Saudi FM attends Munich Security Conference, holds bilateral talks on sidelines

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Germany on Friday to attend the Munich Security Conference, which concludes on Saturday, the Kingdom's foreign ministry said.
Foreign ministers from around the world, along with representatives from governmental and civil bodies and institutions, are set to attend the conference to discuss the most important issues and developments in the international political and security arena.
The conference will also discuss global health and environmental issues, and explore mechanisms and solutions to strengthen international peace and security and achieve sustainable development goals.
Meanwhile, Prince Faisal met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the sidelines of the conference in Munich.
#Munich | Minister of Foreign Affairs H.H Prince @FaisalbinFarhan met with the President of #Kurdistan Region H.E Nechirvan Barzani, on the sidelines of the @MunSecConf. #MSC2022 pic.twitter.com/EO6JUqSa9y
They discussed their bilateral partnership in several areas of mutual cooperation, covering ways to enhance them to serve the interests of both countries and achieve further stability and prosperity for their people.
Both parties addressed ways to strengthen their political, security and economic relationship.
They also discussed opportunities to strengthen the efforts of both countries in combating terrorism and extremism and supporting everything that contributes to the stability of the region and the maintenance of international security and peace. In addition, they shared perspectives on several regional and international issues.
Prince Faisal also held talks with President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra.