World Food Programme launches nutrition campaign in Palestine

Updated 04 February 2022
Food insecurity is a serious problem for many in the West Bank and Gaza. (File/AP)
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017

Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
  • Aim is to combat malnutrition, anemia among pregnant, nursing women
  • UN body seeks to encourage ‘healthy food and lifestyle choices’
Updated 04 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN World Food Programme has launched a campaign to provide nutritional support to hundreds of pregnant and nursing women in Gaza and the West Bank, aiming to combat malnutrition and high anemia rates among them.

The campaign will see the WFP provide cooking sessions and home gardening kits, as well as training to grow fruit and vegetables — all of which will be delivered at individual, household and community levels.

“Addressing important issues like anemia (iron deficiency) through community-based and online initiatives means accelerating and supporting a knowledge-sharing process,” said Samer Abdel Jaber, WFP representative and country director in Palestine. 

“Through hands-on initiatives and harnessing the power of technology, we work together to build a process that ultimately aims not just to share information but to inspire people to apply it to their everyday activities.”

According to the World Health Organization, iron deficiency is an intermediate public health problem in Palestine, especially among children under 5. 

WFP said its new campaign “aims to support mothers and families in improving their nutrition while boosting dietary iron consumption.”

Severe iron deficiency can have serious consequences for one’s health, increasing the risk of developing health complications that can affect the heart and lungs, including possible heart failure.

The WFP said encouraging people to grow their own iron-rich vegetables “will encourage participants to make healthy food and lifestyle choices for themselves and their families.”

The WFP is already working extensively in both the West Bank and Gaza. It provides food and cash assistance to vulnerable residents, and supports long-term resilience by providing skills-focused employment opportunities and offering home-based agricultural assets that strengthen food security.

According to the Washington-based Wilson Center and WFP, food insecurity affects 40 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and 60 percent in Gaza, not including refugees.

For Gazans, living under Israeli blockade and intermittent attacks, food insecurity is further exacerbated by import restrictions and the deprivation of access to Palestinian fishing zones by Israel’s coast guard.

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
AFP

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017

UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
  • Luke Symons, 29, was detained by Houthi militia in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage
  • "The government should ask the question, 'what do the Houthis want to get Luke released?'," said Symons' grandfather
Updated 58 min 57 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The family of a British man held since 2017 and allegedly tortured in Yemen on Friday accused the UK government of apathy about his fate.
Luke Symons, 29, was detained by Houthi militia in southwest Yemen along with his Yemeni wife on suspicion of espionage, which his family strongly denies.
They say his arm was broken during one interrogation in a bid to force a confession, and that his physical and mental health has degenerated during solitary confinement in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
His wife was released and has been able to visit him periodically in the prison, and is alarmed at his condition, according to Symons’ grandfather Robert Cummings.
“Luke’s going through hell. He’s getting no medical attention, and we’ve been going backwards, not forward, with this (UK) government,” Cummings told AFP by phone from the family’s home in Cardiff.
“The government should ask the question, ‘what do the Houthis want to get Luke released?’,” he said, accusing the militia of holding his grandson as a “bargaining chip” for unspecified aims.
“But they just won’t ask the question,” Cummings said, alleging inaction both by the Foreign Office in London and by Saudi-based British diplomats responsible for Yemen.
Amnesty International, which this week launched a fresh appeal for UK intervention, demanded that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meet the family.
“It’s long overdue that the government properly engaged with his family and exerted sustained pressure on the Houthis to get him out of jail and back home to Cardiff,” Amnesty’s UK chief Sacha Deshmukh said.
Symons was arrested in April 2017, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was foreign secretary, and has never been charged.
The detainee’s MP in the Welsh capital, Kevin Brennan of the opposition Labour party, pressed his case to Johnson in parliament a month ago.
The prime minister replied that the case was “a very sad one.”
“I know that our staff in the (Foreign Office) work very, very hard to try to release people from the positions they find themselves in,” Johnson said.
“Luke Symons is no exception to that,” he said, promising Brennan a meeting with a Foreign Office minister.
But there has still been no meeting, according to the family and Amnesty.
Britain says it has been regularly raising Symons’ plight with the Houthi leadership, and insists it has kept his family informed.
“We know this is a difficult time for Luke Symons and his family. Our staff have been working intensively to secure Luke’s release,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said after the latest appeals.

