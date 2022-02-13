You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race

Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race

Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race
Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Hoshyar Zebari speaks to Reuters in Baghdad September 11, 2014. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/42n3x

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race

Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s supreme court on Sunday ruled out a bid by veteran politician Hoshyar Zebari to run for president after a complaint filed against him over corruption charges.
Zebari, 68, who served as foreign minister for a decade after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, was previously “suspended” from the race on February 6, on the eve of the scheduled date for a presidential vote in parliament in which he was the favorite.
MPs submitted a complaint against Zebari before the supreme court, on the grounds that his participation would have been “unconstitutional” because of the outstanding corruption charges and on the basis of reputation.
“The federal court decided in its verdict to invalidate the candidacy of Hoshyar Zebari to the post of president of the republic,” state news agency INA announced.
On Tuesday, parliament announced the reopening of registration for candidates to the largely ceremonial post of president that is reserved for Iraq’s Kurds, after a delay for lack of a quorum.
Zebari, also a former finance minister, was initially tipped as a favorite out of a total of 25 candidates, along with incumbent President Barham Saleh.
The complainants cited Zebari’s 2016 dismissal from the post of finance minister by parliament “over charges linked to financial and administrative corruption.”
Public funds worth $1.8 million were allegedly diverted to pay for airline tickets for his personal security detail.
The complaint also cited at least two other judicial cases linked to Zebari.
“I have not been convicted in any court,” Zebari said in a television interview last week, as the charges resurfaced on the eve of the scheduled election, alongside forecasts that he would unseat Saleh for the four-year posting.
A new date for MPs to elect a president has yet to be announced, and no fresh candidate list has been released.
Iraqi politics have been in turmoil since general elections were held in October.
The polls were marred by record-low turnout, post-election threats and violence, and a delay of several months until final results were confirmed.
Intense negotiations among political groups have since failed to form a majority parliamentary coalition to name a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Topics: Iraq Hoshyar Zebari

Related

Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces
Middle-East
Iraq struggles to make use of Saddam Hussein’s crumbling palaces
Chaos in Iraq over vote for president
Middle-East
Chaos in Iraq over vote for president

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary

Tunisian president cements power over judiciary
Updated 13 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia’s president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer in a move his foes call a coup.
President Kais Saied outraged his opponents and alarmed democratic foreign allies with his announcement last week that he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, a body that guaranteed judicial independence.
Several thousand people took to the streets of the capital Tunis on Sunday to protest against the measures.
“Shut down the coup... take your hands off the judiciary,” some chanted as they gathered in central Tunis.
The protest was organized by the moderate Islamist Ennahda, the biggest party in the suspended parliament that has emerged as Saied’s most vocal opponent, and by a separate civil society organization.
Saied, a former constitutional lawyer and whose wife is a judge, has accused the council of acting for political interests and has set up a temporary replacement to oversee judges’ work while he prepares broader changes.
The judiciary was seen as the last remaining institutional check on Saied’s actions after he suspended parliament last year and said he could rule by decree.
Saied has said his actions were temporary and were needed to save Tunisia from a corrupt, self-serving elite that had allowed its economy and politics to stagnate for years and brought the state to the brink of collapse.
Some Supreme Judicial Council members and other judges demonstrated last week and shut down many courts with a two-day strike in protest at Saied’s moves on the judiciary.
However, Saied issued a new decree early on Sunday creating a temporary new council, with no fixed term, to oversee the judiciary and saying judges had no right to go on strike.
The decree also said Saied has the right to object to the promotion or nomination of any judges and is responsible for proposing judicial reforms, effectively giving him sole power over the entire justice system.
Saied has already seized absolute control over both executive and legislative authority, and his critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining rule of law.
He has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and that he will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December.
However, with Tunisia facing a rapidly looming crisis https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/economic-pain-threatens-social-political-chaos-tunisia-2022-02-02 in public finances, the Western donors that have previously bailed it out have voiced deep concern at Saied’s moves and have said any political process needs to be inclusive.
“What has happened is the completion of the coup... Tunisia has become a nascent dictatorship after being a nascent democracy,” Nadia Salem, one of the protesters, said.

Topics: Tunisia

Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers

Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers

Yemeni officials say suspected Al-Qaeda militants abduct 5 UN workers
  • The incident transpired as Yemenis marked the anniversary of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled former President Ali Abdullah Saleh
  • Abductions are frequent in Yemen, where armed tribesmen and Al-Qaeda-linked militants take hostages to swap for prisoners or cash
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

SANAA, Yemen: Suspected Al-Qaeda militants have abducted five UN workers in southern Yemen, Yemeni officials said on Saturday.
The officials said the workers were abducted in the southern province of Abyan late Friday and taken to an unknown location. They include four Yemenis and a foreigner, they said.
In response to a question about the abduction, United Nations UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said “we are aware of this case but for obvious reasons we are not commenting.” He did not elaborate.
Tribal leaders said they were negotiating with the abductors to secure the workers’ release. They said the abductors demanded a ransom and the release of some militants imprisoned by the internationally recognized government.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media and the tribal leaders did so for fear of reprisals.
The secessionist Southern Transitional Council, which controls much of Yemen’s south and is at odds with the Yemeni government, condemned the abductions as a “terrorist operation.”
The Yemeni government confirmed that the workers with the UN Department of Security and Safety were abducted by unknown armed men, adding that it was working to secure their release. It didn’t provide further details.
Abductions are frequent in Yemen, an impoverished nation where armed tribesmen and Al-Qaeda-linked militants take hostages to swap for prisoners or cash.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, has long been considered the global network’s most dangerous branch, and has attempted to carry out attacks on the US mainland.
Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa and much of the country’s north, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

Topics: Yemen Al Qaida

Related

Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
Middle-East
Yemenis put pressure on Biden administration to reclassify Houthis as terrorists
Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines
Middle-East
Houthi militia in Yemen recruit scores of children to fight in frontlines

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Philippines president talk growing ties

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Robert Borje, presidential assistant on foreign affairs and special envoy. (WAM)
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Robert Borje, presidential assistant on foreign affairs and special envoy. (WAM)
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Philippines president talk growing ties

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets Robert Borje, presidential assistant on foreign affairs and special envoy. (WAM)
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received a message from Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.
The message was delivered to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, during a meeting with Duterte’s special envoy and presidential assistant on foreign affairs, Robert Borje, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Abdullah also handed Borje a message from Sheikh Mohammed to the Philippines president, which dealt with bilateral relations, WAM said.
The two sides discussed joint cooperation and a number of issues of common interest.
They also reviewed Manila’s participation at Expo 2020 and its role in enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries in a number of important fields, such as industry and trade.
Borje praised the impressive organization of Expo 2020 Dubai, which drew wide participation from about 192 countries, and has provided an important global platform to create promising opportunities for cooperation and partnership between states.
He said that the Philippines was keen to elevate joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields, praising its leading regional and international position.
Reem Al-Hashimi, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai, attended the meeting.
The Philippines celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday, with a host of activities marking the country’s strong ties with the UAE.

Topics: UAE Philippines Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Rodrigo Duterte Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Expo 2020 Dubai Robert Borje

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Ardah dance at Dubai expo attracts visitors. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Dubai expo shares history of Ardah dance
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
Middle-East
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip

Two women, two children among six killed in Syria regime shelling on Idlib

Syrians mourn the victims in Maarat Al-Naasan, in the rebel-held Idlib province. (AFP)
Syrians mourn the victims in Maarat Al-Naasan, in the rebel-held Idlib province. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

Two women, two children among six killed in Syria regime shelling on Idlib

Syrians mourn the victims in Maarat Al-Naasan, in the rebel-held Idlib province. (AFP)
  • Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, controls with its allies about half of the region and parts of neighboring provinces
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP

MAARAT AL-NAASAN: Syrian regime shelling killed six civilians including women and children on Saturday in Idlib province, the country’s last main rebel bastion, a war monitor said.
A photographer at the scene reported seeing several bodies being taken away from a wrecked home in Maarat Al-Naasan, an area close to regime-controlled territory.
“The shell fell on a civilian home,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a network of sources on the ground in the war-torn country.
The monitor said two women and two children were among those killed, who were all from the same family. Many others were wounded.
The shelling had begun at around 1130 GMT, with more shells fired intermittently afterwards.
The Syrian regime and its ally Russia have regularly targeted hospitals and civilian areas since the start of the war in 2011, according to the observatory. The Idlib region bordering Turkey is home to about 3 million people and it is one of the last pockets to oppose Damascus.
Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a former Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, controls with its allies about half of the region and parts of neighboring provinces.
After a months-long military campaign to flush out the enclave sparked fears of the war’s worst bloodshed yet, a ceasefire deal was reached in March 2020. The agreement brokered by the regime and the rebels’ main backers — Russia and Turkey respectively — has largely held since, despite sporadic flare-ups.
But Damascus has intensified attacks on southern Idlib since June.
The war in Syria has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more, the observatory says.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Related

Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
Middle-East
Hundreds rally in rare southern Syria protest
UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report
Middle-East
UK women, children trapped in Syria camps failed by London: Report

Cairo lent support for anti-terror measures

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Egypt' President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi (R) before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit in the northwestern France port city of Brest on Feb. 11, 2022. (AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Egypt' President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi (R) before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit in the northwestern France port city of Brest on Feb. 11, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Cairo lent support for anti-terror measures

France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes Egypt' President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi (R) before the Hight Level Segment session of the One Ocean Summit in the northwestern France port city of Brest on Feb. 11, 2022. (AFP)
  • Egypt hopes to maximize coordination and consultation with France on political, security, military and economic issues, and to help maintain security and stability in the Middle East
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron said that his country remains committed to the continued enhancement of joint cooperation with Egypt in a number of fields, and to supporting Cairo’s efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, and combat terrorism and extremist ideology in its region.
Macron said his country is proud of its strong relationship with Egypt, which has gained momentum in recent years through the many visits by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to France.
His comments came during a meeting with El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest on Friday, according to Bassam Rady, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.
El-Sisi said Cairo is in turn keen to develop ties with Paris in various fields, especially the transfer of expertise and the employment of French technological know-how in all types of development.
He added that Egypt also hopes to maximize coordination and consultation with France on political, security, military and economic issues, and to help maintain security and stability in the Middle East, the Eastern Mediterranean and the African continent, especially under the current French presidency of the EU.
Macron and El-Sisi also reviewed opportunities for cooperation ahead of Egypt’s hosting of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh in November, given the prominent role they their countries play in environmental and climate issues, the spokesman said.
El-Sisi said the invitation for him to participate in the One Ocean Summit reflected the importance Egypt attaches to protecting the marine environment, as evidenced by the establishment of nature reserves and efforts to preserve biodiversity and reduce marine pollution.
The Egyptian president also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden on the sidelines of the summit.

Topics: One Ocean Summit France Egypt

Related

Special Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi
Middle-East
Egypt COP presidency will protect oceans, seas: El-Sisi
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

Latest updates

Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race
Iraq supreme court rules Zebari out of presidential race
Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.