REVIEW: Netflix’s ‘Murderville’ misses its mark

LONDON: On paper, the British TV series “Murder in Successville” sounds like a tough sell: An improv-based murder mystery starring a different guest each episode, and featuring a series of hyper-exaggerated celebrity impersonations. All with one notable twist — the guest doesn’t know what’s going on. In the way that only the best TV can, it worked, and the show ran for three seasons, earning a passionate UK following.
The Netflix decisionmakers were equally won over, it seems, and commissioned a US remake — “Murderville”. Will Arnett stars as homicide cop Terry Seattle, and is joined by a procession of new partners, including Conan O’Brien, Sharon Stone, Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Each episode throws Terry and his new recruit into the deep end of the investigation into a murder (albeit without the celebrity impressions from the UK version). Since the guest has no script and knows nothing about the case, to keep the story going, Arnett and the supporting cast must improv their way through, nudging the celebrity towards unmasking the killer.
Though UK show co-creator Andy Brereton and star/writer Tom Davis (who played DI Desmond Sleet, the character upon whom Seattle is based) serve as executive producers on “Murderville,” there remains a real sense of disconnect between the excellent original and this sadly lackluster facsimile. Sure, there are some funny moments when guests such as Nanjiani and Murphy visibly begin to lose their composure during some of the more ridiculous scenes, but “Murderville” very quickly becomes too formulaic, too obviously contrived, to be as entertaining as the UK show. Arnett does his best, but he lacks Davis’ snappy improv ability at times, and his efforts to wrestle the story back on track are too visible to the audience.
Similarly, where guests on the UK show seemed almost cowed into humility by the talented cast of actor/comedians around them, stars such as O’Brien seem to think of “Murderville” as a vehicle for their jokes, rather than a story in which they play a supporting role.
That all tips the show too far towards self-importance, and even the comedy chops of Arnett can’t pull it back.
Shunned by French studios, 'Amelie' director clinches Netflix deal
“Almost no one wanted my new film in France. I came close to a full-blown depression,” Jean-Pierre Jeunet told AFP
Faced with obstacles in France, Netflix has poured money into the French film industry in order to win concessions
Updated 11 February 2022
AFP
PARIS: He made perhaps the most famous French film of the century so far with “Amelie,” and now Jean-Pierre Jeunet says he’ll make his new movie with Netflix after failing to find a traditional backer.
The US streaming giant has found great success in poaching directors who increasingly struggle to get funding elsewhere, including Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman“), Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma“) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog“).
Jeunet was similarly strained to find studio support for his movie, “BigBug,” a dystopian comedy set during a war between humans and robots that premiers on Netflix on Friday.
“Almost no one wanted my new film in France. I came close to a full-blown depression,” Jeunet told AFP.
“I heard the same words, the same phrases as I did for ‘Delicatessen’ (his 1991 debut) and ‘Amelie’: it’s too weird, too detached and therefore too risky.”
Netflix, however, called at just the right time.
“They said yes to the project in 24 hours,” Jeunet said.
The streaming platform has faced some of its biggest obstacles in France, a country with strict rules about how long films must wait between a cinema release and home-viewing.
In order to win concessions, it has poured money into the French film industry — a boon for riskier propositions like Jeunet.
“When I signed with Netflix, people mocked me, saying I shouldn’t do it. Now everyone is calling me to say they want to do the same.”
Jean-Pierre Heunet
To be fair to French studios, the director’s track record has been mixed, with 2004’s “A Very Long Engagement” and 2013’s “The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet” failing to match the excitement around his previous films.
But for Jeunet, this only underlines what he sees as the hypocrisy of the French film industry — complaining about the financial clout of foreign streaming platforms, while being just as obsessed with money.
“Marketing has all the power and the decision-makers are people who come out of business school and want to tell you how to make your film,” he said.
“As soon as the film is released, they have their eyes on how many tickets are sold. If it’s 200 people, it’s a catastrophe. And now (with Netflix) we have half a billion potential viewers — if only one percent watch the film, that’s a lot of people.”