UN Security Council calls on Lebanese parties to disengage from external conflicts

UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags. (AP/File Photo)
UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 04 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council calls on Lebanese parties to disengage from external conflicts

UN peacekeepers hold their flag while standing next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags. (AP/File Photo)
  • Lebanon is facing one of the worst economic and humanitarian crises in modern history and politicians have been criticized for failing to implement necessary reforms
  • Council members also called for progress to be made quickly in the stalled investigation into the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port on Aug 4, 2020
Updated 04 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Friday called on Lebanese political parties to distance themselves from external conflicts and instead focus on the urgent implementation of political and economic reforms that are needed to unlock international financial support and alleviate the “dire needs” of the Lebanese population.

Members of the council, the most important body within the UN, urged Lebanese parties to implement “a tangible policy of disassociation from any external conflicts as an important priority, as spelled out in previous declarations, in particular the 2012 Baabda Declaration.”

The Baabda Declaration was designed to underscore Lebanon’s neutral position with regard to events in the region.

The powerful Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, which serves as the strategic arm of the Iranian regime in the region, has been involved in the Syrian civil war, fighting alongside the Assad regime, and in Iran’s proxy wars in Yemen and Iraq.

Council members welcomed a meeting of the Lebanese cabinet that took place on Jan. 24 but urged the authorities to quickly implement necessary reforms, including the adoption of a budget for 2022 that reflects previous agreements with the International Monetary Fund.

Lebanon is in the midst of a devastating economic collapse. The world bank has described it as one of the top three worst crises the world has seen since 1850.

It is the result of years of a corrupt ruling elite that drained the country of resources and foreign aid for private gain.

The World Bank has many times expressed disbelief at the unwillingness of Lebanese authorities to initiate any political or economic reforms as their country slides into an economic abyss and its people are reeling as a result of a currency that is in free-fall and desperate shortages of fuel, food and medicine.

The Security Council said the population of the country is facing “dire needs and has expressed legitimate aspirations for reforms, elections and justice.”

Members also once again called for “a swift, independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” into the devastating explosion at Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020, which destroyed or damaged large parts of the city.

Said to be the third-biggest non-nuclear explosion in human history, the blast killed more than 200 civilians, injured thousands and caused billions of dollars of damage. It is believed to have been caused by large quantities of chemicals that had been improperly stored at the port for several years.

The investigation into the explosion has stalled amid a barrage of lawsuits against the presiding judge, filed by Lebanese politicians accused of negligence in the events leading up to the blast.

Hezbollah leads a campaign that has accused the judge of “bias,” and the party threatened to boycott any cabinet meetings until he is replaced. The allegations about the judge have been rejected by rights groups and the families of blast victims.

Members of the Security Council also reiterated on Friday the importance of holding “free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections as scheduled on May 15, 2022, ensuring the full, equal and meaningful participation of women as candidates and voters in the election.”

They called on the Lebanese government to enable the Supervisory Commission for Elections “to carry out its mandate, notably by providing it with adequate resources and initiating the process of nominating candidates.”

The council condemned a series of attacks against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in the past two months and called on Lebanese authorities to investigate them and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It reiterated the necessity for all parties in the country to ensure that UNIFIL personnel are able to move unhindered in safety and security.

Lebanon shocked by violent crimewave against medical staff

A boy walks past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
A boy walks past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
Updated 04 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon shocked by violent crimewave against medical staff

A boy walks past Lebanese police patrol cars in Souk Sabra in the southern suburbs of the Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP file photo)
  • Doctors raise alarm as attacks mount under the guise of protest against living conditions
  • Robberies and pickpocketing on the rise as Lebanese struggle with economic conditions
Updated 04 February 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hospital emergency departments have been mired in violence and a dentist was killed in his clinic in a week that saw violent crime rise in Lebanon.

Violence has not been limited to medical workers, with a child kidnapped from his mother and organized armed gangs running riot in various regions.

The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon said it fears that hospitals could become a “punching bag” for a frustrated populace struggling through the economic crisis.

Doctors have claimed that several of the security incidents relate to rising hospital bills.

Other incidents have seen Lebanese attempting to claim their rights by force, such as obtaining an unavailable bed in a hospital or claiming a cash deposit held by the bank.

Among the capital’s hospitals, Al-Makassed endures attacks on the medical, nursing and administrative staff more than any other, particularly in the emergency department.

The hospital administration said a few days ago that the attacks were committed by “barbarians who are insulting, beating and threatening the ER doctors in an unexpected way.”

The hospital has closed its ER until the medical body is provided with security.

Less than 24 hours after a violent outbreak in the Beirut hospital, the same scenario took place in Sheikh Ragheb Hareb University Hospital in Nabatieh, where Hezbollah and the Amal Movement are extremely powerful.

Vandals smashed up the ER department and medical staff were beaten while attempting to care for a patient.

The cameras showed the parents of the patient and the nursing staff quarreling, which escalated into fighting, resulting in a number of injuries and the destruction of some medical equipment.

The parliament enacted a law on Jan. 5 “to strengthen the legal protection of doctors, their assistants and hospital personnel and to impose penalties, including imprisonment, on the abusers of hospital edifices and the workers thereof, causing serious moral and material damage.”

The attacks have also hit private doctors.

Two days before the incident in Nabatieh, dentist Elie Jasser was stabbed to death in his clinic, a shocking crime that shook the Lebanese public and sparked an outcry on social media.

The suspect, arrested by the security forces, is a soldier who was reportedly angry that Jasser did not effectively cure his fiancée’s pain.

Dr. Khaled Al-Soloh, head of the Dental Association in Bekaa, said: “This pre-meditated crime reflects the absence of law and the decomposition of the state that abdicates its responsibility to protect doctors who have become a ‘punching bag’ for anyone.”

Dr. Charaf Abou Charaf, head of the Lebanese Order of Physicians, said attacks against medical institutions had increased in the past year-and-a-half.

“Hardly a week goes by without a doctor being subjected to verbal or physical abuse. This does not encourage doctors to stay in Lebanon, but rather to immigrate.

“Around 3,000 doctors have left Lebanon out of 15,000 doctors registered in the syndicate,” said Abou Charaf.

Abou Charaf added: “There’s a law that protects the health sector in Lebanon and criminalizes the perpetrator that should be enforced. The courts cannot release a perpetrator after their arrest. Things cannot continue like this.

“There’s no social protection, no security, and the income is low.

“We know the general situation is hard for everyone, but does that mean that things are allowed to spiral out like this? The state must be powerful in order to deter the assailants.”

He added: “What we are witnessing today did not happen during the civil war. Medical equipment, medicine and beds for patients were available and people had money. The situation today is very difficult.”

Violent crime has taken a new turn in Lebanon as it continues to be rocked by the mounting economic crises.

Robberies from cars, shops and pickpocketing continue, with abductions for ransom becoming prevalent.

On Thursday night, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi announced that Rayan Kanaan, a child who was kidnapped on Wednesday, had been freed by the security forces.

Kanaan was grabbed by two people in a car while he was with his mother in a market in Halat in the Byblos region. They reportedly requested $250,000 in return for his release.

Mawlawi said that significant efforts were made by the Information Division of the Internal Security Forces to safely return the boy to his family.

The announcement, however, did not disclose any information on the kidnappers and whether they were arrested or ran away before the arrival of the security forces.

The captors had reportedly fled with the youngster to a place in the Baalbeck–Hermel region — an area of influence for Hezbollah that shelters armed gangs.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a court released Abdallah Al-Saei, who was arrested last month after he held the employees of Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries hostage in a branch in the city of Jeb Jannine.

He threatened to burn down the bank if he was not allowed to withdraw his savings amounting to $50,000.

He obtained his money, gave it to his wife and eventually surrendered to the police.

The court released Al-Saei and allowed him to keep his money.

He was asked to apologize to the bank’s employees after the confrontation.

Also on Friday, residents of the border town of Al-Qaa protested against the scourge of thefts and other offences.

They said: “Do not let us resort to weapons to defend our land.”

The mayor of Al-Qaa, Bachir Matar, said that the gangs responsible for the robberies are located on the border between Lebanon and Syria.

The gangs benefit from the illegal crossing points that usually belong to Hezbollah, the mayor added.

Matar said that the gangs are a mix of Lebanese and Syrians. “In light of our protest, the army is carrying out patrols. However, Syria should control its borders.”

