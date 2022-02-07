Our goal is to connect the world to the Kingdom: flynas CEO

You are here

Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas. (Supplied)
  • Strategic goal of flynas is to connect the world to the Kingdom to contribute to realizing the civil aviation strategic plan and achieving Saudi Vision 2030.
RIYADH: flynas is operating at full capacity, back to the pre-pandemic levels, pursuing its expansion plans, opening new destinations on both domestic and international levels, and scaling up its fleet with new aircraft, said Bander Almohanna, CEO of flynas, in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

Almohanna lauded Saudi government support, which he said had the most significant impact on helping Saudi air carriers overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The company is operating currently at full capacity, and we have returned, thank God, to levels before the crisis, and we even exceeded them,” he said.

He said that the Kingdom’s civil aviation strategy is playing an important role in supporting and strengthening the position of Saudi national air carriers at the international level.

Almohanna explained that the strategic goal of flynas is to connect the world to the Kingdom to contribute to realizing the civil aviation strategic plan and achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

The civil aviation strategic plan aims to reach more than 330 million passengers annually and link Saudi Arabia with more than 250 destinations in the world by 2030. The Kingdom also aims to attract 100 million tourists annually.

“We have opened new destinations to enhance linking the Kingdom with international destinations, such as Ukraine, Albania, Austria, Russia, the Czech Republic, and Greece. We have also linked the city of AlUla with international airports, starting with Dubai, and we will keep expanding,” Almohanna added.

“We have complete confidence in the Saudi economy and in the strong and promising strategy of the government to support tourism and make Saudi Arabia a global logistics center. During the COVID-19 crisis, we received 10 new Airbus aircraft, which confirms our commitment, faith and trust in the Saudi economy, the Kingdom’s vision, and the sector’s strategy in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Almohanna stressed the importance of collaboration among all national carriers to achieve the vision of the Saudi leadership, as stated by the civil aviation strategy. They should not crowd each other on the same destinations but rather search for new destinations to connect them with Saudi Arabia to accelerate achieving the goal of 250 destinations.

Almohanna valued government support that national air carriers received during the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the International Air Transport Association’s directive urging countries to bail out airlines “because, without government support, airlines cannot survive.”

“We contacted the government and obtained rapid support in line with IATA’s advice, and a special fund was established to support the aviation sector by a royal decree,” he said.

“Actually, what the Saudi government did to address the pandemic was honorable. It has taken tough but firm measures, and we are now reaping the fruits of the positive results of those measures. The economy has returned to growth, and the aviation sector is back to pre-pandemic levels,” Al-Mohanna added.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations through its fleet of more than 34 aircraft, and the Saudi national carrier has transported more than 55 million passengers since its establishment in 2007.

Huawei debuts flagship smartphones — P50 Pro and P50 Pocket — in the region 

Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group — Middle East and Africa. (Supplied)
  • The Huawei P50 Pro is now available for pre-order at a price of SR4,299 ($1,145) in two beautiful, premium finishes
RIYADH: Huawei Consumer Business Group launched the new P50 Pro, the ultimate camera phone with aesthetic design, and P50 Pocket, its latest foldable phone that takes fashion, beauty and technological innovations to the next level, during a recent event that took place in Riyadh. 

Pablo Ning, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group — Middle East and Africa, said: “We are glad to bring the new Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket to our users in the region as we remain committed to the pursuit of the best quality, aesthetics and photography experiences. The new Huawei P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of flagship phones with a True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera and exquisite design while the Huawei P50 Pocket brings fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold with Huawei Image, whilst its all-new hinge design enables the smartphone to fold seamlessly into a slim and pocketable form.”

The Huawei P50 Pro is now available for pre-order at a price of SR4,299 ($1,145) in two beautiful, premium finishes — Cocoa Gold and Golden Black — while the Huawei P50 Pocket is available for pre-order at a price of SR5,299 in White and Premium Gold, from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers in the Kingdom.

During the event, an MoU had been announced on stage between Huawei and Saudi Arabian Airlines by Capt. Ibrahim Koshy, CEO of Saudia, who said that the MOU — between the two parties — would strengthen their partnership. He said: “Saudia always prioritizes innovation in all of our products and services and our new partnership with Huawei will help us to deliver exciting experiences to our guests. Huawei is a giant tech company and has built a trusted reputation among consumers and enterprises for creating unique experiences that deliver on business outcomes. The partnership with AppGallery will allow more guests in the international markets, such as China and APAC to experience the benefits of our industry-leading digital application. This is a step in our efforts to keep pace with the expansion of our flights and operations in China and APAC, which remain vitally important markets both for Saudia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Huawei P50 Pro: The ultimate camera phone with aesthetic design

The Huawei P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix Camera system delivers true to life imagery with extreme clarity. The Huawei XD Optics allow consumers to capture amazing images and reproduce fine details. Huawei P50 Pro also launches with XD Fusion Pro, an improved solution that incorporates a new Super Color Filter System, True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology to significantly improve detail, color and dynamic range. It also supports an unprecedented 200 times zoom range, helping users capture any object regardless of distance. 

The True-Chroma Image Engine delivers the highest possible color accuracy, creating images that reflect what is seen by the human eye. The ambient light sensing system uses a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, which is coupled with color calibration of more than 2,000 colors across the P3 wide color gamut, to improve its ability to detect ambient light and average color hue accuracy by 50 percent and 20 percent respectively. In low-light scenarios, pictures come out brighter and more detailed. The Super HDR technology captures 28 percent more of the dynamic range for better backlit performance; while light and shadows are optimized. The Huawei P50 Pro supports 4K video recording across the full focal range. The all-new AIS Pro image stabilization solution helps users easily capture stable handheld videos, while AI cinemagraph is great for creative shots that showcase minor movements.

Pure and elegant design philosophy with the Dual-Matrix Camera design

Huawei P50 Pro introduces a new Dual-Matrix Camera design. Its double ring structure is an instant classic, symbolizing the infinite possibilities of the smartphone’s camera. It also comes with a bigger screen and battery, while remaining lighter and slimmer. The Huawei P50 Pro has a 3D True-Chroma 6.6-inch curved glass display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a single, unobtrusive punch hole camera in the middle of the display ensuring an immersive experience. The Huawei P50 Pro is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and both phones have dual stereo speakers. 

Performance Reborn

The Huawei P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life, fast-charging speed and thickness. It incorporates a 4,360 mAh battery into its slim body that only measures 8.5 mm, while also supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge. 

Super Device features with new inspirations 

Huawei P50 Pro is powered by EMUI 12 that produces an innovative UI with a clean and elegant look. 

Controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the Huawei Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook. 

With the Distributed File System, Huawei P50 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before. 

Using the Huawei P50 Pro, users can also transfer MeeTime calls onto Huawei Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers. 



Huawei P50 Pocket: Bringing fashion, beauty and tech innovations into the fold

The Huawei P50 Pocket folds seamlessly into an ultra-slim, lightweight body that is a joy to hold. The new-generation Multi-Dimensional Hinge is a total upgrade from its predecessor, featuring an even shorter radius. Combined with the exclusive Multi-Dimensional Lifting design, it allows the device to be even slimmer and produce a smoother screen when unfolded. 

The back of the device captures the shadows and texture of the earth, which are brought to life through the advanced 3D micro-sculpture design on the white version of the device. Huawei joined forces with prominent haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen, in a cross-industry collaboration to create the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition. 

A new breakthrough for Huawei Image

The Huawei P50 Pocket fully supports the cutting-edge technology that debuted with Huawei P50 Pro, including the True-Chroma Image Engine and Huawei XD Optics. One of the main features is the selfie with rear camera: It uses selfie algorithms and the big camera sensor to boost low light performance, allowing users to take superior, more atmospheric selfies. The Huawei P50 Pocket’s Ultra Spectrum Camera combines powerful hardware and software, as well as the tweaking of over 2,000 colors across the full P3 color gamut, to let users accurately capture what they see. Using the Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography feature, the phone can also capture content and details that are unseen by the human eye. It also introduces sunscreen detection for the first time. Accessible via the Mirror app, this handy feature visualizes the spread of sunscreen on skin to help users check for uncovered spots and avoid getting sunburnt. 

Innovative interactions with smart cover screen

The Huawei P50 Pocket’s cover screen supports the display of notifications, schedule, calendar, music, weather, and control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available, so users can customize their cover screen interaction experience. Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can even access the camera from the cover screen.

The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps. 

Petal One with Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket

Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package to make your life better, including mobile cloud, video, music and more services to come. Petal One provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets smart wearables. 

With the purchase of Huawei P50 Pro or the Huawei P50 Pocket, consumers can now benefit from a Petal One free subscription and a VIP service. The free subscription includes the Huawei mobile cloud up to 200 GB on a 1-month trial, six months of free Huawei Music VIP subscription and six months of free Huawei Video VIP subscription. 

The VIP service also included with the purchases of the devices, includes a 12-month warranty on the device, door-to-door service, two times free film service and a one-time laser engraving service.

Huawei MateBook E: The ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop

As the new Huawei 2-in-1 laptop, it features a new design and the first-ever OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display. The new Huawei MateBook E is specifically designed for those who wish to stay productive on the go, empowering and allowing users to be more productive anytime anywhere. It boasts a versatile hybrid design, smart interaction features, pro-grade performance and outstanding Super Device features. It is a powerful productivity tool combining the advantages of traditional laptops and tablets to help users get work done faster and more efficiently. It is the perfect 3-screens-in-1 laptop because it depicts the complete experience of PC, tablet and smartphone in one device. Thanks to its innovative architecture design, the weight of Huawei MateBook E is as light as 709 grams and is as thin as 7.99 mm. The Huawei MateBook E is slim and easy to carry with three modes that can be switched accordingly (Laptop mode, Tablet mode, and Smartphone mode) to tackle numerous mobile office scenarios. The 12.6-inch OLED Real Color Huawei FullView Display has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It supports a peak brightness of 600 nits, P3 wide color gamut and has a pro-grade color accuracy of ∆ E < 1. The new laptop expands on the Huawei Super Device capabilities with innovative multi-device connectivity features and leverages the distributed capabilities of the Super Device to boost productivity and creativity. 

Pricing and availability 

The Huawei P50 Pro is available for purchase on pre-orders in Cocoa Gold and Black Gold at the price of SR4,299 with offers including the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, gray (priced at SR899), the Huawei VIP service — six months free screen protection and 24 months warranty with multi-country support and access to Petal One.

The Huawei P50 Pocket is available to purchase on pre-orders in White (priced at SR5,299) and the premium version in gold (priced at SR6,499), with gifts worth SR1,772. When purchased during pre-orders, consumers can look forward to receiving the Huawei Watch GT 3 Gold (SR1,299) and Petal One free subscription and VIP service. 

Available in Nebula Grey, the 3-in-1 12.6-inch Huawei MateBook E is available in the Kingdom with pre-orders at a price of SR4,499, from Huawei’s online platforms as well as certified retailers.

Mobily wins CITC’s ‘Best User Experience for 2021’ award 

The Communications and Information Technology Commission awarded the “Best User Experience Award for 2021” to Mobily, recognizing the telecom giant’s relentless efforts in serving its customers. The award — which is the first of its kind — aims to encourage entities to improve user experiences and boost the level of transparency. 

Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, governor of CITC, handed the award to Nabeel Al- Amoudi, chairman of the board of directors of Mobily, in the presence of

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily, and a large number of senior officials and company representatives, in a ceremony held on the sidelines of the LEAP global technology conference.

Mobily was chosen for the award as it achieved the highest average score in a set of criteria, most notably: User satisfaction index, user willingness to promote the provider’s services to a relative or a friend, and customer effort to obtain and use the services.

CEO Al-Badran said the company’s award win is a recognition of its leadership in the ICT sector, and its constant keenness to achieve customer satisfaction and improve the services provided to them.

He said the award places great responsibility on Mobily to continue the provision of excellent services to its customers and to further develop them.

Al-Badran also praised the unlimited support the ICT sector  receives from the Saudi government, which he said has enabled the sector to achieve advanced rankings regionally and internationally.

King Abdullah Port underscores commitment to logistics sector

King Abdullah Port underscores commitment to logistics sector

King Abdullah Port joined Breakbulk Middle East 2022 as a participant and platinum sponsor for the fourth consecutive year, in its commitment to furthering the growth and development of the region’s project cargo and breakbulk industry.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the two-day annual conference and exhibition attracted more than 1,700 companies representing the full industrial supply chain from over 70 countries. Central to King Abdullah Port’s support of Breakbulk Middle East 2022 was the participation of the port as an endorser to “Spotlight: Saudi Arabia” panel discussion, in which AM Steel, a non-containerized port operator at King Abdullah Port, showcased the port’s achievements and the latest industry dynamics.

A King Abdullah Port representative opened the session with a speech highlighting the port’s role in furthering Vision 2030 aspirations for global leadership in the logistics sector. He also hinted at the port’s integral role in providing bulk and project cargo logistics needs to various prestigious gigaprojects in the near future.

Jay New, CEO of King Abdullah Port, said: “We at King Abdullah Port take great pride in helping provide a platform for industry leaders and representatives who are just as excited and driven to further the region’s activities across transportation and logistics, renewable energy and manufacturing as we are. At the Saudi level, the exchanges of knowledge and expertise that this event facilitates are vital to achieving Vision 2030 objectives and making the Kingdom a global logistics hub.”

The session, moderated by Rafael Vicens, head of global projects and industry solutions MEA, DB Schenker Middle East, also featured Dr. Ibrahim Behairy, managing director, Middle East and Africa, Winterthur Gas and Diesel DMCC, and Sue Donoghue, CEO Arab Cluster, and managing director — Saudi Arabia, DHL Global Forwarding.

Delving deep into new and emerging trends in the logistics sector, the panel provided key updates on the development of various giga-projects within the Kingdom and the many opportunities that Vision 2030 offers for the breakbulk industry. Several forthcoming projects and their impact on key industrial sectors within the country were also highlighted.

Recently, King Abdullah Port recorded an outstanding 31 percent increase in container throughput, reaching 2,813,920 TEU compared to 2,153,963 TEU in 2020, and achieved a 15 percent increase in bulk and general cargo, reaching 3,834,915 tons compared to 3,329,380 tons in the previous year.

Owned by the Ports Development Company, King Abdullah Port is the region’s first port to be owned, developed, and operated by the private sector. Ranked as the world’s second most efficient port by the World Bank in 2020, the port emerged as one of the world’s top 100 ports within four years of operation. With its strategic location in King Abdullah Economic City — a modern city with a pro-business ecosystem and infrastructure — King Abdullah Port leverages the city’s advanced facilities and services, particularly the Industrial Valley, which has attracted many logistics projects as well as light and medium industries.

Watsons expands into GCC with new stores

Watsons expands into GCC with new stores

Asian health and beauty retailer Watsons is fast expanding across the GCC as it recently opened its first store in Qatar at Doha Festival City. This follows the retailer’s recent entry into other regional markets, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In addition to the new Qatar store, Watsons now has stores in Mall of Dhahran in the Kingdom, and Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City, Mall of the Emirates and Al-Wahda Mall in the UAE.

Jonathan Watts, general manager of Watsons GCC at Al-Futtaim, said: “Al-Futtaim signed a franchise agreement with Watsons in early 2020 with the vision to bring fashionable and affordable beauty and lifestyle products to customers in the GCC region. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic interruption, these stores were opened in less than 24 months.

“Qatar is a truly vibrant and unique market. While customers are getting more and more sophisticated about beauty and personal care, Watsons as the skin expert is delighted to bring our customers exclusive international brands. The excitement is overwhelming as customers have been eagerly waiting for Watsons to expand across the GCC via our O+O (offline plus online) retail model, allowing beauty lovers of all generations to shop offline and online.”

With the purpose of inspiring customers to “Look good, do good, feel great,” Watsons is bringing more than 200 brands from around the world, offering makeup, skincare, haircare to personal care. Close to half of its products are exclusive at Watsons, including brands from the UK, France, Japan, and Korea. Some of the top brands include Deweytree, Holika Holika, Leaders, Superdrug, Target Pro by Watsons, and more.

Now in Qatar, customers have the chance to explore the nearly 3,000-square-foot store with designated zones like Natural and Clean Beauty, which features the Sustainable Choices products, and an open makeup area so that customers can try out different looks and play around with a wide range of latest cosmetics.

Watsons currently operates more than 8,000 stores and over 1,500 pharmacies in 16 Asian and European markets.

DHL Express recognized as ‘Top Employer 2022’ in Middle East & North Africa

DHL Express recognized as ‘Top Employer 2022’ in Middle East & North Africa

DHL Express has been recognized as Top Employer 2022 in the MENA region, following certification in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the Middle East.

This is the sixth consecutive year DHL Express MENA tops the winners’ list, testament to the company’s ongoing commitment in achieving excellence in employee conditions through its HR policies and people practices.

Each year, Top Employers Institute certifies organizations that are focused on putting their people first through their exceptional HR policies. For more than 25 years, the Top Employers Institute has been assessing HR best practices around the world and recognizing the world’s leading employers for them.

DHL Express MENA Vice President HR Henry Fares said: “We are extremely proud to be certified as Top Employer in the region for yet another year, despite the challenges faced as a result of the pandemic. This award is a reflection of our efforts in providing employees with the best working conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development. Our work culture at DHL prioritizes the well-being of all employees; we strive to establish a positive working environment which cultivates a one-team mentality and inspires our people to develop and thrive.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity and Inclusion and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organizations across the world, DHL Express has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace. In the past year they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce.”

We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organizations that have been certified as Top Employers this year.”

