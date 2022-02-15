You are here

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022
Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West’s energy watchdog had previously estimated.
“Our balances are now more in line with observed market fundamentals, which underpin the view of traders. We believe the tighter balance for 2021 and 2022 is already reflected in the price of oil and the forward curve,” the IEA told Reuters.
Oil prices have powered toward $100 a barrel in 2022 as fuel demand recovers from a pandemic crash, in a rally that has driven up energy costs worldwide, forcing some businesses to cut output and draining cash from consumers’ pockets.
The IEA on Friday revised up its baseline estimate of global demand by nearly 800,000 barrels per day, just under one percent of the 100 million bpd global oil market, after reassessing the petrochemicals demand in China and Saudi Arabia back to 2007.
Both countries consumed more of the light oil, known as natural gas liquids, that is produced in association with gas. The IEA said the revision helped explain the historical difference between observed and implied inventory changes.
 

Reuters

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world’s most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, showed on Feb. 14.
The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

The donation ranks Musk as America’s second-biggest donor after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates last year, data from the Chronicle of Philanthropy shows.
This move came as the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker in early November.
He said on Twitter that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes in 2021 due to his exercise of stock options set to expire this year.
Musk also traded barbs with politicians Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who called on wealthy people to pay more taxes.
Analysts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock, since shares donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, as they would be if sold.
“His tax benefit would be huge,” said Bob Lord, an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies who studies tax policy.
“He’d save between 40 percent and 50 percent of the $5.7 billion in tax, depending on whether he could take the deduction against his California income and he’d avoid the gains tax he would have to pay if he sold the stock.”
Lord added that Musk might have contributed the stock to intermediaries such as “donor-advised funds,” not outright to charitable groups.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
 

Arab News

Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2 percent, unchanged from last month’s figure, according to official data.

More to follow.

Arab News

  Fertiglobe recorded revenue of $3.31 billion in 2021, a 113 percent rise from 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based nitrogen fertilizer producer Fertiglobe has raised the dividend payout for shareholders to $340 million for the second half of 2022, following an increase in earnings last year. 

A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, Fertiglobe recorded revenue of $3.31 billion in 2021, a 113 percent rise from 2020. The adjusted earnings in 2021 were up by 242 percent to $1.55 billion. 

The adjusted net income of the company in 2021 is $737 million, up from $66 million a year ago. 

Fertiglobe plays a crucial role in transitioning the globe to a cleaner hydrogen economy, it said in a statement. 

It added ammonia has emerged as one of the most promising products to enable the energy transition. 

“We are pleased that we can start returning capital to our shareholders through consistent semi-annual dividends and focus on growing our future cash flows through targeted investments in hydrogen and other growth opportunities,” Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy said.

“Our current order book looks healthy into Q2-2022, and we expect H1-2022 to be strong, driven by attractive farm economics, strong demand in our ammonia end markets, and our globally competitive position,” he added.

The company is a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Dutch fertilizer giant OCI, with ownership stakes of 42 percent and 58 percent respectively. 

Arab News

  The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security company Elm will debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Feb. 16, according to a bourse filing.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering.

The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings, by companies including ACWA Power and stc.

The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range.

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

 

Reuters

  Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Reuters

NEW YORK: Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported bullion’s safe-haven appeal and sparked fears of supply disruption in the palladium market.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,861.20 per ounce after hitting its highest level since Nov. 18. US gold futures gained 1.2 percent to $1,864.70.

“We got a flight to safety going into gold at the moment as equity markets are selling off. We also have a lot of big economic data coming out this week, and the main focus is inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

US stock indexes continued their slide on worries over a higher interest rate environment and after the US warned Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine.

“We believe any further escalation of the situation will deter the Fed from raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March, as this could spark excessive turmoil on the financial markets,” Commerzbank said in a note.

Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation. Markets now await producer prices data for January and minutes from the US central bank’s January monetary policy meeting later this week.

Palladium rose 1.4 percent to $2,338.57 per ounce, having hit an over two-week peak earlier in the session.

Russia is one of the world’s largest palladium-producing countries, and any escalation in its conflict with Ukraine could lead to supply disruptions, analysts said.

“It looks like the percentage of palladium they export as a percentage of the global production is pretty close to 50percent," said Saxo Bank Analyst Ole Hansen. He added that the metal was extremely exposed to any supply reduction from Russia if tensions with Ukraine increased.

Silver rose 0.7 percent to $23.73 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $1,026.50.

