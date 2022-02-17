Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round

RIYADH: Moroccan transport management software company Freterium has raised $4 million in a seed round led by US investment platform Partech.

With this funding, Freterium is one of the most funded startups in the Moroccan market and will use its funds to expand into more companies in the Middle East and Africa, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, the startup connects shippers with their logistics system in real-time, and is used by any company that delivers products daily.

The startup currently has more than 20 enterprise customers and over 3,000 users on its software.

The round had Y Combinator, Flexport, CDG Invest, Swiss Founders Fund, Outlierz Ventures, and other angels as participants.