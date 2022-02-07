You are here

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England's children's commissioner

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner
Up to 1 million children could die in Afghanistan within months. (AFP)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner

World must act for starving Afghan youth: England’s children’s commissioner
  • Dame Rachel de Souza: ‘An international conference is the least we can do. It’s absolutely heartbreaking’
  • 1m children could die of malnutrition by March: Ex-UN undersecretary-general
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The world must act now to tackle Afghanistan’s growing humanitarian crisis, England’s children’s commissioner has said.

Responding to Sky News reports of children being locked up in prisons for “stealing bicycles,” growing hunger and the sale of young children and organs, Dame Rachel de Souza echoed calls by politicians to help those in need through a “pledging conference.”

She told Sky News: “An international conference is the least we can do. This needs major action. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see those reports, but we mustn’t turn away, and I think this is one of those situations where everybody — all of us — every government, internationally, must act to support those children.”

She added: “To think of those children in the middle of winter ... and the stories about selling young girls, is just awful and we really must act. We can’t in 2022 have children experiencing this.”

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has been among the most vocal advocates of a donor conference to raise $4.4 billion in funds to stave off mass starvation and death among Afghan children.

He said the money “must come now or Afghans will conclude the West will never help them — even in their hour of greatest need.”

Afghanistan is “now a land all but forgotten — and our eyes have turned away as the planet’s biggest humanitarian disaster unfolds and people die, many frozen to death,” he wrote in the Daily Mirror.

“Urgently needed aid to pay for food, healthcare and girls’ schooling is not flowing in anything like the amounts needed.”

Mark Lowcock, a former UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said: “The vast majority of the population are starving and that is the reason people resort to these extreme measures.

“It’s not at all appropriate to enforce a sort of collective punishment on the total population of the country because you don’t like the regime that those people haven’t chosen.”

Baroness Amos, another former UN undersecretary-general, told Sky News that if money is not urgently sent to the country, 3 million children under 5 “will face acute malnutrition by March. Of those, a million children will die.”

The UK Foreign Office last month pledged to release an additional £97 million ($131 million) in promised emergency aid for Afghanistan, which the department said will provide 2.7 million people with food, health services and water.

But even with additional funds, millions in Afghanistan will remain in danger of starvation, impoverished and freezing until a longer-term solution is found.

Billions of dollars’ worth of Afghan money held in overseas banks or organizations was frozen when the Taliban seized the country from the Western-backed government.

Late last month, the World Bank came under pressure from a group of charities, including Save the Children, to release more than $1.2 billion in Afghan cash which has been frozen since last year.

Gwen Hines, head of Save the Children UK, urged the US and UK to push to unblock the trust fund to support education and health. 

“It becomes a vicious circle with everybody waiting for everybody else. But people need to get through winter or they will starve,” she said. “Parents are selling their children. We can’t wait, we have to act now.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis afghan children

Mauritius to lead 'historic' expedition to contested Chagos Islands

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands

Mauritius to lead ‘historic’ expedition to contested Chagos Islands
  • The Chagos Islands have been at the center of a decades-long dispute over Britain’s decision to separate them from Mauritius in 1965 and set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia
  • Mauritius has fought since 1975 to return the archipelago to its territory and in 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that Britain should give up control of the islands
Updated 07 February 2022
AFP

