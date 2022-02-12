Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists

You are here

Yemeni PM Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed has welcomed the ongoing deliberations inside US President Joe Biden’s administration to reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organization. (AFP)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • PM Saeed said the fresh discussions showed that the Americans had “belatedly” realized that the delisting decision proved counterproductive
  • “For us, it is clear that the Houthis are a terrorist organization because of their crimes committed against the Yemenis,” Saeed said
ALMUKALLA, Yemen: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed has welcomed the ongoing deliberations inside US President Joe Biden’s administration to reclassify the Houthis as a terrorist organization, as dozens of local and international rights groups renewed their demands to punish the militia for its crimes.
Speaking to the Riyadh-based Al-Sharq channel, Saeed said the fresh discussions showed that the Americans had “belatedly” realized that the delisting decision proved counterproductive.
“Its position now is excellent and clear,” he said, adding that, since the reversal of the designation, the Houthis had increased their deadly strikes in and outside the country, claiming the lives of many civilians.
They had undermined international maritime security through the Red Sea by planting water-borne explosive devices and launching attacks on ships, he said.
“For us, it is clear that the Houthis are a terrorist organization because of their crimes committed against the Yemenis,” Saeed said.
The Washington Post reported that the escalating missile attacks by the Houthis, mainly the latest strikes on the UAE, had prompted some US and Middle Eastern officials to call on the Biden administration to re-name the Houthis a terrorist organization after reversing the designation a year ago.
The new demands came days after the UAE pushed for designating the Houthis as a terrorist organization after explosive-rigged drones and ballistic missiles struck civilian targets in the UAE.
They were based on the argument that the designation would dry up Houthi financial sources and smuggling routes for weapons.
“This designation will help disrupt illicit financial and weapons networks feeding the Houthi terror machine. It will add to mounting pressure on the Houthis to engage in UN-led peace efforts that can end hostilities in a war that has gone on far too long,” said the UAE embassy in Yemen.
The prime minister said he had warned the US that the delisting would not lead to peace in Yemen and that the Houthis would misinterpret good gestures from the international community.
“Unfortunately, there was leniency (with the Houthis). We have warned that these things will lead to more escalation, not calm. Pressure on Al-Houthi is the only way for achieving a solution in Yemen.”
He assured local and international aid organizations that his government would work on mitigating any possible repercussions of the decision on the flow and distribution of humanitarian assistance in Yemen. “We are keen that the classification does not affect the flow of aid,” he added.
Yemeni human rights activists, mainly those who were forced to flee the country due to the Houthi crackdown, have also demanded slapping tough sanctions on the militia to deter it from abusing Yemenis and mounting strikes against civilians.
Baraa Shiban, a Yemeni human rights activist, warned that keeping the Houthis in power would lead to expanding violence in the country, citing the militia’s attacks on civilian sites in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, including Abha airport.
“With the Houthis in charge, the conflict in #Yemen will spill over, that is what many Yemenis have been saying since day one,” Shiban tweeted.
Zafaran Zaid, a Yemeni human rights activist and lawyer who was sentenced to death in absentia by a Houthi-run court last year, told Arab News on Saturday that the Houthis should be blacklisted for killing thousands of Yemenis, looting private and public property, planting hundreds of thousands of land mines, prosecuting journalists, and raiding villages with heavy weapons.
“They (the Americans) should answer a simple question: How did you find the Houthis after canceling the designation? The Houthis became more brutal and shelled cities and tents of the displaced,” she said.

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership

President El-Sisi renews Egypt’s support for the Tunisian leadership
  • Tunisian PM affirmed Tunisia’s pride in the solid and extended ties between the two countries
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi reaffirmed “Egypt’s firm support for the leadership and government in Tunisia in taking any measures to preserve the integrity of the Tunisian state and achieve stability in the country.”
During his meeting yesterday evening in the French city of Brest with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Boden, President El-Sisi spoke of “Egypt’s confidence in the ability of the Tunisian authority, led by President Kais Saied, to cross the current delicate stage to a future that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Tunisian people.”
The Egyptian president’s spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, said that the president asked to convey his greetings to his Tunisian counterpart, expressing the appreciation that Egypt, its leadership and people have for the close historical bonds that unite the two countries.
The Tunisian prime minister affirmed “Tunisia’s pride in the solid and extended ties between the two countries and the Tunisian side’s keenness to continue the pace of consultation and coordination between the two brotherly countries on regional issues of common concern, in the face of various challenges in the region at the current time.” He expressed appreciation for Egypt’s efforts in support of Tunisia and its vital role in maintaining regional security and stability.
The spokesman added that the talks touched on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, especially with regard to facilitating the movement of trade exchange and increasing the volume of inter-investment.
The two sides expressed their satisfaction with the level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in Libya. They agreed to intensify joint coordination to support all efforts aimed at preserving Libya’s stability, unity and territorial integrity.

