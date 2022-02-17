France to begin Mali military exit, raising fear of emboldening jihadists

You are here

Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group have made the Sahel region of West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea nations “a priority for their strategy of expansion,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday. (File/AFP)
  • This comes after a pull-out of French and allied troops from Mali but justifying an ongoing French and EU military presence in the region
PARIS: France and its allies fighting militants in Mali said on Thursday they would begin their military withdrawal from the country, but French President Emmanuel Macron insisted the pullback did not constitute a failure of its nine-year mission.
Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated since the ruling military junta went back on an agreement to organize an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.
It has also deployed Russian private military contractors, which some European countries have said is incompatible with their mission.
Leaving Mali, the epicenter for years of the militant threat, has raised concerns of an emboldened insurgency across the Sahel region. But Macron said neighboring Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting extremists.
“The heart of this military operation will no longer be in Mali but in Niger,” Macron told a news conference in Paris.
On whether the French mission had failed he said: “I completely reject this term.”
Macron said the withdrawal from Mali would take four to six months, during which time there would be fewer operations against militants in the Sahel.
Successive coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso — all ex-French colonies — have weakened France’s West African alliances, aided jihadists who control large swathes of territory and opened the door for Russia to fill the vacuum.
Diplomats warn that spiralling violence could give fresh impetus to migration from West Africa to Europe. It also threatens international mining operations and stability in strategic French partners such as Ivory Coast and Senegal.

NIGER TO FILL GAP
“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” said a joint statement.
It was issued by countries operating with France’s Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes 14 European nations.
France has had troops in Mali since 2013, when it intervened to drive back militants advancing on the capital. The extremists have since regrouped and are waging an increasingly bloody insurgency across the region.
“At the request of their African partners, and based on discussions on future modalities of joint action, they agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea, and have begun political and military consultations with them with the aim to set out the terms for this shared action by June 2022,” the statement said.
A key question still to be answered will be the futures of the 14,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union’s EUTM and EUCAP missions. Their fates are in doubt given French forces provide medical, aerial and emergency reinforcement support.
Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo said it was important a UN peacekeeping force continue to operate in Mali.
Akufo-Addo was speaking in Paris after Macron announced the withdrawal of French forces and said more assistance would be provided to Gulf of Guinea countries that were being increasingly targeted by militants.

KADIIVKA, Ukraine: Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations on Thursday that each had fired across the cease-fire line in eastern Ukraine, raising alarm at a time when Western countries have warned of the possibility of a Russian invasion any day.
The details of the incidents could not be independently confirmed, and the initial reports suggested they were on a similar scale to cease-fire violations that have been common throughout the eight year conflict.
But they come at a time of global concern over the prospect of a wider war, with more than 100,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian frontier. Moscow denies it is planning an invasion and has said this week it is pulling back some troops, though Western countries say they are not convinced.
The separatists accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours, while Ukraine accused the rebels of firing shells, including some that struck a kindergarten, causing shell-shock to two civilians.
A Reuters photographer in the town of Kadiivka in Ukraine’s rebel-held Luhansk region heard the sound of some artillery fire from the direction of the line of contact but was not immediately able to assess the details of the incident.
Kyiv and its Western allies have repeatedly said in recent weeks that they believe Moscow could use an incident in the separatist conflict as justification for an invasion. Russia, for its part, has accused Kyiv of trying to provoke an escalation to recapture rebel territory by force.
A diplomatic source said a longstanding monitoring mission from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe had recorded multiple shelling incidents along the line of contact in the early hours of Thursday.
Since a 2015 cease-fire brought an end to major combat in the separatist conflict, the OSCE has typically reported dozens of cease-fire violations each day, with significant shelling or clashes leading to injuries or death several times a month.
The self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic, one of two rebel regions, said Ukrainian forces had used mortars, grenade launchers and a machine gun in four separate incidents on Thursday.
“Armed forces of Ukraine have crudely violated the cease-fire regime, using heavy weapons, which, according to the Minsk agreements, should be withdrawn,” the separatists said in a statement.
Referring to the rebels, Ukraine’s military said: “With particular cynicism, the Russian occupation troops shelled the village of Stanytsa Lugansk in the Luhansk region. As a result of the use of heavy artillery weapons by terrorists, shells hit the kindergarten building. According to preliminary data, two civilians received shell shock.”
Russia’s lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize the two self-proclaimed separatist republics as independent.
The Kremlin has signalled Putin has no immediate plans to do so. 

AMSTERDAM: A major historical review has found that the Dutch military engaged in “systematic and widespread use of extreme violence” during Indonesia’s 1945-1949 struggle for independence, and the Netherlands’ government at the time condoned it.
The findings of the review by academics and experts from both countries were published late on Wednesday — a day before they had been scheduled to be released — after their main conclusions were leaked to Dutch news organizations.
The finding that the Netherlands used excessive force as it sought to regain control over its former colony in the period immediately following World War II does not come as a surprise more than 70 years later. However the Dutch government has never fully acknowledged the scope of its responsibility.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is expected to respond on Thursday.

  • Aqsa Week was launched in 2017 to inform people of Al-Aqsa and its history and significance, as well as the dangers faced by the mosque and the Palestinian people
  • FOA organized a march on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid and raise awareness of BDS campaigns
LONDON: A UK-based initiative to shed light on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem has gone global for the second year in a row, with more than 50 countries set to take part, according to organizers.

Aqsa Week 2022, which will run from Feb. 24 to March 2, is being organized by the British-based Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) — a NGO concerned with defending the human rights of Palestinians and protecting the Al-Aqsa Sanctuary.

FOA said that during the week, which they anticipate to be the biggest one yet, mosques, universities, local councils and parliaments will hold talks, workshops and other activities and educational events to highlight the mosque’s heritage, and bring global focus to its issues and the plight of the Palestinians.

“It is an incredible week for people around the world to create conversation and raise awareness on the centrality of Masjid Al-Aqsa as well as the plight of the Palestinian people,” FOA said.

Aqsa Week, which was launched by FOA in 2017, aims to inform people of Al-Aqsa and its history and significance, as well as the dangers faced by Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people.

Al-Aqsa is Islam’s third holiest site and is in close proximity to religions sites significant to Jews and Christians, making the area a flashpoint in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Israeli government has on occasion prevented Muslim worshippers from accessing the mosque.

Friends of Al-Aqsa illustration. (Twitter)

Several of the FAO events will be streamed live on their social media accounts, as well as TV and radio, and they have chosen #LoveAqsa as this year’s hashtag.

“Aqsa Week 2021 was an unprecedented global success, receiving incredible support from government departments and prominent institutions, including the Departments of Religious Affairs in Turkey and Malaysia, the Iraqi government and the Palestinian Awqaf,” FOA said.

Meanwhile, FOA organized a demonstration on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid, stopping at certain locations, including PUMA and British electronic retailer Currys, to raise awareness of Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaigns.

“FOA called on individuals and businesses to stop buying Coca-Cola until the company ends its complicity in the human rights abuse of Palestinians,” it said, as part of its #NotInMyFridge campaign, which says the company operates in an illegal Israeli settlement, making it complicit in apartheid.

FOA organized a march on Saturday to call on Londoners to boycott Israeli apartheid and raise awareness of BDS campaigns. (Supplied/FOA)

The other campaigns they highlighted on the streets included the #PowerOffHP as “HP provides the technology for the control systems used at Israel’s checkpoints, a key aspect of the illegal occupation,” and #BoycottPUMA “until it stops sponsoring the Israeli Football Association,” which “has football clubs in illegal Israeli settlements.”

The march came on the heels of a report by human rights organization Amnesty International, which called for Israeli authorities to be “held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.”

