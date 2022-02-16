Saudi Fund for Development launches raft of development projects in Djibouti

RIYADH: A delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development is on a visit to Djibouti to lay the foundation stone for a raft of water, transportation, housing and urban development development projects financed by the fund.
The SFD delegation, headed by CEO Sultan Al-Marshad, held talks with Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh to discuss the development projects and to follow up on the progress of their implementation, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Guelleh praised the Kingdom’s efforts through SFD in supporting development projects in Djibouti in all vital sectors, which helps achieve the sustainable development goals and contributes to improving society and the economy.
Al-Marshad said the Kingdom and its people were keen to contribute to development relations through vital projects with Djibouti.
SFD has provided Djibouti with 15 soft loans to help finance 13 development projects in the water, energy, health, roads and education sectors, with a total of $305 million, among other projects.
