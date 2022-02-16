Saudi, Chilean ministers discuss developing bilateral cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir held talks with Acting Chilean Foreign Minister Carolina Valdivia in the capital, Santiago, during his official visit to the South American country.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations and aspects of cooperation, and ways to support and enhance them to serve both countries, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments.
Al-Jubeir also met with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo earlier on Wednesday in the capital Asuncion, where they discussed bilateral relations at all levels.
Al-Jubeir is on a whirlwind tour of South America, which also saw him visit Uruguay on Tuesday.
Job ad for 30 women train drivers in Saudi Arabia gets 28,000 applicants
Saudi Arabia has been gradually opening opportunities for women who were not allowed to drive in the Kingdom until 2018
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters
MADRID: A job advert to recruit 30 female train drivers in Saudi Arabia has attracted 28,000 applicants, highlighting the scale demand as the kingdom opens up more opportunities to women.
Spanish railway operator Renfe said on Wednesday an online assessment of academic background and English language skills had helped it to reduce the number of candidates by around a half, and it would work through the rest by mid-March.
The 30 selected women will drive bullet trains between the cities of Makkah and Madinah after a year of paid training.
Renfe, which said it was keen to create opportunities for women in its local business, currently employs 80 men to drive its trains in Saudi Arabia, and has 50 more under instruction.
Job opportunities for Saudi women have until recently been limited to roles such as teachers and medical workers.
Saudi Arabia has been gradually opening opportunities for women who were not allowed to drive in the Kingdom until 2018.
Female participation in the workforce has nearly doubled in the last five years to 33 percent amid a drive by the Saudi crown price to open up the Kingdom and diversify the economy, and women are now taking up jobs once restricted to men and migrant workers.
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE are 'terrorist actions': Kosovo PM
We are on the same page as Riyadh in fight against terror and violent extremism, says Albin Kurti
‘People in Kosovo, the Balkans and Europe should be more aware of recent Saudi reforms’
Updated 17 February 2022
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
PRISTINA: Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti condemned the continuing series of Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, and more recently the UAE, agreeing that such assaults reveal the Houthis to be a terrorist group.
“We were appalled by these images and all these attacks. Absolute violence against civilians, which has nothing to do with respect for human dignity, for human rights, for society and community, is something that we can never tolerate and it is our task to always condemn (them),” he said.
Asked whether he agrees that as a result of this deliberate targeting of civilian targets the Iran-backed Houthi militia should be designated as a terrorist group, Kurti said: “Yes, I think that all these attacks on civilians are terrorist actions.”
Kurti spoke to Arab News during an exclusive interview at his office in Pristina to mark the 14th Independence Day of Kosovo. The prime minister lauded his country’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the fields of countering terrorism, intelligence sharing and the ideological battle against violent extremism.
“I think that we have good cooperation and we would like to continue it because when we fight violent extremism and terrorism, and all these kinds of violent fundamentalism, we are on the same page,” he said.
Highlighting the recent wide-ranging reforms that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ushered in under Vision 2030, Kurti said it is his aim to strengthen Kosovo’s ties with the Kingdom.
“I think the people of Kosovo, but also people in the Balkans and in Europe, should know more about the reforms and the progress in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“We want to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia. It’s a very rich country, both in its culture and history, but likewise in its natural resources and economic development.”
The prime minister invited the Kingdom to invest more in his country and benefit from the reforms and serious anti-corruption measures his government is introducing in Pristina.
“With our government we are fighting corruption; there is no tolerance for corruption,” he said. “And we are also increasing our economy.
“For example, last year we had for two-thirds (of the year) higher exports than the year before. Budget revenues increased by one-third. Likewise, business turnover increased (and) foreign direct investment increased by over 50 percent. This data shows that Kosovo is progressing — and the best way for more progress is to invest in the already existing progress.”
Regarding the opportunities that exist for Saudi and other international investors, Kurti highlighted several potential sectors and stressed that as prime minister, he looks forward to engaging with efforts to promote these opportunities.
“We would like to have more trade exchange with Saudi Arabia and more investments in the health sector, in agriculture and also in energy because we want, just like Saudi Arabia, to invest in renewables, especially solar and wind,” he explained.
“Because the vast majority of our electrical energy is generated by coal thermal power plants, we would like to have more renewables.
“I believe that, together with information and communications technology, and wood and metal processing, these are some of the fields where we can cooperate with Saudi Arabia and I, as a prime minister, look forward to actively engaging in this.”
Preparations underway to mark the first Saudi Founding Day on Feb. 22
Various activities will be held over two days highlighting the historical, cultural and social legacy of the Saudi state
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Several events will be held in cities across Saudi Arabia starting from Tuesday to celebrate Founding Day and the Kingdom’s well-established roots that spanned for more than three centuries, organizers said on Wednesday.
The Kingdom will mark the day for the first time on Feb. 22, after the Saudi Cabinet adopted the day to commemorate the country’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud earlier this month.
