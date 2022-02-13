What We Are Reading Today: A Moonless, Starless Sky by Alexis Okeowo

This is a masterful, humane work of literary journalism by New Yorker staff writer Alexis Okeowo — a vivid narrative of Africans, many of them women, who are courageously fighting the odds.
In A Moonless, Starless Sky Okeowo weaves together four narratives that form a powerful tapestry of modern Africa.
This debut book by one of America’s most acclaimed young journalists illuminates the inner lives of ordinary people doing the extraordinary — lives that are too often hidden, underreported, or ignored by the rest of the world, according to a review on goodreads.com.
Writer Lucinda Hawksley answers rapid-fire about great-great-great grandfather Charles Dickens
DUBAI: Feb. 7 marked the 210th birth anniversary of one of 19th-century Britain’s greatest writers. Charles Dickens was a polymath, taking on the roles of journalist, theater performer, philanthropist and, above all, a novelist who gifted the world timeless classics such as “Oliver Twist,” “Great Expectations” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Delving into the injustices of Victorian society, his work has been translated into numerous languages and has never gone out of print. He was so influential that his surname has been turned into a commonly used adjective, “Dickensian.”
His great-great-great granddaughter, Lucinda Hawksley, was recently in Dubai at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, telling Arab News why his writing affects people to this day. “It’s quite incredible how far his fame spread, and still does. Today, wherever I go in the world, I meet people who read Dickens in schools. He does get read all over the world. It’s amazing,” she said.
“He wrote about real situations in real life. When you look at his observations of human nature, he gets its frailties. Human nature doesn’t change — we still have conflict and jealousy. We still have bankers ripping people off, we still have lawyers dying without leaving a will for their family. All these kinds of things are continuing to happen.”
Just like her celebrated ancestor, Hawksley took up a career in writing. She is also an art historian and broadcaster. Aside from writing insightful biographical books about Dickens, she has dedicated her research to women in social and cultural history. Queen Elizabeth II, the 19th-century Pre-Raphaelite model Lizzie Siddal, the British suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst and Princess Louise, Queen Victoria’s artist-daughter, are some of Hawksley’s subjects.
In her latest, pandemic-produced book, “Letters of Great Women,” Hawksley presents 50 fascinating letters penned by some of history’s iconic leaders, royals, social activists, artists, writers, and scientists — from Cleopatra to Virginia Woolf, Jane Austen to Gertrude Bell, the founder of Baghdad’s National Museum of Iraq.
“To be a woman who was educated enough to be able to write — and in particular to write a letter — you needed to be somebody who was very lucky,” Hawksley said. “You needed to be somebody whose parents had thought it was worth educating them, despite the fact they were a girl, and somebody who was deemed important enough that those letters have survived and ended up in archives.”
Lucinda Hawksley answers a rapid-fire Q and A on her ancestor, Charles Dickens.
The first Charles Dickens novel that you read?
“Oliver Twist,” in the children’s version.
A Dickens novel that you re-read is?
“A Tale of Two Cities” and “A Christmas Carol.”
Which Dickens novel would you recommend for someone reading him for the first time?
“A Christmas Carol,” just because it’s shorter, but also if they like a really good story, “Our Mutual Friend” or “Bleak House.”
Is there an aspect of Dickens’ life that is least understood by the public?
His mental health issues and the role that depression played in his life, from childhood onwards.
Through your research, what surprised you the most about Dickens?
The way he was as a father. There was no physical punishment at all in the Dickens family. His children were never smacked, which in the 19th century was extraordinary.
What is your favorite quote from a novel by Dickens?
“Have a heart that never hardens.” (Our Mutual Friend)
What We Are Reading Today: Stolen Focus by Johann Hari
Johann Hari’s book Stolen Focus discusses how technology and modernity are negatively and chronically affecting our brains and behavior.
It focuses on the individual experience of living in this moment, and how modern technology is limiting our choices and personal notions of freedom and consciousness.
This well-researched survey draws attention to important concerns while avoiding simplistic self-improvement recommendations.
