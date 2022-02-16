You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym

Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym

Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym
Rebecca Zaatar launched her womenswear label in 2016. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qxb4

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym

Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

BEIRUT: It has been six years since the launch of Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar’s womenswear label, Thym, a couture and ready-to-wear clothing brand that exudes femininity.
Zaatar, the creative behind the brand, developed an interest in fashion from an early age. Shortly after graduating from the ESMOD fashion school in Beirut in 2009, she went on to hone her newly acquired design skills at fellow Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s Beirut atelier, in the creative department.

After cutting her teeth there for seven years, the Beirut-born creative went on to launch her own label in April 2016. But it was not without its challenges.
She told Arab News: “The first three years were a bit harder, trying to figure out how and what to do.
“We launched our first collection just for friends and family, and for ourselves. We didn’t really think later on where we were going. And then bit by bit we arrived. We’re here now,” she said.
Today, she counts Egyptian actresses Amina Khalil and Tara Emad among fans of her creations.
Thym offers custom dresses in addition to a ready-to-wear line with Zaatar’s pieces both sporty chic and evening ready.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by THYM (@t_h_y_m)

She also designs bridalwear, offering embellished wedding dresses and fairytale-worthy gowns on a custom, made-to-order basis.
She noted that she liked to stay on trend but tried to think outside the box while staying true to her brand DNA. “Sometimes, I get inspired by a moment more than something. It could be a woman on the street or a song, or a story I went through,” she added.
In addition to clothing, Thym also offers a range of accessories, in particular, earrings.
Zaatar said: “Earrings, I feel, are always the final touch to accentuate the look. I am the type who can’t go out of the house if I am not wearing earrings, I feel undressed.”
She added that the homegrown brand’s ethos was simple: It existed to celebrate each and every woman. Versatile, complex, and multifaceted, Thyme attempts to offer something for everyone, or as Zaatar pointed out, she aims to dress women from all walks of life, “one piece at a Thym.”

 

 

Topics: thym rebecca zaatar

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set
  • Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico
  • The “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the film's producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: The family of a cinematographer shot and killed on the set of the film “Rust” is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie’s producers for wrongful death, their attorneys said Tuesday.
Lawyers for the family of Halyna Hutchins announced the lawsuit filed in New Mexico in the name of Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, and their son, Andros, at a Los Angeles news conference.
At least three other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot.
The “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the film’s producers “led to the death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish said.
A video created by the attorneys showed an animated recreation of the shooting.
Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during the setup for the filming of a scene for the western in New Mexico on Oct. 21 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza.
Baldwin has said he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction and it went off without him pulling the trigger.
The attorneys said in the video that Baldwin had turned down training for the kind of gun draw he was doing when he shot Hutchins.
It said industry standards call for using a rubber or similar prop gun during the setup that was happening, and there was no call for a real gun.
Last month, nearly three months after the shooting, Baldwin turned over his cellphone to authorities in his home state of New York. They gathered information from the phone and provided it to Santa Fe County investigators, who had obtained a warrant for it.
Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.
Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged in the shooting.
The film’s script supervisor and its lead camera operator, both of whom were standing a few feet away when Hutchins was shot, each filed a lawsuit over the trauma they went through.
And the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was named as a defendant in those lawsuits and blamed by some for the shooting, filed her own suit saying an ammunition supplier created dangerous conditions by including live ammunition in a box that was supposed to include only dummy rounds.
In an interview with ABC News in December, Baldwin said he felt incredible sadness over the shooting, but not guilt.
“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said.
He said Hutchins had asked him to point the gun just off camera and toward her armpit before it went off.
“I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”
He called Hutchins “somebody who was loved by everybody and admired by everybody who worked with her.”
Hutchins, 42, grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.
On her Instagram page, Hutchins identified herself as a “restless dreamer” and “adrenaline junkie.”
In a 2019 interview with American Cinematographer, which named her one of the year’s rising stars, she described herself as an “army brat” drawn to movies because “there wasn’t that much to do outside.” She would document herself parachuting and exploring caves, among other adventures, and through her work with British filmmakers, became “fascinated with storytelling based on real characters.”

Topics: Alec Baldwin cinematographer Rust Halyna Hutchins

Related

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin not ruled out: DA
World
Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin not ruled out: DA
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer
World
Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer

Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla

Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla
Updated 15 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla

Comedian Russell Peters to take to the stage in AlUla
  • Peters will be the first comedian to play at the award-winning Al-Maraya Theater, which is the world’s largest mirrored building
  • Peters has set attendance records at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Sydney Opera House, and the O2 Arena in London
Updated 15 February 2022
Mai Almarzoogi

JEDDAH: Canadian funnyman Russell Peters will take to the stage for the first stand-up comedy show in AlUla, which is located in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18.

