Riyad Bank completes $750m Sukuk offering

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank has completed the offering of US dollar-denominated Sukuk at $750 million to investors in the Kingdoms and internationally.

The settlement of the issuance, with a total of 3,750 bonds, will take place on Feb. 16, a bourse filing on Thursday revealed.

To manage the issuance, the bank had earlier appointed HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Riyad Capital.

The decision came as a step towards improving the bank’s capital base to support financial and strategic needs.