You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives
Demonstrators pose for a group photo during ongoing protests calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, Sahafa neighborhood, in the south of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, Feb. 20, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5yuf

Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives

Sudanese man killed in crackdown on anti-coup protests as UN expert arrives
  • Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief led a military takeover in October
  • United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng is visiting Sudan until Thursday
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese man was shot dead Sunday as security forces cracked down on rallies against last year’s military coup, medics said, as a UN rights expert arrived in the country.
Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan led a military takeover in October, sparking international condemnation.
United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng is visiting Sudan until Thursday, on a trip initially planned for last month but postponed at the request of Sudanese authorities.
A 51-year-old man was hit Sunday with “a live bullet to the chest,” the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee said, bringing the death toll in a crackdown on anti-coup protests to 82.
“The martyr was a patient at a hospital in Khartoum North... and went out to get some air after struggling with shortness of breath due to the heavy firing of tear gas which filled the hospital ward,” the committee said, adding that he was then shot dead.
Thousands had rallied in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, carrying Sudanese flags and posters of others killed during demonstrations in recent months, an AFP correspondent said.
Security forces fired tear gas and wounded several protesters who were heading toward the presidential palace, the correspondent said, while tear gas was also used in nearby Omdurman and North Khartoum.
“We are ready to protest all year,” one demonstrator, 24-year-old Thoyaba Ahmed, told AFP, while another, Wadah Khaled, said: “We want to rectify our country’s situation to have a good future.”
“We need to make sacrifices to resolve the country’s issues,” said 25-year-old Arij Salah, another demonstrator.
The October takeover derailed a transition painstakingly negotiated between military and civilian leaders following the 2019 ouster of president Omar Al-Bashir.
While Sudan has repeatedly denied opening fire on protesters, Human Rights Watch has quoted witnesses detailing how the security forces have used both “live ammunition” and fired tear gas canisters “directly” at crowds, a tactic that can be deadly at close quarters.
UN special representative Volker Perthes said on Twitter Sunday that he met with rights expert Dieng on “his first official visit” to Sudan.
“Dieng will meet with senior Sudanese government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, heads of UN entities, and diplomats,” the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement this week.
Separately, dozens rallied outside a court complex in Khartoum to protest against the trial of several Bashir-era figures, an AFP correspondent said.
Among those on trial is former foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour, who faces charges over plotting a coup in 2020.
Ghandour’s family said last month that he had begun a hunger strike in prison, along with several ex-regime officials.

Topics: Sudan Khartoum Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng

Related

Over 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians, start hunger strike
Middle-East
Over 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians, start hunger strike
Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Umdurman, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
Ex-Sudan official detained as 2 killed in anti-coup protests

Islamists receive big blow in Jordan’s Engineers Association elections

Islamists receive big blow in Jordan’s Engineers Association elections
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Islamists receive big blow in Jordan’s Engineers Association elections

Islamists receive big blow in Jordan’s Engineers Association elections
  • Mutaz Shawareb: Numo — which won Friday’s governorate elections — represents a wide range of engineers who are “unhappy with the way the union worked after 25 years of Islamist influence”
  • Making accusations of electoral meddling and forgery, the Islamists announced that they were withdrawing from elections for the engineering sectors
Updated 58 min 41 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordan’s Muslim Brotherhood movement has received a huge setback after losing control over the Engineers Association in recent elections.

By losing in places such as Zarqa and Irbid on Friday, the Islamists have lost their last stronghold in Jordan.

Numo — which won Friday’s governorate elections — represents a wide range of engineers who are “unhappy with the way the union worked after 25 years of Islamist influence,” said long-time union activist Mutaz Shawareb. 

Shawareb, a civil engineer, is a nominee on the winning Numo list.

“For years, we have been trying to change the election process to allow for proportional representation and to lower the age of nominees. Despite earlier agreements, the Islamists have rejected the reforms for as long as they have been in power.”

Making accusations of electoral meddling and forgery, the Islamists announced on Saturday that they were withdrawing from elections for the engineering sectors, the office of the head of the union, and the secretariat of the union.

A leader from the Islamist Unified List claimed that Friday’s elections included “the usurping of the will of the engineers as a result of external interventions, bad management, and lack of guarantees for the freedom, integrity, and secrecy of the polls.” 

Engineer Badi Rafia of the Unified List told Arab News that the withdrawal from any further participation was done as a protest against “blatant, rude and direct interventions.”

