Saudi Arabia targets a 13.5m bpd capacity energy minister tells Time magazine
Updated 27 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is targeting an oil production capacity of around 13.5 million barrels per day by 2027 as demand for crude and consumption will continue to grow, the Time magazine reported citing the Kingdom’s energy minister. 

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman affirmed that Saudi Arabia can launch multibillion-dollar solar, wind, and hydrogen projects while continuing to be a giant oil producer. 

He added it is absurd to choose between the two, describing those who predict a decline of fossil fuels use as “living in a fantasy land.”

 

 

EU joins chips race with $49.1bn bid to rival Asia

  Intel, the US-based chip-maker, is on the verge of announcing a major investment in Europe
The EU on Tuesday unveiled a plan to quadruple the supply of semiconductors in Europe by 2030, hoping to limit the bloc’s dependence on Asia for a key component used in electric cars and smartphones.


The production of chips has become a strategic priority in Europe as well as the United States, after the shock of the pandemic choked off supply, bringing factories to a standstill and emptying stores of products.


The manufacturing of semiconductors overwhelmingly takes place in Taiwan, China and South Korea and the European Union’s 27 member states want factories and companies inside the bloc to take on a bigger role.


The highly anticipated EU Chips Act will “mobilize more than 43 billion euros ($49.1 billion) of public and private investments” and “enable the EU to reach its ambition to double its current market share to 20 percent in 2030,” the European Commission said.


“We’ve set ourselves the goal to have 20 percent of the global market share of chips production here in Europe,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.


Getting to that level “means basically quadrupling our efforts” given the huge increase in global demand, she said.


Thierry Breton, the EU’s industry commissioner, pressed Europeans to be as ambitious as possible and match similar plans in the United States, where the Biden administration is asking Congress to approve a $52 billion plan.


“Without chips, no digital transition, no green transition, no technological leadership. Securing the supply in the most advanced chips has become an economic and geopolitical priority,” he said.


If approved, the EU plans could generate a total of 43 billion euros via existing EU budget money as well as by loosening existing rules on public subsidy from member states.


Eleven billion euros of that will be fresh spending to develop state-of-the-art chips, while the remainder is an estimate of current EU projects and what member states individually are harnessing toward creating a new supply of semiconductors.


The proposal will need the approval of the EU member states and European Parliament, where opinions will vary between the ambitions of industrial heavyweights such as Germany, France and Italy and those of smaller states that are worried about closing off valuable supply chains with Asia.


Critics will also point to a part of the plan, pushed by Breton, to set up an emergency mechanism that could control exports of chips, in the case of a sudden shortage.

Some member states, led by the Netherlands and Nordic nations, will also resist any plan to widen the scope for state aid, with the commission planning to make it easier for EU governments to pump money to chip-makers.


“We don’t want to end up in a position with a huge US company getting a bunch of EU money to open a factory in one big member state,” an EU diplomat said.


But the pressure on Europe to move quickly is acute, with South Korea also promising huge sums of subsidies to ramp up its chip business.


These payouts will likely dwarf whatever Europe has on offer. In Taiwan, the chip juggernaut TSMC plans to spend between $40 billion and $44 billion just over the coming 12 months on new plants.


With nations eager to boost domestic supply, indications are that manufacturers are shopping around for the best deal as they seek locations for new factories.


Intel, the US-based chip-maker, is on the verge of announcing a major investment in Europe, with big players Germany, France and Italy possible destinations.


CEO Pat Gelsinger told German media his decision not only depended on questions of suitable locations and staffing “but also on the available subsidies to build the factories.”


“We have also obtained considerable subsidies for our factories in Asia,” Gelsinger said.

Abu Dhabi Ports sees strong debut after billion-dollar IPO

Updated 57 min 22 sec ago
  Separately, AD Ports has seen its 2021 revenue soar 14 percent year-on-year to 3.9 billion dirhams
RIYADH: Shares in Abu Dhabi Ports surged 17 percent on its market debut on Abu Dhabi’s stock exchange, ADX.

The stock price of the company, known to be one of the leading logistics facilitators in the region, reached 3.75 dirhams ($1.02) on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

Even as the shipping sector got hit by supply chain snags, the Abu Dhabi-based port operator earlier struck a billion-dollar initial public offering, raising 4 billion dirhams.

A total of 1.25 million shares of the company, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, were sold in the IPO.

Separately, AD Ports has seen its 2021 revenue soar 14 percent year-on-year to 3.9 billion dirhams, Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.

The company reported strong net profit for the year, standing at 845 million dirhams, against 397 million a year earlier.

"AD Ports Group benefits from our well-balanced capital structure, investment-grade credit ratings, and stable long-term cash flows,” said the group’s chief financial officer, Martin Aarup, commenting on the results.

This came amid the rise of COVID-19 which led to global supply bottlenecks, posing difficulties to shipping companies and hindering international trade.

A major Dubai-based port operator said it anticipates supply chain disruptions to last no less than two more years, Bloomberg reported in October.

India's Gautam Adani becomes Asia's wealthiest man with $88.5 billion

Updated 08 February 2022
RIYADH: The wealth of the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani reached $88.5 billion on Monday, making him Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani has overtaken the CEO of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, who has a net worth estimated at $87.9 billion.

The 59-year-old has added $12 billion to his fortune, making him the world's largest wealth-gainer this year.

 His wealth is derived from shares of Adani Group, the conglomerate he founded.

The share value of the energy company Adani Green Energy has gained over 44 percent this year, while those of the electric company Adani Transmission have increased over 15 percent.

Oil slips from 7-year high ahead of more US-Iran talks

Updated 08 February 2022
  Eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April have yet to result in an agreement
Oil slipped to around $92 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which may revive a nuclear agreement that could eventually allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer.


A deal could allow over 1 million barrels per day of Iranian oil, equal to over 1 percent of global supply, back onto the market.

The talks over the nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday in Vienna.


“If sanctions against Iran are lifted, global crude oil supply may receive much-needed support,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.


Brent crude was down 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $91.96 a barrel by 0916 GMT, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 52 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $90.80.


Both benchmarks have found support this year from rising global demand, Russia-Ukraine tensions, supply disruptions in producers such as Libya and a slow easing of 2020’s record output cuts by OPEC and its allies.


Eight rounds of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington since April have yet to result in an agreement on resuming the 2015 nuclear deal.

Differences remain about the speed and scope of lifting sanctions on Tehran.


“Exports could resume swiftly if a nuclear deal is reached,” said Tamas Varga of broker PVM. “But it is a big ‘if’. The re-emergence of Iranian barrels is only a distinct possibility at this stage.”


Oil also came under pressure from the prospect of an increase in US crude inventories. Analysts estimate inventories have risen by 700,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.


The first of this week’s two supply reports, from the American Petroleum Institute, is out at 2130 GMT

Astra Industrial Group's Jordanian unit to sell entire stake in Al Anmaa at $195m

Updated 08 February 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Astra Industrial group’s Al Tanmiya Steel will sell its entire stake in Al Anmaa for Construction Materials Production at a value of SR731 million ($195 million).

The sales agreement was signed with Alghad Almutkamel for General Trading and Iron and Steel Metallic Industries on Feb. 7, according to a bourse statement.

As per the deal, the Jordanian steel manufacturer will exit its investment in Al Anmaa upon settling all loans pertaining to the company.

The transaction is also subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals in Iraq, where Al Anmaa owns and operates steel plants.

Al Tanmiya, in which Astra Industrial Group holds a 51 percent stake, will use the proceeds to aid funding of the company’s operations and growth plans, the statement revealed.

 

