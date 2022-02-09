You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians

King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians

King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians
The pair discussed regional development. (SPA/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p558q

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians

King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians
  • King: KSA supports US efforts to stop a nuclear-armed Iran
  • Need to maintain oil market stability stressed
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a call from US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The leaders discussed the need to strengthen cooperation and achieve stability in the region.

The actions of Yemen’s Houthi militia against civilian targets in the Kingdom was also on the agenda.

The king praised the US’ commitment to supporting the Kingdom in its defense of its land and citizens.

On Jan. 17, a drone-and-missile attack by the Iran-backed terror militia hit an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot, killing three people and wounding six others.

The militia often target the southern provinces of the Kingdom with drone and missile attacks, which are destroyed by Saudi air forces, often without causing much damage.

King Salman also said Saudi Arabia supports US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Talks on reviving the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement, which collapsed in 2018, restarted this week as Iran announced a new missile with a range of 1,450 kilometers.

The pair also discussed the need to strengthen mutual security cooperation to confront terrorism and its financing.

The king stressed the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the oil markets, and the role of the historic OPEC+ agreement and the need to maintain it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US King Salman US President Joe Biden

Related

US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day
Saudi Arabia
US President Biden congratulates King Salman on Saudi National Day

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future

Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
  • First Smart Madinah Forum considered how the Saudi city might become one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
Nada Hameed

MADINAH: Local and international technology leaders, experts and businesses gathered this week for the first Smart Madinah Forum, during which they discussed, shared and exchanged knowledge and experience of smart cities.

The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.

Specific goals that were discussed included increasing its annual economic growth by 3 percent and reducing unemployment by 5 percent by 2030 as part of the efforts to transform it into one of the most tranquil yet dynamic cities in the world through the use of technology and innovation.

The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

In considering what we actually mean by the term “smart city,” Jonathan Reichental, the founder of Human Future, a global business and technology advisory, investment and education business, said: “I often have the privilege to travel to many cities of the world to talk to their smart city leaders, mayors and managers — and I hear lots of different answers to that question.

“One of the conclusions I’ve come to is that the definition isn’t as important as the outcomes. The definition isn’t as important as what we’re trying to achieve. And every community, every city has a different goal. This is another insight.

“There is no recipe that every city can follow and get the same results because every city has different demographics, different geography, different resources, different capabilities — significant differences. But I do know one thing, which is clear: This is a topic about people.”

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The aim of the two-day event, held on Feb. 6 and 7 and organized by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, deputy governor of Madinah, was to explore ways to ensure Madinah is one of the top three most livable cities in Saudi Arabia.
  • The forum considered a number of improvements that might help to achieve these goals, including the development of 5G and fiber optic networks, enhanced communication and information technology infrastructure, and smart technology solutions.

Under the heading “Where technology meets tranquility,” the forum presented three panel discussions and several presentations featuring 12 renowned national and international speakers who explored Madinah’s strategy for becoming a smart city and identified six sectors for development: tourism, environment, business, old neighborhoods, well-being and mobility. About 148 attendees took part in six workshops that generated about 500 ideas, based on which they prepared case studies for developing each sector.

“We conducted several workshops and involved the key stakeholders, including the residents themselves, and we identified the challenges that the city is facing; we categorized them under six priority sectors,” Abdulrahman Ibrahim, chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority, told Arab News.

“The strategy and goals of the smart Madinah program are highly human-centric and residents need to help highlight the challenges and find the right technological solutions.”

Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing. Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility.

Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief data analytics and innovation officer at Al-Madinah Region Development Authority

Madinah is a popular destination for Muslims from around the world and the heavy traffic in the city is a major issue for commuters and civic bodies.

“Transportation is one of the key challenges that the city is facing,” said Ibrahim. “Consequently, one of the key priority sectors in Madinah’s smart city strategy is mobility. This challenge will be addressed in that strategic priority and we have a group of case studies that we want to implement using technology as a means to solve this challenge.”

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is exploring ways to create a smart country and has established two innovation labs its says are vital to the development of artificial intelligence solutions.

“SDAIA is focusing on smart cities, heavily based on the directions from the chairman of the board, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” said Nasser Al-Rayes, the authority’s deputy CEO.

“We’ve been engaged with our colleagues from the Madinah authority since the beginning of developing this strategy, so this is not just a one-time meeting. Now, it’s multiple workshops and multiple engagements to ensure that whatever they aspire to have is definitely aligned with the national directions and, most importantly, it is aligned with the agenda of data and AI that SDAIA is leading.”

During the forum, the experts also discussed smart city issues under the heading “All for one and one for all.”

Lakshita Wijerathne, chief operating officer at technology company Eutech, said: “To help a smart city platform cater for your purpose, one key thing is when you have so many sensors … you have your visitors, your residents, your citizens … so the platform will be able to collect and analyze large volumes of data. So that will give you valuable information related to the understanding of your situational awareness.”

The second Smart Madinah Forum is expected to take place in February 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Smart Madinah Forum

Related

12k new green carpets laid in courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah video
Saudi Arabia
12k new green carpets laid in courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah
Experts will review the Madinah experience in transforming into a smart city. (Twitter: @MadinaAuthority)
Saudi Arabia
Madinah forum to discuss improving quality of life

Ehsan donations now open through Tawakkalna app

Ehsan donations now open through Tawakkalna app
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Ehsan donations now open through Tawakkalna app

Ehsan donations now open through Tawakkalna app
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched a donation service for the Ehsan platform through the Tawakkalna application.

