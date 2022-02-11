Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 

RIYADH: Mexico City is set to host the third round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, with fans returning to fill the grandstands and 22 drivers set to go flat out on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track after two rounds of night-time racing at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia last month.
A mix of long, fast straights and a technical infield section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadium — packed with 40,000 fans creating Mexico City’s distinctive vibrant atmosphere — the longstanding host circuit is known for producing intense races and high drama.
Fresh from a third-place finish in the second round and a strong opening weekend for his new team, ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Lucas di Grassi is one to watch in Mexico.
The Brazilian has made two trips to the top step in Mexico City, most recently in the fifth season after his first win in front of the Foro Sol two seasons earlier.
Teammate Edo Mortara is looking to continue his fine opening weekend form and stay at the top of the drivers’ standings after winning the second of two races in Diriyah.
Mortara’s win followed reigning World Champion Nyck de Vries’ victory in the first round, as Mercedes-EQ immediately got to grips with the all-new Duels qualifying format.
De Vries and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne threw down the gauntlet with a formidable one-two finish in the opening race of the season.
The German manufacturer sits just a point behind its “customer” outfit in the Teams’ World Championship ahead of the trip to Mexico, with Mercedes power currently the benchmark.
There is competition from elsewhere, with Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns having got their hands on silverware already this season and looking to have the pace to mix it in the race for top spot.
TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and Jaguar TCS Racing also showed glimpses of pace, with fourth for Andre Lotterer and Sam Bird the best they could muster.
There is more to come from both, with Porsche’s race pace improving over the Diriyah weekend and Jaguar having a strong record in Mexico City, with Mitch Evans winning the last time the series raced there.
The first- and second-round races were part of a double-header in Diriyah, and the only night races of the Formula E season.
It was the fourth year of racing at the spectacular circuit that stands on the UNESCO World Heritage Site as the eighth season of the World Championship kicked off under the lights of Riyadh, lit up by LEDs, making for a unique racing experience set in one of the world’s most distinctive sporting locations.