Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Al-Hilal in the semi-final of the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi (Basheer Saleh)
Updated 12 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • The Blues will look to emulate Manchester United and Liverpool by becoming world champions at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium
Updated 12 February 2022
Lilian Tannoury

ABU DHABI: It is hardly a surprise that the FIFA Club World Cup final is between the European and the South American champions, especially given the European domination of the competition in recent decades.

Chelsea are eyeing their first title against the Brazilian Palmeiras after failing to win the competition in their one previous final against another Brazilian team, Corinthians, in 2012 at Nissan Stadium in Japan.

English clubs have had a complicated history with this competition, and its previous incarnations, with many perhaps not giving it the importance that clubs from other continents — and other European teams — do.

Due to their participation in the Club World Cup, two Premier League matches have been postponed, something that many observers say could affect the club’s fading title challenge and other domestic and European challenges this season.

English clubs have started to take this competition more seriously, and Chelsea will want to become only the third English team to win it, after Manchester United and Liverpool.

Those two clubs banished traditional complaints against the competition by winning their matches on their return to the Premier League and going on to win the title.

In 2019, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool clinched the Club World Cup in Qatar after beating Brazil’s Flamingo 1-0. At the time top of the Premier League table at the time, they returned home to stroll to title.

Manchester United were crowned world champions in 2008 after golden boy Wayne Rooney scored the only goal against the Ecuadorean League de Quito; though third in the table at the time, Alex Ferguson’s team retained their Premier League title that season. The Club World Cup did not prove the distraction that some feared.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be hoping the trend continues with his European champions. The German does not want to make any particular competition a priority, as Chelsea compete on five fronts.

On Feb 27, the Blues take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; they are third in the English Premier League, ten points behind leaders Manchester City with 14 games remaining; in the FA Cup they are through to the fifth round; and they face the French club Lille in the round of 16 of the Champions League - at Stamford Bridge on Feb. 22, and away in the return leg on March 16.

One way or the other, Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will witness the coronation of a new champion on Saturday night. Palmeiras will look to carry on Brazil’s fine tradition in the competition. Chelsea, the clear favorites, will hope their time has finally come to be crowned world champions.

The outcome of the semi-finals means that the final will not have an Arab presence. Al-Hilal lost 1-0 to Chelsea, despite a heroic performance, but will have shot at third place on Saturday when they take on Egypt’s Al-Ahly, who lost the other semi-final to Palmeiras.

Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Man Utd must 'change' to make top four after Southampton stumble

Man Utd must ‘change’ to make top four after Southampton stumble
  • For the third consecutive game, United let a 1-0 half-time lead slip
  • The Red Devils again failed to build on their advantage
Updated 11 min 41 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United defender Luke Shaw warned there is “no way” the Red Devils will reach the Champions League next season if they continue to throw away leads after a 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday.
For the third consecutive game, United let a 1-0 half-time lead slip as Che Adams’ strike early in the second period earned the Saints a deserved point.
Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal at home rewarded a bright start from Ralf Rangnick’s men.
Yet the Red Devils again failed to build on their advantage and were punished when Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.
A point edges United level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.
But Arsenal are just a point behind with two games in hand, while Tottenham have played three fewer games and are four points back.
“We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it’s not good enough and it needs to change quickly,” said Shaw.
“We want to get in the Champions League and it’s not good enough. There’s no way we will get in the Champions League if we keep dropping points.”
Cristiano Ronaldo was recalled by Rangnick after being dropped to the bench for a disappointing 1-1 draw at bottom-of-the-table Burnley on Tuesday.
That followed a FA Cup exit to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties after the scores were level at 1-1 after extra time.
Rangnick had to cope with more leaks in the press this week that the United players are unhappy with his coaching techniques.
But the focus of criticism is falling on an underperforming group of star players.
Ronaldo’s longest goal drought for 12 years stretched into a sixth game despite having chances he would expect to bury.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s best sight of goal came early on when he rounded Fraser Forster, but did not get enough power on his finish to beat Romain Perraud who cleared off the line.
Sancho was by a distance United’s best performer of the day and ended his long wait for a Premier League goal at Old Trafford since a £73 million ($99 million) move from Borussia Dortmund.
Bruno Fernandes’ pass freed Marcus Rashford down the right and his low cross was turned in at the back post by Sancho.
Southampton did United’s top four chances a favor by twice coming from behind to beat Tottenham 3-2 in midweek.
The Saints started slowly after their exertions on Wednesday but gave the hosts a few warnings before the break as David De Gea was forced into saves from Stuart Armstrong and Perraud.
United conceded just two minutes into the second half at Burnley and were caught cold again at the start of the second period when Mohamed Elyounoussi played in Adams, who coolly slotted in off the far post.
“We didn’t have a good first half — we were a little bit slow in the mind and in the legs,” said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.
“When we started playing our football, we dominated the game.”
Hasenhuttl suffered the embarassment of a 9-0 defeat for the second time in the Premier League when Southampton visited Old Trafford last season.
But they could easily have secured a famous win 12 months on as twice Armstrong fired wide with good sights of goal before Diogo Dalot cleared Armando Broja’s effort off the line.
The visitors were also thankful to Forster just for a point, though, as he turned away Harry Maguire’s header low to his left.

