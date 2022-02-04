You are here

  • Home
  • France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace
A Dassault Aviation French made Rafale performs during the Dubai Airshow on November 18, 2013. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wr867

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace

France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

France will provide military support to the UAE to protect their airspace against any intrusion, the French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

The French minister said that Rafale combat aircraft, which belong to France’s permanent organization based in Abu Dhabi, are engaged alongside the UAE armed forces in surveillance, detection and interception missions when necessary.

 

The announcement came in light of the recent Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi that killed 6. On Jan. 17.

The Houthis also attempted to attack the UAE last week during Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog’s visit.

Topics: France UAE Houthis

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US

Potential weapon sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan approved by the US
  • Saudi Arabia was given the green light to purchase 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as much as $23.7 million
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Pentagon announced on Thursday that the US State Department had approved potential weapons sales to countries in the Middle East. 

According to news channel Al-Arabiya citing the Pentagon, these countries include Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan. 

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency clarified that the approvals issued include the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion. 

Jordan's request for 12 F-16 C Block 70 fighter jets, radios targeting pods and associated munitions components have also been approved in the recent sale. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia was given the green light to purchase 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as much as $23.7 million. This will help upgrade the Kingdom’s missile defense systems.

The Pentagon clarified that the proposed MIDS-LVT terminals purchased by Saudi Arabia will be installed in its Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) platforms. The previously provided MIDS-LVT (BU1) terminals were reportedly installed on its PATRIOT missile defense system

The UAE was approved for a purchase worth $30 million which included spare and repair parts for its Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) missile defense systems.

Though approvals have been granted to the Arab nations, there are still no indications that contracts were signed or negotiations were closed throughout the process.

Topics: US Saudi Arabia UAE Jordan

Related

Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff meets British defense adviser to the Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s chief of staff meets British defense adviser to the Middle East
Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel
Middle-East
Sanders ends bid to block US weapons sale to Israel

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestine Liberation Organization meets on Sunday to elect key leadership figures tasked with keeping up the struggle for statehood, at a gathering which may hint at a potential successor for President Mahmoud Abbas.

The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. He died in 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Once the undisputed champion of the Palestinian cause, the PLO has lost much of its relevance since the 1994 establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

PLO Chairman Abbas, who is also the PA president, is 86 years old and has seen support dive to historic lows in opinion polls, accused of autocracy in rare West Bank street protests last year.

Palestinians have not been to the ballot box for 16 years, and their aspirations for a two-state solution are strongly rejected by Israel’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Violence flares almost daily in the occupied West Bank, and the coastal enclave of Gaza is still recovering from another devastating war with Israel last year.

Against this backdrop, the PLO meeting in Ramallah will seek to fill key posts in the movement that was founded in 1964 and bills itself as the sole representative of all Palestinians.

Also open is the position of high-profile official Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned more than a year ago from the 18-member executive committee, the PLO’s top decision-making body.

Abbas confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh, the PA’s civil affairs minister, is widely tipped to take over Erekat’s seat and chief negotiator role.

He is also among those seen as Abbas’s possible successors.

Other contenders are Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Marwan Barghouti, who is currently in an Israeli prison over his role in planning attacks and whom supporters describe as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela.

“Sheikh is a person that Israelis seem to hold in high regard. Certainly the Americans do,” said Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

“Others feel that he’s the kind of guy that they can work with. So in the near term, it seems like it makes a lot of sense.”

A veteran of Abbas’s Fatah movement, Sheikh has cultivated ties with foreign diplomats and with Israel, and met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last month.

Bennett’s coalition government has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinians but has said it wants to deepen economic cooperation with the PA to improve livelihoods in the West Bank.

“It does look like Abu Mazen (Abbas) is sort of preparing the ground for a future succession process,” said Elgindy.

“I’m just not sure that the actual succession process is going to unfold according to his wishes.”

Topics: Palestine Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron
Middle-East
Palestinians confront winter COVID surge fueled by omicron
Special Israeli treatment of Palestinians termed study in the mechanics of apartheid
Middle-East
Israeli treatment of Palestinians termed study in the mechanics of apartheid

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary
Updated 04 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary
  • As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders”
  • Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown
Updated 04 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Friday marks the first anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese researcher and publisher Lokman Slim, but his family is yet to receive any new information regarding the course of the judicial investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

Slim, 58, was shot dead on Feb. 3, 2021.

