Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says
At least five troops were killed by firing from Afghanistan, Pakistan's military said Sunday. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says

Five Pakistan soldiers killed in attack from Afghanistan, military says
  • The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible
  • The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.
The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organisations.
“Militants from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.
The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.
The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.
"We assure other countries, especially our neighhours, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them," Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, told Reuters.
The Afghan Taliban late last year played the role of facilitator in talks between the TTP and the Pakistan government.
Those talks fell apart in December, since when there have been a series of attacks on Pakistani forces along the border.
The military statement said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by militants for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan government to halt such acts in future.
Pakistani security forces had just a day earlier completed a three-day operation against militants who had attacked two military bases in the southern province of Balochistan. At least nine soldiers were killed in those attacks.
“As per its promises, Taliban government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Pakistan’s interior minister, said in a statement.

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi

China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: Xi
  • Pledge to continue supporting each other
Updated 06 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: China and Egypt “share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday in a meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Egyptian leader was one of at least four heads of state who met Xi after attending the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking closer ties with China.

Xi “hailed enhanced political trust” between the countries, citing cooperation in fighting the pandemic. Their comprehensive strategic partnership is a model of “China-Arab, China-Africa and China-developing world solidarity,” Xi said, according to CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

“China and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests, pursuing common development, enhancing their people’s well-being and promoting fairness and justice in the world, as the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century,” Xi said.

The sides will “continue to support each other on issues related to core interests and major concerns,” he said.

Egypt was the recipient of several free shipments of Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines and China says it helped set up Africa’s first vaccine production in the country.

El-Sisi is one of more than 30 world leaders and heads of major international organizations who flew to Beijing for Friday’s opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

Not having left China since 2019 amid the pandemic, Xi is holding a series meetings on the sidelines of the games with leaders whose countries are anxious to strengthen relations with the rising superpower.

By around midday Saturday, Xi had also met with heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar, Poland and are also among those in town.

The meetings follow a mini-summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that underscored the growing alignment of their authoritarian countries’ positions as they push back against the liberal world order dominated by the US.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of more than 20 agreements covering trade, energy and other fields and issued a joint statement in which China backed Russia in opposing NATO’s expansion.

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes

Myanmar troops accused of burning hundreds of homes
  • Violence flares as civilians form ‘people’s defense forces’ to oppose the junta
Updated 06 February 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Myanmar villagers and anti-coup fighters have accused troops of burning hundreds of homes in the country’s restive northwest, as the junta seeks to crush resistance to its rule.

Mass protests against last year’s coup have been met with a brutal military crackdown, and violence has flared across Myanmar as civilians form “people’s defense forces” to oppose the junta.

A woman from Bin village in the Sagaing region, which has seen recent clashes, said troops had arrived in the early hours of Monday.

“They shelled artillery and fired guns before coming in,” she said, adding that the sound had sent villagers fleeing.

Troops then set fire to around 200 houses, including her own, she said.

“We could not bring anything with us. We took some warm clothes only, and then we just ran away.”

Troops also torched houses in nearby Inn Ma Hte village after a local pro-junta militia was attacked by anti-coup fighters who then fled, according to one of the rebels.

“When the PDF left the village, the army burnt it down,” the fighter said, adding that 600 houses had been torched.

Local media also reported that hundreds of homes had been razed in the two villages, and images obtained by AFP purporting to be of Bin village showed the remains of dozens of burnt-out buildings.

The fires consumed properties, motorbikes and carts, said another local who was helping to coordinate aid for those displaced from Inn Ma Hte.

“For them, it will be difficult to regain their livelihoods,” he said.

State-run TV ran a report on Thursday accusing PDF fighters of starting the fires, and published images it claimed showed burnt-out buildings destroyed by “terrorists.”

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a coup last February, with more than 1,500 people killed in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

In August the junta said it was considering raising village militias to combat opposition to its rule, as it struggles to assert control over swathes of the country.

Sagaing has seen regular clashes and bloody reprisals.

In mid-December, the US and UNcondemned the junta over what Washington described as “credible and sickening” reports of the killing of 11 villagers, including children, in the Sagaing region.

UK government cuts free medication, toiletries for Afghan asylum seekers

Home Secretary Priti Patel watches as a refugee has her fingerprints taken after arriving from Afghanistan on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. (Reuters/File Photo)
Home Secretary Priti Patel watches as a refugee has her fingerprints taken after arriving from Afghanistan on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

UK government cuts free medication, toiletries for Afghan asylum seekers

Home Secretary Priti Patel watches as a refugee has her fingerprints taken after arriving from Afghanistan on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • It was revealed that the Home Office is spending £4.7 million ($6.36 million) per day housing asylum seekers in hotels and providing for them
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Asylum seekers in Britain being housed in hotels have been told by the UK Home Office to pay for non-basic toiletries themselves, a letter has revealed.

People fleeing the Taliban, some of whom worked for the British military or authorities, say the latest move from the British government shows that it “does not care” about them anymore.

