SEDCO Holding completes sale of Arabian Entertainment Co. to US firm

SEDCO Holding completes sale of Arabian Entertainment Co. to US firm
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

SEDCO Holding completes sale of Arabian Entertainment Co. to US firm

SEDCO Holding completes sale of Arabian Entertainment Co. to US firm
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SEDCO Holding, one of the largest family-owned investment groups in Saudi Arabia, has sold Arabian Entertainment Co. to US-based alternative investment management firm, GLD Partners LP.

AEC is the local franchisee for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, one of the world’s largest casual dining brands. It operates 17 casual dining restaurants throughout the Kingdom.

With this deal, SEDCO is exiting from the food service sector as part of its strategy to focus on core businesses, while the sale gives GLD Partners LP entry into the Kingdom’s market.

Omar Mirza, managing director of GLD Partners for the Middle East and North Africa region said: “These are exciting times, and we are thrilled to have added a leading global brand like Applebee’s to our growing MENA region investments portfolio.”

Founded in 1976, SEDCO grew from a small trading and construction contracting business to become one of Saudi Arabia’s largest conglomerates, managing a diverse portfolio of investments in sectors including healthcare, education, asset management, hospitality and real estate.

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis see long-term job stability in tourism, government study shows 

Saudis see long-term job stability in tourism, government study shows 
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudis see the tourism industry as capable of providing long-term job stablity, according to a study by the Ministry of Tourism.

The analysis, carried out in 2021 with the cooperation of Digital Research Co., showed that 75 percent of the study participants were positive about the job opportunities available in the sector.

Some 83 percent expressed that working in the tourism sub-sectors would be a very suitable option, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In general, 80 percent of the study participants expressed that there are many opportunities for career learning and professional development in these areas, while 75 percent of them indicated that these jobs are capable of providing long-term job stability.

Tabuk topped the Kingdom's regions in the interest in tourism jobs, with a rate of 91 percent, followed by Asir with 86 percent, Riyadh by 82 percent and Al-Jouf with 83 percent.

These results are important for the ministry to turn them into implementable initiatives, to stimulate the growth of tourism in Saudi Arabia and create more rewarding opportunities for citizens, Bandar Al-Safeer, general manager of nationalization and training at the Ministry of Tourism, explained.

More young Saudis are now interested in joining a career in tourism over other traditional industries such as petrochemicals and oil and gas as they see jobs related to Saudi Vision 2030 are the future, a recent study by the Red Sea Development Co. showed.

Nine out of ten young Saudis, or 90 percent, are interested in pursuing a career in tourism, compared to just over three quarters, or 77 percent, who are interested in petrochemical careers, the study revealed.

Saudi Arabia has been accelerating its efforts to improve its tourism sector.

The Ministry of Tourism announced in January the establishment of the Global Tourism Academy, in coordination with the United Nations World Tourism Organization, which will be based in Riyadh.

Around 226,000 people registered in the ministry's electronic training platform, while more than 137,000 were trained through Your Future is in Tourism last year, exceeding the campaign's goals of creating 100,000 jobs.

As the sector's workers increased by 10 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, many major companies announced the expansion of their activities within the Kingdom in the hospitality sector, which provides new job opportunities for Saudis.

The ministry of tourism aims to create one million new jobs in the sector, and raise its contribution to the gross domestic product to 10 percent by 2030, in line with the Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply: Reuters

Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply: Reuters
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply: Reuters

Oil headed for weekly fall, prospect of Iran deal stokes fears of extra supply: Reuters
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices extended losses on Friday, and were headed for a weekly fall, as the prospect of extra supply from Iran returning to the market outweighed fears of a possible supply disruption arising from a Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 47 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $92.50 a barrel at 0410 GMT, extending a 1.9 percent drop from the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures shed 62 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $91.14 a barrel, after sliding 2 percent in the previous session.

Both benchmark contracts hit their highest levels since September 2014 on Monday, but were headed for their first weekly fall in nine weeks amid reports of a deal taking shape to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Diplomats said the draft accord outlines a sequence of steps that would eventually lead to granting waivers on oil sanctions. That would bring about 1 million barrels a day of oil back to the market, but the timing is unclear.

“The downward pressure on crude from the prospect of a deal is likely to sustain ... unless the parties end the latest round of talks still in a deadlock,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, in a note.