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country — state agency
CAIRO: Bahrain’s foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency.
The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.
Bahrain also said that the coalition’s task includes securing freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region, protecting international trade and confronting piracy and terrorism.
Earlier media reports said Israel would send a naval officer to an official posting in Bahrain, the first time an Israeli military officer has been posted to an Arab country.

El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Emmanuel Macron met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest
  • El-Sisi also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian PM Najla Bouden
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and French President Emmanuel Macron have urged security and stability in Libya, and the exit of mercenaries and foreign forces from the war-torn country.
The two leaders met on Friday in Brest, France, to discuss strategic relations and issues of common interest, with a high priority on restoring security in Libya.
Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said: “The meeting discussed developments related to a number of regional issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in Libya, where the French president expressed his country’s appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to preserve Libyan national institutions and promote the path of a political settlement of the crisis.
“It was agreed on concerted joint efforts between the two sides to help Libya restore security and stability in the country, especially through the exit of mercenary and foreign forces in all their forms from Libyan lands, and the elimination of terrorism,” Rady added.
Macron stressed France’s support of Egyptian efforts to combat terrorism and extremism across the region.
El-Sisi stressed the importance that Egypt attaches to strengthening cooperation with France on political, security, military and economic issues of common interest, in a way that helps maintain security and stability across the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Africa, especially under the French presidency of the EU.
The meeting involved discussions on a number of key economic, commercial, military and security issues in the context of deepening Egypt-France bilateral relations.
The Egyptian president also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden on the sidelines of the summit.

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has struck targets in Sanaa, Al Ekhbariya reported early on Saturday.
The strikes came after Thursday’s drone attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport by the Iran-back Houthi militia.
The attack, which injured 12 people, has been widely condemned.
The coalition asked civilians not to gather around the targeted sites in the Yemeni capital.

Prince William’s United for Wildlife signs cooperation deal with Dubai Airports

Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, witnesses the signing of the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” with Dubai Airports. (WAM)
  • The Duke of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at Expo 2020 Dubai
LONDON: Britain’s Prince William, founder of United for Wildlife, was present for the signing of an agreement with Dubai Airports to prevent the illegal trade in wildlife, during his historic visit to the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday.
Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said by signing the “Buckingham Palace Declaration” the international transit hub was committed to thwarting any operations aimed at the illegal trade in wildlife, which is a global issue that ranks among the top five global crimes for profit.
He said the Duke of Cambridge had always been keen to launch global initiatives aimed at preserving the natural environment and combating the illegal trade of wild animals.

Griffiths also said Dubai’s location is a link to all parts of the world, and the emirate has a strategic position as a center for international trade, so strengthening cooperation between Dubai Airports, DP World and Dubai Customs will constitute a strong impetus in the fight against trafficking issues to eliminate the illegal movement of wildlife across borders.
He continued: “Dubai Airports will provide the necessary support and jointly coordinate with partners and relevant authorities from all over the world to share data, find and develop strategic solutions and set policies that contribute to addressing this international issue because of its critical importance.”
Meanwhile, Prince William attended the first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Showcase at the DP World Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Prince William, was joined by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO of Emirates Group and chairman of Dubai Airports, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
He praised an announcement of a £1 million ($1.355 million) investment in two Earthshot Prize finalists, designed to scale their work in the UAE and Middle East.
“The Earthshot mission is more than just a prize. It’s a global team effort to spark urgent optimism and game-changing innovation to transform our future. I’m inviting all of you to join the Earthshot team and support our finalists — the eco-innovators — to take their solutions to scale,” said Prince William.
Queen Rania of Jordan, who participated via video message, said: “Every sector has a role to play public, private, philanthropic, and the bottom line could not be clearer: If we work together, everybody wins.”

With the funds, the finalists will begin collaborative work on reef restoration in the region, including scoping for the first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in the Middle East.
This investment will scale their innovative work creating panels that mimic natural habitats like rock pools and mangrove roots, which are fitted to coastal sea defenses to return marine life to coastal shorelines.
DP World’s commitment will fund the design and installation of the largest living seawall on the planet adapted to support the native marine life of the UAE and wider region.
“Our business is connected to the oceans and their protection is an important priority across all our operations as part of our sustainable business commitments evidenced by our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040,” said Bin Sulayem.