It was revealed that the Home Office is spending £4.7 million ($6.36 million) per day housing asylum seekers in hotels and providing for them — an estimated £127 per person.

Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, 30, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, is one such evacuee from Afghanistan and has been staying at one of the hotels for almost six months.

He was evacuated with his wife and son during the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan in August last year.

“When we see this kind of reaction and decision from the Home Office, it means ‘from onward we don’t care about you and we are not concerned about you — you need to manage everything by yourself,’” he said.

He said that the hotel in Watford where he and his family are staying is “not very clean” and that the food they are given is “not good.”

The letter he received, addressed from the Afghanistan Resettlement Arrivals Project at the Home Office, reads: “Until now, in addition to your Universal Credit payments and the accommodation and meals provided in the bridging hotels, we have also provided some additional items.

“I am writing to inform you that from Feb. 11 we will no longer provide those additional items and you will need to purchase these for yourself using your Universal Credit payments.”

According to the letter, asylum seekers will still receive “main meals,” including “baby food and baby milk,” but will no longer receive “complimentary snacks, toiletries (aside from basic toiletries) or over-the-counter medication.”

The letter added: “You will need to pay your own transport or taxi fares to appointments,” referencing the Home Office’s desire for those being resettled to find work.

“All hotel residents continue to receive fully furnished accommodation, including a choice of three meals a day, constant access to drinking water, basic toiletries and their utility costs are covered,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Some 25,000 asylum seekers and 12,000 Afghan refugees are now staying in hotels in the UK, the Home Office told the Home Affairs Committee this week.

At the session, MPs were told that the UK government was “optimistic” that it can find a revised way of working with councils on managing costs.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that the current policy toward housing the evacuees was “thoroughly inadequate,” adding: “We do not want people in hotels.”

She said that the government and local authorities were “absolutely struggling” to move Afghan refugees into more suitable, permanent accommodation, because the infrastructure to do so is “insufficient.”

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
Migrants who cross the English Channel in boats are being held in inadequate processing centers upon arrival, authorities have said. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff

Migrants face inadequate conditions upon UK arrival: Border Force staff
  • Advocacy group: ‘The Home Office seems to think harsh conditions give the right optics, but those arriving need care, kindness and humanity’
Updated 05 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Migrants who cross the English Channel in boats are being held in inadequate processing centers upon arrival, UK Border Force staff have warned.

The Immigration Services Union, which represents immigration officers, said a temporary facility in Kent used to process asylum seekers is not fit for purpose, The Independent reported on Saturday.

Lucy Moreton, professional officer at the ISU, said: “You’ve got folk coming through who have gone through a very hard journey. They’re wet, they need to be warm, they need to be safeguarded. We’ve got no hot food or hot water — we can’t feed or wash them.”

Another facility, Tug Haven, which closed last month, was labeled “inadequate” by UK prison authorities last year.

The new facility in Kent, Western Jet Foil, a former hangar, is “made up of several containers and it is lined like an Eastern European train station, with wooden benches screwed to the floor,” said Moreton.

“If you need to lie down, you’ve got to lie on the floor between the benches, or lie in the benches themselves, which are narrow and backless.

“We don’t want to be keeping migrants in these conditions, but we just don’t have a choice. We can’t kick them out on the street.”

Bridget Chapman of the Kent Refugee Action Network said she is “increasingly concerned” about the “appalling and shameful” conditions migrants are subjected to upon arrival in Britain.

“After the Chief Inspector of Prisons damning report at the end of last year we should have seen significant and urgent improvements, but things are clearly deteriorating,” she added.

“The Home Office seems to think harsh conditions give the right optics, but actually those arriving need care, kindness and humanity.”

The Home Office is opening a permanent site for processing, Manston, which is designed to house arrivals for up to five days.

However, Moreton said the site is “not ready for use,” adding: “It’s so far off minimum health and safety requirements and has no fire extinguishers, first aid kits or defibrillators.

“The exits are not correctly signed because the building had been changed from its previous layout. There’s only one designated female toilet on site, no disabled toilet and only four male ones, and no provisions for disposal of sanitary products.”

To combat worsening conditions in UK migrant processing centers, the Home Office must “correctly resource” the Border Force, Moreton said.

“We need to identify the individuals who don’t have a right to be here and remove them, and if they do have a right to be here, regularize their status and let them get on with their lives. Don’t leave them in limbo for the six to 10 years that this can take now.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are in regular conversation with the ISU who have this week acknowledged that the Home Office is addressing their historic issues relating to the readiness of the Manston site. These comments do not reflect their current position.

“It is incorrect to say migrants are sleeping on the floor at Western Jet Foil. At Manston, we have sufficient toilets on site for the number of staff and have catering arrangements in place to provide food and water for staff, whilst additional kitchen facilities are installed.

“We will continue to bring individuals rescued from the Channel into the most appropriate port, including Dover.”

