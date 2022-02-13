You are here

British Iranian woman detained by Tehran 'angry at life being stolen' after release deal falls through

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is filled with “anger at her life being stolen” and the British government’s “lack of urgency” in securing her release. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 February 2022
  • MPs told that an agreement had been signed to secure her release in the summer, but the deal had collapsed
  • Government has not revealed why agreement failed, but there are fears it is linked to Iran nuclear deal negotiations
LONDON: The husband of a British Iranian charity worker detained in Iran has spoken of her fury after learning that a deal to bring her home had collapsed.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is being arbitrarily detained in Iran, fears that she is being used as a “bargaining chip” in ongoing nuclear talks, The Guardian newspaper reported.

She is filled with “anger at her life being stolen” and the government’s “lack of urgency” in securing her release, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said.

The 43-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of “plotting to topple the Iranian government” in 2016, a charge she has always denied.

She was released temporarily in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was given another sentence in 2021 for “spreading propaganda.”

She is now under house arrest in Tehran, unable to return to her husband and seven-year-old daughter, Gabriella, in the UK.

On Wednesday, ministers of UK Parliament were informed that Britain had signed an agreement to secure her release in the summer, but that the deal had collapsed.

Officials had previously refused to confirm that any agreement had been made, but when questioned about it by the couple’s local MP, Tulip Siddiq, Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not deny it.

It is understood that the UK had agreed to repay a £400 million ($542 million) debt it owes to Iran relating to an unfinished deal to export British armaments in the 1970s.

The government has not revealed why the Zaghari-Ratcliffe agreement failed, but there are fears that it is linked to negotiations with Iran over nuclear weapons.

Tehran is taking part in talks in Vienna with diplomats from the US, France, Germany, Russia, China and the UK, who hope to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

When questioned by Siddiq, Johnson said that the unpaid debt was “difficult to settle and square away for all sorts of reasons to do with sanctions.”

Ratcliffe said that his wife was “amazed” by the prime minister’s comments. She told him: “I could have been home last year. Why am I still here? They have ruined my life, day by day, for six years. Where is Johnson’s urgency? I just want to come home.”

The prime minister has pledged to meet Ratcliffe, who has campaigned tirelessly for his wife’s release, although a date for the meeting has yet to be fixed.

Ratcliffe is expected to meet officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the coming days.

Siddiq has urged transparency about the collapse of the deal. “My constituent, Richard, starved himself almost to death during a hunger strike. He didn’t eat for three weeks. I think they have a duty to explain themselves,” she said.

Ratcliffe ended his 21-day hunger strike in November last year.

“Why did it go wrong? What’s stopping it from being solved now? I worry we’ve become a bargaining chip in the nuclear negotiations and that the debt is now leverage on the UK side,” he said.

A spokesman for the FCDO said that the government remains “committed to securing the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori and Morad Tahbaz. It is unhelpful to connect wider bilateral issues with those unfairly detained in Iran.

“Separately, the UK has always said we are committed to paying this debt to Iran. We continue to explore options as a matter of urgency to resolve this case, and will not comment further as discussions are ongoing.”

Topics: Iran UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Richard Ratcliffe

Updated 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute

Lebanon commemorates Rafik Hariri assassination amid political dispute
  • Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian laments ‘political failure, and financial and economic collapse’
Updated 28 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian warned on Sunday that the country was once again “falling apart as if those in charge had not learned from previous experiences, which have cost the Lebanese their lives and livelihoods.”

His warning came as Lebanon prepares to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the assassination of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri on Monday amid an ongoing political dispute, fueled by Hezbollah, over how the Cabinet will approve the 2022 draft budget.

The commemoration of Feb. 14 in Beirut is taking place amid uncertainty within the Future Movement after Sunni leader and former Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from political life and asked his parliamentary bloc not to run for the upcoming parliamentary elections under the party’s name.

Hariri will thus participate in commemorating his father’s assassination without giving his usual speech.

Meanwhile, several political and religious figures visited Rafik Hariri’s tomb in downtown Beirut on Sunday.

“How long can the list of martyrs get? Lebanon itself has almost become a martyr,” Derian commented as he stood before the tomb.

He added: “Today, Lebanon is mired in moral corruption, political failure, and financial and economic collapse.

“Honoring the martyr Hariri lies in preserving his moral and national heritage and continuing public work in light of the constructive approach that he adopted throughout his career until his last breath.”

Also speaking before the tomb, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “The moment Hariri was assassinated on Feb. 14, 2005, the project to destroy the state was launched, aiming at creating multiple powers and disrupting the state’s pillars.

“The attempts to sabotage Lebanon’s parliamentary democratic system are ongoing, intending to change Lebanon’s identity and append it to the well-known regional project.”

Siniora stressed Lebanon’s need for national rescue action by reviving the principles of Rafik Hariri’s national project.

“This is based on restoring the role of the state and extending its full authority over all its lands and facilities,” said Siniora, adding that there is a need to adopt reform policies and rely on Islamic-Christian coexistence. 

Siniora stressed the importance of respecting the constitution and implementing the Taif Agreement to restore the national, economic and social wellbeing of Lebanon and the Lebanese. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah and the Amal Movement accused President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati of “passing the budget in the last session without voting on it and making appointments that were not agreed upon.”

Culture Minister Mohammed Wissam Al-Murtada said: “The draft budget was still under discussion, but some proposed amendments and some figures had not yet been handed over to the ministers, despite our repeated requests.

“This means that the Cabinet did not conclude its discussion of the draft budget, did not vote on it, nor did it approve or reject it.”

Al-Murtada claimed that the appointments that were made were not on the Cabinet’s agenda.

“We objected, but suddenly and without a vote, and after the session was adjourned, we learned that the Cabinet had decided on the appointments.”

Ali Khreis, an MP with the Development and Liberation bloc headed by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said that what happened “does not reflect any responsibility toward basic issues, and only reflects the reality of the law of the jungle and chaos.”

The recovery plan that the government is working on and the draft budget approved by the Cabinet face political and popular objections, mainly from Hezbollah and the Amal movement.

Activists staged a sit-in on Saturday evening near Mikati’s residence, expressing their anger at burdening the people.

The National Salvation Front said: “The ruling authority wants to place the losses of the economic and financial crisis on citizens’ shoulders in defense of the interests of its mafia-militia alliance, without taking any reform steps that help the country overcome the crisis.”

Addressing the Lebanese after approving the draft budget, Mikati said that “a correction has been made to taxes and fees based on the inflation occurring in the exchange rate,” meaning that the budget will adopt the price of an exchange platform in which the dollar exchange rate is equivalent to the black-market rate.

He noted that the economic recovery plan that was being worked on “is the basis for discussion with the (International Monetary Fund). We must set our priorities and carry out the required reforms.

“There are over 14 reform decrees that must be issued by the government, and over 30 reform laws must be issued by parliament.”

Mikati added: “We can no longer provide electricity, telecom, and water for free, and citizens should be more understanding.”

The prime minister warned: “If we do not speed up reform, we may reach a point where we may no longer be able to import wheat. If the issue had been resolved a year ago, the fiscal deficit would have been around $40 billion, while today it is around $70 billion.” 

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Bishop of Beirut Elias Audi referred to the economic crisis during his Sunday sermon.

The bishop said: “From where will citizens get the money to pay the expected price increases when they are barely able to feed their children?

“Are citizens responsible for the state’s collapse and bankruptcy and the Lebanese pound devaluation?

“Is it not the state’s duty to put an end to corruption in its institutions, control its borders, stop waste and smuggling, curb tax and customs evasion, close useless funds and unproductive councils, and collect their dues?”

Topics: Lebanon Rafik Hariri assassination Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

President Erdogan's UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash

President Erdogan’s UAE visit will turn a page in relations: Gargash
  • Erdogan will visit the UAE on Feb. 14-15 and will attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday
  • Visit is in line with UAE's aim to strengthen bridges of communication in order to achieve stability: Gargash
Updated 4 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE will turn a page in bilateral relations between the two countries, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE President said on Sunday.

Erdogan will visit the UAE on Feb. 14-15 and will attend the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday.

His visit comes after the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan visited Ankara in November last year.

The president’s visit will turn a “new positive page in bilateral relations between the two countries,” and is in line with the UAE's aim to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation in order to achieve stability and prosperity in the region, Anwar Gargash tweeted.

“The UAE continues to strengthen channels of communication with various countries in order to support the stability and prosperity of the region and the well-being of its people,” Gargash said.

“The UAE's policy is positive and rational and is in the interests of security, peace and regional development. President Erdogan's visit to Abu Dhabi comes within this framework that we are betting on to ensure a prosperous future,” he added.

Topics: UAE Turkey Expo 2020 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan’s system

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan’s system
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan's system

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan’s system
  • Turkish voters approved an executive presidential system, in 2017, which greatly expanded Erdogan’s powers at the expense of those of the prime minister and parliament
  • Ahmet Davutoglu and Ali Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions but broke away to form their own parties in criticism of Erdogan’s policies
Updated 13 February 2022
AP

ISTANBUL: The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey have met to strategize about the future of the country’s governing system — a move that aims to unseat the country’s longtime ruler.
In a statement following the dinner Saturday night, the party leaders said Turkey was experiencing “the deepest political and economic crisis” of its history and blamed it on the executive presidential system. They said their joint goal was to transform Turkey’s governance to a “strengthened parliamentary system.”
They did not mention President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by name, but their clear aim is to find a way to work together to unseat him.
After more than 11 years as Turkey’s prime minister, Erdogan was elected president in 2014. At the time, the position was primarily ceremonial. But in 2017, Turkish voters approved an executive presidential system, greatly expanding Erdogan’s powers at the expense of those of the prime minister and parliament. Erdogan was re-elected the following year. Critics call the system “one-man rule.”
The leaders at the dinner were Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party; Meral Aksener from the nationalist Good Party; Temel Karamollaoglu from the conservative Felicity Party; Gultekin Uysal from the Democrat Party; Democracy and Progress Party’s Ali Babacan; and Future Party’s Ahmet Davutoglu. They had previously conducted bilateral meetings but Saturday’s meeting was their first all together. They are expected to release details of their agreement on Feb. 28.
Davutoglu and Babacan were co-founders of Erdogan’s ruling party and served in top positions but broke away to form their own parties in criticism of Erdogan’s policies.
The second-largest opposition party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party, was not at the meeting. The government has attacked that party and many of its members, including its former leaders, have been imprisoned over alleged links to outlawed Kurdish militants. Erdogan has also accused the Republican People’s Party of siding with “terrorists,” claims the party denies.
The next parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled for June 2023.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ahmet Davutoglu Ali Babacan

Egypt, Germany to strengthen ties as regional powers: El-Sisi

During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe. (Supplied)
During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe. (Supplied)
Updated 13 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, Germany to strengthen ties as regional powers: El-Sisi

During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe. (Supplied)
  • Egyptian president said his country attaches particular importance to its close relations with Germany
Updated 13 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said that Cairo is keen to strengthen relations with Germany following a meeting with the country’s foreign minister on Saturday.

He said that Egypt attaches particular importance to its close relations with Germany, and in strengthening cooperation and mutual interests between the two countries.

During his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, El-Sisi said that Egypt considers partnership relations with Germany as “an essential hub” for Egyptian relations with Europe, given Germany’s position and weight as a major European country.

Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said that El-Sisi expressed his aspiration to continue existing cooperation with the new German government on the basis of mutual respect and a balanced partnership, based on the standing of both Egypt and Germany and their great weight and pivotal role both regionally and internationally.

The spokesman said that the German foreign minister affirmed her country’s pride in its strong and distinguished relations with Egypt as a “center of stability and balance” in the Middle East and Africa.

She praised the humanitarian actions of Egypt in hosting and integrating millions of refugees.

In addition, Baerbock hailed the “great success of Egypt” in consolidating the principles of freedom of worship, religious tolerance and acceptance of others, which has “made it a model to be emulated regionally and internationally.”

The foreign minister also said that Germany is monitoring major development projects throughout Egypt as part of a strategy to maximize investment opportunities, especially in infrastructure, transport, clean and renewable energy, electricity and education.

Baerbock said that Egypt-Germany coordination will continue on existing challenges in the region, especially Palestine and Libya.

An agreement on the Libya situation was reached, with the aim of settling the situation in the war-torn country in a comprehensive and integrated manner.

The deal aims to eliminate terrorism, preserve state resources and national institutions, and help to restore security in the country.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Germany Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
  • Dbeibah emphasised during his meeting with Williams the need to complete the roadmap approved in Geneva
  • Bashagha said meeting with Williams touched on efforts to form proposed government “in a transparent and fair manner”
Updated 13 February 2022
Reuters

TRIPOLI: The UN Secretary-General’s special adviser on Libya on Sunday called on both Libya’s interim prime minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah and his parliament-designated successor Fathi Bashagha to preserve calm and stability.
Dbeibah, prime minister of the UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU), has said he will hand over power only after an election and has rejected parliament’s move last Thursday to appoint former interior minister Bashagha to head a new government.
Libya was meant to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December, but arguments between factions and bodies of state over how they should take place meant the process collapsed days before the vote.
UN adviser Stephanie Williams held separate meetings with Dbeibah and Bashagha.
Williams said on Twitter she highlighted in her meeting with Bashagha “the need to go forward in an inclusive, transparent, and consensual manner, and to maintain stability in Tripoli and throughout the country.”
She added that the focus must continue to be on the holding of “free, fair and inclusive national elections in the shortest possible time.”
Dbeibah emphasised during his meeting with Williams the need to complete the roadmap approved in Geneva, GNU’s Facebook page said.
All parties are responsible for creating “the appropriate conditions for holding national elections and holding a referendum on the constitution during this year,” Dbeibah said.
For his part, Bashagha said his meeting with Williams touched on efforts to form the proposed government “in a transparent and fair manner.”
He also stressed “his keenness on the stability of the security situation and committing to the constitutional frameworks and timelines set for holding the elections.”

Topics: Libya Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah Fathi Bashagha Stephanie Williams

