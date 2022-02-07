You are here

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host World Expo 2030

Morocco announces support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030
Morocco announced its support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh on Sunday. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  • Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister spoke to his Moroccan counterpart on the telephone
RIYADH: Morocco announced its support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh on Sunday.

“By royal instruction, Morocco announces its support for Saudi Arabia’s candidacy file to host Expo 2030 in the city of Riyadh,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita spoke to his Saudi counterpart.

During the telephone call, Prince Faisal bin Farhan thanked Bourita for Morocco's support for the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

They also discussed regional and international developments of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco World Expo 2030 Riyadh

Crunch time for Saudi Arabia’s ‘klaija capital’

Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
Updated 06 February 2022
Nada Hameed

Crunch time for Saudi Arabia's 'klaija capital'

Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, the capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009. (Supplied)
  • Buraidah festival extended as popular treat founds fame locally and globally
Updated 06 February 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: With its crunchy texture on the outside and soft filling consisting of molasses, dates and cinnamon, klaija have long been one of Saudi Arabia’s favorite sweets.

The dessert from the Qassim region in the heart of the Kingdom is usually made and served in winter with Saudi coffee.
It is believed to have made its way through Iraq around 500 years ago before becoming an integral part of the Saudi culture and cuisine.
Such is the popularity of the crispy cookie that a klaija festival has been held in Buraidah, capital of the Qassim region, every year since 2009.
The festival marked its 13th edition this year and kicked off on Jan. 26 for 10 days. Due to its popularity, Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal extended the festival until Feb. 8.

Scores of local Saudi women and families gathered to sell their freshly baked homemade dessert and other treats.
In November 2021, UNESCO included Buraidah in its “creative cities network” for its standing in gastronomy.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Qassim governor said: “It is a chance to show local and international guests our products and appreciate Buraidah for this global achievement.”
The festival, organized by Qassim Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aims to create economic opportunities for locals and their families, and help market their products.
This year the festival recorded impressive sales of SR1 million in its first five days, while the 12th edition of the event recorded an income of about SR7 million.
About 300 families from Qassim took part in the festival this year, with visitors enjoying the traditional dessert and witnessing klaija being made at cooking stations.
Locals expertly showed off their klaija-making skills, from kneading the dough to preparing the filling, and molding and baking the treats.
The crispy cookies are made of wheat flour and stuffed with dates, honey, ghee, olive oil, sugar or date molasses, saffron, ginger powder, cardamom and cinnamon. It is then brushed with egg wash to give it a shiny golden-brown color once baked.
Visitors often buy klaija in bulk to treat their families and friends living abroad. It is free of preservatives and has a long shelf life.
With more than 35 years’ experience, Umm Abdullah is one of the best-known klaija makers in Saudi Arabia.
She has been taking part in the klaija festival since its first edition. Abdullah’s klaijas are popular not only in Qassim but also worldwide.
“I receive orders from the US, India, Bahrain and Kuwait,” she told Arab News.
While younger people experiment making the dessert with different fillings, Umm Abdullah says the secret of her success “is sticking to the age-old traditional recipe and using the traditional klaija oven to get the perfect brown color and crust.”
The festival also featured many other activities and programs, including folkloric shows.

Economy minister: Saudi Census 2022 is moving ahead of schedule on first phase

The Saudi Census 2022 is a fully digital census, and the modern digital infrastructure in the Kingdom will help achieve this. (AN Photo by Zaid Khashogji)
The Saudi Census 2022 is a fully digital census, and the modern digital infrastructure in the Kingdom will help achieve this. (AN Photo by Zaid Khashogji)
Updated 07 February 2022
Zaid Khashogji

  • The Saudi census, which GASTAT conducts every 10 years, is a vital pillar for the planning and policymaking required to achieve Vision 2030 goals, according to Al-Ibrahim
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim said the Saudi Census 2022 is moving ahead of schedule, with 35 percent of addresses already registered since the first phase commenced on Jan. 26.

