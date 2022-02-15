You are here

  • Home
  • Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears

Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears

Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
The messages, sent to another individual suspected of terrorism offenses, Abdalraouf Abdallah, were not traced to Abedi despite them containing two selfie images and his full name. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nxvtv

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears

Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
  • Messages sent by Salman Abedi, identifying him visually and by name, discussed martyrdom
  • Texts sent 3 years before 2017 attack but only passed on to counterterrorism officers afterward
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An inquiry into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing has heard that police viewed messages sent by the bomber, Salman Abedi, discussing martyrdom three years before the attack, but that no action was taken.

The messages, sent to another individual suspected of terrorism offenses, Abdalraouf Abdallah, were not traced to Abedi despite them containing two selfie images and his full name, and the phone used to send them being registered to him.

Abedi’s messages were viewed by police as part of Operation Oliban, a 2014 investigation into people suspected of traveling to the Middle East to join Daesh. 

Abdallah was arrested in Manchester as part of the operation, accused of being a key Daesh “facilitator” in the UK, and personal items including his phone were seized. 

Messages on the phone showed the pair discussing topics including martyrdom and what awaited them afterward.

They exchanged over 1,000 messages between Nov. 5 and Nov. 28, 2014, including one in which Abedi wrote: “Pray in supplication to Allah and ask him for martyrdom every day, on every kneeling I ask my Lord for martyrdom.”

The only time the question of Abedi’s identity was raised in relation to the messages was during Abdallah’s trial, by Prosecutor Max Hill QC, who is now England’s director of public prosecutions. 

It was not until after the bombing three years later that police working on Operation Oliban identified Abedi as having sent the messages to Abdallah, as having visited him while he was in prison, and that Abedi had been watched by MI5 just four months before the exchanges took place. The messages were then turned over to counterterrorism police.

At the inquiry, former Detective Inspector Frank Morris, the senior investigating officer for Operation Oliban, was asked if the correspondence between Abedi and Abdallah should have been handed over to specialist officers when first assessed. “At the time I didn’t think it should have been, but with hindsight, yes obviously,” he said.

Paul Greaney QC told the inquiry: “As far as that inquiry is concerned, (Operation Oliban) did not identify that the (phone) number related to Abedi. That was only discovered after the attack.”

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Manchester Daesh

Related

Bereaved families angry as Manchester bomber’s brother evades inquiry
World
Bereaved families angry as Manchester bomber’s brother evades inquiry
Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity
World
Manchester bomber’s brother, required before inquiry, is denied immunity

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
AP

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
  • South Korea has reshaped its COVID-19 response due to the unprecedented surge
Updated 49 min 58 sec ago
AP
SEOUL: South Korea reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a month Tuesday as US health authorities advised Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a fast-developing omicron surge.
The 61 deaths reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday was the highest daily tally since the 74 reported on Jan. 19, when the country was emerging from an outbreak driven by the delta variant.
While omicron so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike in coming weeks.
The 57,177 new cases reported by the KDCA was another one-day record and more than a 12-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the dominant strain.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel notice for South Korea to level 4, the highest risk, advising Americans to avoid travel to the country or to make sure they are fully vaccinated if traveling is necessary.
Park Hyang, a senior South Korean Health Ministry official, said the country’s hospital resources remain stable, with less than 27 percent of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 currently being occupied.
Officials have expressed cautious hope the country’s high vaccination rate – with nearly 58 percent of a population of more than 51 million having received booster shots – would prevent hospital systems from buckling. They plan to start offering fourth vaccination shots to people at nursing homes and other long-term care settings later this month.
“While unvaccinated people account for only 6 percent of the population 12 years or older, these people have accounted for 62 percent of serious cases and 66.5 percent of the deaths over the past eight weeks,” Park said during a briefing.
South Korea has reshaped its COVID-19 response due to the unprecedented surge. It has significantly eased quarantine restrictions so essential services won’t be disrupted by having huge numbers of people in quarantine. More than 245,000 infected people were being treated at home as of Tuesday, weeks after at-home treatment was made the standard for mild or moderate cases.
Testing practices are also now centered around rapid antigen tests, with the more accurate laboratory tests reserved mostly for high-risk groups. But there are concerns that infected people may falsely test negative and continue to stay out in public, which could worsen the spread of the virus.
“Compared to PCR (lab) tests, rapid antigen testing has limitations in accuracy. Our new testing policy is based on the thinking that such limitations must be tolerated as a tradeoff for detecting serious cases earlier amid a major viral spread like this one,” Health Ministry official Son Youngrae said.

