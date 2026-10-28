Yemeni government officials urged the international community to help protect civilians and reopen roads into the city of Taiz as Iran-backed Houthi rebels further tightened their siege of the city.

Taiz province has emerged as a major battlefront in recent weeks, including the city of Taiz — considered a gateway to the country’s south. It has taken in around half of Yemen’s population displaced by the latest fighting, straining limited resources.

The Taiz governor, Nabil Shamsan, said residents had lost access to about 3 million liters (about 793,000 gallons) of water previously available from wells in Wadi Al-Dhubab, which he said is now under Houthi control.

Eshraq Al-Maqtari, a legal affairs minister in Yemen’s internationally recognized government, said more than 2,000 projectiles and explosives fired by the Houthis had struck Taiz city districts in recent days and called for measures to cut off the rebels’ weapon supplies and funding.

Shamsan said fighting had intensified across the province as the Houthis deployed reinforcements to multiple fronts, with the city encircled on all four sides.

Houthis call for evacuation of Aden airport

The Houthi military warned people to immediately evacuate Aden airport, claiming without providing evidence that a Saudi military cargo plane carrying weapons was at the facility.

It was the first time the Houthis issued an evacuation warning for Aden airport. It has been struck a few times this month, most recently by two missiles, with police blaming the Houthis.