Stolen Focus :addresses a wider range of causes but for a single target of concern: namely, how we are losing focus,” said a review in The New York Times.
It said Hari breaks down the many causes of our lack of attention into two categories: Too much and too little. Too much information, stress, surveillance and manipulation, and ADHD diagnoses. Not enough sleep, novel reading, navel gazing and nutritious food. He doesn’t declare algorithms or even digital technology as the single culprit, since “information overload” has been creeping up on us and impairing our focus for some time.
Each potential cause is interrogated in its own chapter, and they all contain interviews with researchers in the chosen topic.
What We Are Reading Today: Paleontology: An Illustrated History by David Bainbridge
Humans have been stumbling upon the petrified remains of ancient animals since prehistoric times, leading to tales of giant dogs, deadly dragons, tree deities, sea serpents, and all manner of strange and marvelous creatures.
In this richly illustrated book, David Bainbridge recounts how legends like these gradually gave rise to the modern science of paleontology, and how this pioneering discipline has reshaped our view of the natural world.
Bainbridge takes readers from ancient Greece to the 18th century, when paleontology began to coalesce into the scientific field we know today, and discusses how contemporary paleontologists use cutting-edge technologies to flesh out the discoveries of past and present.
He brings to life the stories and people behind some of the greatest fossil finds of all time, and explains how paleontology has long straddled the spheres of science and art.
Bainbridge also looks to the future of the discipline, discussing how the rapid recovery of DNA and other genetic material from the fossil record promises to revolutionize our understanding of the origins and evolution of ancient life.
“I am very excited to share the stage with Dr. Rupy Aujla and have a chat about altering traditional recipes for the modern and health-conscious table,” she told Arab News.
“Cooking has always been a nostalgic process of connecting with my roots and a creative outlet to develop new and modern recipes that makes cooking accessible,” added the entrepreneur and social media influencer.
The “Cooking with Zahra” author’s culinary journey started with her online blog in 2010 and soon after she presented her own cooking shows on MBC3 and hosted the fourth season of food and travel documentary “Maggi Diaries” on MBC1.
As a third culture kid, Abdalla said she always struggled to find her identity.
“I was born in London, raised in Vancouver, and lived in Riyadh, Khartoum, Athens, and London. I was neither Eastern nor Western, and I was neither very traditional nor too modern. I always liked living on the fence, in the middle, of all the different polarities.
“The recipes that I share are a celebration of this value system. It truly is a celebration of and respect for tradition and modernity, as well as Eastern and Western culture and food,” she added.
Abdalla’s cookbook is a collection of some of her favorite recipes. But her most-liked dish is her one pot saffron chicken and freekeh.
She said: “I love this recipe because I truly feel like it most represents me. I am half Iranian, my husband is Jordanian, and the flavors and ingredients of this recipe is a marriage of both cultures. In essence it is a traditional recipe prepared in a modern and simple way.”
Abdalla pointed out that food was a wonderful medium “to reminisce on heart-warming memories.”
The culinary world has always been an important aspect of her life. Certain scents, flavors, recipes, and traditions give her comforting and nostalgic memories. “Food is also an expression of love,” she added.
“I would love to see more regional cookbook authors celebrated both regionally and internationally. There are many inspiring and talented chefs and cooks that don’t have the necessary platform to publish their work. It is very rare to meet a regional cookbook author that is not self-published. The investment to write a book can be quite expensive and therefore limiting.”
She said upcoming chefs had to believe in themselves. “Consistency is key in everything you do, because through the process of trial and error and multiple rounds of edits your masterpiece gradually forms.”
Swedish author and lecturer Thomas Erikson’s book “Surrounded by Idiots” is regarded as a practical tool for behavioral science.
It discusses the ways in which individuals can better understand themselves and others for effective communication.
Erikson refers to a profiling method used to define the four types of human behavior, attributing colors to personality and behavioral differences. Red is for those who are assertive, blue for analytical people, yellow for optimists, and green for docile and amicable types.
The book explains different ways of identifying and interacting with various types of people.
A global bestseller, translated into 40 languages, it draws on Erikson’s 20 years of work and experience in improving communication between humans.