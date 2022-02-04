You are here

‘All-American’ female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail

'All-American' female Daesh recruit denied bail from US jail
Allison Fluke-Ekren was charged in a sealed indictment after being apprehended in Syria in 2019, and was transferred to FBI custody at the weekend. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, allegedly led female battalion of fighters in Syria
  • Bail denied on basis of danger she poses to local community
Arab News

LONDON: A Kansas woman once described as a doe-eyed “all-American girl” has been denied bail from a jail in the US, where she faces terrorism charges for allegedly leading a female Daesh battalion in Syria.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is accused of training children as young as 6 to use machine guns and planning to commit “violent jihad.”

She was denied bail after appearing in court in Virginia on Thursday, and could face decades behind bars.

Fluke-Ekren, a former school teacher, rose through the ranks of Daesh to ultimately command her own battalion of fighters.

Her former science teacher Larry Miller told the BBC that he was utterly stunned at the news of her ties to the terror group.

“She was a very, very good student. She was intelligent and had a sense of humor,” he said. “Her parents were very, very supportive.”

About 15 years ago, he received an email from her saying how much she admired him as a teacher.

“It was this really nice letter, saying how she had this love for science and nature, and that she was getting a degree to teach,” he said. “She never did anything that indicated to me that she wanted to harm another living thing.”

Witnesses later told US prosecutors that her views were “a ‘11 or a 12’ on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being extremely radicalized.”

It is not clear how she became radicalized, but prosecutors believe it was around the time that her and her husband lived in the Middle East with their children in the late 2000s.

She was smuggled to Syria in 2021, where she began her life as a Daesh acolyte. Fluke-Ekren is believed to have become deeply involved with Daesh activities, marrying several fighters after her husband died, and training women and girls to use guns, detonate bombs and use suicide belts.

One witness said they had observed one of her children, then aged 5 or 6, holding a machine gun at her residence while living in Syria.

Fluke-Ekren did not contest the judge’s ruling that she should remain in jail without bail, a decision made on the basis of the threat she poses to the local community.

Miller asked: “How does someone like Allison, an all-American girl, become a person that wants to go out and kill?” She must have been “brainwashed,” he concluded.

Topics: Daesh US Allison Fluke-Ekren terrorism

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing

Russia hands life sentence over 2010 Moscow metro bombing
MOSCOW- A Russian court on Friday handed a life sentence to an accomplice in the 2010 deadly bombing attack on the Moscow metro.
In March 2010, two female suicide bombers, both from the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, struck two Moscow metro stations. The coordinated attacks killed 39 and injured dozens.
An Islamist group based in the North Caucasus claimed responsibility.
A military court in Moscow found Magomed Nurov “guilty of organizing terrorist attacks and illegally manufacturing explosives.”
Nurov denied his guilt and said he was acting “under pressure” from others involved in the attack, prosecutor Natalia Troshkina told reporters.
The organizers of the attack were killed in a security operation several years ago, Troshkina said.
Nurov was sentenced to life in jail and ordered to pay 17 million rubles ($224,000) in damages to the Moscow metro.
He was arrested in 2019 in Dagestan. Investigators said he acted as a fixer, driving members of the criminal gang to meetings and helping them hide from police, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
The Moscow metro — famous for the lavish architecture of its stations — has seen several major attacks in its history.
Between 2000 and 2010, when Russia’s armed forces fought against separatists in the Muslim-majority North Caucasus region of Chechnya, the Moscow metro became the target of several bombing attacks that killed more than 100 people in total.

'Bankrupt' anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances

'Bankrupt' anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances
Arab News

'Bankrupt' anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances

'Bankrupt' anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson faces court questioning over finances
  • English Defence League founder owes Syrian refugee teenager £100,000 in libel fees
  • Jamal Hijazi’s barrister wants to quiz Robinson over true nature of his assets
Arab News

LONDON: One of the UK’s most prominent far-right, anti-Islam activists will be quizzed by courts after failing to pay legal bills for a libel case he lost against a Syrian refugee.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was sued by Jamal Hijazi for defaming him online.

In response to footage widely circulated online of Hijazi being bullied, Yaxley-Lennon, 39, released a video claiming the 16-year-old boy had attacked “young English girls.”