He rejects the fear that streaming platforms are killing off cinemas.
“Things don’t replace each other, they add,” he said.
“Platforms haven’t replaced cinemas, which didn’t replace the theater. The big films will always be shown in cinemas. The world is changing, we have to adapt.”
The studio might have changed, but “BigBug” remains very much a Jeunet production: “People who like my work will love it; those who don’t will love to hate it,” he said.
“There are two types of directors: those who renew themselves constantly but don’t have any style. And those who, in a certain sense, always make the same film: Tim Burton, Woody Allen...
“I fit more into the latter tradition, even if it risks getting tedious more quickly,” he said with a chuckle.
Swedish author and lecturer Thomas Erikson’s book “Surrounded by Idiots” is regarded as a practical tool for behavioral science.
It discusses the ways in which individuals can better understand themselves and others for effective communication.
Erikson refers to a profiling method used to define the four types of human behavior, attributing colors to personality and behavioral differences. Red is for those who are assertive, blue for analytical people, yellow for optimists, and green for docile and amicable types.
The book explains different ways of identifying and interacting with various types of people.
A global bestseller, translated into 40 languages, it draws on Erikson’s 20 years of work and experience in improving communication between humans.
The Tunisian actress revisits one of her most beloved characters 12 years on
Updated 10 February 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Say the name “Ola” to nearly anyone across the Arabic-speaking world, and they’ll know exactly who you mean. Ola is the Arab world’s very own Rachel from Friends, a character that captured the spirit of a generation with both humor and heart, and turned Tunisian actress Hend Sabri — the woman who brought her to life on the Egyptian TV phenomenon “Ayza Agawez” — into a cultural institution.
Now, 12 years since that series debuted, Ola is back on the small screen. “Finding Ola,” the latest Netflix original Arabic series, dropped on February 3 and immediately rocketed to the top of the streamer’s charts across the Middle East — this time not only starring Sabri, but shepherded by her, marking the star’s first major work as a producer and her first step into becoming an even more influential cultural voice across the Arab world.
“Ola, for me, is the most emblematic character that I have portrayed on screen. It’s the favorite of my audience. It’s the favorite of Arab families all over. When I was approached by Netflix to do something closer to a dramedy, I instantly thought of Ola,” Sabri tells Arab News.
“For me, she is a bridge between me and the audience. And it’s a very wide audience, because she’s so loved by all generations. Families in the Middle East don’t usually sit and watch the same show, but with Ola, something was different. Everybody in the family watched ‘Ayza Agawez,’” she continues.
In “Ayza Agawez” (which translates to ‘I Want To Marry’ in English), Ola was a 30-year-old woman who desperately wanted to find a partner. It was a laugh-out-loud comedy of errors that was emotionally honest and relatable for young women across the region, capturing the pulse of society in a way few series are able to. Bringing her back to the screen has given Sabri the opportunity to capture a different spirit, telling the story of a woman at a later stage in her life who is done trying to find a husband and is trying to find herself.
“I think Ola is a great tool to speak to people, to express my views on society, to tackle taboos, but in a subtle and loving way. I thought it would be nice to express what changed in those 12 years in the Arab world socially through Ola,” says Sabri. “She’s a great symbol of modern young Middle Eastern women.”
Sabri boldly chose to reimagine the tone of “Ayza Agawez,” crafting a series built for a 42-year-old woman — something that would be both cinematic and novelesque, a six-episode prestige series that honored the importance of the character, and how far she had come. In “Finding Ola,” she would be different, a woman who is dealing with a failed marriage and handling adult issues with grace, showing that getting to the altar doesn’t always guarantee a happy ending.
“She’s now in her early 40s, and it’s not the same world. We didn’t want her to be the old Ola because nobody stays the same. This isn’t a season two; it’s really something new. It’s another story with other characters and friendships, other views on life. People change, and maybe sometimes they don’t accept change from others because they think they shouldn’t change. Sometimes when people love you, they don’t want you to change, but people do change and if people change then everything else changes as well,” says Sabri.
