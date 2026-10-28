DUBAI: Experienced Namibia coach Oscar Nauhaus will take charge of the UAE Women’s National Team from next month.

The 38-year-old brings over 10 years of coaching experience across grassroots, high-performance, and international cricket. Most recently, Nauhaus served as high-performance manager at Cricket Namibia, where he focused on developing young talent and supporting players through the national pathways.

Nauhaus’ international experience includes coaching Namibia’s under-19 men’s team to qualification for the 2024 ICC U-19 World Cup and being part of the support staff of the Namibian national men’s team at the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

With a background in sports science, Nauhaus has been instrumental in player development, building positive team environments and helping individuals grow both on and off the field.

He was selected for the role after a thorough recruitment process in which the Emirates Cricket Board received more than 100 applications from around the world.

Nauhaus also brings valuable experience of cricket in the UAE, having previously worked at Zayed Cricket Academy in Abu Dhabi and with Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. He will travel to Dubai next week for the commencement of his stint.

Nauhaus commented recently: “It is indeed a great honor to take charge of the incredibly talented UAE Women’s National Cricket Team that has produced some fantastic performances in recent times. UAE cricket is surely on the rise exemplified by the team’s fine performances in the Women’s Asia Cup.

“I am grateful to the Emirates Cricket Board for selecting me for this prestigious role. I am excited to start my stint and eagerly look forward to joining the team in Dubai. My aim will be to build further on the good work done by my predecessor and take the team to the next level.”