Topics: Premier league Manchester United Southampton

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

Denmark's Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead

Denmark’s Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead
  • The Uno-X man beat Jan Hirt at the top of the short final climb at Qurayyat
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

QURAYYAT, Oman: Danish rider Anthon Charmig powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Saturday to take the overall lead from Mark Cavendish.
The Uno-X man beat Jan Hirt at the top of the short final climb at Qurayyat.
The 23-year-old Charmig is now four seconds ahead of Czech Hirt at the top of the overall standings, with Portugal’s Rui Costa eight seconds further back.
Cavendish struggled on a difficult day for the sprinters, finishing 82nd on the stage to slip down the rankings.
Sunday’s fourth and penultimate stage is a 119.5km ride from Al Sifah to Muscat.

Topics: Oman cycling Anthon Charmig

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
Updated 12 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier's fitness ahead of Aston Villa's visit to Newcastle

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
  • Magpies will go into Sunday’s clash at St. James’ Park looking for third Premier League win in a row
Updated 12 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed that Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of the talismanic January-signing Kieran Trippier.

The England international full-back limped out of Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Everton with a calf problem.

And while Howe has revealed it is not a “long-term” issue, fan-favorite Trippier remains a doubt for the visit of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa to St. James’ Park.

Howe said: “We don’t think it is a long-term injury, but we will have to make a late call on him for this game.

“He has been so important for us in recent games. I thought he was outstanding against Everton, highlighted by his free-kick.

“I thought his all-around game was excellent, and it would be a big blow to lose him. But we will have to wait and see.”

Trippier, a $16.2 million purchase from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, has been a revelation since arriving on Tyneside and put in his best show in black and white to date against the Toffees, which included the Magpies’ late match-winning free-kick.

“He instantly caught the lads’ respect straightaway just by his demeanor, how he approached his training and his leadership skills,” said Howe. “He was very vocal early on, speaking to the group, and then his performances have spoken for themselves. He is determined to be a success at everything he does. He has a winner’s mentality.

“He has been a key, key person for us in our uplift in fortunes. I can’t speak highly enough of him so far.”

Apart from Trippier, Howe has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday and could even welcome back Paul Dummett from injury if the defender passes a late fitness test.

It looks to be a straight choice between Dummett, new boy Dan Burn and Javier Manquillo to fill in for the ineligible Matt Targett, who cannot play against his parent club, as part of his loan agreement.

“Dummett is getting closer to a return,” said Howe.

“Fede Fernandez is closer but is still yet to train with the group. Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson are out, but nothing else to discuss, hopefully.”

On giving Burn his debut, Howe added: “He is an option for us. It is great that I have options there. Manquillo has done really well at left-back. He came on at Leeds and made a big impact. He has the versatility to play both sides. We will have to make a late check on Dummett, to see where he is physically.”

Another player champing at the bit to be handed his first start is club-record signing Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international was allowed a late cameo in the Everton win and showed fans just why United shelled out so much to sign him from Lyon.

His pressing, sharp passing and clever movement wowed the Newcastle faithful on Tuesday, and Howe has hinted he may play a bigger role this weekend.

Howe said: “He is ready to play, fit to play. Certainly he has shown the technical qualities we love about him in training already.

“It is a case of managing the group and making the right selections as every game is different,” he added. “The midfield balance against Everton was very good with Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvy and Joe Willock. The three did well.

“Bruno will play a lot of games for this football club, I have no doubt about that, but we do have competition for places.”

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in ‘Arab Classico’ at FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in ‘Arab Classico’ at FIFA Club World Cup
Updated 12 February 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in 'Arab Classico' at FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly clash in ‘Arab Classico’ at FIFA Club World Cup
  • While the Saudi and Egyptian giants will crave the prestige of earning the official title of the third best club in the world, in the long run it may prove another distraction as domestic competitions carry on in their absence
Updated 12 February 2022
John Duerden

Saturday’s “Arab Classico” between AL-Hilal and Al-Ahly might be a pleasant and exciting bonus for football fans in the region, but it presents something of a headache for the coaches — especially for Al-Hilal coach Leonardo Jardim, whose Saudi champions are suddenly looking at an unforgiving fixture list.

Egypt’s Al-Ahly are the most successful team in African football with 10 continental titles. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal are the most successful team in Asian football with four continental titles. Many would say this third and fourth-placed play-off between the two teams at the FIFA Club World Cup is the biggest meeting ever between Arab clubs in Asia and Africa, and there are plenty of bragging rights at stake. 

Both teams are emerging from semifinal defeats at the tournament. Al-Ahly got past Monterrey of Mexico but then lost 2-0 to South American champions Palmeiras on Tuesday. Al-Hilal thrashed Al-Jazira of the UAE 6-1 and then lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Wednesday.