The day also celebrates the close connection between its citizens and leaders since the founding of the Saudi state in mid-1727, and until now, Saudi Press Agency reported.
A number of events will be held in the capital, Riyadh, including “The Beginning” event in Wadi Namar, where 3,500 performers will shed light on the Kingdom’s history over three centuries through 10 scenes. The “Founding Operetta” — a musical theatrical performance — will be held on Feb. 23 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh Boulevard and will portray six historical icons that passed during the three centuries, beginning with the founder.
On the evening of Feb. 24, the Riyadh sky will be decorated with a light show featuring fireworks, aerial drone shows and sound effects, and spectators can view the show from the intersection between King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz I Road.
From Tuesday to Thursday, the National Museum in Riyadh will host the “Majlis” event to celebrate Saudi culture and includes a series of interactive workshops, discussions that document the cultural aspects of the first Saudi state.
Other events include shedding light on traditional markets, Saudi clothing and costumes and Saudi coffee, an art exhibition and historical cultural seminars, as well as fireworks displays and a range of programs suitable for all age groups.
Different regions of the Kingdom will witness various activities over the two days highlighting the historical, cultural and social legacy of the Saudi state up to the present time.
Saudis get firsthand experience of Squid Game survival drama
Updated 17 February 2022
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: In a first for Saudi Arabia, visitors to Riyadh Season have a chance to experience firsthand the thrills of South Korean survival-drama TV show Squid Game, by taking part in a real-life contest inspired by the hit Netflix TV show.
The experience begins with up to 70 players being greeted by “soldiers” — dressed in red-and- black uniforms and masks just like those in the TV show — and escorted to an area where they can change into the distinctive green, tracksuit-style outfits worn by contestants in the drama.
When the game begins they have to complete a series of six competitive challenges, which take about an hour in total. Losing players are eliminated after each stage and as the numbers are whittled down, the suspense and tension builds until only one contestant remains and is crowned the winner.
The attraction, which opened on Feb. 4 at Boulevard Riyadh City and continues until March 31, takes place in a specially constructed, 5,000-square-meter venue with six halls, each of which contains a different game.
Groups of friends can book tickets to play together which costs $61 for each individual.
The event proved very popular with participants Arab News spoke to. Some said they enjoyed it so much they have returned to play more than once.
Mustafa Bohwaiej, who made it to the final round of the contest, said that he heard about the Squid Game Experience on social media and got together with a multinational group of his neighbors to play.
“We wanted to try this experience and have fun with our spouses and support Riyadh Season,” he told Arab News. “It was an exceptional experience and I enjoyed the game.”
Tariq Shareef, who also survived until the last stage, shared his excitement about taking part in the fun event.
“What I like about this game is that it mimics the real TV series with the decoration and technique,” he said. “When you ‘die,’ you have to throw yourself into a bouncy area and that’s so much fun.”
Wisam Da’aos, who suffered a minor injury during the game when he lost his balance, said that the contests are challenging but make for an amazing experience.
“I fell by mistake in the game and the working team immediately called an ambulance to take me to the clinic,” he said. “The game is wonderful and I think everyone should try it.”
The Saudi team managing and implementing the project took just 16 days to construct the custom- made arena. They took care to ensure that the designs, decor and props matched the visuals from the TV show as closely as possible.
Riyadh Season ends on March 31 but it is possible that the Squid Game experience will remain open beyond that date, organizers said. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, and it is not suitable for pregnant women or people with any health issues or physical impairments, as it requires a certain amount of strength and mobility.
The TV version of Squid Game became an instant hit when Netflix released the nine-part series on Sept. 17, 2021.
Squid Game tells the story of hundreds of people with financial problems who are tempted by the promise of a huge cash prize to take part in a series of children’s games. There can be only one winner, however, and it soon becomes clear that the games hide a deadly secret. A second season is reportedly in development.
House of Islamic Arts takes visitors on a cultural voyage of discovery through history
More than a thousand treasures, including pottery and glass, coins, calligraphy, manuscripts and textiles housed at the museum
Updated 17 February 2022
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Islamic art is renowned around the world for its unique, beautiful and exquisite floral, arabesque, geometric and calligraphic patterns. It encompasses a wide range of artistic forms, including architecture, calligraphy, painting, glass, ceramics and textiles.
Its origins can be traced back centuries, and it can be found adorning buildings, mausoleums, museums and palaces built by empires through the ages in the East and West.
The recently opened House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah is a unique museum in the Kingdom, containing more than a thousand precious historical exhibits from a number of countries. The items on display reflect the diversity of Islamic art from a range of eras.
The collections, sourced from international auctions and private collections, are the result of years of hard work and research.
The museum was founded by Saleh bin Hamza Serafi, a Saudi businessman, owner of the Mohammed Saleh Serafi Foundation, and a shareholder in Bank Albilad. It opened on Sep. 23 last year, after its license was granted by the CEO of the Saudi Museums Commission, Stefano Carboni.
