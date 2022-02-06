You are here

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Salma Wael

Updated 06 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market got off to a firmer start to the trading week as stocks recovered their poise, fueled by optimistic sentiment, earnings, and record oil prices.

TASI, the main index, gained 0.5 percent to 12,204 points, crossing the 12,200 level after two straight days in the red zone. The parallel market, Nomu, edged up by 0.4 percent to 25,316 points.

Among the kingdom’s biggest players, oil giant Aramco slipped 0.27 percent and Al Rajhi Bank edged 0.54 percent higher.

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya topped the gainers, up 10 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

After disclosing their financial results for 2021, telecom firm Etihad Atheeb, Bank Albilad, and Bank AlJazira were all down in today’s session, while Leejam Sports Co. saw a 2.4 percent surge in its share price.

Leejam Sports — which is the operator of the largest Saudi gym chain — earlier recorded its highest ever annual profit for 2021.

Etihad Atheeb led the fallers, declining 2.56 percent, after turning from profits into losses in the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Amid trading of over 9.9 million shares, shares in Alinma Bank added 0.85 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives.

In energy trading, oil prices hit their longest streak of weekly gains on Friday since October. Brent crude reached $93.3 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI surged to $92.3 per barrel.

 

Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to create a globally competitive industrial sector by converting 4,000 factories to use fourth industrial revolution technology, 4IR.

The sector’s new strategy will focus on increasing locally sourced inputs, as well as adopting 4IR technologies, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told a conference to launch military manpower development strategy in Riyadh. 

The 4th Industrial Revolution largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

An Industrial Fund will also be established, with a clear program to help investors in the sector to shift toward 4IR technologies with the help of soft loans, Alkhorayef added.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, is also working to convert 100 factories to be models that others can emulate. 

New technologies are the biggest supporter of transforming the sector into a local workforce, he added, during the launch of the manpower strategy by The General Authority for Military Industries, GAMI.

“The privileges that exist today were present in the past, whether in terms of infrastructure, financing or others, but the difference today is that these privileges have been activated through the enactment of the necessary legislation,” he said.

The Kingdom’s industrial strategy aims to shift from dependency on cheap laborers to a focus on quality jobs.

“Our role is to ensure the existence of job opportunities that match capabilities. And also to work on raising human capabilities to suit future needs,” he said.

Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

Updated 06 February 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a new national military academy to address skills gap in the industry, a top official told a conference in Riyadh. 

The academy is part of a new strategy to create more jobs for Saudis, and strengthen the national military and defense industry, according to governor of the General Authority for Military Industries.

The authority, known as GAMI, aims to empower Saudi workforces through the development of training programs, and establishing a national academy that focuses on more than 800 skills required in the sector, from which 172 job fields emerge, Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

The move aims to achieve the vision’s target of localizing 50 percent of government spending on  Military equipment and services by 2030.

GAMI launched the manpower strategy on Feb 5, in Riyadh, in the presence of ministries and high officials from the public and private sectors.

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co, reported a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their financial year starting Sept.1, mainly due to rising costs.


Net profit dropped from SR60 to SR45 million ($12 million), the company reported on the Saudi stock exchange.

This decline was in part exacerbated by an increase in the cost of raw materials as well as the increase in selling prices of products by 61 percent.

Al-Yamamah was established in 2003 with a paid capital of $300 million.

 

Twin building of Alinma Bank with symbol of fish, landmark of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

  • The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has recorded a 37.8 percent surge in 2021 profits, propelled by higher operating income.

The bank’s net profit reached SR2.7 billion ($722 million), against SR1.97 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite an increase of 4.2 percent in expenses, operating income went up by 17.3 percent due to higher income from financing and investment activities, the bank said in a statement.

The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses, reaching SR1.27 billion during 2021, compared to SR1.42 billion a year earlier, it added.

The bank’s assets rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to SR173 billion, and the profit per share went up from SR0.99 to SR1.31.

Further to the results, the bank had earlier announced the establishment of a special purpose vehicle company, called Alinma SPV Limited, in the Cayman Islands.

With a capital of SR187,500 the newly established unit will manage and execute financial derivatives transactions as well as repurchase agreements with international banks.

Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

  • Shell is Europe’s biggest oil and gas company and is the world’s largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil majors Shell and BP might see their profits skyrocket to around 40 billion pounds sterling ($54 billion) this year, amid soaring petrol and gas prices.

Last week Shell reported annual profits of 14.3 billion pounds sterling, while BP is expected to announce its 2021 annual pre-tax profits of over 13 billion pounds sterling when it reports on Tuesday, 6 Feb., according to the UK's Guardian newspaper. 

Shell is Europe’s biggest oil and gas company and is the world’s largest independent producer and trader of liquefied natural gas. 

The unexpectedly high profits have triggered calls for a windfall tax on energy firms in a bid to ease the cost of living crisis. The UK's energy regulator, Ofgem, announced last week that energy prices would rise by a record-breaking 54 percent for UK households.

BP indicated that it is on course to make GBP15.5 billion profit in 2022, while Shell is expected to have its annual profits grow to GBP23.6 billion by the end of its fiscal year in June, the Guardian reported citing analysts. 

This comes amid some ministers and campaigners urging the government to consider taxing the surpluses of oil producers, to ease the burden of families' high energy bills. 

Shell made $6.4 billion in the final three months of 2021, 16 times more than in the same period of 2020, after oil prices near-doubled to an average of almost $80 a barrel in the quarter and a surge in global gas prices, The Times newspaper reported.

Addressing this, the UK government announced last week a range of measures to limit rising energy bills, including rebates to taxpayers and installment loans. 

 

