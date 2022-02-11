You are here

  • Home
  • Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Yazeed Al-Rajhi and his Irish co-driver Michael Orr will tackle the snowy track at the Baja Russia Northern Forest on Feb 11-13 . (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mydsp

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

SAINT PETERSBURG: Reigning World Cup champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi and Irish co-driver Michael Orr are preparing to defend their title in the opening round of the 18th World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas taking place in Russia from Feb. 11 to 13.

The Saudi defending champion, along with Orr, will take on the challenging Baja Russia Northern Forest’s total distance of 600 kilometers on snow-covered tracks — with the total distance of its special stages reaching 387 km — over two days with nine special stages.

Al-Rajhi will seek to repeat his title win last year once again in a Toyota Hilux by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and prepared by Overdrive.

Armed with extensive experience in snowy tracks, he will also hope to repeat the 2014 achievement on his debut in the cross-country rallies with the Overdrive team, when he won Baja Russia Northern Forest, which represented the opening round of the cross-country rallies at that time, in a Toyota Hilux.

The snow-covered tracks are not new to the titleholder. Al-Rajhi won the Swedish Rally in 2013 when he was a competitor in the World Rally Championship, proving his ability to excel in all weather conditions in different rallies around the world.

Al-Rajhi, who recently claimed a podium at the Dakar Rally as the first Saudi to achieve a third-place position in T1, said: “We headed to Russia to participate in the Baja Russia Northern Forest, which is the second participation for me in this baja in my career.

“I have fond memories in Russia, I won the snowy Baja Russia on my cross-country debut with a Toyota Hilux eight years ago. I love racing in the snow, it is a lot of fun and full of adventures.

“I remember when I won here with the Overdrive team, it was a great moment that I can’t forget because it was my first season in cross-country rally, and I won the first round. Now all we have to do is to adopt the right strategy to win the first round of the new season,” he added.

“We’re looking forward to a wonderful season opener of the World Cup for the Cross-Country Bajas and a lucky journey. I would also like to thank my strategic partner Toyota and Abdul Latif Jameel Motors for their unlimited support.”

Orr said he was looking forward to his Baja Russia debut.

“This will be the first time that I will participate in a snowy baja in the cross-country baja with Yazeed. The driving style is different from the hatchbacks in the WRC, and Yazeed and I have a lot of experience before in snow in the World Rally Championship. It will be a new experience for me with my friend Yazeed.”

Topics: 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Al-Hilal star man Salem Al-Dawsari surrounded by Chelsea players during the Asian champions' 1-0 loss at the FIFA Club World Cup. (AN Photo/Basheer Saleh)
Sport
Al-Hilal’s FIFA Club World Cup dreams over after 1-0 loss to Chelsea
Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup
Sport
Egypt’s Al-Ahly look to raise spirits of heartbroken nation at FIFA Club World Cup

Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 

Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 

Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 
  • Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to host third round of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, with Edo Mortara and ROKiT Venturi Racing leading the way after opening two rounds in Diriyah
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Mexico City is set to host the third round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, with fans returning to fill the grandstands and 22 drivers set to go flat out on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track after two rounds of night-time racing at the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia last month.

A mix of long, fast straights and a technical infield section that passes right through the legendary Foro Sol stadium — packed with 40,000 fans creating Mexico City’s distinctive vibrant atmosphere — the longstanding host circuit is known for producing intense races and high drama.

Fresh from a third-place finish in the second round and a strong opening weekend for his new team, ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Lucas di Grassi is one to watch in Mexico.

The Brazilian has made two trips to the top step in Mexico City, most recently in the fifth season after his first win in front of the Foro Sol two seasons earlier.

Teammate Edo Mortara is looking to continue his fine opening weekend form and stay at the top of the drivers’ standings after winning the second of two races in Diriyah.

Mortara’s win followed reigning World Champion Nyck de Vries’ victory in the first round, as Mercedes-EQ immediately got to grips with the all-new Duels qualifying format.

De Vries and teammate Stoffel Vandoorne threw down the gauntlet with a formidable one-two finish in the opening race of the season.

The German manufacturer sits just a point behind its “customer” outfit in the Teams’ World Championship ahead of the trip to Mexico, with Mercedes power currently the benchmark.

There is competition from elsewhere, with Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis and Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns having got their hands on silverware already this season and looking to have the pace to mix it in the race for top spot.

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and Jaguar TCS Racing also showed glimpses of pace, with fourth for Andre Lotterer and Sam Bird the best they could muster.

There is more to come from both, with Porsche’s race pace improving over the Diriyah weekend and Jaguar having a strong record in Mexico City, with Mitch Evans winning the last time the series raced there.

The first- and second-round races were part of a double-header in Diriyah, and the only night races of the Formula E season.