Rafia, also a prominent leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, added: “What happened is a violation of the basic rights of freedom and secrecy of the elections.

“Therefore, we have decided to stay away from this farce comedy so as to keep our professional union independent and to protect the integrity of Jordanian engineers.”

Rafia said that “unprecedented interference by all the parties in the elections led to the forgery of the will of the engineers and their free voices.”

Veteran unionist Shawareb, however, scoffed at the accusations by the losing Islamists.

“Their reaction to the loss was withdrawal from the elections, and this is the kind of excuse that losers make when they are unable to win at the ballot box.”

Zaid O. Nabulsi, a strong critic of Islamists in Jordan, told Arab News that their excuse for the loss was “laughable.”

Nabulsi said: “They are objecting to the fact that their opponents lobbied and united against them.”

He added: “Well, Islamists have been lobbying since the 1970s against us in mosques, schools, universities, and even on street corners.

“Now that they lost, they are playing the victim role, claiming — without proof — that others have forged the results.”

Nabulsi said that the “Muslim Brotherhood are fighting for survival after they were exposed.”

“Ironically, the only place in the region that they have found a foothold is inside the Israeli Knesset, where they have allied with the nastiest right-wing Zionist in the history of the entity,” Nabulsi said.

On Jan. 26, the Islamic Action Front, which is considered the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, announced withdrawal from participation in the local council elections planned for March 22.

Murad Adaileh, director-general of the Islamic Action Front, told Arab News that authorities had failed to take advantage of the “positive results of the recent royal commission for the modernization of political processes.”

A number of prominent Islamists were nominated to the commission, including the head of the fifth Shoura Council Hamzeh Mansour, the former leader of the Muslim Brotherhood Abdel Rahim Okor, and former MPs from the Islamic Action Front Dima Tahboub and Ibrahim Al-Izz.

“Although we agreed to some of the results of the royal commission and rejected others, there was premeditation in passing constitutional changes,” Adaileh said. “These changes aimed to transform the country into an absolute monarchy while weakening the authority of the government and instituting policies based on limited freedom, as has been demonstrated in action against a member of the Islamic Action Front in parliament and the arrest of protestors against normalization with the Zionist enemy.”

The Islamists were also sharply criticized by Omar Kullab in an op-ed on Sunday for the Jordanian daily Al-Rai: “What has led to the losses in the Engineers Association elections is a result of their attitude of denial — a refusal to admit the problems that they are facing.”

Topics: Jordan Mutaz Shawareb Omar Kullab Jordanian Engineers Association (JEA)

Related

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
Middle-East
Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
Of the 130-member lower house, a total of 107 members of parliament took the podium to comment on the budget laws. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Jordan’s lower house passes 2022 budget bill after seven days of deliberations

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak
  • Bennett has said Israel will not be bound by a restored agreement and will retain the freedom to act against Iran
  • Signs of a deal coming together emerged at the weekend
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may “shortly” agree a new nuclear deal with major powers but warned it will be weaker than the original 2015 agreement.
Bennett was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting following indications that the outline of a deal was taking shape at talks in Vienna.
“We may see an agreement shortly,” Bennett said, adding that the deal that appeared to be in the making “is shorter and weaker than the previous one.”
The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions.
Talks on reviving the initial pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been held in the Austrian capital since late November, involving Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and the United States indirectly.
Bennett has been a staunch opponent of the JCPOA and repeatedly warned any revenue Tehran sees as a result of new sanctions relief will be used to purchase weapons that could harm Israelis.
“This money will eventually go to terrorism,” he reiterated Sunday.
Bennett has said Israel will not be bound by a restored agreement and will retain the freedom to act against Iran.
“We are organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions, so that we can maintain the security of the citizens of Israel on our own,” he told his cabinet.
Signs of a deal coming together emerged at the weekend, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying there “was the chance to reach an agreement that will allow sanctions to be lifted,” while warning that talks could still collapse during what he called “the moment of truth.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, speaking at the same Munich gathering, said his country was “ready” for a deal “if the other side makes the needed political decision.”
The Israeli premier, without detailing his sources, said a new Iran deal could expire in 2025, when the original JCPOA negotiated under former US president Barack Obama is due to lapse.
“If the world signs the agreement again — without extending the expiration date — then we are talking about an agreement that buys a total of two and a half years, after which Iran can and may develop and install advanced centrifuges, without restrictions,” Bennett said.
Since the Vienna talks resumed, senior Israeli officials have said the Jewish state could support negotiations on a more robust pact with Iran, one that effectively makes it impossible for the Islamic republic to develop a nuclear weapon.
There is broad opposition across the Israeli and political establishment against the terms of the JCPOA.
Addressing the Munich conference on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that an agreement with Iran would “not mark the end of the road,” insisting that inspections of its nuclear infrastructure must continue in the event of a deal.
“All steps must be taken to ensure that Iran never becomes a nuclear threshold state,” Gantz said. “The world must never come to terms with it and Israel will never come to terms with it.”

