad reiterated his country’s support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace, progress, and prosperity for countries in the region.
Gantz praised the progress of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and said he was keen to develop friendly relations between the two countries.
The minister said he was “humbled and honored” to have met King Hamad and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad.
Prince Salman hosted the minister at the Riffa Palace during a separate meeting.
Gantz said the “historic defense” MoU he signed with Bahrain Defense Force “will enable wide-ranging cooperation in the areas of industry, intelligence, military training, and more.”
“Our joint work will contribute to the security of our people and peace and stability in our region,” he added.
He said that Israel and Bahrain “deepened ties, expanded the scope of the Abraham Accords, and showed that we stand united in facing challenges and opportunities.”
Bahrain normalised relations with Israel in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords.