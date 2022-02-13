Rihanna’s body-positive maternity style includes custom Alaia

DUBAI: Singer and designer Rihanna continues to showcase her boundary breaking maternity style.
The Barbados-born superstar on Saturday showed up at the new Savage X Fenty Los Angeles store opening wearing a head-turning outfit custom-made by the creative director of Tunisian fashion house Alaia, Pieter Muller.
The multi-Grammy-winning entrepreneur wore a long red, vinyl, hooded coat that featured a waist-cinching belt right above the torso, accentuating her growing baby bump. She paired the striking outfit with matching strappy heels by Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi and a body chain from part-Egyptian jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche. A dramatic flick of matching red eyeliner completed her trailblazing look.
The custom trench is reminiscent to the red gown with a long train, custom-designed by the late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaia, that she wore to the 2013 Grammy Awards.
Alaia, who passed away in November 2017, was very close to Rihanna. Following his death, she posted a tribute to him showing a photo of them both at an intimate dinner. In the caption to the picture, she said: “My dear Alaia, you will live on forever.”
Since the star, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, recently announced she was expecting a baby with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, while wearing a vintage pink Chanel jacket, the 33-year-old has gone on to redefine maternity dressing with the help of her longtime stylist Jahleel Weaver.
Whether being snapped by the paparazzi casually strolling the streets of New York City or attending glamorous red-carpet events, rather than hide her growing figure, Rihanna has instead decided to sartorially embrace her baby bump, constantly opting for stomach-baring pieces that embrace body positivity and highlight the joy of pregnancy. One example was the lace-up black cardigan from French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier.
Meanwhile, she made her red-carpet debut as a mom-to-be on Friday at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall in Los Angeles wearing a glittering head-to-toe shredded look from The Attico.
Speaking to People Magazine at the event, Rihanna said: “I’m enjoying having not to worry about covering up my tummy.
“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” she added.
In light of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), we round up the romantic Arabic films that we return to time and again for their heartwarming plotlines and happy endings.
‘The Blazing Sun’ (1954)
The Egyptian film directed by Youssef Chahine still stands as one of Arab world’s most legendary love stories, having led to the movies’ leads Faten Hamama and Omar Sheriff’s marriage a year after its release.
‘Gaza Mon Amour’ (2021)
Directed by Palestinian filmmaking twins Tarzan and Arab Nasser, the movie tells the tale of a 60-year-old fisherman who is secretly in love with a market dressmaker.
‘Cairo Station’ (1958)
Melodrama and thriller, social drama and love story in one, the feature film, also by Egyptian director Chahine, follows Kinawi, a newspaper salesman who becomes obsessed with Hannouma, a beautiful lemonade vendor at a train station.
‘Omar’ (2013)
This Palestinian drama directed by Hany Abu-Assad is about a baker who is in love with a young woman on the opposite side of the separation wall. The film received the Jury Prize in the “Un Certain Regard” category at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013.
‘The Light of My Eyes’ (2010)
Starring Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny, this film is about an artist who falls in love with a woman with visual impairment.
‘1982’ (2019)
During the 1982 invasion of Lebanon, an 11-year-old boy tries to tell a classmate about his crush on her while their teachers try to hide their fear of the conflict, in this Oualid Mouaness-directed film.
Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens
Updated 13 February 2022
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Feb. 7 marked the 210th birth anniversary of one of 19th-century Britain’s greatest writers. Charles Dickens was a polymath, taking on the roles of journalist, theater performer, philanthropist and, above all, a novelist who gifted the world timeless classics such as “Oliver Twist,” “Great Expectations” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Delving into the injustices of Victorian society, his work has been translated into numerous languages and has never gone out of print. He was so influential that his surname has been turned into a commonly used adjective, “Dickensian.”
His great-great-great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, was recently in Dubai at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, telling Arab News why his writing affects people to this day. “It’s quite incredible how far his fame spread, and still does. Today, wherever I go in the world, I meet people who read Dickens in schools. He does get read all over the world. It’s amazing,” she said.
“He wrote about real situations in real life. When you look at his observations of human nature, he gets its frailties. Human nature doesn’t change — we still have conflict and jealousy. We still have bankers ripping people off, we still have lawyers dying without leaving a will for their family. All these kinds of things are continuing to happen.”
Just like her celebrated ancestor, Hawksley took up a career in writing. She is also an art historian and broadcaster. Aside from writing insightful biographical books about Dickens, she has dedicated her research to women in social and cultural history. Queen Elizabeth II, the 19th-century Pre-Raphaelite model Lizzie Siddal, the British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s artist-daughter, are some of Hawksley’s subjects.
In her latest, pandemic-produced book, “Letters of Great Women,” Hawksley presents 50 fascinating letters penned by some of history’s iconic leaders, royals, social activists, artists, writers, and scientists — from Cleopatra to Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen to Gertrude Bell, the founder of Baghdad’s National Museum of Iraq.
“To be a woman who was educated enough to be able to write — and in particular to write a letter — you needed to be somebody who was very lucky,” Hawksley said. “You needed to be somebody whose parents had thought it was worth educating them, despite the fact they were a girl, and somebody who was deemed important enough that those letters have survived and ended up in archives.”
Lucinda Hawksley answers a rapid-fire Q and A on her ancestor, Charles Dickens.
The first Charles Dickens novel that you read?
“Oliver Twist,” in the children’s version.
A Dickens novel that you re-read is?
“A Tale of Two Cities” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Which Dickens novel would you recommend for someone reading him for the first time?
“A Christmas Carol,” just because it’s shorter, but also if they like a really good story, “Our Mutual Friend” or “Bleak House.”
Is there an aspect of Dickens’ life that is least understood by the public?
His mental health issues and the role that depression played in his life, from childhood onwards.
Through your research, what surprised you the most about Dickens?
The way he was as a father. There was no physical punishment at all in the Dickens family. His children were never smacked, which in the 19th century was extraordinary.
What is your favorite quote from a novel by Dickens?
“Have a heart that never hardens.” (Our Mutual Friend)
Alicia Keys, Princess Reema push message of hope in AlUla
Music star ‘here to learn’ from Saudi women in town hall style dialogue
Updated 12 February 2022
Jasmine Bager
ALULA: Fresh off her sold-out concert on Friday at The Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys joined Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, the first female Saudi ambassador to the US, and a group of other creative Saudi women in an intimate conversation under the theme “Women to Women.”
The off-the-record dialogue, hosted by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy, was held in a town hall style, where audience members asked questions, made comments and interacted with the panel. It felt like an extension of Friday’s super-hit show.
Acknowledging the forum’s location at Madrasat Addeera, AlUla’s first art and design center, Keys told the attendees how excited she was to learn from the Saudi women at the table — and those beyond in the audience.
“I’m here to learn and I would love for you to teach me and continue to be allies together. We are all very special and very important in this room and nobody is more important than anybody else. We are all at the same level,” Keys told the audience.
Princess Reema said: “Many of the women that you see, whether they are on the stage or perhaps seated to your right or left, are women of a generation that were born of women of a generation that were told ‘no.’
“Those of us that insisted on a ‘no’ being a ‘yes’ filled in cracks, filled in corners, filled in holes and we stuffed ourselves anywhere that we couldn’t find somebody else to stuff themselves into. So we look like we have crazy CVs. We look like we’ve had erratic career paths — but it’s not erratic. The singular unifier of all of us is the fact that we needed another woman to support us and fill the space — but we couldn’t find her.”
Saudi women from all different backgrounds spoke up, expressed their opinions, asked questions and shared knowledge.
“If you were not inspired, be the one that inspires. If you did not have a mentor, be the mentor. If you didn’t have the resources but have access to them, give them. Because your generosity and your kindness of spirit is what is going to make the community we all deserve. And that is how women to women transfer of power happens and that is how men recognize that when they create a space for us, magic happens,” Princess Reema said.
Keys’ husband, Grammy award-winning producer Kasseem Daoud Dean, known professionally as Swizz Beatz, said: “We feel confident that Saudi Arabia is exactly the right place for the headquarters of our new creative consultancy. We’re ready to go full force with Good Intentions and collaborate with the powerful creative talent in the region,” he told Arab News exclusively.
The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, co-founded by Dean.
The agency aims to amplify the voices of women across the Kingdom, with the AlUla town hall being just the first step in that direction.
Perhaps the most simple yet thoughtful solution came from Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi, who said: “Never, never give up. And always support one another with no hidden agenda.”
In Desert X AlUla’s second edition, monumental art speaks with desert lands
Updated 12 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: They look like dozens of sandcastles, some bigger than the others, the remains of hours of imaginative play, except for the fact that the 364 concentric sand mound circles are stationed within the breathtaking rock formations of AlUla, the ancient region in Saudi Arabia that has been drawing people and civilizations for over 200,000 years.
The circle of sand mounds is by US artist Jim Denevan. Titled “Angle of Repose,” it is one of the first and largest works visitors will see when they attend Desert X AlUla’s second edition, which opened on Feb. 11 and runs until March 30.
The work was made with the help of local volunteers from AlUla. As one approaches and enters the work, the sand mounds go from larger to smaller in size. The experience is breathtaking and surreal, causing one to ask if they are really on planet Earth or perhaps rather in some faraway alternate reality. This was exactly Denevan’s aim: To mold, like his many sandcastles, the visitor’s experience in the desert.
Denevan’s work is one of 15 now on show at Desert X AlUla, the site-specific contemporary exhibition of monumental art in the desert, launched in AlUla in early 2020. The event, which first took place in Coachella Valley in California in 2017, is about creating art in dialogue with the land that also prompts cross-cultural dialogue and the examination of pertinent topical issues.
This year’s event, which is free and open to all, was staged under the curatorial vision of Reema Fadda, Raneem Farsi, and Founding Desert X artistic director Neville Wakefield.
It took place in a larger location, the Al-Mutadil valley, under the theme “Sarab,” which means mirage in Arabic. The artists, who come from around the world, including the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Ghana, created work without any guidelines from the organizers but which was cemented in ideas of literature, nature, history and culture intrinsic to the desert surroundings in which they were placed.
“The desert concepts of mirage and oasis have long been tied to ideas of survival, perseverance, desire and wealth,” said Fadda in a statement. “The oasis pertains to ideas of finding prosperity or heaven, while the mirage is a universal symbol of the mysteries of imagination and reality. They also connote the incomprehensible beauty and abundance of nature in its most bereft state—the desert – and humans’ obsessive desire to capture and control it.”
“I think the desert is interesting to people because it is a heterotopic space, not because it can be subsumed under a single theme,” Wakefield told Arab News. “My version of Desert X whether it is here, or California, is that it is not thematic. It must be curated by the place.”
Through their work artists tackled questions of human progress, migration, ancient history, and importantly, climate change.
“There are currents that run through the works and the environmental one is at the fore,” said Wakefield.
An example is Canadian artist Stephanie Deumer’s “Under the Same Sun,” in which she created an underground greenhouse that functions at the intersection of nature and technology.
Visitors can walk from the desert down into Deumer’s greenhouse, as if they were going into an underground bunker but with a solar roof. The solar power projects a live feed from the outside onto plants encased in a glass vessel inside and creates this artificial light and is a mimicking of what you see outside to nurture and grow the plants. “She’s created a completely self-sustaining system,” said Wakefield.
The two coral-like sculptural forms of British artist Shezad Dawood, titled “Coral Alchemy” I and II, similarly ponder the environment’s ancient and modern uses, particularly AlUla’s relationship once to water—hundreds of years ago the rock formations that one sees were all underwater.
Dawood’s two sculptures—one unmissable on a large sandy road and the other positioned high up within the rock formation as if it were camouflaged—explore the geobiological relationship between the desert floor and nearby Red Sea. The surfaces of the works are temperature-sensitive and reflect the effects of the sun as their color changes in certain parts—a way to reflect the result of climate change and mankind’s struggle to find sustainable solutions.
Stand-out pieces included Ghanaian artist Serge Attakwei Clottey’s “Gold Falls,” a vibrant yellow tapestry-like work made from square parts of yellow water jerry cans found throughout Africa that the artist has long used to discuss issues related to water scarcity and migration in Africa.
The work can be sighted across from Denevan’s multitude of sand mounds. Clottey, who participated in the Coachella event in 2021, is the first and only African artist in this year’s AlUla edition. For most Africans, explains Clottey, the desert conjures up fear because it is associated with migration, loss, and death.
“I am an artist who creates with my heart not my head and I am interested in the significance of certain objects to Africans,” Clottey told Arab News. “They use these yellow jerry cans to transport cooking oil from the west. After the oil is used, we use them to store water which has become problematic for our health. As an artist, I am interested in the origin of the containers and how they become symbolic in our life.”
However, the title of this work, “Gold Falls,” is supposed to conjure up hope. Clottey wants to show how a new relationship, one less threatening, can be made with the desert through art.
In other parts, less assuming, smaller-sized works, by Shaikha Al Mazrou and Zeinab Alhashemi, both from the UAE, collaborated with the surroundings, almost camouflaged by their similar colors and shapes to the surrounding rock formations.
In Alhashemi’s work, titled “Camouflage 2.0,” she used discarded camel skins on abstract geometric bases—their forms resembling those found in the AlUla landscape. Al Mazrou’s “Measuring the Physicality of Void” presents several steel-made inflated structures wedged into the void of the rocks that one must search to locate.
Participating Saudi artists—Shadia Alem, Abdullah Al-Othman, Sultan bin Fahad, Ayman Zedani and Dana Awartani—thoroughly explored the natural AlUla landscape and its ancient histories through their art.
Alem’s origami shaped glistening sculpture “I Have Seen Thousands of Stars and One Fell in AlUla” looks like a gigantic jewel fallen from the sky, embellishing the desert landscape.
Bin Fahad’s mud structure, made with help from the local community, is in the shape of a desert kite that one walks through until they get to a circular open-air room with a large glass urn that points to the sky. The form, known as the desert kite, can be found throughout the Arabian desert and archaeologists are still not sure whether the ancient structures are tombs or traps where Bedouins would capture animals.
Zedani’s performative piece can be reached via a climb up a rocky mount by following yellow and green ropes. Upon reaching the rocky cavern on top, visitors hear a recitation of Arabic words for desert plants with the background sounds of the surrounding desert landscape. The experience is haunting and meditative, with the sound of the visitor’s own footsteps on the rocks adding to the congregation of diverse sounds that organically seems to rhyme in unison.
Awartani’s “Where the Dweller’s Lay”—a work that prompted many photo-snapping opportunities—is made from local sandstone. Her concave geometric sculpture was inspired by the vernacular architecture found in ancient AlUla—particularly in the step patterns found in Nabatean tombs. The gigantic sculpture invites viewers to take a seat inside, pause, and reflect on the history and beauty of the surroundings.
The journey to view the works in Desert X AlUla adds to the experience of viewing the art and the state of being in nature. One feels the magnitude of the desert landscape, the sandy wind and air, reminders of the strength and power needed to dwell or traverse such habitats for lengthy periods of time.
“Geography of Hope” by Al-Othman reflects on the experience of seeing a mirage in the desert after a long and arduous voyage. A long strip of shiny steel in the shape of a body of water reflects the surrounding landscape.
“It’s about how when looking for water in the desert you find a mirage,” the artist told Arab News. The work reflects different colors depending on the time of day one views it and the angle of the sun. “The mirage gives you hope on your journey.”
Alicia Keys wears Saudi label as she performs at AlUla
Updated 12 February 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys on Friday performed her first concert in Saudi Arabia, wearing an ensemble by Dubai-based Saudi label Abadia.
The superstar donned two outfits for her concert, singing for a packed house at the Maraya concert hall in AlUla.
Her first look was a two-piece white set, while her second was a mustard-yellow belted jumpsuit with a flowing and colorful floor-length waist cape.
During the concert, Keys paid tribute to the Saudi designer’s creation. “I had to make sure that I put on a second Abadia outfit. Abadia, as you know, is a local magnificent designer, and it’s her birthday today,” the music sensation told her thrilled audience.
The family-owned brand, co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt Naeema Al-Shehail, aims to empower and support Saudi female artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu (a weaving technique) and naqda (a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth) in their designs.
During the concert, Keys performed some of her hits “Unthinkable,” “New York,” “No One,” Nat King Cole’s “Unlocked,” “Blown Away,” and many more.
“Thank you AlUla,” the singer told her fans in Arabic at the end of the concert. “This has been a beautiful, beautiful night,” she continued in English.
The AlUla concert was presented by Good Intentions, a newly launched Saudi-based creative consultancy co-founded by Kasseem “Swizz Beats” Dean, who is the singer’s husband and co-produced her latest album, “Keys.”