Being the key creative voice for the show behind the scenes was a huge challenge for Sabri, who admits she had trouble at times adjusting to being the boss rather than ‘just’ an important collaborator, and the myriad ways in which that divided her focus.
“As an actress, I lost all my friends because I was always on edge, and I could not really play into them. I could not be in the moment like they were. I missed being only an actress,” says Sabry.
Sabri, humble to a fault, is underselling the mastery she displayed behind the camera, according to the series’ director Hady El-Bagoury.
“For me, it was clearly her personality that made this work,” he says. “A great producer has to have a certain personality. You need to be able to talk to everybody, to have more than one room in your mind, you can’t be one-track minded. Hend is into details, and the great producers focus on details. I was very impressed by her way of thinking, and how seamlessly she switched from her producer mind to her actress mind in front of the camera.”
Once she adjusted, Sabri allows that the challenge of her ambitious plan manifested into the most fulfilling work of her career.
“I was excited by the end of the project. In the beginning, it was really stressful, but it was super-empowering, not only for me, but for every actress and every woman in this industry. I think it emboldened all the girls working with us to be able to see the power women had on this set. We were represented like never before,” says Sabri.
“This is the kind of respect that that we’re trying to get. We’re trying to change something in the industry. It’s not easy, but I learned a lot — even if I lost some friends. I’m grateful for what we accomplished, and where we’re heading,” she continues.
While Sabri remains one of the most sought-after actors in the Arab world, if El-Bagoury gets his way, Sabri will be a producer for years to come, as she has so much to add to the cultural scene in Egypt and beyond.
“I told her many times that I would love to continue working with her as a producer, even if she’s not an actress. She has this very structured mind, and her opinions are very good — especially in terms of directing and script. She could do anything. She has all the elements that a great producer needs, even if it kills your social life,” El-Bagoury says.
Sabri seems to have found a home at Netflix, a partnership that will likely lead to future shows that Sabri will produce, even though it may be too soon to promise a second season of “Finding Ola.”
“We’ll see. Let’s see how season one goes. We’re really stressed. Anxious, proud, happy, yes — but stressed,” says Sabri.
Since the show rocketed to the top spot on Netflix in nearly every Middle Eastern country since its debut, Sabri has taken a moment to reflect on where this journey has brought her — a journey not too dissimilar to that of Ola herself — and how close it has brought her to those that she worked with to bring it to the world.
“Everybody that worked on this project worked with a bit of their heart and we’re very happy to be here. You can feel there is love for this project. We hope that people will like it as much as we do. I just want people to identify with her as much as they did 10 years ago, in the region and across the globe,” says Sabri.
DUBAI: Saudi cook Mona Alomari has been announced as the winner of Saudia Chef season 1, beating two other finalists to take home the coveted title and $2,665 (10,000 SAR) prize.
The program, which launched on Jan. 3, 2022, is a culinary competition that showcases the gastronomic skills of talented chefs from all over the Kingdom.
The four-episode competition was separated into three portions in which three contestants were judged by a panel of professional chefs. The winning contestant of each episode qualified for the final round in the fourth episode, where the three finalists battled it out for the title of “Chef of Saudi Arabia.”
Ultimately, Alomari wowed the judges by dishing out creative meals that won over the panel.
The show is part of food company SADAFCO’s efforts to introduce the latest innovations in the food and culinary sector in Saudi Arabia.
The company expressed a desire to continue releasing more programs of “Saudia Chef” as the first season had revealed so much creativity and talent.
In a press statement ahead of the show’s launch, Wajdi Badawi, marketing manager, SADAFCO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch this initiative and connect with the younger audiences. We have many incredible hidden chefs and talents all around the Kingdom. As a household brand that is deeply connected to local culture, discovering, enabling and promoting budding young chefs is of significant importance to us. We wish all the participating contestants the best of luck and are excited to discover the next Chef of Saudi Arabia.”
Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla
The second edition of the art biennale runs until March 30 under the theme 'Sarab'
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News
Dana Awartani
For the second edition of the contemporary art biennale set in the stunning landscape of AlUla, the organizers — Desert X and the Royal Commission for AlUla — invited 15 artists from around the world to explore the theme of mirages and oases via site-specific installations. They responded, the organizers say, with works that “address dreams, camouflage, fiction, (dis)appearance, extraction, illusion and myth, while also examining the dichotomy between the natural and man-made worlds. Jeddah-based Saudi multidisciplinary artist Dana Awartani contributes this concave geometric sculpture that is inspired by the traditional architecture of the area, referencing ancient Nabatean tombs and “mimicking the shapes of surrounding mountains, gorges, caverns and rock formations.”
Shadia Alem
The Paris-based Saudi artist Shadia Alem — the sister of author Raja Alem — says that she carries her hometown of Makkah with her “like a cosmopolitan cube reflecting it on the world and reflecting the world.” Her deep connection with her homeland is displayed in the gleaming metallic sculptural installation she has contributed to Desert X AlULa, which, the exhibition brochure explains, references “the Arabian desert’s literature, mathematics and mythology.” The sculpture is one of several in the exhibition which uses a reflective surface to display the unique beauty of AlUla. Alem’s piece is also influence by origami and classical geometry.
Sultan bin Fahad
The central theme of Saudi artist Sultan bin Fahad’s art — which incorporates painting, sculpture and installations — is “spirituality and the material culture of Makkah in his native Saudi Arabia,” according to the exhibition brochure. “In his work, he reinterprets histories, stories and narratives with the use of material culture,” it continues. The mud structure in the shape of a desert kite that the artist created for Desert X AlUla is no exception. The mirrors on the outside give the impression of a mirage, while inside is an “urn-like sculpture embossed with four protective symbols traditionally used in Nabatean tombs.”
Zeinab Al-Hashemi
The Dubai-based Emirati artist Zeinab Al-Hashemi often works on large-scale, site-specific installations. “She is fascinated with capturing the transformation of her nation, examining both the contrast of and interdependence between the abstract, geometric shapes of urbanism and the organic forms associated with her country’s natural landscape,” her exhibition biography says. All of which makes her the perfect contributor to Desert X AlUla. For this year’s exhibition, Al-Hashemi created this interactive sculpture, which uses discarded camel skins over an abstract geometric base and is reminiscent of the surrounding rock formations on the site. “Like a camouflage, these camel-hide sculptures merge into the mountains,” the brochure states.
Abdullah Al-Othman
In this stainless-steel sculpture, Riyadh-born artist and poet Abdullah Al-Othman “references theories of light refraction dating back to the early days of desert civilization and culture.” The plinths of Al-Othman’s piece “interact with the light and create a radiant space that seeks to manifest the experience of (seeing a) mirage for the first time,” according to the exhibition brochure. The sculpture is typical of Al-Othman’s conceptual work, which — apart from poetry and sculpture — also includes street art and interventions, and video.
Shaikha Al-Mazrou
The Emirati artist Shaikha Al-Mazrou’s contribution to Desert X AlUla is this installation of steel structures that are “wedged in the voids of rocks, tensely balanced in the landscape, occupying the liminal state between stasis and movement, creating a silent-yet-imposing composition suspended in inertia.”
Khalil Rabah
The Palestinian artist Khalil Rabah is a major figure in his country’s art scene. His installation for the biennale references the olive tree orchards of his homeland, which have become a symbol of resistance, as well as of occupation. Much of Rabah’s work — like many of his Palestinian contemporaries — deals with displacement and identity. The work “creates a mirage of an orchard of olive trees, which stand here in the desert as living things displaced from their indigenous land and longing to be repatriated,” the exhibition brochure states, adding that the piece is “an exploration of territory, survival and citizenship.”
Ayman Zedani
Much of Saudi artist Ayman Zedani’s work focuses on the impact of mankind on the natural environment and “attempts to renegotiate the relationship between human and non-human, animal and plant, organic and inorganic.” His conceptual soundscape installation for Desert X AlUla uses audio projection of “music, voices and footsteps, creating a cacophony of sounds that add to the chimes of nature.”