He failed to prove those claims were true, and was ordered to pay £100,000 ($135,604.50) in compensation to Hijazi and legal costs understood to amount to around £500,000.

At a later hearing in March 2021, however, Yaxley-Lennon claimed he was bankrupt and thus unable to make those payments.

But now, the English Defence League founder has been called in front of a judge to answer questions about his finances.

Hijazi’s barrister argued that Yaxley-Lennon, who did not attend the hearing, could be cross-examined about his finances over the debt, despite the ongoing bankruptcy process.

In written arguments, he stated: “The claimant envisages that counsel’s opportunity to cross-examine the defendant under oath, accompanied by documents provided by the defendant, will provide for a more detailed analysis of his assets than might be possible through the normal bankruptcy process.”

He said Yaxley-Lennon, who has long campaigned against the presence of Muslims in Britain, owes a “substantial sum” to Hijazi, and intends to question him “with a view to establishing what steps would be most proportionate to take with a view to maximizing recovery.”

Hijazi’s lawyers, he said, had information “that what is stated in his bankruptcy application is not a full account of (Yaxley-Lennon’s) assets.”

The High Court hearing about his finances is due to take place on March 22.

Topics: tommy robinson stephen yaxley-lennon English Defence League UK

Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post

Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post
Arab News

Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post

Jewish synagogue teacher files lawsuit after being fired for anti-Zionist blog post
  • Jessie Sander, 26, fired after 15 days of work at Westchester Reform Temple, New York state
  • Lawsuit alleges violation of labor laws preventing employers from policing how employees use time outside work
Arab News

LONDON: A teacher who was fired from a job at a Jewish school after posting comments critical of Zionism and Israel on her personal blog has filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging that it violated labor laws. 

Jessie Sander, 26, had worked at Westchester Reform Temple school in Scarsdale, New York state, for 15 days before she was fired last July.

Warren Haber, the synagogue president, said at the time that it “made this termination decision after much consideration and in accordance with WRT’s religious mission.”

But Sander, who is Jewish, said her firing is a violation of labor laws that prevent employers from policing how employees use their time when not at work.

Her lawsuit, which was filed before New York State Supreme Court in Westchester, accuses the school of violating labor law by firing her “because of her uncompensated lawful recreational activity, outside of work hours, off the employer’s premises and without use of the employer’s equipment or other property.” It seeks her reinstatement plus compensatory damages.

She believes that she was fired for her critical views of Zionism and Israel, as expressed in a previous blog post, seen by her employers. Sander said when her employers came across the post, she was called in for questioning.

Rabbi David E. Levy asked whether she supported the Palestinian faction Hamas, and what she meant by calling herself anti-Zionist.

She told the New York Times that he had agreed with much of what she had said during the questioning, and had praised her as a good role model for the students. But a week later she was fired.

When she asked why, Eli Kornreich, the temple’s executive director, told her: “It’s just not a good fit.”

Sander said: “In the earlier meeting, I was like, ‘Wow, here’s a manager who gets it and says, ‘No one should fire you for your political beliefs,’ then at the next meeting it was, ‘Oh, except for me’.”

The temple defended her firing on the basis that the synagogue’s work is based on the principle of Clal Yisrael, which calls for “strengthening our commitment to Israel and the Jewish people of all lands and working to establish understanding and commonality among the various expressions of Judaism.”

But previous rabbis at WRT have expressed critical views of Israel. One, Rabbi Jonathan Blake, criticized “extremists, cynical political officials and wealthy patrons” in Israel for promoting “a grandiose vision of Jewish totalitarianism in the biblical Holy Land.”

Unlike Sander, however, they stopped short of questioning the right of Israel to exist, and of dissociating Zionism with Jewish identity entirely.

In her blog post, Sander wrote: “We reject the notion that Zionism is a value of Judaism. Zionism is not equivalent to, or a necessary component of, Jewish identity. To conflate Zionism and Judaism is not only inaccurate but dangerous.”

She continued: “In fact, support for israel often conceals deeply antisemitic views, as seen in some vocally pro-israel evangelical Christian groups.”

She also critiqued a common justification for the existence of Israel: That it provides a homeland for the long-persecuted Jewish people.

