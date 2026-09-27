KYIV: Russian strikes on Ukraine killed five people, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday, warning the Kremlin’s forces were “relentlessly” attacking Kyiv, a day after Moscow vowed to achieve its war aims “no matter the circumstances.”

One of the victims was killed in Kyiv, with authorities saying Russian strikes on the city and its suburbs damaged more than 16 sites -- both residential and industrial.

Russia has upped attacks on the city in the fifth year of its invasion, as the capital braces for another winter of war.

US-led talks to end the war, launched by the Kremlin in 2022, have failed to lead to a breakthrough, with the UN warning of a rise in civilian deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said three people were killed in night-time strikes on the southern Zaporizhzhia region and that a Russian drone strike killed one man in Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said a woman and two 16-year-olds were wounded and hospitalised in the capital.

“The enemy continues to relentlessly attack the Kyiv region with strike drones,” Kyiv’s administration said.

“Sixteen sites have been damaged,” it added, saying this included 12 private houses in Kyiv’s outskirts, as well as a warehouse and production facility.

Authorities in the Odesa region said a “massive strike” on the south of the Black Sea region killed one more person.

Regional head Oleg Kiper said Russian strikes damaged “a residential building, a medical institution, a hotel, a shop, as well as a warehouse used for storing grain crops.”

The attacks came a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the UN Moscow intends to continue its military campaign “to the end”.

In Moscow, the defence ministry said Sunday that Russian forces seized a border village in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, where Russia controls pockets of land.

Russia does not claim the Kharkiv region as its own -- unlike the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions -- but has throughout the war attacked the region and seized land there.

Moscow said forces captured the small village of Khrypuny.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it intends to seize the rest of east Ukraine.