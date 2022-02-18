UAE allows cooperative associations to trade in financial markets 

You are here

RIYADH: UAE’s cabinet of ministers approved a decision to allow cooperative associations to trade their shares in financial markets, Emirates news agency WAM reported. 

As per the new decision, stock markets will establish special platforms for registering, trading and transferring the ownership of cooperative association shares, so they are independent from general trading platforms in the market.

The move aims to strengthen the regulatory environment of the cooperative sector and raise its competitiveness, through enabling them to raise funds needed to expand and diversify their activities. 

Updated 22 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Kosovo believes its participation at Expo 2020 Dubai is boosting its chances of getting a UN membership, a cherished dream since the country’s declaration of independence in 2008, according to a top official who is in the UAE with a business delegation.

Rozeta Hajdari, Kosovo’s minister of industry, entrepreneurship and trade, made the remarks in an interview with Emirates News Agency (WAM), ahead of her participation in Kosovo’s National Day celebrations at the expo on Thursday.

“When our flag is raised at Expo 2020 Dubai for six months, we see an opportunity for our country to be recognized by more world nations, which will help us become a member of the UN,” said Hajdari, who is meeting with UAE officials during her three-day visit.

“But we need recognition from more countries to get UN membership. Many visitors (at Expo) still don’t know where Kosovo is because it’s a new state.”

Kosovo, which was part of former Yugoslavia before a war broke out in 1998, has been recognized by more than 100 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Serbia (which continues to see Kosovo as its own territory), Russia and China are among the countries that have yet to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

More than 11 years have passed since The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivered a landmark advisory opinion that Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia did not violate international law.

According to UN membership procedures, the Security Council has to recommend the admission without a veto by any of the five permanent members; it is then presented to the General Assembly for consideration. A two-thirds majority vote is necessary in the 193-member Assembly for admission of a new state.

“I would urge all the countries in the world, for the sake of long-term peace, sustainable security and recognizing the rights of people to freedom and self-determination, to recognize the independence of Kosovo,” Albin Kurti, the Kosovan prime minister, told Arab News during an exclusive interview at his office in Pristina on the occasion of the republic’s 14th independence day.

According to Hajdari, it is the first time Kosovo has got an opportunity to participate in an expo, thanks to the UAE’s funding of the construction of its pavilion.

She told WAM that presence at the event could be useful in getting more recognition from other countries, which would also help Kosovo’s efforts for a membership in the European Union as well.

Among the Kosovan officials accompanying Hajdari is Faton Peci, the minister of agriculture, who described the business delegation’s participation in the National Day celebrations at the expo as a way to highlight Kosovo’s attractiveness for foreign investors and to create a new relationship with different countries.

“This opportunity will help us foster new bridges with other countries — a crucial step in our ability to integrate internationally and to be part of the United Nations and the European Union,” he told Arab News.

“We are interested in having both European investors and those from the East.”

With regard to agriculture in particular, Peci said Kosovo has much to offer to the Gulf countries by way of food processing and access to fresh produce, fruits and vegetables. He said Kosovo’s food and agriculture sector has great potential, thanks to its excellent soil, water quality and agro-climatic conditions.

Peci said the agriculture sector currently contributes to 10 percent of Kosovo’s GDP, adding that 62 percent of the country’s population live in rural areas and are eager to work. He believes food safety is one area in which the Gulf countries are particularly interested.

“We can offer fruits, vegetables, organic farms and herbs for medical purposes that are very attractive to foreign markets,” Peci said. “As a small country, we believe we have great potential for foreign investors that have capital.”

Another incentive for foreign investors to put their money in Kosovo, according to Peci, is the country’s low tax rate, especially when compared with the rest of Eastern Europe.

He also pointed out that Kosovo has the youngest demographic in Europe, with half of the population under the age of 25, which is another advantage for foreign investors that require young workers.

“The young are smart and have great skills, offering services in tech and IT, for example,” he said, citing irrigation systems that can tackle climate change as an example of how Kosovo has kept pace with technological advances.

“We also have much potential in the field of agritourism and tourism,” he said. “We have good climate during the summer months and, in the winter months, great potential for tourism. Kosovo could become another success story in agritourism and tourism. We have serious investors in the field.”

