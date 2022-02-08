Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

ROKiT Venturi team looking to build on Diriyah success in Mexico City

LONDON: Following its absence from last year’s calendar, the FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend.

Acclaimed for thrilling action and a fiesta atmosphere, the Mexican E-Prix takes place this weekend.

ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the chance to test themselves on the track again.

“Our weekend in Diriyah was a great way to start the season and scoring back-to-back double points finishes – including a double podium and win for the second race – was a fantastic result for the team,”Jerome D’Ambrosio, team principal, said. “This reflected the level of performance that we know that we are capable of and heading to Mexico City, we need to ensure that we maintain this consistency.

He continued: “The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a circuit that has suited our team and drivers in the past - between them Edo and Lucas hold three podiums and two wins at the track.

“Our motivation is very high and if we continue to take the same methodical approach and qualify well, I’m confident that we can again compete at the front and fight for good points,” he added.

Edoardo Mortara, who won Round 2 of the season in Diriyah, is excited to be back in Mexico.

“I really enjoy racing in Mexico and I’m looking forward to returning to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez,” he said.

“The Mexican fans have an incredible passion for motorsport and every time we race through Foro Sol there is an amazing energy that makes every single lap a unique experience.

“Mexico is a country I have performed well at in past seasons and coming from a competitive weekend in Diriyah, I feel that momentum could be on our side.

“If we are able to maintain the level of performance that we had in the season opener, we could deliver another strong weekend, the goal for us is always the same – scoring good points consistently so we remain in the hunt,” he added.

Fellow driver Lucas di Grassi feels the same.

“I have some great memories from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez which include two wins in Seasons 3 and 5 and, with a win in Puebla last year, I’m excited to return to Mexico this week, he said.”

“The Mexican fans are something else, when you hear them cheer for you as you race through Foro Sol, you really feel their energy and it’s a very special experience. Heading into the third race of the season, we have very strong momentum and in Diriyah, we showed what we are capable of as a team.

“Because the margins between teams are so fine, qualifying will be extremely important this season, and as we saw in the first two races, being consistently fast throughout this stage is crucial. I think if we can progress to the duel stages again and reach the semi-finals at least, we should be in a good position to fight for another strong result.

“The aim is to finish on the podium again and I’m confident that with our Season 8 package, we have a realistic shot of this in Mexico.”