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: The prime minister of Mauritius announced on Monday a “historic visit” by a research vessel to the disputed Chagos Islands, an archipelago it claims in full but which is administered by Britain.
Pravind Jugnauth told reporters that a scientific vessel would set out on Tuesday to the remote islands in the Indian Ocean.
Among those on board will be Chagos islanders forcibly evicted by Britain in the 1960s and 70s to make way for a military base there.
It will be the first time Mauritius has led an expedition to the long-contested islands without requesting permission from the United Kingdom or the United States, the prime minister added.
It follows a 2019 International Court of Justice ruling that backed the claim by Mauritius and said Britain should give up control of the islands.
“It is with great pride that I announce that Mauritius will undertake a trip to the Mauritian territory of the Chagos Archipelago, and in particular to Blenheim Reef, for a scientific study,” said Jugnauth.
“This will be a historic visit because it is the first time since Mauritius gained independence on March 12, 1968 that the Mauritian State... is organizing a trip to this part of its territory in the middle of the Indian Ocean without having to seek permission from anyone.”
The Chagos Islands have been at the center of a decades-long dispute over Britain’s decision to separate them from Mauritius in 1965 and set up a joint military base with the US on Diego Garcia, the largest of the isles.
Both London and Washington had been informed as a courtesy that the mission would be conducting research in the area, but would avoid Diego Garcia, said Jugnauth.
The expedition would leave from the Indian Ocean island nation of Seychelles, he added.
The Mauritian permanent representative to the United Nations would be aboard, along with scientists and the Chagos islanders, he added.
Mauritius has fought since 1975 to return the archipelago to its territory and in 2019, the International Court of Justice ruled that Britain should give up control of the islands.
Later that year, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution recognizing that “the Chagos Archipelago forms an integral part of the territory of Mauritius” and recommending Britain withdraw within six months.
Britain, some 9,500 kilometers (5,900 miles) to the west from Chagos, insists the islands belong to London and has refused to leave.
It has renewed a lease agreement with the United States to use Diego Garcia until 2036.
Diego Garcia played a strategic role during the Cold War, and then as an air base, including during the war in Afghanistan.
Mauritius has described their continued presence as “an illegal administration.”

Topics: Chagos Islands Diego Garcia United Kingdom (UK) Mauritius United States of America (USA)

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
  • In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh-K
  • He was responsible for approving all Daesh-K operations throughout Afghanistan, arranging funding to conduct operations
Updated 07 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Monday it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of Daesh-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a deadly August 2021 attack at Kabul airport.
Daesh-K is the regional affiliate of the terrorist group which first appeared in 2014 and is named after an old term for the region. It has previously fought both the Western-backed government that fell in August and the Taliban.
In June 2020, Ghafari was appointed by the extremist group to lead Daesh-K. Ghafari was responsible for approving all Daesh-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations, the US State Department said.
In November, the State Department designated Ghafari as a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.”
The US military said on Friday that a single Daesh bomber killed 13 US troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August.
The bombing occurred on Aug. 26 as US troops were trying to help both Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.
It also left President Joe Biden’s administration struggling to answer accusations that the State Department could have evacuated Americans sooner instead of putting US troops at risk.
US officials said in November they believed Daesh-K could develop the ability to strike outside of Afghanistan within six to 12 months.

Topics: Daesh-Khorasan Afghanistan US

UK's Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew

UK’s Labour Party drops antisemitism case against anti-Zionist Jew
  • Diana Neslen, 82, tweeted in 2017: ‘The existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour’
  • Dozens of Jewish Labour members currently under investigation, accused of antisemitism
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Labour Party has dropped an investigation against an 82-year-old Jewish woman for alleged antisemitism after she threatened to sue it for unlawfully discriminating against her on the basis of her anti-Zionist beliefs, The Guardian reported on Monday.

Diana Neslen, a practicing Jew, was investigated by the party for the third time in just three years for tweets she posted about Israel and Zionism.

Her lawyers told the party that its investigation was unjustified and disproportionate, given that it rested on a single 2017 tweet in which Neslen said “the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavour and I am an antiracist Jew.”

The letter added that if the party did not back down, Neslen would bring a lawsuit against it for discrimination and harassment, claiming that anti-Zionism is a protected philosophical belief under the Equality Act.

Neslen described Labour’s backing down as “a big victory,” saying: “I’m pleased that they dropped it because it exposes the fact that they shouldn’t have done anything in the first place.

“But I also feel that I would have liked the issue of protected belief to have been addressed because I believe there are a lot of people who also, like me, are anti-Zionist, believe that it’s a perfectly legitimate belief, and they have no recourse.”

The party’s case against her had rumbled on since 2018, when it was under intense pressure to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which includes “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, eg by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor.”

Neslen was sent a “reminder of conduct” in 2018, and was given a formal warning by the party in 2020, again relating to her social media activity.

Her lawyers said the second warning came despite none of her other tweets being written while she was a Labour member, and some having already been considered in a separate investigation.

