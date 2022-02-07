You are here

  Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
(Supplied)
Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale

Riyad Bank appoints HSBC, Standard Chartered for potential Sukuk sale
RIYADH: Riyad Bank said it intends to issue an Islamic bond, or Sukuk, denominated in US dollars, according to a statement to the Saudi exchange.

The bank, which did not disclose the value, appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Riyad Capital to manage the issuance.

The decision comes as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support financial and strategic needs.

The offering was approved by the bank’s board of directors on Dec. 27, 2021, and is subject to approval from regulatory authorities, the bank said in the statement.

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
  • 4IR largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to create a globally competitive industrial sector by converting 4,000 factories to use fourth industrial revolution technology, 4IR.

The sector’s new strategy will focus on increasing locally sourced inputs, as well as adopting 4IR technologies, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told a conference to launch military manpower development strategy in Riyadh. 

The 4th Industrial Revolution largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

An Industrial Fund will also be established, with a clear program to help investors in the sector to shift toward 4IR technologies with the help of soft loans, Alkhorayef added.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, is also working to convert 100 factories to be models that others can emulate. 

New technologies are the biggest supporter of transforming the sector into a local workforce, he added, during the launch of the manpower strategy by The General Authority for Military Industries, GAMI.

“The privileges that exist today were present in the past, whether in terms of infrastructure, financing or others, but the difference today is that these privileges have been activated through the enactment of the necessary legislation,” he said.

The Kingdom’s industrial strategy aims to shift from dependency on cheap laborers to a focus on quality jobs.

“Our role is to ensure the existence of job opportunities that match capabilities. And also to work on raising human capabilities to suit future needs,” he said.

Topics: 4IR Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 13 min 21 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a new national military academy to address the skills gap in the industry, a top official told a conference in Riyadh. 

The academy is part of a new strategy to create more jobs for Saudis, and strengthen the national military and defense industry, according to the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries.

The authority, known as GAMI, aims to empower Saudi workforces through the development of training programs, and establishing a national academy that focuses on more than 800 skills required in the sector, from which 172 job fields emerge, Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

The move aims to achieve the vision’s target of localizing 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

GAMI launched the manpower strategy on Feb 5, in Riyadh, in the presence of ministries and high officials from the public and private sectors.

“It is based on the strategy for localizing industries and research in the military industry sector to ensure the readiness and sustainability of people eligible to achieve the objectives of the sector localization,” the GAMI governor said.

Three dialogue sessions were held during the event of the launch of the manpower strategy for the military and defense industry sector in the Kingdom with the participation of ministers, senior officials, and specialists of human resources.

Several MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the event, including regarding the development and empowerment of human capital in the military and defense industry between the Ministry of Investment, GAMI, and UK-based Cranfield University.

 

Topics: WDS GAMI Military

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide

Saudi Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co. sees Q4 profits slide
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Yamamah Steel Industries Co, reported a 20 percent drop in net profit for the first quarter of their financial year starting Sept.1, mainly due to rising costs.


Net profit dropped from SR60 to SR45 million ($12 million), the company reported on the Saudi stock exchange.

This decline was in part exacerbated by an increase in the cost of raw materials as well as the increase in selling prices of products by 61 percent.

Al-Yamamah was established in 2003 with a paid capital of $300 million.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia profits earnings Al-Yamamah

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m in 2021

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m in 2021
Twin building of Alinma Bank with symbol of fish, landmark of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m in 2021

Profits of Alinma Bank soar 38% to $722m in 2021
  • The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has recorded a 37.8 percent surge in 2021 profits, propelled by higher operating income.

The bank’s net profit reached SR2.7 billion ($722 million), against SR1.97 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite an increase of 4.2 percent in expenses, operating income went up by 17.3 percent due to higher income from financing and investment activities, the bank said in a statement.

The rise in expenses was partly capped by a lower impairment charge for expected losses, reaching SR1.27 billion during 2021, compared to SR1.42 billion a year earlier, it added.

The bank’s assets rose by 10.6 percent year-on-year to SR173 billion, and the profit per share went up from SR0.99 to SR1.31.

Further to the results, the bank had earlier announced the establishment of a special purpose vehicle company, called Alinma SPV Limited, in the Cayman Islands.

With a capital of SR187,500 the newly established unit will manage and execute financial derivatives transactions as well as repurchase agreements with international banks.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Alinma Bank earnings banking

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 06 February 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell

Saudi stocks recover poise, fueled by strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 06 February 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market got off to a firmer start to the trading week as stocks recovered their poise, fueled by optimistic sentiment, earnings, and record oil prices.

TASI, the main index, gained 0.5 percent to 12,204 points, crossing the 12,200 level after two straight days in the red zone. The parallel market, Nomu, edged up by 0.4 percent to 25,316 points.

Among the kingdom’s biggest players, oil giant Aramco slipped 0.27 percent and Al Rajhi Bank edged 0.54 percent higher.

Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya topped the gainers, up 10 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.

After disclosing their financial results for 2021, telecom firm Etihad Atheeb, Bank Albilad, and Bank AlJazira were all down in today’s session, while Leejam Sports Co. saw a 2.4 percent surge in its share price.

Leejam Sports — which is the operator of the largest Saudi gym chain — earlier recorded its highest ever annual profit for 2021.

Etihad Atheeb led the fallers, declining 2.56 percent, after turning from profits into losses in the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Amid trading of over 9.9 million shares, shares in Alinma Bank added 0.85 percent following the announcement of a new special unit for derivatives.

In energy trading, oil prices hit their longest streak of weekly gains on Friday since October. Brent crude reached $93.3 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI surged to $92.3 per barrel.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) TASI NOMU

