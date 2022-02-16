Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym

BEIRUT: It has been six years since the launch of Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar’s womenswear label, Thym, a couture and ready-to-wear clothing brand that exudes femininity.
Zaatar, the creative behind the brand, developed an interest in fashion from an early age. Shortly after graduating from the ESMOD fashion school in Beirut in 2009, she went on to hone her newly acquired design skills at fellow Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s Beirut atelier, in the creative department.
After cutting her teeth there for seven years, the Beirut-born creative went on to launch her own label in April 2016. But it was not without its challenges.
She told Arab News: “The first three years were a bit harder, trying to figure out how and what to do.
“We launched our first collection just for friends and family, and for ourselves. We didn’t really think later on where we were going. And then bit by bit we arrived. We’re here now,” she said.
Today, she counts Egyptian actresses Amina Khalil and Tara Emad among fans of her creations.
Thym offers custom dresses in addition to a ready-to-wear line with Zaatar’s pieces both sporty chic and evening ready.
She also designs bridalwear, offering embellished wedding dresses and fairytale-worthy gowns on a custom, made-to-order basis.
She noted that she liked to stay on trend but tried to think outside the box while staying true to her brand DNA. “Sometimes, I get inspired by a moment more than something. It could be a woman on the street or a song, or a story I went through,” she added.
In addition to clothing, Thym also offers a range of accessories, in particular, earrings.
Zaatar said: “Earrings, I feel, are always the final touch to accentuate the look. I am the type who can’t go out of the house if I am not wearing earrings, I feel undressed.”
She added that the homegrown brand’s ethos was simple: It existed to celebrate each and every woman. Versatile, complex, and multifaceted, Thyme attempts to offer something for everyone, or as Zaatar pointed out, she aims to dress women from all walks of life, “one piece at a Thym.”