Peci said there is also great opportunity for developing rural tourism and agriculture given that forests cover 54 percent of Kosovo’s total land area, “These are two fields that could be particularly attractive to investors from such Gulf countries as Saudi Arabia and the UAE,” he told Arab News.

In addition to being a Muslim-majority country with a young population, the Western Balkan country has philosophical commonalities with the Gulf states, with their emphasis on moderate Islam, women’s empowerment and religious inclusion.

“Kosovo offers good opportunities for the integration of various communities. We as a people are known for our belief in tolerance,” Peci said.

“The independence of Kosovo is grounds for stability and peace in the Balkan region. We do not have any intention to destabilize the region. We offer and respect the rights of all minority populations in our country.”

He added: “Our new government is very eager to address any issue or policy that will help develop our country, (very eager) to advance legislation and, at the same time, ensure and offer security for foreign investors. We are here to explain to international entrepreneurs what we can offer as a society.”

Thursday’s Kosovo National Day celebrations at the expo featured traditional Kosovan dance at the centrally located Al-Wasl Plaza and a musical concert by the tenor Rame Lahaj.

The performances were appreciated by an audience that included Minister Hajdari, her Emirati counterpart Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi and other high-level officials and diplomats.

In a statement tweeted by the Kosovo embassy in Abu Dhabi, Hajdari said: “We are very thankful for the warm hospitality and welcome Kosovo has received at the Expo 2020 Dubai and being treated equally with other 191 states in the world.”

(Additional reporting by Arnab Sengupta and WAM)

There was a brief period in mid-2020 when Bitcoin was rising along with gold to an extent crypto bulls were claiming that, like the yellow metal, it was a risk-off asset — a hedge against inflation, economic turbulence and geopolitical unrest.

Since then, it has looked increasingly like a risk-on asset, something that rises in value when investors are feeling confident and falls when they’re fearful.

That dynamic was on show on Thursday as bitcoin fell more than 7 percent amid warnings from US President Joe Biden that Russia could invade Ukraine within days and pro-Moscow separatists in the east of Ukraine had stepped up shelling.

“Wall Street has gone full de-risking mode and bitcoin is paying the price,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“Fears over geopolitical concerns and potentially aggressive central bank tightening has cryptos across the board in freefall,” he added.

Gold, the ultimate haven asset, climbed 1 percent to an 8-month high of $1,902 per ounce, while the S&P 500, a traditional risk-on asset, dropped more than 2 percent.

Some of bitcoin’s behavior can be attributed to its increased exposure to institutional investors, who are treating it like another technology stock. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down almost 15 percent since reaching a record in November 2021.

“Bitcoin/crypto is acting more like high growth tech assets,” Ben Lilly, a crypto economist at Jarvis Labs, told CoinDesk. “Just like Nasdaq is filled with Web 2, it’s almost as if the Web 3 narrative has pegged crypto to act similar to the Nasdaq in less certain environments."

Bitcoin could yet change its ways. One of the reasons it has been compared with gold is its finite supply – there will only ever be a total of 21 million bitcoin – while fiat currencies, such as the dollar, can be issued indefinitely.

Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone predicted in January of this year that bitcoin will complete its transition to a risk-off asset this year, helping propel it to $100,000. It was trading at $40,389 at 11:23 a.m. in London.

Elsewhere in the cryptoverse, the US Justice Department announced that Eun Young Choi, a prosecutor who led the case against a Russian hacker who helped steal information about more than 80 million JPMorgan & Chase Co customers, will lead the department's cryptocurrency enforcement team.

He will be supported by the creation of the FBI’s new unit for blockchain analysis and virtual asset seizure, following the Justice Department's largest-ever financial seizure earlier this month. It charged a married New York couple with allegedly laundering bitcoins now valued at over $4.5 billion that were stolen in the 2016 hack of the digital currency exchange Bitfinex.

U.S. regulators under President Joe Biden have been ratcheting up their scrutiny of the crypto industry in the wake of a series of high-profile cyberattacks last year on the largest US fuel pipeline network and the world's largest beef supplier. Ransomware groups often demand their fees in bitcoin.