The Ukraine standoff fear premium in crude is starting to fray at the edges, Hari added.

Still, analysts do not expect prices to fall much in the near term, even with the prospect of more Iranian oil, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, struggling to meet their production targets.

“Oil markets are vulnerable to supply disruptions given global oil stockpiles are tracking near seven-year lows and as OPEC+ spare capacity comes into question given disappointing OPEC+ supply growth,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

With oil demand also recovering as air travel and road traffic picks up, CBA sees Brent holding in the $90 to $100 a barrel range in the short term and topping $100 “quite easily” if tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is set to host a call on Friday on the Ukraine crisis with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and NATO, the office of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

— Reuters

US adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to ‘notorious markets’ list

US adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to ‘notorious markets’ list
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

US adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds e-commerce sites operated by Tencent, Alibaba to ‘notorious markets’ list
  • Alibaba said it will continue working with government agencies to address concerns in intellectual property protection across its platforms
  • Inclusion on the list is a blow to the reputation of companies but carries no direct penalties
Updated 18 February 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: E-commerce sites operated by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were included on the US government’s latest “notorious markets” list, the US Trade Representative’s office said on Thursday.
The list identifies 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.
“This includes identifying for the first time AliExpress and the WeChat e-commerce ecosystem, two significant China-based online markets that reportedly facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting,” the USTR office said in a statement.
China-based online markets Baidu Wangpan, DHGate, Pinduoduo, and Taobao also continue to be part of the list, along with nine physical markets located within China “that are known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods,” the USTR office said.
Alibaba said it will continue working with government agencies to address concerns in intellectual property protection across its platforms.
Tencent said it strongly disagreed with the decision and was “committed to working collaboratively to resolve this matter.” It added it actively monitored, deterred and acted upon violations across its platforms and had invested significant resources into intellectual property rights protection.
Inclusion on the list is a blow to the reputation of companies but carries no direct penalties.
Industry bodies including the American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) and the Motion Picture Association welcomed the release of the report by the USTR.
The USTR office said in a separate report released on Wednesday the United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China’s “state-led, non-market policies and practices.”
The United States and China have been engaged in trade tensions for years over issues like tariffs, technology and intellectual property, among others.
The United States has said China had failed to make good on some commitments under a so-called “Phase 1” trade agreement signed by the administration of former President Donald Trump. 

 

 

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments

Saudi Arabia sees a 770% growth in venture capital investments
  • Investments in Saudi Arabian startups grew by 770 percent in 2021
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Investments in Saudi Arabian startups grew by 770 percent in 2021, reaching a record-high of SR2 billion ($548 million), a new report showed.

This was up from SR236 million in 2018, according to a Saudi Venture Capital Impact Report.

It also revealed the number of investors in Saudi startups rose by 192 percent, reaching 76 in 2021, up from 26 three years earlier. 

SVC has had a notable contribution to the record growth rates related to the sector.

Through its programs, the government-owned venture capital firm has invested SR1.2 billion in Saudi startups, while total investments, including partners, amounted to around SR6.5 billion, the report showed. 

So far, SVC has invested in a total of 23 funds that financed 83 Saudi startups through 147 deals, in several sectors including e-commerce, financial technology, education and transportation.

This comes as Saudi Arabia is witnessing a significant growth in startups investment, CEO of SVC Nabeel Koshak said, adding that the company is keen to develop the sector further. 

Owned by the government, the Saudi Venture Co. was established in 2018 as part of the Private Sector Stimulus Program to develop the Venture Capital Ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

 

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April

Football club Ghazl El Mahalla shifts stock exchange listing to April
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian football club Ghazl El Mahalla has shifted its timetable for listing on the stock exchange to early April.

The club was due to appear on Egypt’s market in early February, but Mohamed Maher, from investment bank Prime Holding, told Asharq that date has been moved.

The offering is set to raise 135 million Egyptian pounds ($8.6 million), or 60 percent of the club's capital.

The prospectus for the initial public offering on the Egyptian bourse will be completed within days, Maher said.

He added that the book-building process will start by the end of February until mid-March, aiming for its shares to start trading in early April.

The sporting club had earlier closed a private placement of 37 million pounds ahead of the public offering.

Owned by the Egyptian El Mahalla Spinning and Weaving Co, Ghazl El Mahalla is one of Egypt's biggest football teams.

