Saudi FM thanks Zambia for supporting Expo 2030 in Riyadh

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a phone call to his Zambian counterpart Stanley Kakubo, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
During the call, Prince Faisal thanked the Zambian foreign minister for supporting the Kingdom’s request to host the Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
They held discussions on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Meanwhile, Djibouti announced its support for Saudi Arabia’s request to host the World Expo 2030, in a memorandum received by the Kingdom’s ambassador to Djibouti, Faisal bin Sultan Al-Qabbani.
The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Djibouti’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, said his country would contribute to mobilizing the necessary support to ensure the organization for this global event in Riyadh succeeds.
