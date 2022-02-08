You are here

  Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics
Nathan Chen of the US competes in the men’s single skating short program of the figure skating event. (AFP)
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics

Chen flips, spins way to world-record score at Olympics
  • San Francisco native Eileen Gu brushed aside a torrent of hate on social media and won the gold medal in freeski big air while representing China
Updated 08 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: Nathan Chen flipped, whirled and even punched his way to a world-record score in the men’s figure skating short program at the Beijing Olympics.
Next up for the Salt Lake City native: an expected and long-awaited coronation as Olympic champion.
Chen made history in a historic venue on Tuesday, crushing the world record with a score of 113.97 at Capital Indoor Stadium, site of the 1971 ping pong diplomacy matches between the United States and China.
Chen shined on a day when the US women’s hockey team lost 4-2 to rival Canada in the preliminary round and San Francisco native Eileen Gu brushed aside a torrent of hate on social media and won the gold medal in freeski big air while representing China.
Dressed in his typical, suave black-and-white suit, Chen performed perhaps his favorite program to La Boheme, the 1960s standard by the French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour. When it was over, he had confidently made up for his poor short program four years at the Pyeongchang Games.
Opening with a perfect quad flip, the 22-year-old Chen breezed through his often-vexing triple axel and then drilled his quad flip-triple toe loop combination. He skated to a stop and, in a rare show of emotion, punched the air with his right fist.
“I was just elated,” Chen said. “At the last Olympics, both of the short programs didn’t go the way I wanted. To finally get an opportunity to skate the programs I wanted feels really good.”
Chen’s score was nearly two points more than the previous world record set by two-time defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu. To win the gold medal, Chen needs to hold off Japanese rivals Yuma Kagiyama and Shoma Uno in Thursday’s free skate. Hanyu finished eighth Tuesday.
American-born Eileen Gu struck back at her many critics by winning the gold medal in the debut of freeski big air and then defiantly answering questions about why she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games.
The 18-year-old Gu is an American citizen whose mother is Chinese. Gu estimates she has spent at least a quarter of her life in China. She sided with China in 2019, saying she wants to encourage girls and women to take up winter sports.
“If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that’s their loss,” Gu said. “They’re never going to win the Olympics.”
China does not allow dual citizenship. It’s unclear whether Gu, who plans to attend Stanford, gave up her US passport.
What is clear is that Gu stuck the best performance of her life at Big Air Shougang, where the ski hill is set among the imposing cooling towers and smokestacks of a closed steel mill. She landed a double cork 1620 for the first time in her career in her final turn to stun Tess Ledeux of France. It’s a move in which skiers spin 4 1/2 times while rotating twice off-axis while 20-some feet in the air.
“I want all the girls to break their boundaries,” she said in Chinese, via an interpreter. “I want them to think if Eileen can do it, I can do it.”
While saying through an interpreter that Gu is an “amazing athlete” who is “extremely competitive,” Ledeux groused that her rival “got lucky” because she had been practicing at Big Air Shougang for weeks, a benefit of competing for the host country.
Gu was having none of that, either.
“I’m not trying to keep everyone happy,” Gu responded. “I’m an 18-year-old girl out here living my best life. Like, I’m having a great time.”
Tennis player Peng Shuai, who has rarely appeared publicly since accusing a Chinese official of sexual assault, was in the stands.
Matthias Mayer of Austria overcame one of his poles getting stuck in the start house to win the men’s super-G and become the first man to win gold medals in Alpine skiing at three straight Olympics. Back home he’ll be known as a “Dreifach-Olympiasieger,” or three-time Olympic champion. He also won the super-G at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and the downhill the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Mayer won the bronze in downhill on Monday. His father, Helmut, won the silver in the first Olympic super-G at the 1988 Calgary Games.
Ryan Cochran-Siegle of the United States won the super-G silver almost 50 years to the day after his mother, Barbara Ann, won gold in the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games.
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany became the first three-time Olympic champion in women’s luge by dominating the competition at Yanqing Sliding Center.
Jonna Sundling won the women’s cross-country sprint title, helping Sweden take the lead in gold medals with four.
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo defended his Olympic sprint title for Norway, which is tied for second in golds with three.
Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden took silver and Jessie Diggins of the United States earned bronze in the women’s race.

Topics: Skating Nathan Chen 2022 Beijing Olympics Beijing Olympics

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho's return

Inter beats Roma 2-0 in Cup, spoils Mourinho’s return
  • Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb long-range strike into the top left corner
Updated 09 February 2022
AP

MILAN, Italy: A pair of brilliant goals from Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez ruined Jose Mourinho’s return to his former club Tuesday as Inter Milan beat Roma 2-0 to reach the Italian Cup semifinals.
The match marked the first time Mourinho faced Inter at San Siro since he left after leading the club to the Serie A-Italian Cup-Champions League treble in 2010.
Mourinho received a warm welcome from the fans, who deployed a banner that read: “Welcome back home, Jose.”
Roma players did not receive the same friendly treatment. Inter got off a perfect start to open the scoring on its first move.
Facing his former team, Dzeko connected with a cross from the edge of the box from Ivan Perisic and beat Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio with a right-footed volley after only two minutes.
Roma’s sluggish defense looked more solid as the game progressed, but Mourinho’s team was too clumsy up front and failed to convert its rare occasions against the Serie A leader.
Sanchez doubled Inter’s lead in the 68th minute with a superb long-range strike into the top left corner that Patricio could not touch and left Mourinho ruminating.
Under Mourinho, Roma is having an inconsistent season. The team dropped to seventh in the Serie A standings over the weekend after a 0-0 draw at home to struggling Genoa and its hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League are looking slim.