Within 11 days, 14,000 field researchers completed 35 percent of the address update phase, Al-Ibrahim reported on his visit to the General Authority for Statistics on Sunday.

“The desired result is to reach 95 percent or more coverage in 30 days,” Al-Ibrahim told Arab News. “It’s a very challenging task, but we believe that, with everyone’s support, we will achieve this objective.

“Our last numbers were from 2010. It’s now 2022, and it must be updated,” the minister said. “Our society and everything it wants to achieve depends on it. The goal is to send the proper message for everyone to cooperate with the field researchers.

“We currently have 14,000 field researchers; by May, we will have 40,000. The project entered its first phase of collecting data, called ‘address canvassing,’ on Jan. 26. This is considered an essential step toward an accurate and effective census.”

Field staff began cataloging all inhabited and uninhabited housing units within the Kingdom and placing smart census stickers, each of which is equipped with a unique QR code that will link the housing unit with its respective head of household.

“The Saudi Census 2022 is a fully digital census, and the modern digital infrastructure in the Kingdom will help achieve this,” the minister said. “An option will be made available for self-enumeration through which it will be possible to complete a census form electronically through the authority’s portal without the need for the field researcher to visit the household.”

The Saudi census, which GASTAT conducts every 10 years, is a vital pillar for the planning and policymaking required to achieve Vision 2030 goals, according to Al-Ibrahim.

Al-Ibrahim told Arab News that over 25 government agencies are participating in the census operations, including the ministries of interior, health and education and the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence.

With their aid and the use of other modern technology, such as satellite imagery, the minister said the data collected on the population will be accurate, detailed and comprehensive.

“We are counting on our people to do this in the most accurate and thorough way possible, as we are relying on them for the success of this census, and we thank them for doing so. It’s a great opportunity for everyone to be a contributing cog that helps realize Vision 2030,” Al-Ibrahim said.

He added that applications like Absher and Tawakkalna are aiding significantly in collecting the data needed for the census while remaining committed to respecting individual privacy.

“Preserving privacy, security and safety are the most important principles we have in the census,” Al-Ibrahim said, explaining that GASTAT applies the highest levels of privacy and confidentiality related to individuals’ identities and prevents the disclosure of individual data in any way.

It also undertook not to share the collected information with any third party.

The minister said all pandemic restrictions and protocols are strictly followed and monitored across the board while census data collection is being carried out.

Most countries conduct a comprehensive census every 10 years to obtain accurate and detailed data about the population, including where people live and their social and economic characteristics. Accurate statistical data of this kind enables officials, planners and policymakers to allocate budgets and develop comprehensive strategies that will keep pace with urban development. It will also meet future needs based on expected population growth, contribute to development plans and provide public services such as education, health and transportation.

According to GASTAT, the last general population and housing census in the Kingdom took place in 2010, and the total population at the time was 27,136,977.

Last September, GASTAT carried out a pilot census covering seven Saudi cities in Tabuk, AlUla, Makkah, Asir, Diriyah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The census was meant to test the form along with the working tools to be used in the general population and housing census.

Saudia Workshop launches performing arts classes in KSA

The numerous workshops include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, TV and radio presenting, and much more (source from the website)
The numerous workshops include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, TV and radio presenting, and much more (source from the website)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

  • The platform offers a variety of workshops on the performing arts, with every one approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture
JEDDAH: Saudi Al-Wasael Creative Marketing launched its platform Saudia Workshop in December as a creative outlet for those interested in the performing and visual arts in the Kingdom.
Saudia Workshop emerged from a Saudi-Egyptian partnership to encourage the country’s arts and culture scene.
Ahmad and Labeb Kabli founded Saudia Workshop as a collaboration between Al-Wasael Creative Marketing and their Egyptian counterparts Egycast and Dahab Academy, owned by Mohammed Abo El-Dahab.
The collaboration aims at fostering the Kingdom’s growing arts and culture sector.
Ahmad Kabli told Arab News: “Our platform aims to provide talents inside Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to express themselves through our workshops and find their footing in (the) arts as a career.”

