PIF to get controlling stake in interior design firm Depa: Reuters

PIF to get controlling stake in interior design firm Depa: Reuters
(depa.com)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

PIF to get controlling stake in interior design firm Depa: Reuters

PIF to get controlling stake in interior design firm Depa: Reuters
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will take a controlling stake in interior design and speciality contractor Depa Plc by agreeing to buy 150 million dirhams ($40.84 million) worth of new shares, according to Reuters.

The deal will allow the PIF to own 55 percent of the company, but the $480 billion fund may also exercise the purchase of a warrant instrument that will give it additional shares and a stake of 62.5 percent if the warrant is exercised in up to 18 months, Depa said.

Reuters had reported last year PIF was in talks to buy a controlling stake in Depa, citing sources.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is developing its tourism industry as part of an economic diversification push by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler.

Nasdaq Dubai-listed Depa's past interior works projects included the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper, and Dubai’s Atlantis resort.

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling Co. saw a 6.1 percent rise in net profit for last year, with revenues boosted by its onshore and oilfield services businesses, according to a statement.

Net profit for 2021 was $603.9 million, up from $569 million in the year-earlier period.

Full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was $1.047 billion, with a margin of 46.1 percent, due to progress on delivering further cost efficiencies, the company said.

Revenues increased to $2.27 billion in 2021 from $2.10 billion in 2020.

The year-on-year revenue growth was led by the onshore segment, as the company continues to support ADNOC Group’s program to significantly grow production capacity. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's mega city NEOM and MBC Group, the biggest broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa, signed an agreement to establish the first AAA games development studio in the region.

AAA is a classification within the gaming industry that label games produced and distributed by midsized or big publishers that usually have higher budgets.

The studio will relocate to NEOM’s Media Hub in 2023 and produce high-production-value games for local, regional and international gamers, NEOM said in a tweet.

The facility is expected to create significant job opportunities across many directly linked industries, The National reported citing a joint statement by both entities, on Thursday.

“We are now developing promising opportunities locally, regionally and globally by nurturing the Saudi game-development market,” Neom’s chief executive Nadhmi Al-Nasr said.

The gaming market across Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt will be worth $3.14 billion by 2025, according to California-based market research and consulting firm Niko Partners.

Gaming consumption in the Kingdom is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 22 per cent through 2030 from $959 million in 2020, Boston Consulting Group reported.

SYDNEY: Australia withdrew a cartel lawsuit against Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and several former executives over a A$2.5 billion ($1.8 billion) share issue, ending what was set to be the country’s biggest white-collar criminal trial.
After nearly four years of pre-trial administrative hearings in packed courtrooms, the public prosecutor’s office pulled its case early on Friday, said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which had first referred the matter to the prosecutor.
The ACCC did not give a reason for the move, but the prosecutor had been narrowing the scope of the lawsuit in recent months, including dropping charges against the client for the stock issue in question, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, plus the bank’s treasurer.
The prosecutor had been ordered to rewrite its indictment twice by the Federal Court of Australia, which called the previous versions of the document deficient.
“We respect the independent decision of the CDPP, and with them will consider what lessons can be learnt from this matter,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement, referring to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.
The CDPP was not immediately available for comment.
The move represents a stunning retreat from a lawsuit that could have seen former executives of some of the world’s largest investment banks behind bars. It also marks an end to a challenge to the way investment banks conduct capital raisings as joint lead managers.
“We have always maintained that our bank and our staff ... acted responsibly, in the interests of clients and in a manner consistent with all rules and regulations,” Deutsche Bank said in a statement. “We recognize the significant impact that this case has had on the lives of the individuals involved but we are pleased to see that they have been vindicated.”
Citi had no immediate comment, while ANZ was not immediately available for comment. When ANZ was removed from the case in October, it said it had always acted lawfully.
At the heart of the case were phone calls soon after the 2015 stock issue in which the banks discussed that they were left holding unissued shares. Their staff were heard on the call saying they would withhold selling the shares to prevent a flood of new stock hitting the market, sending the price down.
A third investment bank working on the issue, JPMorgan Chase & Co, was also on the calls. It notified regulators about a potential perception of collusion in exchange for legal immunity, on legal advice, its former staff said in hearings, adding that they never viewed the discussions as improper.
“This has been going on for four years, I’ve just had my fourth Christmas with this hanging over my head,” said one of the individual defendants, who asked not to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. “It’s taken me by surprise to be honest. I’m still in a bit of shock.”
JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. 

RIYADH: Kuwait telecommunication company Zain recorded 1.517 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($5 billion) in annual revenues during 2021, a decrease of 6.6 percent from a year earlier. 

The firm’s net profit edged up by 0.3 percent to 185 million Kuwaiti dinars ($612 million), compared to the previous year, according to the company's earning release.

With currency devaluation impacting key financial indicators during 2021, Zain managed to mitigate that risk by revamping prices and applying data monetisation initiatives across its operations.

A cash dividend of 23 fils was declared for the second half of the year, bringing total annual dividends to 33 fils.

Kuwait-based Zain is a mobile telecommunications company that has commercial presence in seven countries across the Middle East.

RIYADH: Saudi retail operator Arabian Centres has reported a 9 percent drop in profits during the last nine months of 2021, compared to a year earlier.

Also known as Almrakez, the company registered a net profit of SR327 million ($87 million), down from SR359 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The decline in profits was mainly caused by a 15.4 percent increase in cost of revenue due to pandemic-related shutdowns and restrictions.

The company's poor performance was also attributed to a rise in expenses, and a fall in other income, the company said in a bourse statement.

Despite the fall in profitability, Almrakez saw an increase in revenues by 7.7 percent year-on-year as activity recovered across ACC’s malls.

Most recently, it was announced that a unit owned by Arabian Centres is establishing a digital consumer microfinance company worth SR55 million.

