LONDON: An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West’s energy watchdog had previously estimated.
“Our balances are now more in line with observed market fundamentals, which underpin the view of traders. We believe the tighter balance for 2021 and 2022 is already reflected in the price of oil and the forward curve,” the IEA told Reuters.
Oil prices have powered toward $100 a barrel in 2022 as fuel demand recovers from a pandemic crash, in a rally that has driven up energy costs worldwide, forcing some businesses to cut output and draining cash from consumers’ pockets.
The IEA on Friday revised up its baseline estimate of global demand by nearly 800,000 barrels per day, just under one percent of the 100 million bpd global oil market, after reassessing the petrochemicals demand in China and Saudi Arabia back to 2007.
Both countries consumed more of the light oil, known as natural gas liquids, that is produced in association with gas. The IEA said the revision helped explain the historical difference between observed and implied inventory changes.
IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022
https://arab.news/zhuys
IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022
LONDON: An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West’s energy watchdog had previously estimated.