The platform offers a variety of workshops on the performing arts, with every one approved by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Culture.
The workshops, which will be conducted by prominent actors, directors, and leading figures from the arts, include cinematography, acting, scenario writing, film directing, television, and radio presenting.
The workshops currently being provided include an acting workshop by Egyptian movie star Ahmad Zaher, scenarist and film director and writer Medhat El-Adl, broadcasting with TV personality and presenter Enas Gohar, acting with theater expert and actor Shadi El-Dali, and a film directing workshop with Adel Adeeb.
“The gap in performing arts signaled that arts and culture required cultivation. For that, Saudia Workshop was born, marking a new era of discovering local talents and exporting them to the world,” said Kabli.
The workshops are open to people aged 18 and above in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia has been promoting its arts and cultural scene for several years.
The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran is offering courses for film and the performing arts. It has offered online courses during the pandemic.
Kabli said that Saudia Workshop would soon expand its outreach to serve areas such as Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
“We are offering top talents to have a chance of getting nominated to participate in movies, series, and programs via our collaboration with production houses and movie superstars.”

No confirmation on integration of Absher and Tawakkalna apps

No confirmation on integration of Absher and Tawakkalna apps
Updated 06 February 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • Tawakkalna was developed to support government efforts to curb COVID-19
  • Absher is an e-platform to link individuals and businesses to various government services
JEDDAH: Despite media reports affirming that Saudi Arabia is planning to integrate its giant Absher platform with its innovative Tawakkalna application into one service, nothing official has been issued.

With Saudi Arabia keen to protect its citizens and residents against the spread of COVID-19, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority developed Tawakkalna in order to support government efforts to curb the virus.

The launch of Tawakkalna also came in support of government agencies to enable them to issue electronic permits, and help millions of citizens and residents take advantage of nearly 30 services, including many features that, for instance, allow users to preview their Hajj and Umrah permits, preview ID documents and others.

The app was developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities, helping to reduce the spread of the pandemic in the Kingdom. With the return of students to schools in the Kingdom, life has noticeably returned to normal, a decision that could not have been taken without the help of technology.

More than 23 million users have used Tawakkalna since the app was launched in May 2020. The number is increasing as a result of the government’s decision in late 2020 to make the app mandatory for all people in the country to enter worksites, shops, and malls.

In May 2021, Tawakkalna was selected among the top applications in the e-health category during the 2021 World Summit on the Information Society Prizes.  

Absher, meanwhile, was incorporated as a Saudi electronic platform to provide services to millions of Saudi citizens and residents within the Kingdom.

The interactive platform, provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, is the leading platform in providing e-services in Saudi Arabia. Its services include three main divisions: Absher Individuals, Absher Business and Absher Government.

The MoI recently announced that the platform served 23 million users who carried out more than 85 million operations in 2021. The ministry added that the platform’s technical support received more than 1.5 million calls over the year.

Last year, Absher contributed to raising the quality of life of citizens, residents and visitors, facilitated access to more than 330 services and linked viewers with more than 80 government and private entities.

The online Absher service was introduced to increase productivity and promote more efficient work practices within government departments, while raising customer satisfaction levels. A smartphone app was added in 2015.

Saudi health inspectors close 16 outlets over COVID-19 breaches

Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number. (SPA)
Officials have also urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number. (SPA)
Updated 07 February 2022
SPA

  • The violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperature of customers
DAMMAM: Saudi municipalities are continuing health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Eastern Province authorities carried out 6,809 visits to commercial centers and facilities in one week, identifying 474 violations. Field teams closed seven commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

Baha municipality also carried out 2,458 inspection tours, identifying 35 violations. Authorities closed nine commercial outlets for health breaches.

Violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and a failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number, or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.