Topics: Iran nuclear deal Israel

Related

Israel shoots down Hezbollah drone, fails to intercept another
Middle-East
Israel shoots down Hezbollah drone, fails to intercept another

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution

Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
  • Rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to home ownership “must be respected”: Statement
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan have announced their support for peace efforts between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting of foreign ministers on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference said that the four countries “support all efforts to achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fulfills the legitimate rights of all parties on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, relevant UN resolutions and agreed parameters, including the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The group of ministers previously met in in Amman on Sept. 24, 2020, in Cairo on Jan. 11, 2021, and in Paris on March 11, 2021.

The statement added that the newest meeting addressed increasing tensions on the ground.

“Against this backdrop, we recall the urgency of the resumption of serious, meaningful and effective talks and negotiations directly between the parties or under a UN umbrella, including under the Middle East Quartet.”

The statement also stressed “the importance of creating political and economic horizons.”

“In that regard, we would like to see further mutual confidence-building measures based on reciprocal commitments, with the aim of improving the living conditions of the Palestinian people and restoring meaningful negotiations.”

The four ministers urged “the need to refrain from all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and the prospects of a just and lasting peace, in particular the building and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of land and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes, including in East Jerusalem, as well as from any acts of violence and incitement.”

The rights of residents in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to the ownership of homes “must be respected,” the statement said, emphasizing the importance of “upholding the historic and legal status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

“In this regard, we recall the importance of the historic Hashemite custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites.”

The statement said that there is a need to support “the indispensable role of UNRWA and the need to provide it with the political and financial support it needs to continue to fulfill its UN mandate and provide its vital services to refugees.”

It also urged the importance of “all peace treaties between Arab states and Israel contributing to the resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution so that comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Egypt France Germany Jordan

Related

An attack by a gang of settlers on Kayed Odeh’s shop in the town of Hiwara, West Bank on Jan. 24 caused damage worth $14,000. (Supplied)
Middle-East
Rising Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians spawn fears of escalation
Special Tensions tail off in Lebanon after Hezbollah-Israel drone stand-off
Middle-East
Tensions tail off in Lebanon after Hezbollah-Israel drone stand-off

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal

Tehran eyes prison swap if Washington offers help on nuclear deal
  • Iran keen to secure economic gesture of goodwill and US guarantee
  • Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is prepared to organize a major prison swap with Washington if the US delivers a significant gesture of goodwill, such as by releasing $8 billion of overseas Iranian assets that are unavailable to the regime, Iran’s top diplomat has said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that the US and Iran had “never been so close to reaching a deal as we are today,” regarding the nuclear deal that was dislodged under former US president Donald Trump’s administration.

European nations have been engaging with Tehran with hopes of restarting the deal since February.

While addressing the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Iran’s foreign minister said the country required the US to display some flexibility in providing political, legal and economic guarantees that Washington will honor the nuclear deal.

He said that prisoner swaps were “a completely humanitarian issue,” adding: “There was a kind of agreement that was formed last year that all the prisoners at once will be exchanged.”

Amir-Abdollahian claimed that the Americans are prepared to include prisoners as part of the terms of the Vienna talks, but said “from Iran’s point of view, there is no relationship between the prisoners and the Vienna talks. Away from it, we can do it immediately.”

The foreign minister said economic issues were the most important part of any attempt to secure the deal, and that Iran had argued that no sanctions of any kind could be applied to any deal struck between an Iranian company and a foreign company, protecting them from further sanctions should Washington withdraw again like it did under Trump.

He added that US chief Iran negotiator Robert Malley had told the regime via intermediaries that he cannot guarantee that a future US administration would stand by any commitment made by US President Joe Biden, which Amir-Abdollahian said conflicted with international law that requires states to stick with agreements made by previous governments in the international arena.

“Saying we have goodwill in words is not enough for direct talks. On the ground they have to show it in practice,” he said, adding that an economic gesture would pave the way for talks, which the minister claimed is what Malley is hoping to achieve.