Peters will be the first comedian to play at the award-winning Al-Maraya Theater, which is the world’s largest mirrored building.

The theater has a seating capacity of 500 and makes a more intimate setting for Peters, who has set attendance records at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Sydney Opera House, and the O2 Arena in London, where he broke the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

The one-night show is from his “Act Your Age” world tour and it will be the comedian’s first appearance at the Kingdom’s UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

But it is not his first time performing in the country as he previously did a gig in 2016 in Riyadh during his “Almost Famous” world tour.

He took to his social media accounts to announce his return to the Saudi stage: “Saudi Arabia, I’m back! I’ll be performing for One Night Only at Maraya, AlUla as the first comic to play at this Award Winning venue during the AlUla Arts Festival!” I am thrilled, excited, and honored!!!”

He also shared news of his upcoming gig with his 3.9 million Twitter followers.

His act takes a comedic approach to culture, aging, and the current state of the world.

Peters started performing stand-up comedy at the age of 19 in Canada and has since been performing in several countries.

He has also scooped several awards, with his achievements including an Emmy, a Peabody and a Gemini award. 

Peters was also recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 best comedians.

The AlUla theater has hosted major international stars, including Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, and singers Alicia Keys and Enrique Iglesias.

Maraya, meaning mirrors, is a state-of-the-art structure that serves as a multi-purpose venue. It is covered with 9,740-mirrored panels that reflect the dramatic landscape of AlUla.

His show is part of the AlUla Arts Festival, which began on Feb. 13 and runs until March 31. This festival falls under the umbrella of the two-month AlUla Moments event.

Topics: Russell Peters AlUla Al-Maraya Theater

Related

Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla
Lifestyle
Comedian Russell Peters to take mic in AlUla
Special AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions video
Lifestyle
AlUla Arts Festival: Saudi Arabia’s cultural oasis hosts a packed season of international exhibitions

Karen Wazen, Madiyah Al-Sharqi team up on another capsule collection

Karen Wazen, Madiyah Al-Sharqi team up on another capsule collection
Karen Wazen x Madiyah Al Sharqi Spring 2022 collection. Supplied
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Karen Wazen, Madiyah Al-Sharqi team up on another capsule collection

Karen Wazen, Madiyah Al-Sharqi team up on another capsule collection
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Following a highly successful partnership last year, Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen and Emirati womenswear designer Madiyah Al-Sharqi have again joined forces for a second capsule collection.

The 1970s-inspired collection features 16 light and playful ready-to-wear looks in a neutral color palette of soft pinks and pastels.

For the new offering, Wazen dipped into the archives of Al-Sharqi’s previous collections to choose her favorite pieces before building off of them and adding her own personal touch.

Karen Wazen x Madiyah Al Sharqi Spring 2022 collection. Supplied 

The collection, which is available to shop online on Middle Eastern e-tailer Ounass, is punctuated with feminine and asymmetrical silhouettes.

The collection is built off asymmetrical dresses and coordinated sets such as skirts and halter tops, cropped shorts with buttoned short-sleeved shirts, and wide-legged pants with oversized tops. Flowy, flirty, and comfortable seem to be the central themes for the chic capsule collection.

Wazen took to her Instagram to launch the collection that will be available online and at a few select stores throughout the Emirates. Writing on the social networking platform, she said: “We’re so excited to share this with you. We hope you love it as much as you loved our first collection.”

The Dubai-based fashionista is one of the most influential figures in the region, boasting more than 7 million Instagram followers. In addition, the mother-of-three is also an eyewear designer and has an eponymous sunglasses brand that launched in 2018.

Karen Wazen x Madiyah Al Sharqi Spring 2022 collection. Supplied 

Al-Sharqi is the daughter of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, the ruler of Fujairah, in the UAE, and launched her eponymous label in 2012. Since then, she has boomed in the region and globally.

Wazen and Al-Sharqi last year collaborated on a 28-piece ready-to-wear capsule collection.

Topics: Karen Wazen Madiyah Al-Sharqi

Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia’s street style turns heads at New York Fashion Week

Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia’s street style turns heads at New York Fashion Week
Faouzia arriving at Carolina Herrera’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear show. Getty
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia’s street style turns heads at New York Fashion Week

Canadian-Moroccan singer Faouzia’s street style turns heads at New York Fashion Week
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: New York Fashion Week is in full swing and the Canadian-Moroccan singer and songwriter Faouzia has been spotted all over the city in show-stopping styles.

The 21-year-old music sensation has attended plenty of shows, including US luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear showcase on Monday where she was sat front row.