His body was found in his car in the village of Aaddousiyyeh in southern Lebanon, the day after his family reported that they had lost contact with him while he was returning from visiting a friend in the area where Hezbollah has great influence.

Slim, who was known for his outspoken opposition to Hezbollah, had been threatened before his death.

Slogans accusing Slim of treason had been written on the walls of his home in the southern suburb of Beirut, with taglines glorifying “gun silencers” and expressions such as “Hezbollah is the honor of the nation.”

The Lokman Slim Foundation launched a campaign coinciding with the anniversary of his assassination calling for “breaking the silence surrounding political assassinations and opposing the culture of murder and impunity.”

The primary task of the foundation set up in Slim’s name is to document “political assassinations in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Activists and analysts say Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown.

The latest of these crimes is the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, which killed 220 people, injured 6,500 others and destroyed part of the capital.

The Beirut port probe is still suspended by a political decision and obstructed especially by Hezbollah.

As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch in a statement on Thursday criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders.”

It called on donors to review the aid provided to the Internal Security Forces and the judiciary in Lebanon.

Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at HRW, said: “The unsolved murders and shoddy homicide investigations are a reminder of the dangerous weakness of Lebanon’s rule of law in the face of unaccountable elites and armed groups.

“The security forces and judiciary, often generously funded and trained by donor countries, have the technical capacities to investigate murders, but have failed to identify any suspects in these sensitive cases or to follow obvious avenues of investigation.”

The cases HRW examined are: Slim, a longtime Hezbollah critic; Joe Bejjani, a telecommunications worker and amateur military photographer shot on Dec. 21, 2020; Col. Mounir bou Rjeily, a retired customs officer found dead in his home on Dec. 2, 2020 from being struck with a sharp object on his head; and Antoine Dagher, the head of Byblos Bank’s ethics and anti-fraud department and former head of its compliance unit, who was stabbed to death on June 4, 2020.

On the first anniversary of Slim’s assassination, many officials denounced his killing and the failure to hold the killers accountable.

“We will never forget,” former Prime Minister Saad Hariri wrote on Twitter, captioning a picture of Slim.

Former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi tweeted: “Investigating the crime is forbidden and the killers are not held accountable.

“In the tutelage state, Lebanon’s best are treacherously killed, at the hands of Iran’s tools, but Lebanon remains stronger than them, and justice will prevail sooner or later.”

The lawyers of the National Council to End the Iranian Occupation of Lebanon called on the security and judicial authorities to “publish the findings of the investigations to uncover the killer, who we believe is Hezbollah.”

They added: “The martyr, comrade Slim, was assassinated in Hezbollah’s area of influence. Either Hezbollah is the killer or it must come forward with information to expose the killers. The question remains: Does the state fear the truth, or does it fear Hezbollah?”

In this context, the Lebanon Debate news website published an article about what it considered the “fake achievement” of the ISF’s Information Branch by recently busting 17 Israeli spy rings in Lebanon.

“After Hezbollah arrested an agent who was recruiting people in Lebanon by tempting them to work for an association and get paid in US dollars, and following in-depth investigations, the party believed the case was too complex and thus referred it to an officer with whom it was previously cooperating,” the article read.

“This Information Branch officer then looked further into the case and discovered new leads, which allowed the arrest of the members of these spy rings.

“The fact that the Information Branch kept its investigations secret and did not leak any information about it, prompted the party that leaked the information to leak the investigations to the media,” Lebanon Debate pointed out.

Topics: Lebanon lokman slim Hezbollah

Related

Special The fury targeting Dalia Ahmad came after she described the country’s long-reigning party officials as crocodiles. (Twitter)
Media
Lebanon: Hezbollah trolls harass critical Black news anchor with racist tweets
Special Fears grow over Iran influence in Lebanon after Hezbollah, Amal Cabinet decision
Middle-East
Fears grow over Iran influence in Lebanon after Hezbollah, Amal Cabinet decision

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Al-MUKALLA: Scooping up handfuls of white crystals from coastal pools, a group of women in Yemen harvest salt — a traditional industry proving to be a lifeline after seven years of war.

Zakiya Obeid is one among nearly 500 women who work in the industry in a village overlooking the Gulf of Aden, on Yemen’s southern coast.

“We cooperate and take shifts because it is a sisterhood and we know each others’ difficult circumstances,” said Obeid said.

Employment is so scarce that the women work in rotation to allow more people to benefit.

She said the women are divided into two groups, with each working for 15 days while the others rest.

In bare feet and mud-spattered abaya robes, the women dig basins at low tide and return when the seawater has evaporated to dredge up the salt for packaging and selling.

The time-honored livelihood has been passed down from generation to generation.

It is now a means of survival, providing many families with their only source of income.

The women earn about $100 per month for harvesting the salt and packing it in plastic containers.

Since the formation of the Al-Hassi Association for Sea Salt Production in 2020, the women are able to transport the salt to be ground, packaged and sold across Yemen.

“Before then, we used to do the same work but could only sell the salt raw,” Obeid said.

“But that is no longer the case, with the association providing us with bags and transport.”

The head of the Al-Hassi Association, Khamis Bahtroush, said the women, who produce between 20-30 tons of salt every three months, have come to rely on this industry.

“Production is lower in winter than in summer,” he said.

“Each bag is sold for approximately 3,000 Yemeni rials ($12) ... but we are struggling with inflation and do not have liquidity to give them raises.

“This is their only source of income ... they have nothing else. No farms, no livestock.”

The UN Population Fund has said the loss of male breadwinners in the conflict has added to the difficulties faced by women.

“The pressure is even more severe where women or girls suddenly find themselves responsible for providing for their families when they themselves have been deprived of basic education or vocational training,” it said.

Topics: Yemen salt

Attempts to rescue Moroccan child trapped in well continue, Arabs on social media show support

Attempts to rescue Moroccan child trapped in well continue, Arabs on social media show support
Updated 25 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Attempts to rescue Moroccan child trapped in well continue, Arabs on social media show support

Attempts to rescue Moroccan child trapped in well continue, Arabs on social media show support
  • Little Rayan fell down the well on Tuesday evening
  • As resuers dig, Rayan is being supplied with food and oxygen
Updated 25 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Rescue workers in Morocco said the drilling operations to save a five-year-old boy who had fallen down a deep well reached required depth parallel to where he is trapped on Friday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Moroccan authorities and Moroccan civil defense members work to rescue five-year-old child Rayan trapped in a deep well for over two days in the northern province of Chefchaouen near Bab Berred on February 3, 2022. (File/AFP)

Little Rayan fell down the well on Tuesday evening, in his home village near Bab Berred in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen, local media said.

But the well was too narrow for emergency service workers to reach him.

Little Rayan fell down the well on Tuesday evening. (Twitter user)

According to Al Arabiya news channel the only way to reach the boy is by digging a hole and pulling him from the opposite side of the well through which he fell.  

As they dig, Rayan is being supplied with food and oxygen.

Recalling the events of Tuesday evening, Rayan’s mother told local media she had looked for him everywhere after his disappearance. 

“When I did not find him, I understood that he had fallen into the well located near the house,” she said.

The young child's father told Al-Arabiya that the last time he saw Rayan through surveillance cameras was Thursday afternoon. 

People have taken to social media platforms expressing their support.

Moroccan footballer and PSG star Achraf Hakimi posted his support, alongside emojis of a broken heart and hands together in prayer.

“I want everyone to pray for this little five-year-old boy who fell into a very deep well and is still fighting to stay alive for 48 hours. Our heart is with him,” a twitter user said.

Another twitter user said: “Don’t worry Rayan. Angels is with you and Allah with you and all the world is with you. We love you we waiting to see you.”

Rescue worker Imad Fahmi told local media that he was able to go down 25 meters into the well but could not continue. 

“As for little Ryan, I tried to talk to him to get his reaction, but I only heard his breathing and his cries of distress, as if he was suffering from an injury. He was 10-12 meters from me, but the space was very tight. I tried to dig with my feet to reach it, but to no avail. At one point I couldn’t go any further,” he added.

Lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani told Al Oula television that the diameter of the well was less than 45 centimeters.

Baitas said the nature of the soil meant it was too dangerous to try to widen the hole, meaning major excavations around it were the only solution.

Topics: Morocco well boy Trapped rescue

Related

63 migrants rescued off Morocco: activists
Middle-East
63 migrants rescued off Morocco: activists
Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes
Middle-East
Moroccans protest mass vaccination rules; some skirmishes

Latest updates

Middle East AI company Mozn raises $10m to enhance Natural Language Understanding engine
Middle East AI company Mozn raises $10m to enhance Natural Language Understanding engine
France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace
France to provide UAE with military support to protect airspace
Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post
Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post
Facebook-owner Meta says it will pay new $2 million UK fine
The CMA said on Friday that Meta had failed to comply with certain aspects of its requirements. (AFP)
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.