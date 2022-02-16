Saudi workforce rate hits 50%, reveals minister

RIYADH: The number of Saudis in the labor market currently exceeds 1.9 million, the minister of human resources and social development said during the Periodic Government Communication press briefing.

The ministry launched the labor market strategy two years ago to enhance the “economic participation” of citizens, which was 40 percent at the beginning of the vision, aiming to reach 60 percent by 2030, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi said.

“Today, we are halfway through, we reached 50 percent, which indicates that we are on the right path,” he added.

Saudi Arabia aims to be among the top 20 countries in the labor market efficiency index by 2030.

The Kingdom plans to launch 30 nationalization decisions for new professions such as quality management and project management during 2022, the minister said.

In 2021, the government has spent over SR10 billion to employ Saudis in the private sector to enable young people to enter the labor market, he added.