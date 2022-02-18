Who’s Who: Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, chief technology officer of Saudi Aramco

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter has worked for Saudi Aramco since 1983 and has been the company’s chief technology officer since September 2014.
During his time at the company he has worked in various technical roles in oil and gas production, ranging from design, project management, commissioning and operations. He has also held a number of supervisory, managerial and general management positions.
He was Aramco’s chief engineer from 2011 to 2014 and before assuming his present role worked as executive director of power systems.
Al-Khowaiter has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, a master’s in the same field from the University of California at Santa Barbara and an MBA as a Sloan Fellow from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In 2001, he led the commissioning and start-up of the Hawiyah Gas Plant, followed by the start-up of the Haradh Gas Plant in 2003, two of the largest natural gas processing plants in the world.
At the end of 2006, Al-Khowaiter led the planning and development of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology. In 2007, he held the position of interim provost at KAUST and between 2008 and 2009 served as its interim vice president for economic development.
He served on the board of directors of Petron Corp. in the Philippines from 2005 to 2007 and on the board of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. from 2011 to 2014. He was also a board member of Sadara from 2011 to 2013.
He is currently a board member of the OGCI Climate Investments and Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co., and chairman of Aramco Ventures and Saudi Aramco Technologies Co.