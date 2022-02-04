Saudi aid agency distributes winter kits in Jordan

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center is continuing to distribute winter kits in Jordan as part of the project’s second phase.

KSrelief, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organization, recently distributed 7,554 blankets and 3,777 winter bags to needy Jordanian families and Syrian and Palestinian refugees in a number of governorates, helping 18,885 people.

The aid comes within the framework of projects being implemented by the Kingdom to alleviate the suffering and improve the livelihoods of refugees and families in Jordan.

In Yemen, the center distributed more than 21 tons of food baskets in Marib governorate, benefiting 1,194 people from the neediest groups.

The project, being implemented by KSrelief, aims to distribute more than 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons to the needy and affected families of 15 Yemeni governorates.

KSrelief also distributed 2,000 cartons of dates to displaced families, needy groups and orphans in the Bihan district of Shabwah governorate, benefiting 2,000 families.

The distribution comes as part of a project to distribute 5,000 tons of dates in total, provided by Saudi Arabia, to the Yemeni people.

Meanwhile, 16 KSrelief trucks crossed Al-Wadiah border crossing during the period from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, carrying 900 food baskets, 7,982 winter bags, and medical materials weighing nearly 138 tons.

The aid will be distributed across the governorates of Aden, Marib, Taiz, Al-Mahra, Al-Dhale and Shabwa.

On Thursday, KSrelief remotely participated in a ceremony to launch the International Organization for Migration’s Migrants Regional Response Plan for the Horn of Africa and Yemen for this year.

Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs at KSrelief, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, praised the distinguished relations and continuous cooperation between the center and the IOM, and praised the role played by the organization to meet the humanitarian needs of the displaced and refugees around the world.

He said that recent years have witnessed an alarming rise in the rates of migration and displacement due to conflicts, economic difficulties and disasters, especially in the Horn of Africa, stressing that the Kingdom is committed to its international humanitarian responsibilities, and is keen to continue to play a positive role in regional and international efforts.