Topics: Inter Milan AS Roma Italian Cup Jose Mourinho

Newcastle United rock Everton to climb out of Premier League relegation zone

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Newcastle United rock Everton to climb out of Premier League relegation zone

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier celebrates scoring their third goal. (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a vital 3-1 win against Everton that plunged Frank Lampard’s side deeper into trouble on Tuesday.
Eddie Howe’s team fell behind to Jamaal Lascelles’ own goal in the first half at St. James’ Park.
But, on a pulsating Tyneside evening, the Magpies had the perfect response as Mason Holgate’s own goal sparked a rousing revival.
Ryan Fraser put Newcastle ahead after half-time and Kieran Trippier’s superb free-kick rounded off the hosts’ second successive win.
Mired in the bottom three for most of the season, Newcastle finally have their heads above water as they battle to avoid sinking into the Championship.
Unbeaten in four league games, Newcastle are one place and two points above the relegation zone.
Everton are now in serious danger and new boss Frank Lampard will have been left in no doubts about the size of the task facing him.
Lampard’s first game in charge was a 4-1 win over Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.
But the honeymoon ended much quicker than the former Chelsea boss would have liked.
Everton have failed to win their last six league games and sit uncomfortably just one point above Newcastle.
The promise of a star-studded spending spree fueled by Newcastle’s Saudi-led owners failed to materialize during the January window.
But Newcastle remain ambitious despite their perilous position and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes marked his £33 million ($44 million) move from Lyon last month by claiming the club would be Champions League winners in the future.
For now, Howe would settle for avoiding having to win the Championship next season and this was a step in the right direction.
Guimaraes and former Brighton defender Dan Burn, another transfer window signing, were both on the bench, but Matt Targett, a loan arrival from Aston Villa, made his debut at left-back.
Having watched Everton score four for the first time in 42 matches at the weekend, Lampard started with his new signings — Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek — among the substitutes.
However, an injury to Demarai Gray forced Lampard to give former Tottenham midfielder Alli his debut in the 25th minute.
Alli had also been linked with Newcastle before joining Everton, so there was an inevitability about the jeers from the home fans that greeted his introduction.
Everton felt Jonjo Shelvey should have been sent off for crunching into Anthony Gordon, but they refocused to snatch the lead in the 36th minute.
Gordon’s free-kick was half cleared to Holgate and the defender saw his shot hacked off the line by Fabian Schar, only for Lascelles to accidently deflect it into his own net.
Newcastle drew level thanks to another own goal just 60 seconds later.
Remarkably, it was the same two players involved as Lascelles’ header from Kieran Trippier’s cross hit the bar and bounced in off Holgate’s thigh.
Newcastle were scenting blood and, in a microcosm of the collapse of his career, Alli made a crucial mistake as Newcastle took the lead in the 56th minute.
Carelessly surrendering possession, Alli’s error allowed Allan Saint-Maximin to embark on rampaging run and Fraser met his cross with a close-range finish.
Lampard responded by giving Dutch midfielder Van de Beek his debut following his loan move from Manchester United.
But Everton had lost their way in a lacklustre manner that will have alarmed Lampard and Trippier delivered the knockout blow in the 80th minute.
Netting for the first time since his move back to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid, England right-back Trippier curled his free-kick past Jordan Pickford to spark wild celebrations.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle Newcastle United Premier league everton

ROKiT Venturi team looking to build on Diriyah success in Mexico City

ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the upcoming Mexico City E-Prix. (Supplied)
ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the upcoming Mexico City E-Prix. (Supplied)
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

ROKiT Venturi team looking to build on Diriyah success in Mexico City

ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the upcoming Mexico City E-Prix. (Supplied)
  • ROKiT Venturi and its drivers had a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Following its absence from last year’s calendar, the FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez this weekend.

Acclaimed for thrilling action and a fiesta atmosphere, the Mexican E-Prix takes place this weekend.

ROKiT Venturi and its drivers, fresh from a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah E-Prix, are relishing the chance to test themselves on the track again.

“Our weekend in Diriyah was a great way to start the season and scoring back-to-back double points finishes – including a double podium and win for the second race – was a fantastic result for the team,”Jerome D’Ambrosio, team principal, said. “This reflected the level of performance that we know that we are capable of and heading to Mexico City, we need to ensure that we maintain this consistency.

He continued: “The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez is a circuit that has suited our team and drivers in the past - between them Edo and Lucas hold three podiums and two wins at the track.

