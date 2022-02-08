You are here

  • Home
  • Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
A dehorned white rhino after poaching incident in South Africa. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/44gwn

Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
  • A total of 451 animals were killed in 2021, which is still 24 percent lower than the pre-pandemic year 2019
  • Of the total, 327 animals were slaughtered in government national parks while 124 were targeted in private game reserves
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Rhino poaching in South Africa was 15 percent higher in 2021 than the preceding year as coronavirus restrictions that limited movement were eased, official figures showed Tuesday.
A total of 451 animals were killed in 2021, which is still 24 percent lower than the pre-pandemic year 2019, the country’s environment department reported.
Of the total, 327 animals were slaughtered in government national parks while 124 were targeted in private game reserves.
The government has in recent years tightened security in its large and famous Kruger National Park, which was the hotspot of most killings.
“The steady decline in rhino poaching in Kruger Park is related to an increase in the intensity of anti-poaching activities,” the department said in a statement.
Poachers have turned to other areas “for easy prey,” resulting in their targeting private reserves in the northern Limpopo and eastern Mpumalanga provinces bordering Mozambique.
South Africa is home to nearly 80 percent of the world’s rhinos. Their horns are prized in traditional medicine in Asia, and poachers have continued to mount an onslaught on the species.
Public national parks and private reserves are collaborating to protect their white and black rhinos, including sawing off their horns to discourage poachers.
The southern white rhino, one of two subspecies of white rhino, is now considered endangered with about 20,000 individuals remaining, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
It is classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Topics: Rhino poaching South Africa COVID-19

Related

Toby, the world’s oldest white rhino, dies in Italian zoo aged 54
Offbeat
Toby, the world’s oldest white rhino, dies in Italian zoo aged 54
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania
Offbeat
Rhino believed to be ‘world’s oldest’ dies aged 57 in Tanzania

Lebanon: Muslim cleric shunned for playing keyboard

Muslim scholar Sayed Hussein Al-Husseini at the piano at his home in Dahieh, Beirut in 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Muslim scholar Sayed Hussein Al-Husseini at the piano at his home in Dahieh, Beirut in 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

Lebanon: Muslim cleric shunned for playing keyboard

Muslim scholar Sayed Hussein Al-Husseini at the piano at his home in Dahieh, Beirut in 2018. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Al-Husseini said that he is always reduced to “the cleric who plays piano” despite studying religion and philosophy for more than 23 years
Updated 07 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Supreme Islamic Shiite Council in Lebanon disavowed Sheikh Ali Al-Husseini on Monday for playing a few notes on the keyboard during his appearance on the TV program “Over 18” in early February.

During the program, hosted on Al Jadeed channel, Al-Husseini said that he is always reduced to “the cleric who plays piano” despite studying religion and philosophy for more than 23 years.

Al-Husseini defended art on the program and equated it with existence, citing stories from the Qur’an to support his position.

The program provoked mixed reactions from the Lebanese people, with some encouraging him to continue to challenge the stereotypes surrounding religious figures. Others, particularly Lebanese religious figures, took a more critical stance.

The council’s religious reporting authority issued a statement in which it considered that Al-Husseini had attached “to Islam a culture that is contrary to the religion, and that Islam is innocent of.”

The statement further described Al-Husseini as “impersonating a religious scholar” and called on believers to “shun him.”

During the program, Al-Husseini also refused to consider a woman’s voice “a defect,” adding that the saying is not mentioned in the Qur’an nor in the Hadiths. He also defended Lebanese music star Fairuz, claiming that all her songs are modest and do not provoke temptation.

It is not the first time that Al-Husseini has been called out by the Shiite council for playing music. In 2018, he was expelled from his seminary after a video of his piano playing, posted online, drew criticism from conservatives who felt that it was undignified behavior.

Back then, al-Husseini received online criticism and heard that some religious leaders considered his video “an insult to the turban.”

Topics: Lebanon Muslim

Related

‘Our time to shine’: Saudi piano prodigy plays a song of her own
Saudi Arabia
‘Our time to shine’: Saudi piano prodigy plays a song of her own
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Free Lebanon from ‘captors and oppressors,’ country’s top Christian cleric tells president

Mercedes owned by King Faisal of Iraq up for sale in the US

King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

Mercedes owned by King Faisal of Iraq up for sale in the US

King Faisal I of Iraq, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930. (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation)
  • Faisal, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz in 1930
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A car once owned by King Faisal I of Iraq has gone on sale in the US, with current bids standing at more than $1.5 million.

Faisal, who was helped into his position by the British diplomat, archaeologist and adventurer T.E. Lawrence, bought the Mercedes-Benz 770K four-door cabriolet in 1930.

He used it for state business in Baghdad until his death in 1933, after which it was used for the same purpose by his son and grandson, Ghazi and Faisal II, both kings of Iraq.

The car was refurbished in Beirut in 1958, just before Faisal II was overthrown in a coup and killed, and then remained disused in Baghdad for a decade.

It was purchased by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation in 1967 and taken back to Beirut before being shipped to the US, where it has been on display ever since at the foundation’s museum at the Indianapolis racetrack and occasionally given a run out in vintage car rallies.