The report, entitled “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: A cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity,” details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights, Amnesty said.

FOA stopped at certain locations around London, including PUMA and British electronic retailer Currys, to raise awareness of BDS campaigns. (Supplied/FOA)

“In 2022 and beyond, FOA will continue to resist any attempts by the British government to shut down BDS campaigns that pressure Israel to comply with international law’, said Shamiul Joarder, head of public affairs at FOA.

“Amnesty’s recent report on Israel as an apartheid state reminds us of South Africa and that boycott, divestment and sanctions are a powerful way to stand up for basic human rights,” he said.

FOA called on Londoners to boycott HP, PUMA and Coca-Cola as they say they support Israeli apartheid. (Supplied/FOA)

 

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II complained Wednesday about mobility issues, as she carried out her first in-person official engagements since fears emerged that she could have contracted coronavirus last week.
In video footage released of the 95-year-old monarch receiving two senior Royal Navy officers at her Windsor Castle residence, she could be heard remarking “as you can see, I can’t move” as she stood while holding a walking stick.
Meeting the officers in the Oak Room sitting room at the castle, west of London, she had pointed to her left leg or foot as the area giving her discomfort.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but it is understood she was feeling slightly stiff rather than having injured herself or being unwell.
In a separate development, anxiety had grown about the queen’s possible exposure to Covid-19 after Prince Charles, her eldest son, tested positive for the virus for the second time, two days after meeting her.
His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also then tested positive, and the couple have been self-isolating since, according to aides.
Buckingham Palace has not revealed whether the queen — who this month marked 70 years on the throne — has taken any Covid tests herself.
On Tuesday, she held two virtual audiences from Windsor, meeting via video-link with newly appointed ambassadors from Estonia and Spain.
Meanwhile earlier this month, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, she held a reception for locals at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England.
It was reportedly her largest in-person public engagement since an unexplained health issue last autumn that saw her spend a night in hospital and subsequently take a step back on medical advice.
The palace was criticized for a lack of transparency over the issue, eventually confirming that she had spent the night in hospital in October for “preliminary” tests, the nature of which have never been specified.
 

  • Petropolis, located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, was the summer getaway of Brazil’s monarchs in the 19th century
RIO DE JANEIRO: At least 94 people died in the historic Brazilian mountain town of Petropolis, local government officials said on Wednesday, after heavy rains caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded the streets and washed away cars and buses.
Located in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Petropolis, or the “Imperial City,” was the summer getaway of Brazil’s monarchs in the 19th century. On Wednesday, there was scant evidence of its regal charms, after the floods ravaged its elegant streets and destroyed its Germanic buildings. Rainfall on Tuesday exceeded the average for the entire month of February.
Hilda, a resident who declined to give her full name, was distraught as she waited in the street near the remains of her house that she shared with eight people.
“I lost my niece and her five-year-old daughter, who we still haven’t found,” she said. “We did not expect this tragedy. Our city is over.”In the Morro da Oficina neighborhood, up to 80 houses were hit by landslides, according to authorities who expect the death toll to rise. Fire department and local civil defense teams were working at the site.
“The situation is almost like war ... Cars hanging from poles, cars overturned, lots of mud and water still,” Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro told reporters onsite.
Petropolis’ city hall declared three days of mourning. Displaced people were being taken to schools and shelters. More than 300 people had to leave their homes.
“The water came very fast and with great force. My loss was 100 percent. Our life was already tough with the pandemic and less movement, and this tragedy still comes,” said shopkeeper Henrique Pereira.
President Jair Bolsonaro, who is traveling to Russia, said on Twitter he had asked ministers to help Petropolis and storm victims.
“We intend to already offer to the mayor what we can,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Moscow, adding that he would release federal funds to help “restore traffic in the region.”
Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides in northeast Brazil and Sao Paulo state, threatened to delay harvests in the nation’s central western region and briefly forced the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais. 

 

 