“Our motivation is very high and if we continue to take the same methodical approach and qualify well, I’m confident that we can again compete at the front and fight for good points,” he added.

Edoardo Mortara, who won Round 2 of the season in Diriyah, is excited to be back in Mexico.

“I really enjoy racing in Mexico and I’m looking forward to returning to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez,” he said. 

“The Mexican fans have an incredible passion for motorsport and every time we race through Foro Sol there is an amazing energy that makes every single lap a unique experience.

“Mexico is a country I have performed well at in past seasons and coming from a competitive weekend in Diriyah, I feel that momentum could be on our side.

“If we are able to maintain the level of performance that we had in the season opener, we could deliver another strong weekend, the goal for us is always the same – scoring good points consistently so we remain in the hunt,” he added.

Fellow driver Lucas di Grassi feels the same.

“I have some great memories from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez which include two wins in Seasons 3 and 5 and, with a win in Puebla last year, I’m excited to return to Mexico this week, he said.”

“The Mexican fans are something else, when you hear them cheer for you as you race through Foro Sol, you really feel their energy and it’s a very special experience. Heading into the third race of the season, we have very strong momentum and in Diriyah, we showed what we are capable of as a team.

“Because the margins between teams are so fine, qualifying will be extremely important this season, and as we saw in the first two races, being consistently fast throughout this stage is crucial. I think if we can progress to the duel stages again and reach the semi-finals at least, we should be in a good position to fight for another strong result.

“The aim is to finish on the podium again and I’m confident that with our Season 8 package, we have a realistic shot of this in Mexico.”

Topics: Motorsport Formula E ROKiT Venturi Mexico MEXICO CITY

Chelsea’s Ziyech ‘will not return’ to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub

Chelsea’s Ziyech ‘will not return’ to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Chelsea's Ziyech 'will not return' to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub

Chelsea’s Ziyech ‘will not return’ to Morocco duty after Cup of Nations snub
  • The 28-year-old was omitted from Morocco's squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations by coach Vahid Halilhodzic
  • "My decision is clear and final, I'll be concentrating on my club," said Ziyech
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

RABAT: Morocco attacker Hakim Ziyech said on Tuesday he would be dedicating his energy on his club Chelsea, and would not play for his country again.
The 28-year-old was omitted from Morocco’s squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations by coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who reproached the winger for indiscipline.
Morocco face a home and away play-off against DR Congo in March for one of five prized slots for African nations at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Halilhodzic reiterated his reasons for leaving Ziyech out in the cold last week when it was confirmed he would stay in charge of Morocco.
Ziyech is in the United Arab Emirates with Chelsea ahead of their Club World Cup campaign and made his statement in an interview with broadcaster Abu Dhabi Sports.
“I will not return to the national side,” he said.
“My decision is clear and final, I’ll be concentrating on my club,” he added.
Halilhodzic explained his choice after Morocco’s elimination in the AFCON quarter-finals.
“I can’t call up a player who can ruin the group, even if it was Lionel Messi,” he said.
He also said that France had won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018 after “sidelining their best players.”
“I’m not the first coach to resort to this,” he said.

Topics: Chelsea Morocco Hakim Ziyech

Saudi Games 2022 to welcome 6,000 athletes to Riyadh in March

The organizing committee for the Saudi Games 2022 has announced that 6,000 female and male athletes will compete in 45 sports. (Supplied)
The organizing committee for the Saudi Games 2022 has announced that 6,000 female and male athletes will compete in 45 sports. (Supplied)
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Games 2022 to welcome 6,000 athletes to Riyadh in March

The organizing committee for the Saudi Games 2022 has announced that 6,000 female and male athletes will compete in 45 sports. (Supplied)
  • Male and female athletes will take part in 45 sports for total prize money of almost $27,000
Updated 08 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The organizing committee for the Saudi Games 2022 has announced that 6,000 female and male athletes will compete in 45 sports in the host city Riyadh from March 10-20 for total prize money of almost SR100,000 ($26,654).

The opening ceremony will take place at King Fahd International Stadium, with the preliminary qualification round running on Feb. 16 and including locals, amateurs, and professional athletes from the various Saudi sports federations.

According to the committee’s official statement, the sports were chosen after evaluating the 13 Saudi provinces based on several criteria, such as the game's popularity, technicality, rules and regulations at the International Olympic Committee and olympic federations.

The sports on show will be archery, athletics, badminton, basketball 5×5, basketball 3×3, beach volleyball, billiards, bowling, boxing, camel racing, chess, cycling (road racing), equestrian (endurance-jumping), electronic games, fencing, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, rowing, judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, kickboxing, Muay Thai, shooting, climbing, skateboarding, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting, wrestling, paddling, karting, sambo, aikido, wushu, and balut (traditional card game).

The Saudi Games 2022 is one of the Quality of Life initiatives, part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which looks to raise participation in physical activity within society. 

The committee added that opening the door for locals to participate will ensure the initiative’s execution and provide a platform for new talents in various sports. 

Registration is open until Feb.13 at this link.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi games Riyadh