In some of those cases, the FBI has been able to track down and recover some of the ransom.

 

SYDNEY/NEW DELHI: A public offering of shares by India’s state-run Life Insurance Corp., set to be the country’s biggest yet at $8 billion, is expected to open for anchor investors on March 11, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The book will open for bidding by other investors a couple of days later, the sources said.

LIC’s initial public offering is expected to obtain regulatory approval by the first week of March, after which an indicative marketing price band will be set, said the sources, declining to be named as the deal discussions are private.

LIC declined to comment. A finance ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comment.

The insurer’s IPO will be a test of the depth of capital markets in India, where equity deals worth more than a couple of billion dollars are rare. The biggest IPO so far was worth $2.5 billion by payments company Paytm last year.

LIC’s offering will also sound investor appetite for new equity deals, with a number of Indian companies that listed last year trading below offer prices on concerns over lofty valuations and looming interest rates hikes by central banks.

The sources said the IPO launch schedule could change, though for now the issuer was working to meet those timelines.

LIC, the country’s largest insurance company, filed a draft IPO prospectus on Sunday with the market regulator to sell 5 percent of the Indian government’s stake to potentially raise nearly $8 billion..

Sources had told Reuters last month that LIC could begin issuing public shares by mid-March. They did not elaborate.

The government is rushing to complete the IPO by the end of March to meet its 2021/22 fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of gross domestic product, which is contingent on it raising around 600 billion Indian rupees ($8.03 billion) from the issue.

New Delhi sharply trimmed its divestment and privatization plans for the fiscal year that ends on March 31 to 780 billion rupees from 1.75 trillion.

So far it has raised just 120 billion rupees from divesting stakes in state-run companies, including run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. and two banks.

Investor roadshows for the offering, which at $8 billion is set to be the third largest insurance IPO globally, started earlier this week, two of the sources said.

SBI Caps, Citigroup, Nomura, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, along with five other domestic and international investment banks, are bookrunning lead managers for the deal.

LIC’s upcoming offering has battered shares in other listed Indian insurers as investors trim their holdings to make room for the state-owned giant, fund managers and analysts have said.

The 66-year-old company dominates India’s insurance sector with more than 280 million policies. It was the fifth biggest global insurer in terms of insurance premium collection in 2020, the latest year for which statistics are available.

— REUTERS

RIYADH: The UN has warned that global trade in goods and services will slow in 2022, after experiencing a sharp pace of growth in 2021 and returning to pre-COVID-19 levels.

The value of global trade reached a record level of $28.5 trillion in 2021, a 25 percent increase compared to the previous year and 13 percent higher compared to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development revealed.

Looking ahead, it forecasts growth will slow during the first quarter of 2022, keeping trade values at levels similar to the last three months of 2021.

Persistent inflation in the US and concerns related to China’s real estate sector are the reasons behind the analysis.

“As these trends are likely to abate, international trade trends are expected to normalize during 2022,” the report said.

While most global trade growth took hold during the first half of 2021, progress continued in the year’s second half.

After a relatively slow third quarter, trade growth picked up again in the fourth quarter, when trade in goods increased by almost $200 billion, achieving a new record of $5.8 trillion, the report showed.

Trade in services rose by $50 billion to reach $1.6 trillion, just above pre-pandemic levels in the same period.

RIYADH: SEDCO Holding, one of the largest family-owned investment groups in Saudi Arabia, has sold Arabian Entertainment Co. to US-based alternative investment management firm, GLD Partners LP.

AEC is the local franchisee for Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, one of the world’s largest casual dining brands. It operates 17 casual dining restaurants throughout the Kingdom.

With this deal, SEDCO is exiting from the food service sector as part of its strategy to focus on core businesses, while the sale gives GLD Partners LP entry into the Kingdom’s market.

Omar Mirza, managing director of GLD Partners for the Middle East and North Africa region said: “These are exciting times, and we are thrilled to have added a leading global brand like Applebee’s to our growing MENA region investments portfolio.”

Founded in 1976, SEDCO grew from a small trading and construction contracting business to become one of Saudi Arabia’s largest conglomerates, managing a diverse portfolio of investments in sectors including healthcare, education, asset management, hospitality and real estate.