It was the fourth year of racing at the spectacular circuit that stands on the UNESCO World Heritage Site as the eighth season of the World Championship kicked off under the lights of Riyadh, lit up by LEDs, making for a unique racing experience set in one of the world’s most distinctive sporting locations.

Topics: Formula E

Related

Formula E and CBX raise $513,000 for Saudi charity
Sport
Formula E and CBX raise $513,000 for Saudi charity
Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix
Sport
Formula E showing sustainability is way forward with net zero Diriyah E-Prix

Arabian Leopard chosen as mascot for Saudi Games

The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday. (Supplied)
The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday. (Supplied)
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Arabian Leopard chosen as mascot for Saudi Games

The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday. (Supplied)
  • The mascot includes the games logo with three colors of the Arabian leopard
  • Organizers are asking sport fans to help name the mascot
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday.

The Saudi Games 2022 will run from March 10 - 20 in the host city Riyadh.

The mascot includes the games logo with three colors of the Arabian leopard, and organizers are asking sport fans to help name the mascot.

The organizing committee chose the Arabian leopard as part of the campaign to increase awareness and prevent the extension of the animal, a statement said.

In addition, the choice of mascot will also help define the goals of the Global Arabian Leopard Fund to the public and promote the cause, especially after the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warned the animal is a critically endangered species, the statement added.

According to The Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate, in September 2021 a new female Arabian Leopard was born. In addition, to raise more awareness, the Council of Ministers marked February 10th as Arabian Leopard Day.

For those wishing to participate and propose a name for the mascot are encouraged to do so through this link.

Topics: Saudi Games 2022 Arabian Leopard ‘Arabian Leopard Day’

Related

Special In Saudi Arabia, where, for generations, the Arabian Leopard and its prey were hunted and its habitat steadily eroded by human expansion and development, the animal is feared to be extinct. (Supplied/RCU Images) video
Saudi Arabia
How the ‘critically endangered’ Arabian leopard is being returned to the wild in Saudi Arabia
MoU has been signed by Prince Badr bin Farhan Al-Saud (L), Governor of AlUla and Minister of Culture, and Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, KSA Ambassador to the US and Founder of Catmosphere​. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia celebrates inaugural Arabian Leopard Day

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Updated 10 February 2022
Laura King

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival

Joy of returning heroes at Dubai World Cup Carnival
  • Leading the charge at Friday’s Group 2 Singspiel Stakes will be Lord Glitters, back in Dubai for a third year
  • We see another golden oldie in the Listed Business Bay Challenge, when the eight-year-old D’bai returns for his fourth Carnival
Updated 10 February 2022
Laura King

One of the highlights of the Dubai World Cup Carnival is the number of returning equine heroes we get to see each year.

This week’s Group 2 Singspiel Stakes – Friday’s official feature – is a great example of this. Leading the charge is the great grey Lord Glitters, back in Dubai for a third year. The nine-year-old, trained in the UK by David O’Meara, won this race last year, also adding the G1 Jebel Hatta, and will be hard to beat again.

One of his main rivals is Godolphin’s Zakouski, running at his third Carnival. His only defeat here came at the hands of Lord Glitters in this race last year, although he lost to the same rival in Bahrain in November. Then we have Freescape, trained by David Marnane in Ireland. The chestnut, easily recognisable thanks to his big white face, is also a Dubai regular and this is his fourth season in the sun. His is a story of perseverance as he’s yet to win in 10 starts at Meydan. Part-owned by restaurateurs the McGettigans family, we can expect some big celebrations if this guy gets to the line first.

Freescape can perhaps take inspiration from Dubai Icon, who took three years and eight races to get his first win here. It was worth the wait, as Saeed Bin Suroor’s six-year-old hacked up by eight and a half lengths last month. A repeat of that effort will make him hard to beat in the Listed Curlin Stakes, a prep for the Dubai World Cup, although he does face a Group 1 winner in Fawzi Nass’ Salute the Soldier, who is on his third Carnival and has four wins here so far.

We see another golden oldie in the Listed Business Bay Challenge, when the eight-year-old D’bai returns for his fourth Carnival. A winner here three times, he will be hard to catch. His rivals include another old-timer in the O’Meara-trained Summerghand, who makes his 62nd career start this week, and sixth in Dubai.

It’s not all about the old boys, however. One of the most exciting younger horses in action is Meraas, who runs in the concluding Group 3 Al-Shindagha Sprint.

An impressive winner on local debut in December, the five-year-old is owned by Maitha Salem Mohammed Belobaida Alsuwaidi, whose family is steeped in racing history. Her grandfather, Mohamed Obaida, owned Sayyedati, winner of the British 1000 Guineas back in 1993, and the family has had recent success with Group 2 winner Dubai Honour and prolific stayer Nayef Road. Just 23, Maitha is as enthusiastic an owner as you could wish to meet and success this week for Meraas could ensure her family’s long tradition with racing continues for many years to come.

