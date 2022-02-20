You are here

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022

Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.
Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.
CAIRO: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, known as EBRD, has provided €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) in development funds to the governmental and private sectors in Egypt during the period 2017 to 2022. 

The bank is currently in the process of approving a joint country strategy with Egypt for the period from 2022 to 2027.

The Ministry of International Cooperation revealed the results of the previous country strategy for the period from 2017 to 2022 amid its work with the bank to enhance development efforts in four areas.

The four areas are: Supporting the competitiveness of the private sector in Egypt, improving the quality and sustainability of public utilities and infrastructure, supporting the transition toward a green economy and strengthening governance, and competitive frameworks among companies.

Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.

CAIRO: The Egyptian government aims to establish what it calls a “City of Gold” over an area of 150 acres as it bids to become a global logistical center for gold, according to the Minister of Trade and Industry.

To be implemented in Egypt’s administrative capital, the project will include 400 technical workshops for gold production, 150 other educational workshops and an educational industrial school, Nevin Gamea added. 

The announcement came during the Nebu Expo for Gold and Jewellery, where the minister highlighted the cruciality of gold for the country’s exports, generating $1.1 billion in 2021.

Egypt currently produces over 15.8 million tons of gold from the Sukari mines, according to the minister, who noted that the figure is expected to further rise with the development of new projects.

The first gold refinery is being established in Egypt to purify gold ore at a cost of $100 million as an alternative to the refineries of Switzerland and Canada, Gamea said.

This comes amid efforts by the government to strengthen Egypt’s goldsmith industry and expand on exports in the sector.

RIYADH: The Oman Investment Authority, or OIA, is collaborating with US-based food company MycoTechnology to set up innovative food production in the country.

The Vital Foods Technologies company will aim to produce alternative protein using dates from the country, according to a statement.

Under the partnership, both parties are working together to establish a production facility in Oman to propel the project.

In a tweet by the OIA, it said the aims of the partnership were to enhance food security and achieve national sufficiency, nationalize food production and reduce date waste.

It went on to say it would utilize it to create products, achieve financial revenue, and create business as well as job opportunities. 

The collaboration boosts OIA’s role in attracting foreign investment, building strategic partnerships and interests with the countries OIA invests in as well as nationalizing advanced modern technologies. 

OIA companies in the food sector include Oman Food Investment Holding Co. and Fisheries Development Oman.

Topics: economy food security Oman

RIYADH: Kamco Investment Co. has seen its profit increase to $33 million in 2021, compared to $8.3 million the previous year.

The increase in profits was attributed to an increase in fees from asset listings and earnings from associated companies, according to a report by the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

Kamco’s board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 10 fils per share, according to a press release.

Founded in 1998, Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2003 with an authorized capital of $110 million.

Kamco managed 22 transactions in 2021 worth $4.8 billion, and expanded across the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE.

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock market fell on Sunday, due to cautious trading and investors' anticipation of earnings announcements.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged down by 0.11 percent to 12,463 points.

The parallel Nomu market slipped 0.46 percent to close at 25,111 points.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, along with Alinma bank were today's top gainers, each up by 6 percent.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. fell 6.35 percent, leading the fallers in today's trading.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group dropped 2.27 percent, despite posting a 30 percent increase in profit in 2021.

AIG Investment Holding Co. lost 3.90 percent, after the resignation of its CEO, 

Arriyadh Development Co. edged down 2.65 percent, despite a 40 percent increase in net profit.

Arabian Amiantit Co. slipped 1.57 percent, following the approval of its capital reduction to SR99 million.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco, edged 0.13 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.54 per barrel, while US benchmark WTI traded at $91.07 per barrel.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's 2021 crude oil exports averaged 6.22 million barrels per day, which is 6.6 percent less than in 2020, data posted by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative, also known as JODI, has revealed. 

Saudi crude exports also fell 5.3 percent and 4.6 percent in 2020 and 2019, respectively. 

During the last month of 2021, the Kingdom exported 6.94 million barrels per day of oil — down 0.2 percent from November 2021 — but 6.8 percent more than in December 2020.

Crude oil output also fell in 2021 as it averaged 9.12 million bpd compared to 9.22 in 2020, a decline of 1.1 percent compared to a 6-percent annual fall in 2020. 

The December 2021 output, however, grew to 10.02 million bpd, up 1.1 percent from November. Output has grown for the eighth month in a row. It also grew 11.6 percent from December 2020.

Looking at half-yearly numbers, in the second half of 2021 daily crude exports averaged 6.67 million bpd, or 8.8 percent more than in the same period of 2020. Compared to the first half of 2021 the rate of growth was even faster — 15.5 percent.

As for crude output, it averaged 9.74 million bpd in the second half of 2021, which is 9.4 percent and 14.5 percent more than in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021, respectively.   

