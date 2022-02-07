400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 

RIYADH: About 400,000 Saudi men and women joined the private sector labor market for the first time in 2021, the minister of human resources and social development told a conference in Riyadh.

Mohammed Al-Rajhi said the number of Saudi employees in the private sector reached 1.95 million as of last year.

He was speaking at an event organized by the General Authority for Military Industry, GAMI, to launch the human capital strategy of the Saudi military industry.

“We can bet on the Saudi young people after they showed their ability to bear responsibility and succeeded in all sectors, including banking, petrochemicals, services, trade, and contracting,” the minister said.