Topics: Dubai World Cup Carnival Group 2 Singspiel Stakes Lord Glitters Listed Business Bay Challenge D’bai

Related

Special Most popular US horse set for Dubai World Cup Carnival run
Sport
Most popular US horse set for Dubai World Cup Carnival run
Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners
Sport
Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners

Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
Updated 10 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
  • Back-to-back wins means the Magpies will stick with many of his performing players as he beds the new Brazilian signing into the team
  • Eddie Howe: ‘Bruno has a massive part to play – you can see from his cameo that he is full of confidence and is going to be a top player for us’
Updated 10 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe insists Bruno Guimaraes’ time at Newcastle United will come, after revealing why he left the record signing out of his Magpies’ starting XI.

Newcastle recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League midweek with a 3-1 win over Everton, the first time they had won two in a row since May 2021.

And Howe's side did so mostly without $55.6 million Guimaraes, who was handed his debut but only in the closing stanza of the St. James’ Park encounter.

The decision was met with surprise across Tyneside, with fans keen to see their exciting new Brazilian international in action. However, as the result attests, it turned out to be the right call.

Howe said: “We won our last game 1-0 and the big thing for me is I have to reward players that play well. In my opinion, changing the team and leaving players that don't deserve to be left out is a dangerous thing to do.

“Also, new players coming in have to earn their place. I was really pleased with the performance at Leeds. I felt Sean Longstaff was very unfortunate not to start the game for what he gave in that match. I understand everyone is excited to see the new signings and I'm the same, I'm no different, I want to give them their opportunity but I've always got to do what's right for the team. I felt this was the right team for the game. Who knows what that looks like for Aston Villa.

“Bruno has a massive part to play. You can see from his cameo that he is full of confidence and is going to be a top player for us. But even this period of adjustment for Bruno is a good thing where he can watch and learn. There is so much you have to pick up when you come to a new team. He's going to be an outstanding talent for us.”

While Guimaraes may get his opportunity to shine in front of another sell-out home crowd on Sunday, one player who will definitely miss out is Matt Targett.

As per Premier League rules, players on loan cannot play against their parent club and with Aston Villa in town it means, for one weekend at least, that the left-back must sit this one out.

However, that is likely to hand an opportunity to another new boy in Dan Burn.

Whoever starts, Howe is delighted with the mix of players he has brought in since arriving.

“One of the biggest things for me when we recruited players in the January window was the attitude and commitment they were going to bring to the team. We have got a really good group of players here and what we didn't want to do was disrupt that harmony and mindset, we wanted to enhance it with people that can lead, talk and have been in this position before potentially and have experience of the league.

“It's quite a mix to find those players but all the guys that have come in have enhanced the mood so far.”

Since the buyout of United by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners, and RB Sports and Media, positivity has reigned supreme. Newcastle has felt like a club and a city reborn, one of hope, progress and joy.

That was underlined on Tuesday as the United fans showed their love and support for the players with yet another remarkable flag display at the famous Gallowgate and Leazes ends of St James’ Park.

It was something definitely felt by the players - Kieran Trippier said he had not experienced an atmosphere like it as a player - and by Howe.

“Unity is everything at a football club from top to bottom. You need that unity. We all have the same aim. From the players to the staff, to the owners and supporters, we all want to see Newcastle United win.

“If we all have the same aim, and we're unified, it's a massive, massive thing ticked then we just have to produce the right coaching sessions and tactical plan and the players have to execute it. It sounds simple to achieve but it's actually very difficult to achieve.

“I have felt a unified club since I came in and I'm going to work very, very hard to keep that.”

Topics: Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes Eddie Howe

Related

Eddie Howe: Crisis of confidence is over for Newcastle United
Sport
Eddie Howe: Crisis of confidence is over for Newcastle United
Special Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle can win Champions League
Sport
Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle can win Champions League

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women
Updated 10 February 2022
Jon Pike

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women

Firm advocacy required to expand Test match cricket for women
  • Despite calls for longer-format matches as women’s international cricket emerges from pandemic-imposed constraints, emphasis remains fixed on short formats
Updated 10 February 2022
Jon Pike

Between the end of November and mid-January, there was a distinct shortage of women’s international cricket. This situation was corrected in enthralling fashion by the Australia England series which ended on Feb. 8.

The multi-format series comprised of one Test match, three one-day internationals, and three T20s, the overall winner being determined on a points system, four points being on offer for the Test and two for the shorter-format matches.

As the top-ranked women’s team in all formats, Australia emphasized that status in a convincing win in the first T20 match in Adelaide, while rain allowed only 4.1 overs to be bowled in the second T20 and none in the third. This left Australia with four points and England two, courtesy of one point for the abandoned matches.