After falling behind in the first half, the Riyadh giants rallied after the break to give the European titleholders a real scare. Al-Hilal earned plenty of plaudits from their performance, though the higher profile of the opposition helped, and have a chance to finish third and become the first Saudi Arabian team to do so.

Al-Ahly earned sympathy after missing a number of players due to the scheduling clash between FIFA’s competition and the African Cup of Nations where Egypt reached the final last Sunday. Jardim knows that there is still plenty of talent in the ranks of the Red Giants, however. 

“I went to watch the Palmeiras match with Al-Ahly, and I think it’s a team with quality and technical skills,” Jardim said. “They like to take on the match. It would be a good fight, I’m sure. This is not the match we wanted to play; we wanted to play the final. But it will be a good match.” 

As good as it may be, it presents a dilemma for Al-Hilal. This Arab Classico is a big game, but Al-Hilal have just played two big games in the last few days and, more importantly, there are big games to come. In the long-term, these are what will determine the fate of Jardim.

Al-Ahly are also busy but will return home to Cairo, a domestic season that is just getting going and a league in which they are first. The Saudi Professional League is at a very different stage, however. It is two-thirds completed for most teams, though Al-Hilal have games in hand due to their continental and global commitments. 

“For both teams, it will be the third match in seven days, and that’s why we need to rest in order to not have injuries for important matches in the rest of February,” added Jardim.

And beyond February, the Saudi Arabians know that they return home in fourth place and a long way off the pace in the Saudi Professional League title race. As things stand, the four-time Asian champions are going to have to improve not just to successfully defend their title but even just to finish in the AFC Champions League places. Many coaches have lost their jobs for failing to add to Al-Hilal’s championship collection, but there is no doubt that the ax awaits for not even getting close.

That is the balance that Jardim must deal with. If this were the final, the Portuguese boss, who is under pressure at home, would go for it with the world title at stake. There’s not much difference in finishing third or fourth, but no Saudi team have finished third before, and the derby atmosphere adds to the must-win pressure.

History adds to the burden too. There have been six clashes between the two teams in past competitions, with the Cairo giants winning two, the Saudi Arabian titans winning one and the other three ending all square. More encouraging for Al-Hilal fans is that Saudi teams have won all three of their past FIFA Club World Cup matches against rival Arab teams. Al-Nassr defeated Raja Casablanca of Morocco 4-3 in a thrilling game back in 2000. Al-Ittihad overcame Al-Ahly 1-0 at the 2005 tournament. Then, Al-Hilal eliminated Esperance Tunis in 2019.

A win and a second successive third-place finish with Al-Ahly would give coach Pitso Mosimane more ammunition as the South African prepares to negotiate a new deal with the club. “My dream is to stay for several years with Al Ahly and to be a legend, like Manuel José, who won four CAF Champions League titles during seven years,” Mosimane said. “I hope to stay here for seven years. This is a hard thing to do because Al Ahly is a great club and I always do my best to meet Al Ahly’s high expectations.”

Jardim has yet to have the same success and at this point, he may feel that he needs to prioritize domestic concerns.

Topics: FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Ittihad take giant step towards Saudi Pro League title with 3-0 win over Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad take giant step towards Saudi Pro League title with 3-0 win over Al-Nassr
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad take giant step towards Saudi Pro League title with 3-0 win over Al-Nassr

Al-Ittihad take giant step towards Saudi Pro League title with 3-0 win over Al-Nassr
  • New signing Abderrazak Hamdallah scores against his old club while Al-Nassr’s Talisca is sent off for the first time in his career
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News

Al-Ittihad tightened its grip at the top of the Saudi Professional League with a comprehensive 3-0 win over visitors Al-Nassr in the 20th round of the season at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

The match was played behind closed doors as the home team was serving a ban for disciplinary reasons.

The Brazilian Romarinho opened the scoring in the sixth minute from the penalty spot, and Abdelaziz Al-Bishi added the second on 30 minutes. After the break, Al-Nassr lost Anderson Talisca when he earned a red card. The league leaders then confirmed their superiority with their Moroccan signing, the ex-Al-Nassr star Abderrazak Hamdallah, netting a third goal on 69 minutes.

The win raised Al-Ittihad’s tally to 47 points at the top of the SPL table, widening its lead over second-placed Al-Shabab to seven points, while Al-Nassr remain on 38 points in third place.

Hamdallah has now found the net against 20 teams in the league, having scored a total of 80 goals, 77 for Al-Nassr and three for Al-Ittihad.

The Brazilian Talisca described his sending off as a “disaster,” something he had never experienced before throughout his career.

After the Al-Nassr playmaker received his marching orders from Spanish referee Jesus Manzano, Talisca posted a message on Instagram sarcastically expressing his displeasure with the referee’s performance.

“First I want to congratulate my teammates who fought until the end, we played a great game! and I also wanted to congratulate the referee of the match, he played a great game,” he wrote.

“A disaster first for the penalty and second for my expulsion. Disaster it was clear that we played against everything and everyone.”

Topics: Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr

