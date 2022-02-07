You are here

  400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 

400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 

400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 
400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 

400,000 Saudis joined private sector workforce in 2021: minister 
RIYADH: About 400,000 Saudi men and women joined the private sector labor market for the first time in 2021, the minister of human resources and social development told a conference in Riyadh. 

Mohammed Al-Rajhi said the number of Saudi employees in the private sector reached 1.95 million as of last year. 

He was speaking at an event organized by the General Authority for Military Industry, GAMI, to launch the human capital strategy of the Saudi military industry.

“We can bet on the Saudi young people after they showed their ability to bear responsibility and succeeded in all sectors, including banking, petrochemicals, services, trade, and contracting,” the minister said. 

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister

Saudi Arabia to convert 4,000 factories to use 4IR technology: Minister
  • 4IR largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology
Updated 06 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to create a globally competitive industrial sector by converting 4,000 factories to use fourth industrial revolution technology, 4IR.

The sector’s new strategy will focus on increasing locally sourced inputs, as well as adopting 4IR technologies, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told a conference to launch military manpower development strategy in Riyadh. 

The 4th Industrial Revolution largely involves four specific technologies: high-speed mobile Internet, AI and automation, the use of big data analytics, and cloud technology.

An Industrial Fund will also be established, with a clear program to help investors in the sector to shift toward 4IR technologies with the help of soft loans, Alkhorayef added.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, MODON, is also working to convert 100 factories to be models that others can emulate. 

New technologies are the biggest supporter of transforming the sector into a local workforce, he added, during the launch of the manpower strategy by The General Authority for Military Industries, GAMI.

“The privileges that exist today were present in the past, whether in terms of infrastructure, financing or others, but the difference today is that these privileges have been activated through the enactment of the necessary legislation,” he said.

The Kingdom’s industrial strategy aims to shift from dependency on cheap laborers to a focus on quality jobs.

“Our role is to ensure the existence of job opportunities that match capabilities. And also to work on raising human capabilities to suit future needs,” he said.

Topics: 4IR Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills

Saudi Arabia launches national military academy to meet 800 needed skills
Updated 47 min 31 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching a new national military academy to address the skills gap in the industry, a top official told a conference in Riyadh. 

The academy is part of a new strategy to create more jobs for Saudis, and strengthen the national military and defense industry, according to the governor of the General Authority for Military Industries.

The authority, known as GAMI, aims to empower Saudi workforces through the development of training programs, and establishing a national academy that focuses on more than 800 skills required in the sector, from which 172 job fields emerge, Ahmad Al-Ohali said.

The move aims to achieve the vision’s target of localizing 50 percent of government spending on military equipment and services by 2030.

GAMI launched the manpower strategy on Feb 5, in Riyadh, in the presence of ministries and high officials from the public and private sectors.

“It is based on the strategy for localizing industries and research in the military industry sector to ensure the readiness and sustainability of people eligible to achieve the objectives of the sector localization,” the GAMI governor said.

Three dialogue sessions were held during the event of the launch of the manpower strategy for the military and defense industry sector in the Kingdom with the participation of ministers, senior officials, and specialists of human resources.

Several MoUs were signed on the sidelines of the event, including regarding the development and empowerment of human capital in the military and defense industry between the Ministry of Investment, GAMI, and UK-based Cranfield University.

 

Topics: WDS GAMI Military