Ankara eager to boost cooperation with Israel on gas transport to Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with his Israeli counterpart saac Herzog in March. (Reuters/File Photos)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with his Israeli counterpart saac Herzog in March. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 04 February 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Ankara eager to boost cooperation with Israel on gas transport to Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with his Israeli counterpart saac Herzog in March. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Erdogan said on Friday that the two countries could work on transporting natural gas from Israel to Europe
Updated 04 February 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As the long-awaited meeting between Turkish and Israeli presidents approaches, Ankara has emphasized its willingness to boost energy cooperation with Tel Aviv as Washington loses interest in the controversial EastMed pipeline project that would carry Israeli gas to Europe through Cyprus and Greece.  

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the two countries could work on transporting natural gas from Israel to Europe, while at the same time searching for new avenues of energy cooperation during talks scheduled for mid-March.  

However, experts suggest that because of the low level of trust between the two countries and Israel’s ongoing commitments with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, the two countries should work on strategic projects other than natural gas. 

As part of Turkey’s pursuit to normalize ties with Israel and to end its isolation in the energy sector across the Eastern Mediterranean, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit his Turkish counterpart next month with an agenda focused on energy projects. 

Turkey, whose annual gas consumption is expected to be around 60 billion cubic meters, is currently working on diversifying its natural gas resources — a move that has become increasingly important since the sudden cut by Iran that affected several industrial sectors and exposed the country’s vulnerability to energy shortages. 

The signing of a natural gas supply deal with Iraq is also on the horizon. 

Turkey held talks on energy cooperation with Israel in 2016, but with no concrete results. 

“When Israel and Turkey reconciled in 2016, natural gas export from Israel to Turkey was presented by then-Minister of Energy Steinitz as a major benefit for Israel. However, negotiations on the issue did not yield results. There were differences on prices, there were geopolitical hardships related to the route of the proposed pipeline, and there was not enough mutual trust between the two countries,” Dr. Nimrod Goren, president and founder of Mitvim —The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, told Arab News. 

“Since then, Israel has further consolidated its strategic relationship with Greece and Cyprus, warmed ties with Egypt, and is cooperating with these countries and others in the framework of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum, of which Turkey is not a member,” he added. 

According to Goren, even though the US has stepped back from the EastMed pipeline, Israel is unlikely to shift direction and seek export via Turkey at the expense of its plans with Egypt and the Hellenic states.

“There are more important potential benefits for Israel from renewing ties with Turkey, including prospects for strategic coordination regarding Iran and Syria, chances to increase bilateral and multilateral trade and tourism, more civilian and diplomatic cooperation, and opportunities to improve ties with other Muslim countries and to advance peace with the Palestinians,” he said. 

Therefore, Goren says, energy cooperation could well be an important component in the improved Israel-Turkey relationship, but he believes it should take a different shape to the suggestions made in 2016. 

“Natural gas is losing its charm — in the eyes of the new Israeli government too. Renewable energies (are emerging) as the next big thing. Renewable energies can be an innovative issue for Israel-Turkey cooperation, which is less likely to create tensions with Israel’s regional allies who are still at odds with Turkey,” he said. 

In his speech on Friday, Erdogan also hinted at the possibility of a mutual dispatch of special envoys between Turkey and Israel before Herzog’s visit to Turkey. 

“In 2016, when Israel and Turkey last tried to restore diplomatic ties, energy cooperation was used as a way of legitimizing the process. But it is clear now that this approach has its limitations,” Gabriel Mitchell, an expert on Eastern Mediterranean energy and geopolitics and director of undergraduate studies for the University of Notre Dame at Tantur in Jerusalem, told Arab News.  

“While a pipeline could deliver some economic gains to both sides, the route would pass through Cyprus’ waters, raising geopolitical and legal questions that remain unresolved,” he said. 

Despite some efforts in the past to bypass the legal challenges raised by laying pipelines between Turkey and Israel, considering the ongoing close relations between Israel and Cyprus such attempts are unlikely at this time. 

“The other route would be in Lebanon and Syria’s waters and that would be equally — if not more — challenging,” Mitchell said. “I believe that regional pipeline projects have often been used as a fig leaf for other diplomatic activities. I don’t see a direct pipeline in the immediate future, but there are so many other ways for the two countries to cooperate in the field of energy without the baggage of geopolitical obstacles.” 

So, the experts suggest, any rapprochement between Turkey and Israel should focus on areas other than natural gas, especially considering the EU’s commitments to significantly increase its share of renewables in energy consumption up to 27 percent by 2030 and 40-60 percent by 2050, making LNG supplies much more critical for the continent. 