Related

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
World
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
World
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday voted to end early a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces threatened to march on the capital.
Parliament’s decision came after the cabinet last month proposed cutting short the state of emergency in light of changing security conditions in the country.

Topics: Ethiopia Addis Ababa State of emergency

Related

Eager Ethiopia plays host to crisis-wracked African Union
World
Eager Ethiopia plays host to crisis-wracked African Union
Ethiopia army planning to ‘eliminate’ Tigrayan forces, military official says
World
Ethiopia army planning to ‘eliminate’ Tigrayan forces, military official says

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

Russia says it’s ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis
  • At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

MOSCOW: The Kremlin and the West held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, even as Russia appeared to continue preparations for a potential invasion, including moving troops and military hardware closer to its neighbor.
At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis.
The comments seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position and offered some hope that war could be averted, even as Washington, London and other allies kept up their warnings that troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.
The fears stem from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. It has also launched massive military drills in Belarus, an ally that also borders Ukraine.
Russia denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, and Lavrov argued that Moscow should hold more talks, despite the West’s refusal to consider Russia’s main demands.
The talks “can’t go on indefinitely, but I would suggest to continue and expand them at this stage,” Lavrov said, noting that Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures.
Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also wants the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Lavrov said possibilities for talks “are far from being exhausted.”
Putin noted that the West could try to draw Russia into “endless talks” and questioned whether there is still a chance to reach agreement. Lavrov replied that his ministry would not allow the US and its allies to stonewall Russia’s main requests.
The US reacted coolly.
“The path for diplomacy remains available if Russia chooses to engage constructively,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “However, we are clear-eyed about the prospects of that, given the steps Russia is taking on the ground in plain sight.”
US officials said the Russian military continued apparent attack preparations along Ukraine’s borders. A US defense official said small numbers of Russian ground units have been moving out of larger assembly areas for several days, taking up positions closer to the Ukrainian border at what would be departure points if Putin launched an invasion.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not publicly released. CBS News was first to report on the movement of the units.
Maxar Technologies, a commercial satellite imagery company that has been monitoring the Russian buildup, reported increased Russian military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia, including the arrival of helicopters, ground-attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets at forward locations. The photos taken over a 48-hour period also show ground forces leaving their garrisons and combat units moving into convoy formation.
Still, Ukrainian security and defense council chief Oleksiy Danilov downplayed the threat of invasion but warned of the risk of “internal destabilization” by unspecified forces.
“Today we do not see that a large-scale offensive by the Russian Federation can take place either on (Feb.) 16th or the 17th,” he told reporters. “We are aware of the risks that exist in the territory of our country. But the situation is absolutely under control.”
As if to show defiance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday would be a “day of national unity,” calling on the country to display the blue-and-yellow flag and sing the national anthem in the face of “hybrid threats.”
“It is not the first threat the strong Ukrainian people have faced,” Zelenskyy said Monday evening in a video address to the nation. “We’re calm. We’re strong. We’re together.”
The country is preparing nonetheless. Kyiv residents received letters from the mayor urging them “to defend your city,” and signs appeared in apartment buildings indicating the nearest bomb shelter. The capital has about 4,500 such sites, including underground parking garages, subway stations and basements, the mayor said.
Dr. Tamara Ugrich said she stocked up on grains and canned food and prepared an emergency suitcase.
“I don’t believe in war, but on TV the tension is growing every day, and it’s getting harder and harder to keep calm,” she said. “The more we are told not to panic, the more nervous people become.”
In a last-ditch diplomatic effort German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planned to travel to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Putin.
One possible off-ramp emerged this week. Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, pointed at a possibility of Ukraine shelving its NATO bid — an objective that is written into its constitution — if it would avert war with Russia.
Prystaiko later appeared to back away from the idea, but the fact that it was raised at all suggests it is being discussed behind closed doors.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

Related

Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord
Business & Economy
Gold hits 3-month high on Russia-Ukraine discord
Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister
Business & Economy
Geopolitics raising oil prices, but Russia won’t invade Ukraine: UAE energy minister

Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures

Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures

Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong’s COVID-19 measures
  • Authorities have also imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday said a surge of coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources, but defended strict measures that have been imposed.
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city, which remains a nominally autonomous enclave.
Despite its varying success, Hong Kong has stuck with China’s zero-tolerance strategy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for COVID-19.
“So far, our measures to contain the spread of the disease remain legitimate and valid,” Lam told reporters.
“The problem we are facing is given the magnitude, the pace of and the severity of this fifth wave,” Lam said. “It has outgrown our capacity.”
The city reported a record 2,071 new cases on Monday, with that number expected to double on Tuesday with more than 4,500 preliminary positives identified.
Lam added that authorities will designate as quarantine stations new public housing units that have yet to be occupied, along with around 10,000 hotel rooms. Hong Kong requires confirmed coronavirus cases to isolate.
The city’s restrictions extend to limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households, allowing only vaccinated people in shopping malls and supermarkets, and closing places of worship, hair salons and other businesses.
Authorities have also imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have banned public dining after 6 p.m. Schools have extended a suspension of in-class teaching until March 6.
Lam said China’s central government was working to “enhance the capacities at various parts of this anti-epidemic effort,” but ruled out placing Hong Kong under a complete lockdown as has been done in various Chinese cities, where millions of residents have been confined to their homes in recent months.

Topics: Hong Kong COVID-19 restrictions virus

Related

Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge
World
Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge
Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
World
Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful
  • Today, the sight of armed Taliban fighters roaming the street still jars and frightens residents
  • Women are back in their jobs in the health and education ministries, as well as at Kabul International airport, often next to men
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule.
The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of the educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam and during its previous rule in the late 1990s barred girls from school and women from work .
Tuesday marks six months since the Afghan capital of Kabul was ceded to the Taliban with the sudden and secret departure of the country’s US-backed president. The takeover of Kabul had been preceded by a months-long Taliban military campaign to take control of provincial areas, many of which fell with hardly a fight.
Today, the sight of armed Taliban fighters roaming the street still jars and frightens residents. But women have returned to the streets, and many young men have put on Western clothes again after initially shedding them for the traditional shalwar kameez, the long shirt and baggy pants favored by the Taliban.
Unlike in the 1990s, the Taliban are allowing some women to work. Women are back in their jobs in the health and education ministries, as well as at Kabul International airport, often next to men. But women are still waiting to return to work in other ministries. Thousands of jobs have been lost in the economic downward spiral, and women have been hit hardest.
The Taliban have cracked down on women’s protests and harassed journalists, including briefly detaining two foreign journalists working with the UN refugee agency last week.
On Monday, the detention of some young men selling heart-shaped flowers in recognition of Valentine’s Day was a stark reminder that the new all-male religion-driven administration has no tolerance for Western ideas of romance.
Girls in grades 1-6 have been going to school, but those in the higher grades are still locked out in most parts of the country. The Taliban promised all girls will be in school after the Afghan new year at the end of March. Universities are gradually reopening and private universities and schools never closed.
Poverty is deepening. Even those who have money have a hard time accessing it. At banks, lines are long as residents wait for hours, sometimes even days, to withdraw a limit of $200 a week.
More than $9 billion in Afghanistan’s foreign assets were frozen after the Taliban takeover. Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that promised $3.5 billion — out of $7 billion of Afghanistan’s assets frozen in the United States — would be given to families of America’s 9/11 victims. The other $3.5 billion would be freed for Afghan aid.
Afghans across the political spectrum have decried the order, accusing the US of taking money that belongs to Afghans.
The Taliban have campaigned for international recognition of their all-male, all-Taliban government, but they are being pressed to create an inclusive administration and guarantee the rights of women and religious minorities.
Graeme Smith, a senior consultant for the International Crisis Group’s Asia Program, warned against using sanctions, saying that would backfire.
“Keeping economic pressure on the Taliban will not get rid of their regime, but a collapsing economy could lead to more people fleeing the country, sparking another migration crisis” he said. He also noted that this round of Taliban rule “probably ranks as the most peaceful six-month period that Afghanistan has enjoyed in four decades.”
The Taliban have re-opened the country’s passport office, which is clogged with thousands of people a day. The Taliban have promised Afghans they can travel but only with proper documents. Those trying to leave seem largely driven by fear of a failing economy or the desire for greater freedom in a more liberal society.
Several officials linked to the former US-backed government have returned. One of the returnees, former ambassador Omar Zakhilwal, said he encountered no rancor from the Taliban.
He said he hoped that the Taliban will “find the courage” to open their ranks, guarantee minorities a say in the government and go further to guarantee rights of all Afghans.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul Taliban

Related

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
HSBC, Barclays still funding fossil fuel projects despite green pledges: ShareAction report
HSBC, Barclays still funding fossil fuel projects despite green pledges: ShareAction report
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
Coinbase Super Bowl ad briefly crashes app, shares slip: Crypto Moves
Coinbase Super Bowl ad briefly crashes app, shares slip: Crypto Moves
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin case against New York Times regardless of jury verdict
Palin's lawsuit against the New York Times (NYT) was dismissed after the judge stated that Palin failed to show that the NYT acted with "actual malice." (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.