Neslen said the party has refused to apologize to her. She added that she was a “committed Zionist” before she visited Israel, and pledged never to back down from her views.

“I want the conversation to continue, I want Jewish people to be able to be as free talking about anti-Zionism as they are about Zionism,” she said. 

“You shouldn’t silence people who you disagree with, and although Zionism is for many Jews a sense of identity, (it’s) not for all and we all have a right to our views.”

She called on Labour to drop cases against other party members facing similar investigations. 

Jewish Voices for Labour, of which Neslen is a member, says it knows of 46 Jewish Labour members who have faced or are facing disciplinary charges relating to allegations of antisemitism.

“To say that we are insulting Jews is wrong,” said Neslen. “We are acting in accord with what we regard as Jewish values and Jewish ethics, and I’m not going to change that.”

Topics: UK Diana Neslen UK Labour Party Israel Zionism

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as 'act of defiance'

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’

Muslim schoolboy in London forced to stop praying by teacher who saw it as ‘act of defiance’
  • Thaher Tarawneh and his friends had been forced to pray outside because prayer room was closed
  • Formal probe underway as parents mull removing him from Ark Soane Academy over religious discrimination
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim schoolboy in London who was physically stopped by a teacher from praying was told it was an “act of defiance.”

Thaher Tarawneh, 12, had been forced to pray outside because his school’s prayer room was closed.

He and his friends were praying in the playground of the recently opened Ark Soane Academy when they were interrupted and aggressively told to “stop at once.”

Tarawneh continued to pray while his friends fled the scene. At that point, a member of staff allegedly grabbed him around the waist and removed his blazer from the floor, which he was using as a prayer mat.

He was then sent home for the afternoon and forced to sign a statement that he said was not a true reflection of events.

His father told MyLondon: “We try to educate our children to have certain beliefs, and it should not be up to any member of staff to try to challenge them.

“It is my understanding that the other children ran away because they were terrified of this staff member shouting.”

He added: “Thaher knows to not stop his prayer unless there is something urgent. So for this member of staff to interrupt that and then proceed to manhandle my son, it’s not acceptable.”

Tarawneh’s parents asked to see CCTV footage of the incident, but say their request was denied upon arrival at the school.

They have filed a formal complaint with the school and with Ealing Council. The school has confirmed a formal investigation is underway.

Tarawneh’s parents are considering removing him from the school, saying he may be “being discriminated against because of his religion.”

Matthew Neuberger, principal of Ark Soane Academy, said: “We investigated the incident when it was brought to our attention, including reviewing all available evidence and interviewing all involved.

“A formal complaint has now been made, and normal procedures will be followed to ensure this is dealt with fairly and appropriately.

“Our school prides itself on the support we provide to students of all faiths and none, and we are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone.”

Topics: UK Muslim Islam Islamophobia

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
Updated 07 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya

Bangladeshis sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing migrants in Libya
  • Pazurl Sohel, Harun Md found guilty by court in Sicily
  • Speaking to Arab News, archbishop of Palermo praises verdict
Updated 07 February 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: A court in Sicily has sentenced two Bangladeshi men to 20 years in prison for detaining and torturing migrants in a camp in Libya.

Palermo Prosecutor Gery Ferrara, who coordinated the police investigation, said some of the victims accused defendants Pazurl Sohel and Harun Md of holding them captive and beating them for months.

The Bangladeshi pair reached Italy on May 28, 2020, in one of many migrant boat landings in Sicily.

They were reportedly identified by migrants who had been in the Libyan camp, and were arrested on July 6 that year.

Some of the victims provided prosecutors with videos filmed on their phones as evidence of the torture they suffered.

Investigators also found photos on Facebook of the defendants with AK47 rifles. Migrants said those weapons were used to repeatedly hit them.

“This verdict comes on the same day that Pope Francis denounced the ‘concentration camps’ in Libya, lamenting ‘how much those who wish to flee suffer at the hands of human traffickers’,” Corrado Lorefice, archbishop of the Sicilian city of Palermo, told Arab News, describing the situation as “inhuman and intolerable.”

Topics: Italy Libya migrants Bangladesh Pazurl Sohel Harun Md

