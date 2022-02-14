Ireland plans €100m food exports to Saudi Arabia, eyes more shipments to Middle East

RIYADH: Ireland targets exports in excess of €100 million to Saudi Arabia by 2025 amid a wider plan to raise food and drinks shipments to the Middle East.

The plan, which is part of Irish food board Bord Bia’s new three-year strategy, outlines a target of €380 million in Irish food and drinks exports to the wider Middle East region over the next three years, led by dairy and consumer foods, according to a statement.

As a part of this plan, Ireland will also target exports of €85 million to the UAE by 2025.

To support this plan, Charlie McConalogue T.D, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine arrived in the UAE on Feb. 13 accompanied by Ailish Forde, Global Business Development Director, Bord Bia, along with 14 Irish dairy, meat, and prepared consumer food exporters.

Bord Bia identified UAE and Saudi Arabia as priority markets in the region, accounting for a combined 50 percent of current Irish trade in the Gulf region.

In 2021, exports to the Middle East were estimated at €311 million, dominated by dairy, and dairy ingredients at €272 million, followed by prepared consumer foods at €21 million, the statement showed.

"Ireland’s Food Vision 2030 strategy sets a strong ambition for future value growth in Irish agri-food exports to €21 billion by 2030, based on our premium quality, safe and sustainably produced food products, with family farms as the bedrock of our food system. The current market dynamics of the Gulf region, including strong GDP and increased consumer spending power, will make it an increasingly important market for our export-focused food industry," said McConalogue.