“Antisemitism (and white supremacy) do not disappear with the existence of israel — israel only placates us against revolution by giving Jewish people hope that there is a safe haven from antisemitism while turning us away from the struggle all marginalized groups must fight together,” said Sander. “As American Jews, we demand an end to American funding of Palestinian genocide.”

Topics: New York State US Westchester Reform Temple Israel Zionism

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest
AP

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest
  • In his invite, Koo stated that China had pressed on with the Beijing Winter Games while ignoring “unjust” cases of imprisonment in Hong Kong
  • Koo designed his media statement with interspersed bold and enlarged letters that read “Coffin Winter Olympics”
AP

HONG KONG: A veteran Hong Kong activist was arrested Friday, days after he announced plans to protest the Beijing Winter Olympics outside government offices in the city, according to local media.
The activist, Koo Sze-yiu, was arrested in the early morning at his home under a national security law, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.
Earlier this week, Koo had sent a media announcement inviting coverage of a petition he planned to present on Friday at 10 a.m. in front of China’s Liaison Office — the agency which represents the Chinese government in the nominally semi-autonomous enclave.
In his invite, Koo stated that China had pressed on with the Beijing Winter Games while ignoring “unjust” cases of imprisonment in Hong Kong.
“Don’t forget that human rights are being oppressed in Hong Kong!” he wrote in the announcement.
He said that authorities have abused the national security law to imprison dissidents or those who speak out against Beijing’s policies in the city.
Koo designed his media statement with interspersed bold and enlarged letters that read “Coffin Winter Olympics.”
Over 150 people have been arrested under Hong Kong’s national security law since it was implemented in June 2020. Before that, Koo took part in protests where he would help carry a mock coffin outside China’s Liaison Office in demonstrations held on the Chinese National Day of Oct. 1.
Koo had previously been arrested and jailed several times, after being convicted of taking part in unauthorized rallies and flag desecration.
Local media reports also stated that four others — three men and a woman — were questioned in Koo’s case, but were not formally charged.
The 2020 law criminalizes what it describes as secession, subversion, and other offenses against the state. Rights groups, foreign governments and activists have condemned the law for reversing the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when Britain handed it over to China in 1997.
Last year, some 47 activists were charged with conspiring to subvert state power under the national security law, following their participation in an unofficial primary election aimed at selecting legislature candidates for the pro-democracy camp.
Authorities claimed that the primary was “subversion”, as some of the activists indicated that they would vote down major bills in the legislature that would force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down, if the pro-democracy candidates won a majority.
Most of the city’s prominent pro-democracy activists are currently in jail or have fled overseas in fear of political persecution.

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week
AFP

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week

Macron heading to Russia, Ukraine next week
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow and Kyiv to meet his counterparts early next week, his office said on Friday, in the highest profile effort by a Western leader to deescalate the Ukraine crisis.
Macron will go to Russia on Monday to meet President Vladimir Putin and to Ukraine on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The French president, who has called for a deescalation in the crisis, has over the last days repeatedly held telephone talks with Putin and Zelensky as well as talking to US President Joe Biden.
His office had said late Thursday after Macron's latest talks with Putin and Zelensky that the discussions sought "to identify the elements that should lead to a deescalation".
In a possible nod to Russia's concerns about NATO expansion and US military presence in eastern Europe, it said exchanges had started on the "strategic balance" in Europe, which should make it possible to see "a reduction in the risks on the ground and guarantee security".
Western powers have been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts over the last weeks over the build-up of some 100,000 Russian troops close to the border with its pro-EU neighbour raised fears it was planning a new invasion of Ukraine.
Although Ukraine has sought to play down the risk of an invasion, tensions are running high after the US Pentagon said Thursday it had evidence of a plan by Moscow to film a fake Ukrainian attack on Russians to justify a real assault.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also indicated he plans to visit Russia soon although the timing is not immediately clear.
The French president has over the last years maintained that Europe must keep channels open to talk with Russia.
He has insisted that a "demanding dialogue" is preferable to open confrontation with Moscow in a fast-changing world dominated by the rise of China.
Macron paid his only visit to Russia as president in May 2018 to attend the Saint Petersburg economic forum and meet Putin.
His last face-to-face meeting with the Russian president dates back to a summit in summer 2019 at his residence in the south of France. A planned visit to Moscow in May 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic.