Victory for Australia in the Test match at Canberra would have secured an unassailable eight points out of the 14 on offer for the series. In a contest of wildly fluctuating fortunes, the result depended on the very last over, England needing 12 runs to win and Australia one wicket. Commentators and players alike were of the opinion that this was one of the great, dramatic, Test matches, a wonderful advertisement for both the longer format and women’s cricket.

Australia had recovered from a shaky first-innings start to score 337, before England was rescued by its captain, Heather Knight, who scored 168 in a total of 297. After losing the final two sessions of day three to rain, Australia declared its second innings on 216, asking England to score 257 from 48 overs to win in what would have been the biggest fourth innings chase in women’s Test history.

Their top-order batters set about the task with alacrity, reaching 218 in 40 overs, thus requiring 40 in the final 10 with seven wickets remaining, a position from which victory seemed likely. However, Australia mounted a remarkable fightback, claiming six wickets for 29 runs, leaving England requiring 13 runs from 12 deliveries. Instead of attempting to score the runs, the tactic was threefold: To secure the draw, prevent a loss that would have handed the Ashes to the hosts, and plan to win the three ODIs. This safety-first tactic came to naught, as Australia crushed England in all three ODIs.

The thrilling Test-match finish was watched by a combined average audience, excluding streaming, of 437,000 on the Seven Network and Foxtel. This was more than double the final day viewing figure for Australia’s women’s Test against India in October and higher than the opening ODI against England in January. Future opportunities for repeat performances are distant, as Australia’s women are not scheduled to play another home Test match until 2026.

Elsewhere, South Africa’s women, who are ranked No. 2 in the world, hosted the West Indies. An original schedule had the two teams pitched to play three T20Is and five ODIs between Jan. 15 and Feb. 6, hurriedly revised to four ODIs. No doubt, this reflected the desire of both teams to prepare for the eight-team Women’s ODI World Cup tournament in New Zealand, due to start on March 4.

While South Africa had qualified by a superior position in the world ODI rankings, the West Indies came through a qualifying competition in November in Zimbabwe. This was abandoned mid-way through because of travel restrictions imposed on the back of a COVID-19 outbreak. If the tournament had played out to its conclusion, there is a possibility that the West Indies might not have qualified.

Rain interfered with the first match, causing abandonment part-way through South Africa’s reply. The West Indies innings was notable for the performance of opener, Deandra Dottin, who scored 150 out of the total of 224. Dottin was also in the limelight in the second match, sharing a super-over of 25 runs that determined the West Indies as victors after both teams had been bowled out for 160. South Africa clinched the series by winning the last two matches.

Further preparation for the women’s ODI World Cup will take place between New Zealand, and India. Starting on Feb. 9, six matches are scheduled – one T20 and five ODIs – all of which are now to be concentrated in Queenstown, South Island, in order to cut down on domestic travel and reduce the likelihood of exposure to the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Pakistan women’s team commenced the final phase of its preparations on Jan. 27 with a 10-day pre-departure camp in Karachi, after which the team travelled to New Zealand on Feb. 8. The draw has pitted them against India in their first match on March 6.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh started its preparations at the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s National Academy on Jan. 29. The team has played little ODI cricket since October 2019, apart from the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. There, it beat Pakistan and the US, but lost to Thailand. Ultimately, Bangladesh’s lack of game time did not prevent it from qualifying, because its overall ranking was ahead of the other teams in the abandoned tournament.

One of the issues surrounding the setting up of international cricket matches during the coronavirus pandemic has been the cost of creating bio-bubbles. These require sponsorship and/or investment for which a return is expected and difficult to provide in countries where viewing engagement is not strong. This was the case for the underprepared Bangladesh women’s team.

As women’s international cricket emerges from pandemic-imposed constraints, emphasis remains fixed on the short formats.

Although Australia and England’s exhilarating four-day Test match has reignited calls for more women’s Tests to be played, the game’s authorities are displaying limited appetites to encourage it.

Instead, expansion of the women’s game is being expressed in terms of future T20 competitions in India and Pakistan and July’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Promisingly, rumors abound of a Test being added to the South African women’s forthcoming short-format series in England.

Surely, multi-format series offer the most immediate route to developing, promoting, and assessing the potential for women’s Test cricket.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column women's cricket Cricket sport

Related

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 
World
Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 

Latest updates

Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Yazeed Al-Rajhi ready to defend title in 1st round of 2022 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas
Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 
Full grandstands await as Formula E returns to Mexico City 
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. net profit up 6.1% in 2021
Saudi NEOM, MBC Group to create first regional AAA games studio
Saudi NEOM, MBC Group to create first regional AAA games studio
Salima Ayadi explores her Algerian heritage in ‘My Silk Road’
Salima Ayadi explores her Algerian heritage in ‘My Silk Road’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.