The establishment of the House of Islamic Arts is in line with the aims of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 development and diversification program, which includes plans to increase the number of Saudi museums across the country.
According to its founders, the new museum aims to be a center for information and scientific research, and a beacon for dialogue and cultural exchange by attracting visitors from all over the world.
“The idea of the museum was there seven years ago when Anas Serafi, the son of the museum’s founder, started collecting pieces for his special collection,” the museum’s curator, Mohammed Al-Kurbi, told Arab News.
“After that, we started to think of how we could develop it according to the umbrella of international museums, as we wanted to build the museum to global standards.”
FASTFACTS
The museum was founded by Saleh bin Hamza Serafi, a Saudi businessman, owner of the Mohammed Saleh Serafi Foundation, and a shareholder in Bank Albilad.
The establishment of the House of Islamic Arts is in line with the aims of the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 development and diversification program, which includes plans to increase the number of Saudi museums across the country.
The House of Islamic Arts has six main halls each of which is devoted to a particular form of Islamic art.
“We looked at the existing Islamic art museums in the region and globally, and we found out that Islamic Art museums are divided into five to six sections,” Al-Kurbi said. “Each section speaks about a different story and material that have to do with Islamic Art.
“Thus, we decided to have six different halls in the Jeddah Museum including: Pottery and glass; coins; the art of cultural communication between Muslims and non-Muslims on an artistic level; calligraphy; manuscripts; and finally the textile hall, in which we focus on the covering of the Kaaba and the Mahmal.”
He added: “We were keen to represent the prominent schools of art related to each section, and we also made sure to include a masterpiece in every hall that cannot be found elsewhere in the world.”
Storytelling is an important aspect of each of the six halls. The pottery hall, for example, takes visitors on a journey through time to reveal how primitive industries developed and how pottery came to be colored, glazed, gilded, decorated and ornamented with Islamic scripts over time.
The textile hall highlights the history of pilgrimage caravans and features two unique examples of Mahmal that were used during Hajj between the 13th and mid-20th century.
A Mahmal is a passengerless wooden structure, covered with luxurious ceremonial textiles and carried on the back of a camel as part of the caravans that took pilgrims to Makkah for Hajj. It was used by the sultans of ruling empires to emphasize their roles as sovereigns or protectors of Islam’s holy sites. It was used to store a Kaaba cover, accessories made of gold, or embroidered textiles.
“When we talk about textiles in Islamic art, we are not talking about the elements of the textile so much as we are talking about the culture, heritage and values,” said Al-Kurbi.
Another important exhibit in the museum’s textile hall is a red cloth with white text embroidered from natural silk. It was used in the era of King Abdulaziz as the interior covering for the Kaaba, or the “interior kiswah.” Currently, the interior covering of the Kaaba is green, and only two examples of a red version exist in the Kingdom; the other is held by the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives.
“A number of pieces displayed are personal collections belonging to my father, who has a long history of working in the field of currency exchange, and has an interest in collecting Kaaba curtains and rare Kaaba textiles, four of which are in the Jeddah Museum and cannot be found elsewhere in the world,” said Anas Serafi.
His father also collects silverware, incense burners, swords and anklets, among other things, he said.
“My father still keeps a collection of silverware and rarities in his house but only some of them are displayed in this museum as they represent very important periods,” he added.
In the display hall devoted to Islamic currency, about 500 coins are arranged chronologically. They date from the days of the Umayyad and Abbasid caliphates right up to modern-day Saudi Arabia. There are also coins from the Sassanid and Byzantine empires, which were used during the time of the Prophet Muhammad, along with gold, silver and copper coins from the time of Omar Ibn Al-Khattab with the words “There is no god but Allah” engraved on them.
“When people came to Makkah for Umrah trips, and caravans of pilgrims, many rare currencies of the world used to pass through my father’s hands, and since then he has taken it as a wonderful opportunity to collect different rare coins,” said Serafi.
“Many coin collectors used to offer these coins to him for sale and from there my father created his giant coin collections, dating back thousands of years.”
In the manuscript hall, there is an array of extravagant and ornate books on display representing more than a dozen types of Arabic calligraphy. There is a rare copy of the Qur’an dating back about 300 years, from the Ottoman era, produced by Ismail Al-Zuhri, one of the most famous calligraphers in the Islamic world. It showcases the beauty and craftsmanship of calligraphy through gilded verses and plant decorations, and is bound in tanned leather.
Serafi exclusively revealed to Arab News plans for a number of exhibitions and other events this year.
“About seven years ago, we had this idea of having a museum in a mall that would showcase the culture of Islamic art,” he said.
“In addition to the House of Islamic Arts, two other museums are set to open soon. Al-Makktain museum will explore the history of the Two Holy Mosques through the display of rare pictures and drawings from around the world by painters, travelers and photographers.
“The Jeddah Gate of Makkah museum will showcase the pilgrims’ journeys from Jeddah to Makkah and the ancient caravan routes in the desert.”