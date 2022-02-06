You are here

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis

Yemen army seizes parts of Haradh city from Houthis
Yemen government troops on Sunday pushed deeper into the city of Haradh after heavy fighting with the Houthis, a Yemeni army spokesperson said. (File/AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • “Troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center”: Official
  • Expelling Houthis from Haradh would help the government reopen the Al-Tewal border crossing with Saudi Arabia
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen government troops backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen's warplanes on Sunday pushed deeper into the strategic northern city of Haradh after heavy fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis, a Yemeni army spokesperson told Arab News.

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili said that government troops seized control of parts of battered Haradh in the northern province of Hajjah after defeating Houthi fighters who sought to fight and obstruct government troops by planting thousands of land mines and traps.

“The national troops liberated some neighborhoods in Haradh and are battling their way into the city’s center,” Majili said.

On Friday, Yemen army troops surrounded Haradh after seizing locations on its surrounding eastern edges under Houthi control, including a strategic military base.

Hours later, government troops sent urgent appeals to the besieged Houthi fighters to lay down their arms or they would attack the city.

Videos broadcast by official media showed dozens of army infantry units entering residential areas in Haradh amid blaring sounds of explosions.

Instead of surrendering, the Houthis planted a large number of land mines and IEDs along main roads, deployed snipers inside ruined houses and dug trenches.

Majili said that coalition jets thwarted Houthi attempts to break the siege by targeting military vehicles carrying fighters and equipment arriving from neighboring districts, adding that army engineers are defusing land mines from liberated areas to allow displaced people to return home.

Expelling the Houthis from Haradh would help the Yemeni government reopen the Al-Tewal border crossing with Saudi Arabia, cut Houthi supply routes in Hodeidah and pave the way for the liberation of areas in Hajjah under Houthi control.

Heavy fighting also broke out in other contested areas south of the central province of Marib, where government troops pushed to liberate the Al-Juba and Abedia districts.

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 

Egyptian, Chinese presidents discuss vaccine cooperation, electric cars in Beijing 
  • Duo raise issues relating to economic development, trade, and crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen
Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed strengthening cooperation in several areas with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The two presidents covered a number of issues, especially the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines and electric cars, according to a statement by the Egyptian president’s official spokesman.

Xi welcomed El-Sisi’s visit to Beijing, which, he said, would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, and praised positive developments following from the comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Cairo, especially in trade, communication and political consultation on regional and international issues.

He stressed that China attaches special importance to its relations with Egypt in view of the pivotal role the North African country plays across the continent, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness to build on the momentum resulting from the regular meetings held between senior officials of both states in order to broaden cooperation, especially economic development and trade.

He continued that Egypt was keen “to attract more Chinese investments to take advantage of the promising opportunities that are currently available in Egypt in various sectors,” taking into account the good reputation of Chinese companies in Egypt as one of the most important sources of foreign direct investment and advanced technological expertise in a number of economic sectors.

The talks focused on cooperation in scientific research and technology transfers related to the pharmaceutical industry, the manufacture of coronavirus vaccines, and industrial technologies, in addition to strengthening cooperation in information technology and electric car manufacturing, and maximizing cooperation between healthcare providers in the two countries to transfer Chinese experiences in combating COVID-19.

The pair also discussed ways to enhance trade, as well as reviewing other joint projects in various fields and the progress made in their implementation.

The two presidents agreed on the importance of the role played by the Suez Canal Economic Zone in promoting China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, especially through the Egyptian-Chinese zone for economic and trade cooperation, which contributes to pushing Egypt’s efforts to employ the important strategic location of the canal to become a global logistical and economic center.

The Egyptian presidential spokesman added that the meeting touched on regional and international issues of common interest, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the Palestinian cause and the ongoing crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, where the two sides agreed on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation at a bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations, as well as strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of combating terrorism.

They also discussed ways to support the tripartite partnership and broader cooperation in Africa, with a focus on development programs, the African Development Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN.

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency

Iraqi court suspends Zebari’s presidential bid -state news agency
Iraq’s federal court on Sunday temporarily halted Hoshyar Zebari’s bid to be elected president, the state news agency INA reported. 

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan

World leaders, celebrities and artists mourn death of Moroccan child Rayan
  • Artists expressed their solidarity with Rayan’s family by sharing emotive art of the child and his tragic story
  • “You were the bravest boy and your name will never be forgotten,” a board at a London Underground station said
LONDON: Since the announcement of the death of Rayan, the five-year-old boy who fell into a well in Morocco, world leaders, celebrities and artists have taken to social media to mourn his death.

Leaders including Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to social media to pay condolences to the boy’s family.

Pope Francis described the efforts to save Rayan as “beautiful.” He expressed thanks to the Moroccan people as he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square. He praised people for “putting their all” into trying to save the child.

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayeb expressed his condolences to the boy’s family and said that the Al-Azhar Mosque is mourning Rayan’s death.

Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment in Saudi Arabia Turki Al-Sheikh also expressed his condolences.

He shared a drawing of the child with angel wings and extended his condolences to “Rayan’s family and the honorable Moroccan people.”

Other famous personalities included Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, Yemeni-Emirati singer Balquees Fathi, Emirati composer Hussain Al-Jassmi and retired Egyptian footballer Mohamed Aboutrika.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas said that Saturday was “a sad night for humanity.”

The famous London Underground Twitter page, All On The Board, also joined global tributes to Rayan.

“You were the bravest boy and your name will never be forgotten,” a board at an unknown London Underground station stated.

The Moroccan royal palace announced Rayan’s death on Saturday after he was pulled out of the 32-meter well by rescuers following a lengthy operation that captivated global attention.

On Tuesday, Rayan fell into the well, located outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco’s mountainous northern province of Chefchaouen.

The hilly region around Chefchaouen is bitterly cold in winter and rescuers attempted to keep the boy alive by lowering food, water and oxygen through a tube.

They worked round the clock cutting a massive trench through the hillside, then tunneling horizontally towards Rayan, with a constant risk of triggering landslides.

They were eventually able to access the well late on Saturday, and carried his body to a waiting ambulance.

Sadly, he had died before he being reached by rescuers.

Artists have also expressed their solidarity with Rayan’s family by sharing emotive art of the child and his tragic story that gripped the world. Some of these can be seen below:

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law

Abu Dhabi approves regulations for implementation of new marriage, divorce law
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi has approved regulations for the implementation of the Civil Marriage and Divorce Law, which covers family matters for expats or foreigners, state news agency WAM reported.

The regulations cover civil marriage and its effects, including civil divorce, joint custody of children, financial rights arising out of divorce, wills, civil inheritance, and adoption.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), on Sunday issued decision No. 8 of 2022 approving the regulations for the implementation of the Civil Marriage and Divorce Law No. 14 of 2020 in Abu Dhabi. 

In the new law, civil marriages will be implemented based on the will of both the husband and wife. The woman will not be required to get consent from her family when she decides to get married.

Spouses will also no longer need to prove harm was done in the marriage and divorce can take place by either of the spouses. 

“According to the law, divorce among expat couples can now be granted at the first hearing without the need to go to the family guidance department and couples separating will no longer be required to go through mandatory reconciliation sessions,” a report by Khaleej Times said.

The wife’s financial rights will further be based on several criteria, such as the number of years of marriage, the age of the wife, the economic standing of each of the spouses and more.

Custody of children, according to the new law will be equally shared between the parents.

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh

Yemeni government forces surround Houthis in key city of Haradh
  • Loyalist forces push to liberate Haradh from Iran-backed militia
AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni civilians have been warned to avoid roads leading to the northern city of Haradh, a day after the Yemeni army launched an offensive to oust Houthi forces from the area.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen is backing the Yemeni army’s efforts to liberate the strategic city from the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, the coalition threatened to target vehicles on roads to Haradh and said the area is an operation site where Yemeni government troops are pushing to seize control of the city. 

A coalition spokesperson was quoted by the Saudi Press Agency as saying that areas around Haradh are “within the area of operations and are being monitored round the clock, and any movements on these roads will be targeted.”

The coalition’s warning came as Yemeni army troops, backed by coalition air support, almost besieged Haradh after forcing militia fighters to abandon strategic locations east of the city. 

Brig. Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, a Yemeni army spokesperson, told Arab News on Saturday that government troops had seized a military base and land east of Haradh.

Troops called on Houthis who control the city’s downtown area to surrender. 

“The national army liberated Al-Mehsam military base and the international road that links Hajjah with Hodeidah, and is now pushing toward the city’s downtown,” Majili said. 

FASTFACT

Starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, the coalition threatened to target vehicles on roads to Haradh and said the area was an operational site.

Gains by government troops were first announced on Friday by Maj. Gen. Yahiya Salah, commander of the Yemeni army’s 5th military region, hours after the start of the Haradh offensive. 

Military strikes in the northern province of Hajjah are part of the “Freedom of Happy Yemen” operation to liberate the country from the Houthis announced by Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki in January. 

Majili said the liberation of Haradh will allow government troops to push southward toward the port city of Hodeidah, secure Al-Tewal border crossing that links Yemen’s northern areas with Saudi Arabia, and help thousands of displaced people to return to their homes. 

Local media reports said that the Houthis fired three ballistic missiles at government forces surrounding Haradh and planted land mines in a bid to stop troops from advancing into the city.

Government forces also made advances in the northern province of Saada, the Houthi heartland, seizing several locations and areas in Haydan district. 

The Houthis suffered heavy casualties, while 13 militia vehicles were destroyed by coalition warplanes during the past 24 hours in the provinces of Hajjah and Marib, the coalition said in a statement.