Goren believes that a focus on the environment, sustainability and renewables can create a more collaborative atmosphere in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

“When coupled with Israel-Turkey — and perhaps Egypt-Turkey — rapprochement, it may even lead to the formation of new regional mechanisms, more inclusive than the EMGF. Such climate-friendly energy cooperation will benefit Israel and Turkey — bilaterally and regionally — probably more than attempts to return to the past formula of natural gas export,” he said, adding that such innovative steps could re-integrate Turkey into regional partnerships and help ease its isolation. 

Mitchell agrees and adds that joint energy projects — particularly pipelines — require a degree of mutual trust that the two governments currently lack. 

“There are few, if any, cases where a pipeline project has improved ties between states with complicated diplomatic (relationships), so it makes sense for Israeli and Turkish officials to prioritize other elements in their relationship before diving into the murkier waters of pipeline politics,” he said.

Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE set to receive advanced US weapons

Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE set to receive advanced US weapons
Updated 04 February 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE set to receive advanced US weapons

Jordan, Saudi Arabia and UAE set to receive advanced US weapons
  • Saudi Arabia was given the green light to purchase 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals (MIDS-LVT) for as much as $23.7 million
  • Sale reflects depth of ties, says analyst
Updated 04 February 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: The US State Department has approved sales of advanced weapons to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE set to benefit.

By placing Jordan and the UAE, which has been hit by Houthi rockets, in the same package as Saudi Arabia, the administration of US President Joe Biden appears to be hoping that the deal will not be blocked by Congress.

A simple majority could stop the deal, but Biden could veto this which would then require a two-thirds majority to overcome the veto.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.  

It also approved Jordan’s request for 12 F-16C Block 70 fighter jets, radio targeting pods, and associated munitions components, including guided missile tail kits.

The prime contractor for the jets is Lockheed Martin Corp.

Saudi Arabia was approved to buy 31 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Low Volume Terminals for as much as $23.7 million to upgrade its missile defense systems.

The UAE was approved to buy $30 million worth of spare and repair parts for its “Homing All the Way Killer” missile defense systems.

Retired Maj. Gen. Wasef Eriqat told Arab News that the advanced F-16 fighters would support the three countries’ armies, reflecting the depth of relations between the US and its Arab allies.

He said that Israel had blocked such sales in the past, but it appeared that the Biden administration had “not taken any Israeli objections — if they were made — into consideration.”

The military expert also said that the sale of the advanced equipment was a statement reflecting strong relations with the region as well as a political statement.

“It also complements the extensive training that has taken place in the US. I remember I was sent to train in the US in 1968 by the Jordanian army and I know many have followed suit. It reflects confidence and support to the country, and it also telegraphs to all others of the strong relationship between the US and the countries that are receiving the advanced weapons.”

Maamoun Abu Nowar, a retired two-star air force general, told Arab News that the deal was important for Jordan because it boosted the country’s position in the region.

He said that he and others in the Jordanian air force had flown F-16 fighters, but what the country had were F16-A and B jets while the new ones would be the modern F16-C type.

“But all fighter planes need to be updated regularly,” he added.

The sale to Jordan will boost a training center for F-16 fighters that the US has agreed to invest in.

The DSCA announced on Feb. 11, 2021, that the State Department had given the green light for a $60 million investment in the proposed center.

“The government of Jordan has requested to buy an F-16 Air Combat Training Center and devices, including full mission trainers, combat tactics trainers, instructor/operator stations, tactical environment simulators, brief/debrief stations, scenario generation stations, database generation stations, mission observation centers, and other training center equipment and support,” the agency said.

Abu Nowar said the sale of modern weapons to the UAE would also boost the Gulf state “in these trying times” where the Houthis were attacking them.

“It will not change the military balance, but it will strengthen the defensive capability of all the countries that will receive the advanced weaponry.”

Latest updates

Sanctions waiver would be 'essential' to ensuring Iran's swift compliance with nuclear committments: State Dept
Sanctions waiver would be 'essential' to ensuring Iran's swift compliance with nuclear committments: State Dept
Riyadh Front hosts new women’s fitness center 
The chain of women's fitness gyms Nuyu opened its newest branch, feb. 2, in Riyadh Front. (Supplied)
UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
UK accused of neglecting Briton held in Yemen since 2017
Sri Lanka to focus on sending skilled manpower to Saudi Arabia
Falah Al-Hebshi Mowlana. (Supplied)
Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo
Saudi authorities release ‘Founding Day’ logo

