You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage

Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage

Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cy73

Updated 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage

Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage
Updated 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund is considering a $1.5 billion green powered desalination plant with UAE-based Metito Holdings Ltd, Scatec ASA, and Orascom Construction, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the Middle Eastern country aims to curb projected water shortages as a result of the major hydropower dam that Ethiopia is filling on the main tributary.

The project is expected to follow a build, own, operate and transfer system, Bloomberg reported, citing Metito’s managing director for Africa, Karim Madwar. 

The talks between Egypt and the three firms include a 400MW solar power plant as well as a desalination plant that is capable of processing from 1 to 2 million cubic meters on a daily basis.

The North African country is also considering floating mobile desalination plants.

Egypt has dedicated a total of $2.5 billion to construct over a dozen green powered plants by 2025.

Topics: Egypt desalination plants

Related

Special Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy
Middle-East
Egypt studying seawater-desalination projects using renewable energy

Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit

Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit

Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE cooling services provider Empower has reported a net profit of 936 million dirham ($254 million) for 2021, an increase of 4 percent compared to last year, as it confirmed plans for an initial public offering.

Following the results, Empower intends to be listed on the Dubai market during the fourth quarter of this year, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of the company, told CNBC.

Empower’s revenue stood at 2.464 billion dirham, with a growth of 9.3 percent compared to 2020.

Shafar claimed 2021 was a landmark year in the history of Empower at every level due to numerous factors, primarily to a strategic business model that includes investing in infrastructure and adopting innovative practices.

Topics: Empower

Related

Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 
Business & Economy
Dubai cooling firm Tabreed to invest $200m in Singapore project 

Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports

Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 5 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports

Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports
  • The IITFC was established in 2008 as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group
Updated 5 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt signed a $1.5 billion agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., known as IITFC, to fund and support importing petroleum and supply commodities, the CEO said to Asharq. 

Hani Sonbol added that the funding will be divided between $800 million for petroleum commodities and $700 million for supply commodities.

The IITFC was established in 2008 as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

In support of Egypt's efforts to double its exports, the corporation provided it with $2.7 billion in financing during 2021. 

 

Topics: economy

Related

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals
Business & Economy
Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals

Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister

Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister

Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt will launch a new tender to import wheat next week as it prepares for possible grain market disturbance in the light of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. 

Egypt, as the world’s largest wheat importer, imported around 13 million tons in 2020, at a value of $3.2 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The threat of war between both countries poses a risk on international grain markets, as both nations account for almost a third of wheat and barley exports and a fifth of corn trade. 

Ali Moselhi, Egypt’s minister of supply and internal trade, revealed the move to Asharq.

Despite the new measure, Egypt still expects the volume of wheat imports to decrease to 5.3 million tons in 2022, down from 5.5 million tons in 2021.

This will be supported by an increase in local production, Ali Moselhi added.

 

Topics: Egypt wheat

Related

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals
Business & Economy
Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals

TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell

TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 21 min 44 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell

TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell
Updated 21 min 44 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: As stocks continued to rise, Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, finished higher for the third straight session.

As of Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. Saudi time, TASI closed 1.17 percent higher at 12,495 points, while Nomu, the parallel market, gained 0.53 percent to 25,287 points.

Digital security firm Elm Co. was the top gainer, soaring 30 percent on its market debut. East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry was the top faller with a 2.58 percent decline.
 
Advanced Petrochemical Co. gained 0.40 percent, as it received approval for a SR2.6 billion capital increase through bonus shares.

The Arabian Pipes Co. edged up 2.44 percent, following recommendation to reduce its capital by 75 percent.

National Gas and Industrialization Co, or GASCO, gained 2.48 percent after it announced a deal to buy 55 percent of Best Gas Carrier Co. for SR29 million.

Stocks of oil giant Aramco finished the day 1.21 percent higher.

Tourism Enterprise Co., known as Shams, rose by 9.95 percent after its capital was increased by 1,000 percent to support its growth.

Among the financial sectors, Al Rajhi Bank gained 2.18 percent, while Alinma Bank gained 2.57 percent.

In the energy market, oil prices were up. US WTI crude reached $93.43 a barrel, while Brent crude sold for $94.78 a barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

Related

Saudi sports-tech Grintafy raises $2.1m in a bridge round
Business & Economy
Saudi sports-tech Grintafy raises $2.1m in a bridge round

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals

Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Egypt is expecting from $7.5 to $8 billion worth of foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, Petroleum Minister Tarek el Molla said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Exports of liquefied gas witnessed a significant increase last year amid rising prices, he revealed.

A “buffer” by the North African country’s government is being implemented to convert usage from gasoline to compressed natural gas, or CNG, among consumers to avoid political consequences of soaring prices for the time being, El Molla said in an interview with CNBC.

This comes as the price of a cubic meter of CNG is almost half the price of a liter of gasoline, he disclosed.

The country has been experiencing a rise in conversion rates over the past three years, he added.

Topics: Oil gas Egypt

Related

Egypt to pump $318m to install 5,000 telecom towers, says minister
Business & Economy
Egypt to pump $318m to install 5,000 telecom towers, says minister

Latest updates

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage
Egypt mulling $1.5bn green desalination plant with UAE-based firms to avoid water shortage
Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit
Cooling services firm Empower plans Dubai IPO after reporting $254m profit
Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports
Egypt, IITFC sign a $1.5bn agreement to fund petroleum imports
Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister
Egypt to launch new wheat import tender amid Russia/Ukraine fears: minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.