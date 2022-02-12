You are here

Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
Demonstrators shout slogans as they march behind a banner which reads "Ukrainians will resist" during a rally in Kyiv on Saturday, held to show unity amid US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. (AFP)
Thousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
  • Ukrainians filed through the centre of Kyiv in a column, chanting "Glory to Ukraine"
  • They carried Ukrainian flags and banners that said "Ukrainians will resist" and "Invaders must die"
KYIV: Several thousand Ukrainians rallied in Kyiv on Saturday to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s leader told people not to panic and pushed back against what he said was a glut of bleak war predictions being reported in the media.
Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine and carried out large-scale exercises. The United States said on Friday an invasion could start at any moment. Russia denies planning to invade.
Ukrainians filed through the center of Kyiv in a column, chanting “Glory to Ukraine” and carrying Ukrainian flags and banners that said “Ukrainians will resist” and “Invaders must die.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended police drills in southern Kherson region, said a Russian attack could happen at any time, but pushed back against what he called excessive amounts of information about a major looming war.
“The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country. And all this information is just provoking panic and can’t help us,” he said. “I can’t agree or disagree with what hasn’t happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine.”
The United States and numerous Western governments have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and Washington on Saturday said it was ordering most of its Kyiv embassy staff to leave.
“We have to be ready each day. It did not begin yesterday. It began in 2014, so, we are ready and this is why we are here,” Zelenskiy said in a reference to Russia’s annexation of Crimea and backing for an anti-Kyiv separatist insurgency in the east.
Zelenskiy voiced frustrations just last month with dire assessments of a war. Such warnings have taken their toll on the economic, piling pressure on the national currency.
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak later on Saturday.

Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
AP

Hotel fire in Barcelona injures 9; some must jump to safety

Hotel fire in Barcelona injures 9; some must jump to safety
  • Spanish emergency services said the fire injured nine people, including one in critical condition
Updated 58 min 47 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: A fire in a Barcelona hotel on Saturday forced at least one person to leap to safety out of a third-floor window. Spanish emergency services said the fire injured nine people, including one in critical condition.
Catalan television showed footage apparently shot on a mobile phone of one person jumping from a third-floor window onto mattresses that had been piled on the sidewalk to cushion the impact. Local media reported that at least one more person also had to leap out to escape the blaze.
Black smoke poured from a window in the hotel, which is located in the central neighorhood of Poble Sec.
Emergency services spokeswoman Zulma Itza said besides the one man who is in critical condition, two other people are in serious condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing

Defiant protesters remain at key US Canada border crossing
  • It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators
  • About 20 protesters milled about outside early Saturday, while others remained in their pickup trucks
Updated 12 February 2022
AP

WINDSOR, Ontario: Protesters at the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada remained Saturday despite new warnings to end the blockade.
The blockade has disrupted the flow of goods between the two countries and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.
It was not immediately clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, who are protesting against Canada’s COVID-19 mandates and restrictions. There is also outpouring of fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
About 20 protesters milled about outside early Saturday, while others remained in their pickup trucks and other cars. A judge on Friday ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the US-Canadian border to end the blockade that has now entered a sixth day.
On Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province that will allow his cabinet to impose $100,000 fines and up to one year in jail as punishments against people who continue to illegally block roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.
Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court issued an injunction giving protesters blocking cross-border traffic until 7 p.m. Friday to clear out. However, the deadline came and went.
Windsor police immediately warned that anyone blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles could be seized.
The news was met with defiance by protesters.
At the Ambassador Bridge, an unidentified person grabbed a microphone and addressed the crowd, asking if they wanted to stay or leave when the deadline rolled around. By a show of applause, it was agreed they would stay. “OK,” the man said. “Let’s stand tall.” The protesters responded by singing the Canadian national anthem.
The crowd later grew in size and intensity, with flag-waving and frequent chants of “Freedom!” More patrol cars moved in around the site, and police handed out leaflets warning that a state of emergency would come into effect at midnight.
Since Monday, drivers mostly in pickup trucks have bottled up the bridge connecting Windsor to Detroit. Hundreds more truckers have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks; it was a party atmosphere there Friday night, when they even set up a concert stage.
Protesters have also blocked two other border crossings, in Alberta and Manitoba.
The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25 percent of all trade between the two countries. The standoff comes at a time when the auto industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.
Ford said he would convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to urgently enact measures that make it “crystal clear” it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. The measures will also provide additional authority “to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn’t comply,” Ford said.
Trudeau called Ontario’s decision “responsible and necessary” and said he spoke with US President Joe Biden about it. He said he and Biden agreed that “for the security of people and the economy, these blockades can’t continue.”
Trudeau said he understands the protesters are frustrated by the pandemic, but “these blockades are hurting everyday families, auto assembly workers, farmers, truckers, blue-collar Canadians.”
The protests have caused shortages of auto parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close plants or cancel shifts.
While the Canadian protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of the country’s infection measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.
Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans
  • The attack occurred in a region with a long history of violence
  • Clan leader Peges Mamasainged and eight others were killed as they traveled down a farm-lined road in Maguindanao province
Updated 12 February 2022
AFP

COTABATO, Philippines: Nine people were killed and three injured in the southern Philippines Saturday when a convoy of SUVs was shot at in an ambush linked to a feud between rival Muslim clans, police said.
The attack occurred in a region with a long history of violence, and a short drive from where 58 people — including 32 journalists — were murdered in the nation’s worst political massacre in 2009.
Clan leader Peges Mamasainged and eight others were killed as they traveled down a farm-lined road in Maguindanao province, according to police.
Both the victims and attackers were led by former commanders of a Muslim guerilla group that waged a bloody, decades-long insurgency in the region before a peace agreement was signed in 2014, provincial police spokesman Fhaeyd Cana told AFP.
Authorities are looking for suspects led by Mamasainged’s rival, Cana said, adding the two families were involved in a long-running blood feud.
Well-armed Muslim families in the mainly Catholic country’s lawless south at times resort to clan warfare to settle disputes that can last for generations.
“[Guindulungan town] police described this attack as a rido,” Cana said, using the local term for blood feud.
The attack was the province’s bloodiest since the 2009 massacre, he added.
Five clan members were among the gunmen found guilty of those killings. The family’s leaders were sentenced to 30-year prison terms in 2019.
Both the main suspect in Saturday’s attack and the slain Mamasainged were once commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the military arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.
The front signed a peace deal with Manila in March 2014, ending decades of rebellion that claimed tens of thousands of lives. Its leaders now head a self-ruled area in the former battlefields that includes Maguindanao.
However, the decommissioning of thousands of former guerrilla fighters and their weapons has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as technical issues.

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
Agencies

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine

Saudi Arabia echos international warnings against travel to Ukraine
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News Agencies

DUBAI: The Saudi Arabian embassy in Kiev on Saturday have urged Saudi citizens to quickly contact the embassy to facilitate their departure from Ukraine as tensions mount with Russia. 

The embassy also advised citizens to postpone any plans to visit Ukraine, state television reported. 

Many countries on Saturday have issued a notice advising against traveling to Ukraine amid heightened tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.

Arab countries such as Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Iraq have warned citizens from traveling to Ukraine and urged those present in the country to depart immediately.  

British nationals were also informed that those who choose to stay in Ukraine should not expect a military evacuation if conflict with Russia ensues, junior defence minister James Heappey told Sky News on Saturday.

“British nationals should leave Ukraine immediately by any means possible and they should not expect, as they saw in the summer with Afghanistan, that there would be any possibility of a military evacuation,” he said.

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra called on Dutch citizens on Saturday to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation there .

Germany on Saturday asked its nationals whose presence in Ukraine was not "imperative" to leave, saying a “military conflict cannot be excluded” as tensions mount.

“Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have again shot up in the last few days due to the massive movements of Russian military units near the Ukrainian border,” the foreign ministry said.

“If you are currently in Ukraine, make sure that your presence is imperative. If that is not the case, please leave the country for the time being.” 

Americans in Ukraine were told Friday they should leave within 48 hours as Russia could attack at any time, likely with an air assault, the White House said.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of seeking to provoke a conflict in Ukraine. 

(with Reuters and AFP)

 

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education
Updated 12 February 2022
Reuters

UDIPI: Ayesha Imthiaz, a devout Indian Muslim who considers wearing a hijab an expression of devotion to the Prophet Muhammad, says a move by her college to expel hijab-wearing girls is an insult that will force her to chose between religion and education.
“The humiliation of being asked to leave my classroom for wearing a head scarf by college officials has shaken my core belief,” said the 21-year-old student from southern Karnataka’s Udupi district, where protests over the head covering ban began.
“My religion has been questioned and insulted by a place which I had considered as a temple of education,” she told Reuters.
“It is more like telling us you chose between your religion or education, that’s a wrong thing,” she said after studying for five years at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial college in Udupi.
Several Muslim girls who protested the ban had received threatening calls and were forced to stay indoors, she added.
College officials say students are allowed to wear the hijab on campus and only asked them to take it off inside the classroom.
Udupi is one of three districts in Karnataka’s religiously sensitive coastal region, which is a stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The stand-off has increased fear and anger among minority Muslims, who say the country’s constitution grants them the freedom to wear what they want. Protests over the ban have escalated, with hundreds demonstrating this month in Kolkata and Chennai.
Last week, a judge at the state’s high court referred petitions challenging the ban to a larger panel.
The issue is being closely watched internationally as a test of religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. The US Office of International Religious Freedom (IRF) on Friday said the hijab bans “violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”
In response, India’s foreign ministry on Saturday said outside comments over internal issues were not welcome and the matter was under judicial review.
Imthiaz and six other Muslim girls protesting the ban say they are determined to fight for their religious freedom in the face of some hard-line Hindu students and even some of their friends.
“It is really hurtful to see our own friends going against us and telling ‘I have a problem with you wearing the hijab’...its affected our bonds and mental health,” Imthiaz said.