Faisal I was the third son of Sharif Hussein bin Ali, who was encouraged by Lawrence, who was representing the British government, to rise up against the then-ruling Ottoman Empire at the outbreak of the First World War.

Following the conclusion of the conflict, Britain and France carved up the Middle East territories of the defeated Ottomans and granted Iraq to Faisal and Jordan to his brother Abdullah.

The story of Faisal and his family’s influence over the region, and the role Lawrence played in their rise to prominence, was the subject of the 1962 film “Lawrence of Arabia,” which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Topics: Iraq King Faisal Mercedes

Related

World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Business & Economy
World's largest collector car auction house RM Sotheby’s to accept cryptocurrencies
Special 60 years on, Iraqis reflect on the coup that killed King Faisal II
Middle-East
60 years on, Iraqis reflect on the coup that killed King Faisal II

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia

UN head calls for ‘Olympic’ truce in Ethiopia
  • "The tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games," said UN Secretary General
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged Tuesday for all parties in the Ethiopian conflict to implement a truce to mark the Olympic Games, and use the break in hostilities to provide relief to all Ethiopians.
“As I prepare to leave for the Winter Olympics, I make the strongest possible appeal for all parties in Ethiopia for an immediate cessation of hostilities,” said Guterres during a brief press appearance in New York.
“For millennia,” he explained, “the tradition of the Olympic Truce has called on all parties, everywhere, to stop hostilities throughout the course of the Games.”
Such an interruption would provide an opportunity for “effective humanitarian access and relief to all affected populations throughout Ethiopia,” the former Portuguese prime minister said.
“These actions will help pave the way to a much-needed inclusive national dialogue involving all Ethiopians.”
Since November 2020, pro-government forces in Ethiopia have confronted rebels led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the former rulers of the Tigray region.
The conflict has led nearly 40 percent of people in the region to suffer “an extreme lack of food,” the UN said last week.

Topics: UN Olympic Truce U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Ethiopia

Related

Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
World
Six countries including US urge Ethiopian government to cease illegal detentions
Ethiopia army planning to ‘eliminate’ Tigrayan forces, military official says
World
Ethiopia army planning to ‘eliminate’ Tigrayan forces, military official says

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef

UEFA warms to ‘Champignons League’ pizza, no trademark beef
  • A German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings
  • The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza
Updated 01 February 2022
AP

BERLIN: The Champignons League pizza is fine with UEFA after all.
European soccer’s governing body said Tuesday it does not mind that a German frozen pizza manufacturer is referencing the Champions League with one of its cheesy offerings.
The manufacturer, Pizza Wolke, said on Sunday that it had received a letter from a lawyer acting on behalf of UEFA asking it to cease using the name “Champignons League” for its mushroom pizza.
But in a slice of good news for Pizza Wolke, which is based in the central town of Gießen north of Frankfurt, UEFA suggested that the legal representative had made a meal of the matter.
“UEFA obviously takes the protection of its intellectual property seriously but this instance seems to be a case of an overzealous local trademark agent acting too hastily,” the governing body said in a statement. “The UEFA Champions League can happily live alongside this delicious-sounding pizza.”

Topics: champions league Germany pizza Champignon League

Related

Reinventing the wheel: What it takes to merge American pizza with Arab cuisine
Lifestyle
Reinventing the wheel: What it takes to merge American pizza with Arab cuisine
Special Lebanese are feeling a sense of loss after the news Pizza Hut would be closing its Lebanon outlets earlier this month. (AFP/Supplied/File Photos) photos
Offbeat
Closure of Pizza Hut chain feeds into Lebanon’s deepening sense of loss

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre

Pakistan police call for PUBG game ban after family massacre
  • Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18
  • He claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani police called Monday for the wildly popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) game to be banned after a teenager confessed to killing four members of his family in a rage after bingeing for days playing online.
Police said Ali Zain shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother on January 18, and claimed under questioning at the weekend that the game had driven him to violence.
“This is not the first incident of its nature,” police investigator Imran Kishwar told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore, adding “so we have decided to recommend a ban.”
PUBG is an online multiplayer “battle royale” game in which the winner is the last survivor.
Kishwar said Ali, 18, lived in complete isolation in his room and was addicted to the game.
Dawn newspaper quoted a Lahore police officer as saying Ali “fired at his family thinking that they will also come back to life, as happened in the game.”
Often likened to the blockbuster book and film series “The Hunger Games,” PUBG has become one of the world’s most popular mobile games.
Telecoms authorities in Pakistan have previously temporarily blocked access to the game after complaints about its violent content.
The game has been banned — briefly or permanently — in several other countries, including India and China.

Topics: Pakistan PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lahore murder

Related

Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership
Media
Shahid VIP, PUBG Mobile team up in first-of-kind partnership
PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players
Media
PUBG Mobile, Anghami bring music rewards to players

Latest updates

Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
Uptick in rhino poaching as S.Africa eases virus curbs
’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official
’End of the road’ for euro clearing in London after June 2025, says EU official
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie
Europe will run out of gas in six weeks if Russian imports blocked: Wood MacKenzie
Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy
Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy
Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO
Shyft to start building electric delivery van by mid-2023: CEO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.