Topics: Iran United States of America (USA) Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Robert Malley

Related

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and their daughter Gabriella in Parliament Square, London, in September, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Western hostages hope for freedom as part of new Iran nuclear deal
Iran: ‘Possible’ to agree on prisoners, nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iran: ‘Possible’ to agree on prisoners, nuclear deal

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting
Updated 20 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting

Houthis fire 7 missiles at Yemen’s Marib amid surge in fighting
  • Students wounded as explosive-laden drone hits school, authorities say
  • Minister warns international community “failing to condemn horrific Houthi crimes”
Updated 20 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia on Sunday launched seven missiles at the central Yemeni city of Marib, local officials said, as fighters also intensified ground attacks to seize control of new territory across Yemen.

A military official told Arab News that seven missiles fired by the Houthis ripped through different neighborhoods in Marib, killing and wounding many civilians and triggering explosions that shook the city.

Residents reported hearing more than 10 explosions across the city on Sunday morning as local authorities announced that five Houthi missiles had hit the city.

Hours later, the Houthi launched two more missiles, causing further destruction.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in densely populated Marib since early last year when the Houthis scaled up missile, drone and ground attacks on the city as part of a renewed major offensive to control the government’s last major urban bastion in the northern half of the country.

Similarly, three students were wounded on Saturday when an explosive-laden drone fired by the Houthis hit a school in Marib’s Hareb district, local authorities said, adding that the students were leaving the building when the drone exploded.

In neighboring Shabwa province, three soldiers were killed and 14 more wounded on Saturday when a Houthi missile hit a mosque inside Al-Alem military base during evening prayer, a local official told Arab News.

Local officials said that the Yemeni army troops continue to disregard a three-year-old circular from the Defense Ministry that asks soldiers whose bases are close to the battlefields to avoid congregating during prayers.

“The soldiers were told to pray individually,” an anonymous military official told Arab News, adding that the notices were issued in January 2019 in the wake of a Houthi missile attack on Marib that killed more than 100 soldiers.

“The Houthis see those worshipers as infidels who must be killed,” the official said.

Last month, a Houthi missile strike on a mosque killed at least four soldiers and wounded many others in Shabwa’s Ouselan district.

Another missile attack on a mosque last month killed and wounded at least 20 soldiers inside a military base in the southern province of Abyan.

On Sunday, a Houthi missile struck a school in a remote village in Hayran district, in the northern province of Hajjah.

Local officials said that the missile partially destroyed the school and would have killed many students if it had struck the building hours earlier.

Yemeni officials strongly condemned Houthi missile and drone strikes on mosques and civilian buildings across the country.

“The Houthi militia continues the killing of civilians in various regions before the international community, which is failing to condemn these terrorist acts, or fulfill its legal, humanitarian and moral mandate to protect civilians, and ensure the perpetrators of horrific crimes do not go unpunished,” Yemen Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on the ground, heavy fighting between government troops and Houthis broke out on Saturday and Sunday in the provinces of Marib and Hajjah after the militia launched consecutive aggressive counterattacks to seize back strategic locations held by Yemeni government troops.

A local military official told Arab News on Sunday that army troops and allied tribal fighters engaged in fighting with the Houthis around Um Resh military camp and other locations in Juba district, south of Marib.

Army troops on Sunday announced that 10 Houthi explosive-rigged drones fired at government troops in the Haradh and Abes districts of Hajjah had been shot down over the past day as the militia intensified attacks to recapture territory.

In Saada province, the Houthi movement’s heartland, army troops seized control of strategic hilly locations after an attack in Al-Safra district.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

Related

Coalition in Yemen launches 18 strikes on Houthis in Marib, Hajjah
Middle-East
Coalition in Yemen launches 18 strikes on Houthis in Marib, Hajjah
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Dozens of Houthis killed in raging battles outside Marib in Yemen

Latest updates

Going green saved us $191bn, says UAE energy minister
Going green saved us $191bn, says UAE energy minister
Indian industrialists hope for ‘free flow’ of trade after landmark deal with UAE
Indian industrialists hope for ‘free flow’ of trade after landmark deal with UAE
Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman
Oil and gas are part of ongoing energy transition, says Aramco chairman
Saudi women’s national football team beat Seychelles in historic international win
The Saudi Arabian women's national football team, in green, defeated the Seychelles 2-0 in their first ever international match. (Supplied)
Kristoffersson’s hyperdrive takes Rosberg X Racing to the finish line in Saudi Arabia… again
(Rosberg X Racing)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.