On Wednesday, the authority said that the service aims to harness data in charitable work and expand the impact of Ehsan to reach more beneficiaries through the simple click of a button.

The Tawakkalna application now provides a fast and easy donation method to targeted groups through Ehsan services.

The donation opportunities available on the application are categorized into three groups: Released, facilitated and other grant projects that cover a wide range of donation options.

“There are four simple steps to donate: First, log onto the Tawakkalna application, and then choose to donate with Ehsan. You can then choose the category you wish to contribute to and click donate,” said an infograph on the official Ehsan Twitter account.

The Tawakkalna application is an SDAIA initiative originally launched to help the containment of COVID-19 via advanced technology services.

Ehsan was set in motion to optimize artificial intelligence and data to encourage developmental projects and sustain their impact through digital solutions.

Its primary objective is to assist and catapult the Kingdom’s role in developing charity work, allowing nongovernmental organizations to contribute to Saudi gross domestic product.

Due to the generosity and almsgiving of the Saudi public to those in need, the total amount of donations on the Ehsan platform has surpassed SR1.25 billion ($333 million).

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Tawakkalna Ehsan platform

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app operating in 75 countries worldwide
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app operating in 75 countries worldwide
‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
‘Tawakkalna’ app updated, no longer requires ‘Absher’ for sign-up in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi, chairman of Al-Ramez International Group

Who’s Who: Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi, chairman of Al-Ramez International Group
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi, chairman of Al-Ramez International Group

Who’s Who: Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi, chairman of Al-Ramez International Group
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi is chairman of Al-Ramez International Group and CEO of its subsidiary, Saudi Excellence Co.

A Saudi businessman and investor in artificial intelligence and new technology, Al-Meleihi is a member of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He proved his ability as an administrator in 1991 when Al-Ramez International Group was established with a futuristic vision in Riyadh.

The company has investment activities in the Kingdom as well as abroad in real estate, agriculture, security, entertainment, construction, telecom and marketing, renewable energy and retail. Its annual turnover exceeds $800 million.

The cornerstone of the group are its investments in new and developmental technology in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, and Al-Meleihi’s companies are attracting foreign companies to start up in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Meleihi was chairman of the Saudi-Singapore Business Council from 2006 to 2017. He was also a member of the Saudi-British Business Council, the China Business Council and the board of directors of the Euromarche company.

He is a law graduate from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Faisal Al-Yousef. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Faisal Al-Yousef, executive director of the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development fund
Prof. Mohammed Dakhail Al-Mutiri. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Prof. Mohammed Dakhail Al-Mutiri, secretary-general of the Shoura Council

Saudi ministers meet Angolan, Peruvian, Norwegian officials

Saudi ministers meet Angolan, Peruvian, Norwegian officials
Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
SPA

Saudi ministers meet Angolan, Peruvian, Norwegian officials

Saudi ministers meet Angolan, Peruvian, Norwegian officials
Updated 31 min 4 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met Ambassador of Angola to the Kingdom Frederico Manuel dos Santos e Silva Cardoso in Riyadh on Wednesday.
During the meeting, both parties discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest. In a separate meeting, Al-Jubeir also met Peru’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Carlos Rodolfo Zapata Lopez.
They likewise reviewed bilateral relations and the most prominent regional and international developments of common interest.
Also on Wednesday, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji met Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway Henrik Thune.
The two sides discussed Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts and its keenness to achieve security and stability for the Yemeni people.
Al-Khuraiji and Thune discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them in all areas of cooperation so as to achieve mutual interests.

Topics: Adel Al-Jubeir Angola

Related

Saudi Arabia and UK are friends and partners: British minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and UK are friends and partners: British minister
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen David Gressly. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM and UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen discuss peace efforts

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections
Updated 54 min 30 sec ago
SPA

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections

Saudi authorities ramp up COVID-19 health inspections
  • The municipality of Jeddah carried out 5,654 visits to commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 21 violations
Updated 54 min 30 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Saudi municipalities are continuing health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom.

The municipality of Jeddah carried out 5,654 visits to commercial centers and facilities in two days, identifying 21 violations.

Field teams closed seven commercial outlets for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.

The Eastern Province municipality carried out 1,036 inspection tours in one day, identifying 89 violations. Authorities closed one commercial outlet for breaching health regulations.

Violations included noncompliance with social distancing and mask-wearing, leniency in measuring the temperatures of customers, overcrowding issues and failure to effectively use the Tawakkalna app.

The app was launched in 2020 to track COVID-19 cases and has been updated to show vaccination information, including an individual’s status, such as vaccinated or infected. It now functions as a COVID-19 “passport.”

The municipalities called on commercial facilities to abide by regulations to ensure public safety and prevent the spread of the disease.

Officials have urged the public to report any suspected health breaches by phoning the 940 call center number or by contacting authorities through the Balady app.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi municipalities

Related

Municipalities intensify COVID-19 inspection tours. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi municipalities intensify COVID-19 inspection tours
Saudi municipalities step up COVID-19 inspection tours
Saudi Arabia
Saudi municipalities step up COVID-19 inspection tours

Latest updates

Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
Trudeau slams ‘unacceptable’ protests as police threaten arrests
UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
UK terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Sudan arrests leading anti-coup bloc figures
Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
Tech experts discuss smart ways to make Madinah a city of the future
King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians
King Salman, US president discuss Houthi aggression against civilians

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.