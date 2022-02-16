You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtgmj

Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI

Aramco deal pushes Saudi Arabia’s PIF up in global ranking: SWFI
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund moved up in the global ranking to become the 6th biggest sovereign wealth fund with $580 billion in assets under management.
It witnessed the boost following the transfer of a 4 percent stake of Saudi Aramco, Forbes reported citing data released by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Institute, or SWFI. 
 According to the Forbes report, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund earlier ranked 8th worldwide, with $480 billion in assets under management. 
Global rating agency Moody’s has given the PIF the fifth-highest credit rating, while Fitch Ratings gave the fund a rating of A with a stable outlook.
Moody’s described the share transfer of Saudi Aramco to the PIF as credit positive as it increased the fund’s assets under management. 
The transaction will also improve the fund’s sector diversification, and will add an asset that regularly pays dividends to its portfolio, Moody’s said. 
The Norwegian State Pension Fund topped the list with $1.4 trillion in assets followed by the China Investment Corp. with assets worth $1.22 trillion. 
The Kuwait Investment Authority was ranked third with $737.9 billion, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with $698 billion and then Hong Kong Monetary Authority Fund in the 5th position. 

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia Global ranking SWFI

Related

Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco’s shares are moved to the PIF
Business & Economy
Saudi Crown Prince says 4% of Aramco’s shares are moved to the PIF

No ‘immediate solution’ to high oil prices

No ‘immediate solution’ to high oil prices
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

No ‘immediate solution’ to high oil prices

No ‘immediate solution’ to high oil prices
  • OPEC head decries lack of investment in oil and gas industry
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

RIYADH: There is no “immediate solution” to high oil prices, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, president of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, said on Wednesday.

The oil-producing countries’ capacity to increase crude supply is curtailed by a lack of investment in the industry, said Itoua, who is also Congo’s minister of hydrocarbons.

Itoua was addressing an energy conference in Riyadh.

The forum, which included speakers from OPEC, the International Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum, presented varying forecasts for oil demand and discussed energy security and market stability.

Yet from the outset, the wider debate on how the world should best transition away from fossil fuels and other sources of carbon emissions that pollute the air played out as speakers gave their remarks. Major oil-producing nations, like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have long argued that a rapid energy transition away from the fossil fuels that they continue to rely on for revenue will impact global economic growth and hurt the world’s poorest.

“We are not on track. So how should policymakers respond to this dilemma? The reality is that 80 percent of the world’s energy needs continue to be met by fossil fuels,” said Joseph McMonigle, secretary-general of the Saudi-based International Energy Forum that hosted the symposium.

The IEF is the largest organiza-tion of energy ministers, with 71 member states, including the US.

McMonigle said global energy demand has “roared back” to pre-pandemic levels, but that investments in oil and gas are not back to where they were before the COVID-19 crisis.

“Disinvestment in energy supply will not deliver a just and orderly transition and cannot be a response to the climate crisis,” he said, arguing that countries should invest in both greener forms of energy as well as fossil fuels.

Topics: oil prices OPEC International Energy Forum (IEF)

Related

OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Business & Economy
OPEC+ need to step up oil production, warns IEA director
Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb to 7-year highs on supply disruption fears

Airbnb posts record revenue, quarterly bookings to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Airbnb posts record revenue, quarterly bookings to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Airbnb posts record revenue, quarterly bookings to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Airbnb posts record revenue, quarterly bookings to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Posting record revenue in 2021, Airbnb has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries in the struggling travel industry that is trying to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Francisco-based home-rental giant said it expects exponential booking this year as well, which may even exceed the pre-pandemic level in the first quarter that ends on March 31, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

The company expects $1.48 billion in revenues in the first quarter  higher than the estimated average. Airbnb said it has 6 million active listings now, while it was 5.6 million a year ago.

“We had our best year in the company’s history despite still being in the midst of a pandemic,” Brian Chesky, co-founder, and chief executive of Airbnb said on a call with analysts. 

Topics: Airbnb travel industry revenue Pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and CVC Capital Partners are among the bidders for a stake in Alshaya Group’s Starbucks Corp. franchise, Bloomberg reported. 

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Mubadala Investment Co. have also submitted separate non-binding offers to buy 30 percent stake in Starbucks Corp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is handling the selling process on behalf of the Kuwaiti conglomerate. 

Sources who wished to stay anonymous told Bloomberg that owners of Starbucks franchise have valued the business at $15 billion. However, prospective buyers value it at around $11 billion. 

GIC Pte. and Temasek Holdings Pte. and Dubai Holding LLC are other companies who have expressed interest to buy shares of Starbucks, as per the source. 

Alshaya, founded in 1890 is touted to be the oldest company in Kuwait. Starbucks, based in Seattle is Alshaya’s biggest franchise. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF Starbucks

South Korea, Iran discuss resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds

South Korea, Iran discuss resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

South Korea, Iran discuss resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds

South Korea, Iran discuss resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and Iran have held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds held in the East Asian nation, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korea was previously one of Iran’s leading Asian oil customers. The move coincides with negotiations resuming in Vienna to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Tehran has repeatedly demanded the release of about $7 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions.

“Our side expressed hope for the resolution of issues related to sanctions such as the transfer of frozen funds upon the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) now underway in Vienna,” a South Korean statement said, using the full name of the nuclear accord.

The Iranian side stressed the importance of an early resolution of the matter of the frozen funds, it added.

Iran and South Korea are also discussing the trading of crude oil and oil products, on the condition sanctions are lifted as progress is made in nuclear negotiations, the statement said.

Previously South Korean oil buyers chiefly imported condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil, from Iran.

In Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran saw the talks as a possible indicator of attempts to re-establish trade ties with South Korea.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude buyer, imported a total of 12.6 million tons of crude in January against 10.3 million tons a year ago, preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.

Topics: South Korea Iran

PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector

PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector

PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned digital security company Elm plans to cooperate with the private sector in the field of digital solutions, “as it is the largest beneficiary of the data we provide in the form of services,” its CEO told Asharq. 

The firm is studying a number of acquisitions as well, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said, adding it will not sell data directly. 

This comes as Elm seeks to expand by focusing on entering new markets and establishing new partnerships, Al-Jadhai said. 

Having raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, the company made its market debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Wednesday. 

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Topics: PIF Elm digital solutions

Related

Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut
Business & Economy
Shares in PIF-led digital security firm Elm jump 30% on Saudi debut

Latest updates

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE are ‘terrorist actions’: Kosovo PM
Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaking to Arab News’ Faisal J. Abbas during an exclusive interview at his office in Pristina to mark the 14th Independence Day of Kosovo. (AN Photo/Ziyad Alarfaj)
Saudi, Chilean ministers discuss developing bilateral cooperation
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir held talks with with Acting Chilean Foreign Minister Carolina Valdivia. (Saudi MOFA)
Saudis get firsthand experience of Squid Game survival drama
Saudis get firsthand experience of Squid Game survival drama
House of Islamic Arts takes visitors on a cultural voyage of discovery through history
House of Islamic Arts takes visitors on a cultural voyage of discovery through history
Muslim nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo are making a big mistake, says PM Albin Kurti
Prime Minister Albin Kurti, seen here in his Pristina office, says Kosovo’s youthful Muslim population makes it a natural ally of countries in the Gulf, most notably Saudi Arabia. (AN Photo/Ziad Alarfaj)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.