For the occasion, Faouzia turned heads in a beige knee-length coat which she paired with crocodile-skin boots. She topped off her look with large dangling earrings along with a matching necklace and a bracelet.

She then changed into a full Versace look as she celebrated Valentine’s Day later that evening.

Faouzia at Tory Burch. Getty

The Casablanca-born singer also attended Tory Burch and Christian Cowan’s shows.

For Cowan’s show, Faouzia championed Uncuffed Leather’s peplum corset, a skirt from M.M.LaFleur, and a tiger-print blazer by Cowan.

Among the multiple looks she pulled off, Faouzia wore a monogram Marc Jacobs outfit as she headed to fittings in the city.

With the help of her stylist, V. Smith., she is one of the most interesting new faces on the fashion circuit to watch in 2022.

On Instagram, she consistently offers her 1.8 million fans a closer look at her inventive outfits.

Faouzia FROW at Christian Cowan. Getty

But the crooner’s love of fashion goes beyond social media. In November, Faouzia attended Chanel’s Cruise 2022 show in Dubai and to mark her first front-row experience, wore a Chanel monogrammed velvet look before she hit the stage with US singer John Legend wearing the Parisian house’s iconic tweed suit.

NYFW is one of the most important calendar events on the fashion circuit for celebrities, models, and influencers around the world.

Among the international stars – such as actresses Katie Holmes, Zazie Beetz, and Amanda Seyfried – who attended the city’s fashion week were a number of Arab influencers. Saudi blogger Model Roz, Palestinian influencer Maria Alia, and French-Algerian blogger Lena Mahfouf, all displayed striking street-style looks over the past week.

Alia sat front row at New York-based label Altuzarra’s show, which part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid walked for on Monday.

Model Roz, who was born in Jubail and raised in Riyadh, attended the Private Policy and Christian Cowan’s fashion show, while Mahfouf, who boasts 3.5 million Instagram followers, went to Tory Burch.

Topics: Faouzia

French-Algerian model of the moment Loli Bahia takes New York Fashion Week by storm

French-Algerian model of the moment Loli Bahia takes New York Fashion Week by storm
Loli Bahia at Proenza Schouler fall 2022 ready-to-wear. Getty
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

French-Algerian model of the moment Loli Bahia takes New York Fashion Week by storm

French-Algerian model of the moment Loli Bahia takes New York Fashion Week by storm
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Loli Bahia is the breakout model to look out for this fashion month.

Following a stellar Paris Haute Couture Week — where she walked for the likes of Fendi, Alaia, and Valentino — the French-Algerian rising star jetted off to the Big Apple, where she has also been taking New York Fashion Week by storm.

The 19-year-old has appeared in a number of fall 2022 ready-to-wear shows in the city that never sleeps over the past few days, including Altuzarra, Khaite, Proenza Schouler, and Tory Burch.

Bahia kicked things off at US label Proenza Schouler wearing loose granulated black leather pants with a strapless black peplum top.

And she was not the only model of Arab heritage to walk the runway. Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid donned a hooded black peplum turtleneck with a statement large gold brooch. The look was paired with an oversized black tote bag and grey to khaki loose-fitting trousers.

Loli Bahia at Altuzarra fall 2022 ready-to-wear. Getty

Bahia went on to join the likes of Hadid’s sister Gigi on the runways of Khaite and Altuzarra.

At Khaite, Paris-born Bahia stormed the runway in a black long-sleeved fringed dress with matching black kitten heels and rectangular sunglasses.

Soon after, she went on to open the Altuzarra Fall 2022 show in a floor-length, baggy grey skirt, striped sweater, long beige coat, a balaclava, and a tweed tote bag.

The teenager is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand models in the industry having become a runway fixture in just a couple of months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion month, where she walked in 65 shows.

The 19-year-old walked for Tory Burch fall 2022 ready-to-wear. Getty

She has taken to the catwalks for a multitude of prestigious fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino.

Signed to Women Management Paris, she made her runway debut in 2020 at the Louis Vuitton fall 2021 show and went on to star in the Parisian fashion luxury house’s campaign for fall last year.

She has also featured in numerous campaigns for high-end fashion labels including Saint Laurent, and Max Mara, and has appeared in and on covers of prestigious fashion publications such as Vogue Italia.

Topics: Loli Bahia

Latest updates

Britishvolt receives $5.4m funding from Glencore for its first EV plant in the UK
Britishvolt receives $5.4m funding from Glencore for its first EV plant in the UK
Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym
Lebanese designer Rebecca Zaatar celebrates 6 years of Thym
OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Global energy demand expected to rise 28 percent by 2045: OPEC director
Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon
Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab clash in Riyadh Derby as Al-Ittihad threaten to disappear over the horizon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.